Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 64
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Yes, but I want to amplify it, because some analisys that I've done.
You want to catch fleas - you don't need indicators. I am not a third party flea catching. I don't like your idea - or rather, catching fleas is a utopia.
You want to catch fleas - you don't need indicators. I am not a third party flea catching. I don't like your idea - or rather, catching fleas is a utopia.
Good aftrnoon Vladimir
I have a simple idea.
Indicator: ROC
An expert advisor that:
Buys when ROC passes from negative to positive.
Sells when ROC passes from positive to negative.
It would close Operations when opposite.
What do u think?
Good aftrnoon Vladimir
I have a simple idea.
Indicator: ROC
An expert advisor that:
Buys when ROC passes from negative to positive.
Sells when ROC passes from positive to negative.
It would close Operations when opposite.
What do u think?
Who is 'ROC'? Is there a link to the MQL5 code of this indicator in CodeBase?
Who is 'ROC'? Is there a link to the MQL5 code of this indicator in CodeBase?
ROC means Rate of Change,
When I download MQL5, the indicator was in the example folder.
This is the link:
https://www.mql5.com/es/code/46
This is the link:
https://www.mql5.com/es/code/46
Thanks for the info. Today I will release an Expert Advisor based on this indicator ...
Thanks for the info. Today I will release an Expert Advisor based on this indicator ...
Simple Expert Advisor based on the CCI Color N Bars custom indicator
Code: 'CCI Color N Bars Simple.mq5'
There is only one position in the market. If there is an opposite signal, the opposite position will be closed first and after that a trading signal will be executed. There is no Take Profit, Stop Loss or Trailing.
- EA should have SL and Trailing SL.
(In addition, the assistant EA can support higher timeframes for the MACD indicator than the current timeframe, thus enabling more accurate signals and entries.)
Possible input parameters:
SignalsFrequency = 9; // Search signals, in seconds (< "10" -> only on a new bar)
LotOrRisk = lots_min; // Money management: Lot OR Risk
VolumeLotOrRisk = 0.1; // The value for "Money management"
TrailingStop = 25; // Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss, in pips
TrailingStep = 5; // Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
Martingale Parameters:
Magic = 37892390; // Magic number
"MACD of average".