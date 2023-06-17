Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - page 64

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Dimcortesca :
Yes, but I want to amplify it, because some analisys that I've done.

You want to catch fleas - you don't need indicators. I am not a third party flea catching. I don't like your idea - or rather, catching fleas is a utopia.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You want to catch fleas - you don't need indicators. I am not a third party flea catching. I don't like your idea - or rather, catching fleas is a utopia.

Ok Vladimir, thank you so much for trying it. Wish you a good afternoon.
 

Good aftrnoon Vladimir

I have a simple idea.

Indicator: ROC

An expert advisor that:

Buys when ROC passes from negative to positive.

Sells when ROC passes from positive to negative.

It would close Operations when opposite.


What do u think?

 
Dimcortesca :

Good aftrnoon Vladimir

I have a simple idea.

Indicator: ROC

An expert advisor that:

Buys when ROC passes from negative to positive.

Sells when ROC passes from positive to negative.

It would close Operations when opposite.


What do u think?

Who is 'ROC'? Is there a link to the MQL5 code of this indicator in CodeBase?

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Who is 'ROC'? Is there a link to the MQL5 code of this indicator in CodeBase?

ROC means Rate of Change,

When I download MQL5, the indicator was in the example folder.

 

This is the link:

https://www.mql5.com/es/code/46

Price Rate of Change (ROC)
Price Rate of Change (ROC)
  • www.mql5.com
El Price Rate of Change (ROC) -Tasa de cambio del precio- mide la diferencia del precio en un período determinado, reflejando el movimiento ondulatorio como un oscilador. El ROC crece si el precio crece, y también cae junto con el precio. Cuanto más varia el cambio del precio tanto más cambia el ROC.
 
Dimcortesca :

This is the link:

https://www.mql5.com/es/code/46

Thanks for the info. Today I will release an Expert Advisor based on this indicator ...

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Thanks for the info. Today I will release an Expert Advisor based on this indicator ...


Code posted.  You can test and leave comments in the discussion.
ROC EA
 

Simple Expert Advisor based on the CCI Color N Bars custom indicator

Code: 'CCI Color N Bars Simple.mq5'

There is only one position in the market. If there is an opposite signal, the opposite position will be closed first and after that a trading signal will be executed. There is no Take Profit, Stop Loss or Trailing.

CCI Color N Bars Simple

 
Hello Vladimir,

I have an idea called "Martingale Assistant EA".
I would be glad if you share your ideas and comments.

How the works "Martingale Assistant EA" (basically) ;

- If a position is closed at a loss on any chart where another EA is running, the Martingale assistant EA will immediately open new positions by increasing the lot size.

- For example, the #1st BUY position was opened at 1.20548 and now the price is 1.20250 - if there is a signal from the indicator, we will open a new position with the increasing lot (lot #1BUY is multiplied by the "lot coefficient")

- The "Min Profit" in currency can be specified for the Assistant EA. All positions should be closed when minimum profit is reached.

-  EA should have SL and Trailing SL.

- The market can follow based on a smoothed "MACD of average" indicator that uses averages instead of raw prices. Thus, false signals will be filtered as much as possible.
(In addition, the assistant EA can support higher timeframes for the MACD indicator than the current timeframe, thus enabling more accurate signals and entries.)


Possible input parameters:

StopLoss             = 50;           // Stop Loss, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)
TrailingFrequency = 10;           // Trailing, in seconds (< "10" -> only on a new bar)

SignalsFrequency  = 9;          // Search signals, in seconds (< "10" -> only on a new bar)

LotOrRisk = lots_min;            // Money management: Lot OR Risk
VolumeLotOrRisk   = 0.1;        // The value for "Money management"

TrailingStop      = 25;           // Trailing Stop (min distance from price to Stop Loss, in pips
TrailingStep      = 5;           // Trailing Step, in pips (1.00045-1.00055=1 pips)

Deviation         = 10;          // Deviation, in points (1.00045-1.00055=10 points)

MACD (of average) parameters:
MACD_period       = PERIOD_CURRENT;  // MACD of average : timeframe
FastPeriod   = 12;          // MACD fast period
SlowPeriod   = 26;          // MACD slow period
SignalPeriod = 9;           // MACD signal period
MaPeriod     = 5;           // Average period
MaMethod     = MODE_EMA;    // Average method
Price        = PRICE_CLOSE;  // Price
ColorOn=color_onSignal;     // Color change on :

Martingale Parameters:
LotCoefficient         = 1.4;        // Lot coefficient
Target / (Min) Profit  = 50;        // Target/Min profit (in money)

Magic           = 37892390;    // Magic number

 
"MACD of average".
MACD of average
MACD of average
  • www.mql5.com
This is a MACD that can use average for input price instead of using "pure" price. That can help in filtering some false signals, but the main purpose of this code is to show how simple some things can be done using MetaTrader 5. In addition to all usual options when it comes to this type of indicators, option to have color changes based on MACD slope change or MACD crossing signal line.
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