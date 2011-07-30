Description:

BrainTrend2Sig is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colors to candlesticks according to the trend direction.

While there is a downward trend on the market, all candlesticks are colored in red. As soon as the trend is upwards, all succeeding candlesticks will be colored in blue.

BrainTrend2Sig algorithm is based on the processing of ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators' information. In this indicator I extracted all algorithm variables that can be controlled into the indicator's input parameters, so it can be used not only with the default settings now.



