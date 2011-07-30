CodeBaseSections
BrainTrend2Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Description:  

BrainTrend2Sig is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colors to candlesticks according to the trend direction.

While there is a downward trend on the market, all candlesticks are colored in red. As soon as the trend is upwards, all succeeding candlesticks will be colored in blue.

BrainTrend2Sig algorithm is based on the processing of ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators' information. In this indicator I extracted all algorithm variables that can be controlled into the indicator's input parameters, so it can be used not only with the default settings now.

BrainTrend2Sig

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/395

BrainTrend2 BrainTrend2

BrainTrend2 is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colours to candlesticks according to the trend direction.

Ergodic DTI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_DTI Ergodic DTI-Oscillator Blau_Ergodic_DTI

Ergodic DTI-Oscillator (Directional Trend Index) by William Blau.

BrainTrend2Stop BrainTrend2Stop

BrainTrend2Stop is a trend reversal detection indicator, it is displayed by the stops line. Intersection of the line indicates trend reversal and the time to close previously opened positions.

BrainTrend1 BrainTrend1

Trend direction indicator BrainTrend1.