newdigital:

What I am waiting for? Why I am not creating separated thread for Brainwashing system? because of iTrend indicator ... this indicator is very different from what it is used in this system. We can look at here:


I mean: if dot and arrow are on the same close bar so it is velid signal IF it is accepted by iTrend indicator. But this indicator is different from what we have in MT4 for example ... so I need to go to Job ... (I do not think it is expensive). 

Why not just ask Igorad on your Forum ?
 

Why do I need to ask? I have credits and this job is not expensive. I've made some orders on Job in past so it is fine for me :

  • indicators were uploaded to CodeBase after that
  • and I can use those MT5 indicators on the same way with others 

I just want to say that it is very normal case when the traders are going to Job to make some order.

 

Because

  • where the trader is receiving the money from? trading ... he is trading ... he deposited 1K or 5K or 20K to the broker and trading. And it is not last money for him. I mean: if he loses this money - it will not be a tragedy for the family.
  • where the coder is making money from? coding ... in Job and Market.

So, I do not think that the trader needs this 40 or 100 credits if he is really trading. He will spend it to the coders using Job and Market. if we have a lot of traders here so it will be very good for everybody. 

 
It just seemed logical,  thats all.  He is a member of your Forum and you have published his code under your name in the Code Base before . . .  just seemed logical that you might ask for his help again rather than spending money on such a simple job.
 

I have 3 blogs, one facebook page and more (and I will have more - I want to create travel forum) ... I am having the cat in my house ... :)  Thanks that you care about my personality and my 40 credits which I am going to spend for this possible job :) 

 
You are most welcome,  I care about all users on this Forum  :-)
 
I can not install this is the error message
08/05/2013 08:38:18 Experts initializing of ASCTrendND (EURUSD, H1) failed

Please, I need help.

Thank Jeferson

 
Did you install the indicators associated with this EA ?
 

 Missing something?

thank you Jeferson Brasil

 

 
Which version did you use ? If it is v1.02 then you are missing TrendStrengthv2. Also, no need to add the indicators yourself, the EA dot it for you.
