Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 23

New comment
 
jef:
newdigital abandoned this project EA?
What EA, he is not a programmer.
 

Sorry, you must successfully using this Ea ?

 
jef:

Sorry, you must successfully using this Ea ?

What EA ?
 
jef:
newdigital abandoned this project EA?
No. This thread is about many systems so I am going to create separated thread for Brainwashing system. Because one thread for many systems - is not good - too many pages sorry.
 

Just an example about valid signal for Brainwashing - sell signal for PriceChannel_Stop indicator and iTrend is above automatic level for example (yes, this is automatic level - see this indicator in CodeBase soon):

 

 

Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types
  • www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Object Types - Documentation on MQL5
 

HI all. a newbe to this system....I thought I had subscribed to a signal, I read help article but cannot find MY SUBSCRIPTIONS..any help??

 

Go to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals and you will see "My Subscriptions" on the right side.

By the way, this thread is about about signals :) This is about Signal Systems (classical manual trading systems) - how to trade etc.

Trading signals
Trading signals
  • www.mql5.com
Trading Signals for MetaTrader: social trading, mirror trading, copy trading and account monitoring
 

Just to remind:

Forum

BRAINWASHING SYSTEM

newdigital, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM

 

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 

Manual Trading statements  


Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

 

First version of AsctrendND EA.

 

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. 


 

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

 

How To Create Your Own Mmanual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

 

  • more to follow 

 
And the thread about Brainwashing is this one:  BRAINWASHING SYSTEM
 
Just good news - Asctrend EA was uploaded to CodeBase here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1606
AscTrend Expert Advisor
AscTrend Expert Advisor
  • votes: 14
  • 2013.05.21
  • Alain Verleyen
  • www.mql5.com
Trading strategy based on ASCTrend indicator as main signal, filtered by NRTR indicator and/or by TrendStrength indicator.
1...161718192021222324252627282930...45
New comment