Description:

BrainTrend2 is an indicator of the market trends that assigns colors to candlesticks according to the trend direction.

While there is a downward trend on the market, all candlesticks are colored in magenta. As soon as the trend is upwards, all succeeding candlesticks will be colored in lime.



BrainTrend2 algorithm is based on the processing of ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators' information. In this indicator I extracted all algorithm variables that can be controlled into the indicator's input parameters, so it can be used not only with the default settings now.



