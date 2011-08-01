CodeBaseSections
BrainTrend1Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
BrainTrend1Sig is a market indicator for positions opening and closing.

It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values and the most convenient time for market entry or exit comes.

The algorithm is based on the ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. In this version the values of all algorithm variables are designed as the indicator's input parameters, so now it be used with custom settings.

BrainTrend1Sig

BrainTrend1 BrainTrend1

Trend direction indicator BrainTrend1.

BrainTrend2Stop BrainTrend2Stop

BrainTrend2Stop is a trend reversal detection indicator, it is displayed by the stops line. Intersection of the line indicates trend reversal and the time to close previously opened positions.

BrainTrend1Stop BrainTrend1Stop

BrainTrend1Stop is a trend reversal indicator.

AMkA AMkA

Perry Kaufman's adaptive moving average with indicative signal points.