BrainTrend1Sig - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 14770
BrainTrend1Sig is a market indicator for positions opening and closing.
It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values and the most convenient time for market entry or exit comes.
The algorithm is based on the ATR and Stochastic Oscillator indicators. In this version the values of all algorithm variables are designed as the indicator's input parameters, so now it be used with custom settings.
Trend direction indicator BrainTrend1.BrainTrend2Stop
BrainTrend2Stop is a trend reversal detection indicator, it is displayed by the stops line. Intersection of the line indicates trend reversal and the time to close previously opened positions.
BrainTrend1Stop is a trend reversal indicator.AMkA
Perry Kaufman's adaptive moving average with indicative signal points.