knowing this now i have another questions
i see that there is more then one strategy here os this topic but they use different indicators......
Look at the following summaries -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21
Summaries :
========
Dears,
I subscribed with one provider to provide to me the signal but i don't know why this signal don't link with my account !!!
already i make the subscribe since last week and when i check today i found he open trade and close it without link with my account... i check my connection and everything is fine..
I tried to contact with this provider but unfortunately he not response me.
What i can do for this now ? Please support me
Make sure that you've done everything according to the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731
A signal provider that doesn't reply should make you think twice.
thanks a lot!
there is any version for MT5 with alert when the signal/alert ball/point appear?
i would like to recommend u guys to use another filter insted of NRTR for to see the trend and also a place for stop it is the
HiLo activator
period 13
smotheed
;)
as i told before this strategy looks alot like one that i have created but there is some small diferences that make the diference one of then is this x)
i hope it can help u guys to improve even more the AscTrend x)
edit: also there is another thing that i have difficult to set it is the take if u guys use something to config the take i would love to read it and learn!
thanks!
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Brainwashing System / Asctrend System
Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25
This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.
==========
Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing.
==========
Just for information:
ASCTREND SYSTEM
Asctrend System, the beginning:
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4
Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
The Theory.
Manual Trading statements
Second version of this manual trading system and for now - asctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator
First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)
BRAINTRADING SYSTEM
How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers
And this is one of the setup of AscTrend system using the following indicators (for Metatrader 5):
thanks
Dears,
You can only subscribe to 1 signal per trading account and MQL5 VPS.