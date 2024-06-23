Trading Systems Based on Signal Indicators - page 39

New comment
 
jow:

knowing this now i have another questions


i see that there is more then one strategy here os this topic but they use different indicators...

...

Look at the following summaries -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2013.09.20 08:21

Summaries :

========

  1. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (incl 2 good EAs)

  2. BRAINTRADING SYSTEM HowTo

  3. PriceChannel Parabolic system (incl 2 versions of the EA)

  4. Market Condition Evaluation (2 EAs were created)

Besides, if you want to find some previous versions (for MT4 for example) - look at this thread  - because there is the chart and the indicators used to m ake this chart (in the end of almost every post).
 

Dears,

I subscribed with one provider to provide to me the signal but i don't know why this signal don't link with my account !!!

already i make the subscribe since last week and when i check today i found he open trade and close it without link with my account... i check my connection and everything is fine..

I tried to contact with this provider but unfortunately he not response me.

What i can do for this now ? Please support me

 
alaskar:

Dears,

I subscribed with one provider to provide to me the signal but i don't know why this signal don't link with my account !!!

already i make the subscribe since last week and when i check today i found he open trade and close it without link with my account... i check my connection and everything is fine..

I tried to contact with this provider but unfortunately he not response me.

What i can do for this now ? Please support me

Make sure that you've done everything according to the instructions here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

A signal provider that doesn't reply should make you think twice.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Look at the following summaries -

Besides, if you want to find some previous versions (for MT4 for example) - look at this thread  - because there is the chart and the indicators used to m ake this chart (in the end of almost every post).

thanks a lot!


there is any version for MT5 with alert when the signal/alert ball/point appear?


i would like to recommend u guys to use another filter insted of NRTR for to see the trend and also a place for stop it is the

HiLo activator

period 13

smotheed

;)

as i told before this strategy looks alot like one that i have created but there is some small diferences that make the diference one of then is this x)

i hope it can help u guys to improve even more the AscTrend x)


edit: also there is another thing that i have difficult to set it is the take if u guys use something to config the take i would love to read it and learn!

thanks! 

 
khanatd:
read post #5
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Brainwashing System / Asctrend System

Sergey Golubev, 2013.05.12 16:25

This is the thread about Brainwashing system. We will start with original version of this system and will improve it later.

==========

Just something about the history. There are 3 famous signals system (manual trading systems based on signal indicators): Asctrend, BrainTrend and Brainwashing. First two system were already explained and developed by indicators and EAs. So, we are going to discuss the last signal system: Brainwashing. 

==========

 

Just for information: 

  

ASCTREND SYSTEM 

Asctrend System, the beginning:

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3

ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4

Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).

The Theory. 

  • trading on open bar' and 'trading on close bar' concept 
  • Re-enter: practical example about how to trade asctrend manually with re-enter options.

 Manual Trading statements  

Second version of this manual trading system and for nowasctrend indicator together with NRTR indicator

First version of AsctrendND EA. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

Next version of AsctrendND EA (verion 1.02) with TrendStrength filter added. (fixed version of the EA is on this post)

BRAINTRADING SYSTEM

  • BrainTrending indicators to download with template - original link
  • Updated BrainTrending indicators with updated template - the latest version
  • Rules to trade manually
  • How to install  
  • TSD DS jurik BrainTrading system - the key thread
  • TSD BrainTrading Stochastics system - the post
  • BrainTrading Semi-Manual EA for M30 timeframe system - the thread 
  • The differences between Brainwashing and BrainTrading system - the post.

How To Create Your Own Manual Trading Signal System Based On Indicators From MT5 CodeBase - Instruction For Non-Programmers

  • more to follow 

 


And this is one of the setup of AscTrend system using the following indicators (for Metatrader 5):

 
Sergey Golubev:


And this is one of the setup of AscTrend system using the following indicators (for Metatrader 5):

thanks

 
Dears,
I want ask you if i subscribed 2 signals... can i running 2 signal together with 1 laptop or 2 laptop with same account ?
 
alaskar:
Dears,
I want ask you if i subscribed 2 signals... can i running 2 signal together with 1 laptop or 2 laptop with same account ?

You can only subscribe to 1 signal per trading account and MQL5 VPS.

1...3233343536373839404142434445
New comment