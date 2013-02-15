Join our fan page
Volty Channel Stop - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 19459
-
The Volty Channel Stop indicator uses the ATR and the Moving Average indicator for calculation of support/resistance lines.
Recommendations to use in trading are standard. If the price is higher than a line, then a buy, if the price is lower than a line, then a sell.
Bullet points are a signal that the trend is reversed. This indicator can become a good alternative of a standard Parabolic SAR indicator in your trading systems.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1497
