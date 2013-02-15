The real author:



TrendLaboratory

Description:

The Volty Channel Stop indicator uses the ATR and the Moving Average indicator for calculation of support/resistance lines.



Recommendations to use in trading are standard. If the price is higher than a line, then a buy, if the price is lower than a line, then a sell.



Bullet points are a signal that the trend is reversed. This indicator can become a good alternative of a standard Parabolic SAR indicator in your trading systems.



Image: