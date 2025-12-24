CalendarSections

S&P Global France Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Low 43.6
39.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
43.6
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
France's Construction PMI (Purchasing Managers Index) is compiled and published by IHS Markit. The indicator shows the activity level of the country's construction sector purchasing managers.

Often purchasing managers can track changes in market conditions prior to other company employees, because purchases precede company's production activities. Thus, they are among the first to see when conditions change for better or for worse. The sample for the survey is chosen so as to cover the maximum possible number of large companies across the country.

PMI calculation is based on data collected from monthly replies to questionnaires sent to purchasing executives in over 150 French construction companies that provide the highest contribution to GDP. Managers are asked to characterize current business and economic conditions in the national construction sector. The questionnaire covers the following economic variables:

  • General business activity
  • House construction activity
  • Commercial construction activity
  • Civil engineering activity
  • New orders
  • Employment
  • Quantity of purchases
  • Suppliers' delivery times
  • Input prices
  • Work with sub-contractors (activity, availability, rates, quality)
  • Near-term future output

Survey participants provide relative estimates, that is, if the data is up, or if the data is down or if the data remains the same. The index is seasonally adjusted. Individual weights are given to polled companies. Readings above 50 indicate that most of respondents positively characterize current business conditions. Readings below 50 mean worsening of business conditions.

PMI is one of the most popular indexes closely watched by analysts. It provides operational information covering the entire construction sector. It is interpreted as a leading indicator of construction sector activity and inflation. Construction PMI growth is an indication of favorable market conditions and can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Construction Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
43.6
39.8
Oct 2025
39.8
42.9
Sep 2025
42.9
46.7
Aug 2025
46.7
39.7
Jul 2025
39.7
41.6
Jun 2025
41.6
43.1
May 2025
43.1
43.6
Apr 2025
43.6
43.8
Mar 2025
43.8
39.8
Feb 2025
39.8
44.5
Jan 2025
44.5
42.6
Dec 2024
42.6
43.7
Nov 2024
43.7
42.2
Oct 2024
42.2
37.9
Sep 2024
37.9
40.1
Aug 2024
40.1
39.7
Jul 2024
39.7
41.0
Jun 2024
41.0
43.4
May 2024
43.4
41.5
Apr 2024
41.5
41.0
Mar 2024
41.0
41.9
Feb 2024
41.9
39.6
Jan 2024
39.6
42.6
Dec 2023
42.6
44.6
Nov 2023
44.6
41.0
Oct 2023
41.0
43.7
Sep 2023
43.7
42.4
Aug 2023
42.4
42.9
Jul 2023
42.9
43.7
Jun 2023
43.7
42.6
May 2023
42.6
46.0
Apr 2023
46.0
45.3
Mar 2023
45.3
45.2
Feb 2023
45.2
48.4
Jan 2023
48.4
41.0
Dec 2022
41.0
40.7
Nov 2022
40.7
44.3
Oct 2022
44.3
49.1
Sep 2022
49.1
48.2
Aug 2022
48.2
48.6
Jul 2022
48.6
46.4
Jun 2022
46.4
50.9
May 2022
50.9
50.7
Apr 2022
50.7
48.4
Mar 2022
48.4
50.0
Feb 2022
50.0
52.0
Jan 2022
52.0
50.9
Dec 2021
50.9
51.6
Nov 2021
51.6
50.3
Oct 2021
50.3
48.9
