France Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q reflects changes in the market value of domestically produced goods and services, in the reported quarter compared to the previous quarter. The GDP is calculated based on statistical information (using national economic indicators), forecast models and expert evaluations. GDP growth can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Gross Domestic Product (GDP) q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.