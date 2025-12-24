CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

France Exports m/m

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
Ministry for the Economy and Finance
Sector:
Trade
Low €​51.730 B
€​51.967 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
€​51.730 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

France Exports reflect the value of goods exported from the country in the reported month. Information on exports is used in the assessment of France's foreign trade activity and the demand for French manufacturers' goods outside the country. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Exports m/m" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
€​51.730 B
€​51.967 B
Sep 2025
€​51.919 B
€​51.874 B
Aug 2025
€​51.802 B
€​51.835 B
Jul 2025
€​52.117 B
€​50.810 B
Jun 2025
€​50.630 B
€​48.962 B
May 2025
€​48.888 B
€​49.058 B
Apr 2025
€​49.256 B
€​52.367 B
Mar 2025
€​52.551 B
€​49.785 B
Feb 2025
€​49.670 B
€​49.688 B
Jan 2025
€​49.836 B
€​52.222 B
Dec 2024
€​52.255 B
€​50.256 B
Nov 2024
€​50.101 B
€​48.678 B
Oct 2024
€​48.738 B
€​48.292 B
Sep 2024
€​48.587 B
€​49.290 B
Aug 2024
€​49.657 B
€​49.466 B
Jul 2024
€​49.798 B
€​51.498 B
Jun 2024
€​51.659 B
€​50.046 B
May 2024
€​50.226 B
€​51.072 B
Apr 2024
€​51.181 B
€​52.112 B
Mar 2024
€​52.224 B
€​50.752 B
Feb 2024
€​51.052 B
€​48.836 B
Jan 2024
€​48.811 B
€​50.396 B
Dec 2023
€​50.192 B
€​49.639 B
Nov 2023
€​49.451 B
€​49.745 B
Oct 2023
€​49.671 B
€​49.077 B
Sep 2023
€​49.132 B
€​50.532 B
Aug 2023
€​50.832 B
€​52.585 B
Jul 2023
€​52.641 B
€​52.114 B
Jun 2023
€​52.054 B
€​52.745 B
May 2023
€​52.341 B
€​49.975 B
Apr 2023
€​49.784 B
€​50.294 B
Mar 2023
€​50.488 B
€​51.080 B
Feb 2023
€​50.992 B
€​49.574 B
Jan 2023
€​49.425 B
€​50.555 B
Dec 2022
€​50.995 B
€​51.254 B
Nov 2022
€​51.035 B
€​51.768 B
Oct 2022
€​51.445 B
€​52.176 B
Sep 2022
€​52.041 B
€​51.792 B
Aug 2022
€​51.152 B
€​48.957 B
Jul 2022
€​48.741 B
€​49.878 B
Jun 2022
€​49.736 B
€​48.156 B
May 2022
€​47.780 B
€​47.089 B
Apr 2022
€​46.740 B
€​45.993 B
Mar 2022
€​45.734 B
€​45.762 B
Feb 2022
€​45.748 B
€​47.604 B
Jan 2022
€​47.274 B
€​44.224 B
Dec 2021
€​44.089 B
€​44.279 B
Nov 2021
€​44.017 B
€​43.327 B
Oct 2021
€​43.103 B
€​41.996 B
Sep 2021
€​41.996 B
€​42.358 B
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code