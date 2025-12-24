The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) reflects the sentiment of individuals regarding the economic activity. The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of household, which includes consumer opinion on the following questions: general economic situation in France, respondents' own financial condition and their intentions in terms of savings and expenditure. The survey participants provide an evaluation of trends over the previous twelve months and an outlook for the next twelve months. The short-term outlook of the French economy can be measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.