CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

France Consumer Confidence Index

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies
Sector:
Consumer
Low 89 91
90
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
86
89
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

The Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) reflects the sentiment of individuals regarding the economic activity. The index is calculated based on a monthly survey of household, which includes consumer opinion on the following questions: general economic situation in France, respondents' own financial condition and their intentions in terms of savings and expenditure. The survey participants provide an evaluation of trends over the previous twelve months and an outlook for the next twelve months. The short-term outlook of the French economy can be measured based on the Consumer Confidence Index.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Consumer Confidence Index" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
89
91
90
Oct 2025
90
91
88
Sep 2025
87
84
87
Aug 2025
87
91
88
Jul 2025
89
87
88
Jun 2025
88
87
88
May 2025
88
91
91
Apr 2025
92
93
92
Mar 2025
92
91
93
Feb 2025
93
94
92
Jan 2025
92
88
89
Dec 2024
89
89
90
Nov 2024
90
94
93
Oct 2024
94
96
95
Sep 2024
95
93
93
Aug 2024
92
93
91
Jul 2024
91
88
90
Jun 2024
89
89
90
May 2024
90
91
90
Apr 2024
90
93
91
Mar 2024
91
89
90
Feb 2024
89
93
91
Jan 2024
91
88
89
Dec 2023
89
84
88
Nov 2023
87
81
84
Oct 2023
84
81
83
Sep 2023
83
82
85
Aug 2023
85
82
85
Jul 2023
85
83
85
Jun 2023
85
84
83
May 2023
83
85
83
Apr 2023
83
84
82
Mar 2023
81
84
82
Feb 2023
82
83
83
Jan 2023
80
84
81
Dec 2022
82
83
83
Nov 2022
83
82
82
Oct 2022
82
80
79
Sep 2022
79
81
82
Aug 2022
82
80
80
Jul 2022
80
80
82
Jun 2022
82
83
85
May 2022
86
86
87
Apr 2022
88
93
90
Mar 2022
91
99
97
Feb 2022
98
100
99
Jan 2022
99
100
100
Dec 2021
100
100
98
Nov 2021
99
100
99
Oct 2021
99
101
101
1234
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code