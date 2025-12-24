CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 48.2
47.8
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

Markit Manufacturing PMI is an indicator of changes in business conditions in the French industrial sector in the specified month compared to the previous month. The indicator is based on monthly surveys of purchasing managers working in private companies of the manufacturing sector. Respondents are interviewed regarding five main parameters, including production, new orders, supplier deliveries, inventory levels and employment environment. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the manufacturing sector and characterizes the state of the industry. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the manufacturing sector and can have a positive effect on the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
48.2
47.8
Nov 2025
47.8
47.8
47.8
Nov 2025 prelim.
47.8
49.3
48.8
Oct 2025
48.8
48.3
48.3
Oct 2025 prelim.
48.3
48.2
Sep 2025
48.2
48.1
Sep 2025 prelim.
48.1
50.0
50.4
Aug 2025
50.4
49.9
49.9
Aug 2025 prelim.
49.9
47.7
48.2
Jul 2025
48.2
48.4
48.4
Jul 2025 prelim.
48.4
47.0
48.1
Jun 2025
48.1
47.8
47.8
Jun 2025 prelim.
47.8
48.8
49.8
May 2025
49.8
49.5
49.5
May 2025 prelim.
49.5
48.2
48.7
Apr 2025
48.7
48.2
48.2
Apr 2025 prelim.
48.2
48.4
48.5
Mar 2025
48.5
48.9
48.9
Mar 2025 prelim.
48.9
45.1
45.8
Feb 2025
45.8
45.5
45.5
Feb 2025 prelim.
45.5
43.9
45.0
Jan 2025
45.0
45.3
45.3
Jan 2025 prelim.
45.3
42.1
41.9
Dec 2024
41.9
41.9
41.9
Dec 2024 prelim.
41.9
44.4
43.1
Nov 2024
43.1
43.2
43.2
Nov 2024 prelim.
43.2
44.2
44.5
Oct 2024
44.5
44.5
44.5
Oct 2024 prelim.
44.5
43.6
44.6
Sep 2024
44.6
44.0
44.0
Sep 2024 prelim.
44.0
44.7
43.9
Aug 2024
43.9
42.1
42.1
Aug 2024 prelim.
42.1
44.9
44.0
Jul 2024
44.0
44.1
44.1
Jul 2024 prelim.
44.1
44.1
45.4
Jun 2024
45.4
45.3
45.3
Jun 2024 prelim.
45.3
44.5
46.4
May 2024
46.4
46.7
46.7
May 2024 prelim.
46.7
44.8
45.3
Apr 2024
45.3
44.9
44.9
Apr 2024 prelim.
44.9
43.7
46.2
Mar 2024
46.2
45.8
45.8
Mar 2024 prelim.
45.8
46.1
47.1
Feb 2024
47.1
46.8
46.8
Feb 2024 prelim.
46.8
43.2
43.1
Jan 2024
43.1
43.2
43.2
Jan 2024 prelim.
43.2
41.7
42.1
Dec 2023
42.1
42.0
42.0
Dec 2023 prelim.
42.0
42.7
42.9
Nov 2023
42.9
42.6
42.6
12345678
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code