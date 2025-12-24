CalendarSections

France Business Climate

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies
Sector:
Business
Low 102
98
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
101
102
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Business Climate is a monthly survey providing early data in activity trends, as well as demand and production volumes in manufacturing sector. The indicator is used in a short-term business outlook in both France and throughout the European Union. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Business Climate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025
102
98
98
Nov 2025
98
98
101
Oct 2025
101
96
97
Sep 2025
96
96
97
Aug 2025
96
97
96
Jul 2025
96
97
97
Jun 2025
96
97
97
May 2025
97
97
100
Apr 2025
99
96
96
Mar 2025
96
96
97
Feb 2025
97
96
96
Jan 2025
95
98
97
Dec 2024
97
96
97
Nov 2024
97
96
93
Oct 2024
92
98
99
Sep 2024
99
97
99
Aug 2024
99
97
95
Jul 2024
95
99
99
Jun 2024
99
100
99
May 2024
99
99
100
Apr 2024
100
100
103
Mar 2024
102
98
101
Feb 2024
100
98
98
Jan 2024
99
98
99
Dec 2023
100
98
99
Nov 2023
99
98
99
Oct 2023
98
97
99
Sep 2023
99
98
97
Aug 2023
96
100
101
Jul 2023
100
100
100
Jun 2023
101
100
99
May 2023
99
102
101
Apr 2023
101
104
104
Mar 2023
104
103
105
Feb 2023
104
102
103
Jan 2023
103
101
102
Dec 2022
101
102
101
Nov 2022
101
102
103
Oct 2022
103
103
102
Sep 2022
102
105
103
Aug 2022
104
107
106
Jul 2022
106
107
108
Jun 2022
108
107
106
May 2022
106
107
108
Apr 2022
108
109
107
Mar 2022
106
112
112
Feb 2022
112
112
113
Jan 2022
112
110
110
Dec 2021
111
108
110
Nov 2021
109
106
107
