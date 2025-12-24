Business Climate is a monthly survey providing early data in activity trends, as well as demand and production volumes in manufacturing sector. The indicator is used in a short-term business outlook in both France and throughout the European Union. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Business Climate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.