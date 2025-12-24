Consumer Spending m/m reflects changes in spendings on consumer goods and household services in the reported month compared to the previous month. Consumer spending accounts for a large part of the economic activity; therefore, higher than expected readings may have a positive impact on the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Consumer Spending m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.