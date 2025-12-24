Industrial Production m/m measures the volumes of manufactured goods and industrial sector activity in the given month compared to the previous one. The growth rates are calculated based on figures adjusted according to a calendar. The index calculation includes manufacturing industry, mining, construction and utilities. The index data is used in measuring the development of the euro area industrial sector.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Industrial Production m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.