S&P Global France Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
S&P Global
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 50.5
51.4
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
Markit Services PMI reflects the level of activity in private service sector companies in France for the given month. The indicator calculation is based on a survey of representatives of the service sector private companies. The survey covers transport companies, financial organizations, IT companies, hotel and restaurant businesses, telecommunication providers, etc. The survey considers the number of orders, the volume of work done, employment and price trends in the industry. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the service sector. Readings above 50 can affect euro quotes positively.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Dec 2025 prelim.
N/D
50.5
51.4
Nov 2025
51.4
50.8
50.8
Nov 2025 prelim.
50.8
47.5
48.0
Oct 2025
48.0
47.1
47.1
Oct 2025 prelim.
47.1
49.1
48.5
Sep 2025
48.5
48.9
Sep 2025 prelim.
48.9
49.7
49.8
Aug 2025
49.8
49.7
49.7
Aug 2025 prelim.
49.7
47.6
48.5
Jul 2025
48.5
49.7
49.7
Jul 2025 prelim.
49.7
47.5
50.0
Jun 2025
50.0
48.7
48.7
Jun 2025 prelim.
48.7
47.2
48.9
May 2025
48.9
47.4
47.4
May 2025 prelim.
47.4
48.1
47.3
Apr 2025
47.3
46.8
46.8
Apr 2025 prelim.
46.8
48.4
47.9
Mar 2025
47.9
46.6
46.6
Mar 2025 prelim.
46.6
43.7
45.3
Feb 2025
45.3
44.5
44.5
Feb 2025 prelim.
44.5
49.3
48.2
Jan 2025
48.2
48.9
48.9
Jan 2025 prelim.
48.9
47.8
47.5
Dec 2024
47.5
48.2
48.2
Dec 2024 prelim.
48.2
48.7
45.9
Nov 2024
45.9
45.7
45.7
Nov 2024 prelim.
45.7
50.7
48.1
Oct 2024
48.1
48.3
48.3
Oct 2024 prelim.
48.3
46.8
49.6
Sep 2024
49.6
48.3
48.3
Sep 2024 prelim.
48.3
53.2
55.0
Aug 2024
55.0
55.0
55.0
Aug 2024 prelim.
55.0
48.8
50.1
Jul 2024
50.1
50.7
50.7
Jul 2024 prelim.
50.7
47.3
48.8
Jun 2024
48.8
48.8
48.8
Jun 2024 prelim.
48.8
49.1
48.9
May 2024
48.9
49.4
49.4
May 2024 prelim.
49.4
50.9
51.3
Apr 2024
51.3
50.5
50.5
Apr 2024 prelim.
50.5
48.1
48.3
Mar 2024
48.3
47.8
47.8
Mar 2024 prelim.
47.8
47.2
48.4
Feb 2024
48.4
48.0
48.0
Feb 2024 prelim.
48.0
44.9
45.4
Jan 2024
45.4
45.0
45.0
Jan 2024 prelim.
45.0
45.3
45.7
Dec 2023
45.7
44.3
44.3
Dec 2023 prelim.
44.3
45.7
45.4
Nov 2023
45.4
45.3
45.3
