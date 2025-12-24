Markit Services PMI reflects the level of activity in private service sector companies in France for the given month. The indicator calculation is based on a survey of representatives of the service sector private companies. The survey covers transport companies, financial organizations, IT companies, hotel and restaurant businesses, telecommunication providers, etc. The survey considers the number of orders, the volume of work done, employment and price trends in the industry. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the service sector. Readings above 50 can affect euro quotes positively.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.