Nonfarm Payrolls q/q reflect the number of new jobs created during the given month, in all sectors of the French economy except for the agricultural sector and government bodies. Index growth may have a positive impact on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Nonfarm Payrolls q/q" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.