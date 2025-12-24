CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

France 3-Month BTF Auction

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
Agence France Trésor
Sector:
Market
Low 2.079%
2.088%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
2.079%
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
3-Month BTF Auction represents the percentage yield of BTF Treasury bills maturing in three months. Since the yield rate can reflect France's government debt situation, an increase in the rate may precede the economic growth, while its decrease can be seen as an indication of a slowdown.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "France 3-Month BTF Auction" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2.079%
2.088%
2.088%
2.069%
2.069%
2.041%
2.041%
2.027%
2.027%
2.030%
2.030%
2.010%
2.010%
2.011%
2.011%
1.987%
1.987%
1.958%
1.958%
1.999%
1.999%
2.002%
2.002%
2.007%
2.007%
2.007%
2.007%
1.989%
1.989%
1.984%
1.984%
1.974%
1.974%
1.963%
1.963%
1.952%
1.952%
1.957%
1.957%
1.977%
1.977%
1.938%
1.938%
1.940%
1.940%
1.934%
1.934%
1.957%
1.957%
1.951%
1.951%
1.948%
1.948%
1.943%
1.943%
1.985%
1.985%
1.999%
1.999%
2.042%
2.042%
2.057%
2.057%
2.072%
2.072%
2.076%
2.076%
2.121%
2.121%
2.192%
2.192%
2.212%
2.212%
2.259%
2.259%
2.328%
2.328%
2.348%
2.348%
2.395%
2.395%
2.396%
2.396%
2.423%
2.423%
2.452%
2.452%
2.475%
2.475%
2.496%
2.496%
2.608%
2.608%
2.633%
2.633%
2.691%
2.691%
2.704%
2.704%
2.770%
