Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m reflects average changes in selling prices received by domestic producers of goods and services in the specified month compared to the previous one. The producer price index is considered as a leading indicator of consumer inflation, which has a significant effect on the general inflation level. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.