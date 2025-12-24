Economic Calendar
S&P Global France Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
|Low
|N/D
|49.2
|
50.4
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Markit Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator calculation is based on a survey of representatives of a number of companies. Each response is weighted according to the company size and contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the country. Readings above 50 can have a positive effect on euro quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites