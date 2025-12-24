Markit Composite PMI is a monthly summary report concerning the changes in the working conditions of private companies in the manufacturing and service sectors. The indicator calculation is based on a survey of representatives of a number of companies. Each response is weighted according to the company size and contribution to the total production or services of the subsector it belongs to. Thus, the largest companies make a greater contribution to the indicator calculation. The index reflects the conditions of doing business in the country. Readings above 50 can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "S&P Global France Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.