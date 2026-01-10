CalendarSections

France Jobseekers Total

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
Ministry of Labour
Sector:
Labor
Medium 3082.0 K -
3021.8 K
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
3125.7 K
3082.0 K
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Jobseekers Total reflects the total number of unemployed French citizens registered with the National Employment Agency (Pôle emploi). Unemployment data is published at the end of the month. The indicator growth is usually accompanied with a decrease in the purchasing power of the population, which may have a negative effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Jobseekers Total" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Sep 2025
3082.0 K
3021.8 K
Aug 2025
3021.8 K
3033.5 K
Jul 2025
3033.5 K
2980.6 K
Jun 2025
2980.6 K
3078.0 K
3002.2 K
May 2025
3002.2 K
2895.4 K
3013.4 K
Apr 2025
3013.4 K
3081.3 K
3189.3 K
Mar 2025
3189.3 K
3027.2 K
3217.8 K
Feb 2025
3228.8 K
3161.6 K
3161.6 K
Jan 2025
3161.6 K
2956.8 K
2956.8 K
Dec 2024
2956.8 K
2885.1 K
2935.0 K
Nov 2024
2935.0 K
2839.3 K
2891.5 K
Oct 2024
2891.5 K
2803.7 K
2837.9 K
Sep 2024
2837.9 K
2796.6 K
2795.7 K
Aug 2024
2795.7 K
2824.7 K
2808.4 K
Jul 2024
2808.4 K
2815.7 K
2834.5 K
Jun 2024
2834.5 K
2819.3 K
2816.3 K
May 2024
2816.3 K
2775.4 K
Apr 2024
2775.4 K
2812.2 K
Mar 2024
2812.2 K
2820.6 K
Feb 2024
2811.9 K
2827.7 K
Jan 2024
2827.7 K
2825.2 K
Dec 2023
2825.2 K
2798.8 K
2826.6 K
Nov 2023
2826.6 K
2821.4 K
Oct 2023
2821.4 K
2812.2 K
Sep 2023
2812.2 K
2787.0 K
2827.6 K
Aug 2023
2827.6 K
2816.6 K
Jul 2023
2816.6 K
2792.8 K
Jun 2023
2792.8 K
2798.8 K
2806.0 K
May 2023
2806.0 K
2799.8 K
Apr 2023
2799.8 K
2789.0 K
Mar 2023
2789.0 K
2857.4 K
2800.1 K
Feb 2023
2781.0 K
2809.0 K
Jan 2023
2809.0 K
2816.6 K
Dec 2022
2816.6 K
2923.1 K
2810.4 K
Sep 2022
2905.8 K
2940.6 K
2965.8 K
Aug 2022
2966.0 K
2967.0 K
Jul 2022
2967.0 K
2946.5 K
Jun 2022
2946.5 K
3004.8 K
2932.9 K
May 2022
2933.0 K
2955.0 K
Apr 2022
2955.0 K
2940.0 K
Mar 2022
2940.0 K
3163.1 K
2951.0 K
Feb 2022
2967.3 K
2977.1 K
Jan 2022
2977.1 K
3075.0 K
Dec 2021
3075.0 K
3336.7 K
3087.8 K
Nov 2021
3087.8 K
3253.7 K
Sep 2021
3253.7 K
3491.3 K
3308.7 K
Jun 2021
3417.6 K
3561.8 K
3490.1 K
May 2021
3490.1 K
3623.8 K
Apr 2021
3623.8 K
3557.9 K
Mar 2021
3557.9 K
3576.3 K
3574.7 K
123
