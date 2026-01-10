Jobseekers Total reflects the total number of unemployed French citizens registered with the National Employment Agency (Pôle emploi). Unemployment data is published at the end of the month. The indicator growth is usually accompanied with a decrease in the purchasing power of the population, which may have a negative effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Jobseekers Total" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.