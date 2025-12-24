The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y enables the evaluation of the stability of prices for consumer goods and services in the reported month compared to the same month of the previous year. The index is compiled according to a methodology that has been harmonized across EU countries. An increase in index values can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.