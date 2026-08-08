Unemployment Rate reflects a quarterly percentage change in the number of unemployed residents in relation to France's total labor force. Unemployment growth is an indication of a decline in the labor market. Therefore, higher readings are seen as negative for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.