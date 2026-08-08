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France Unemployment Rate

Country:
France
EUR, Euro
Source:
National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies
Sector:
Labor
Low 8.3% 8.3%
8.1%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
8.5%
8.3%
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
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Unemployment Rate reflects a quarterly percentage change in the number of unemployed residents in relation to France's total labor force. Unemployment growth is an indication of a decline in the labor market. Therefore, higher readings are seen as negative for the euro quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Unemployment Rate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
2 Q 2026
8.3%
8.3%
8.1%
1 Q 2026
8.1%
7.8%
7.9%
4 Q 2025
7.9%
7.6%
7.7%
3 Q 2025
7.7%
7.4%
7.6%
2 Q 2025
7.5%
7.3%
7.5%
1 Q 2025
7.4%
7.3%
7.3%
4 Q 2024
7.3%
6.9%
7.4%
3 Q 2024
7.4%
7.1%
7.3%
2 Q 2024
7.3%
7.1%
7.5%
1 Q 2024
7.5%
7.3%
7.5%
4 Q 2023
7.5%
7.0%
7.5%
3 Q 2023
7.4%
7.1%
7.2%
2 Q 2023
7.2%
7.2%
7.1%
1 Q 2023
7.1%
7.3%
7.1%
4 Q 2022
7.2%
7.3%
7.3%
3 Q 2022
7.3%
7.2%
7.4%
2 Q 2022
7.4%
7.3%
7.3%
1 Q 2022
7.3%
7.4%
7.4%
4 Q 2021
7.4%
7.9%
8.0%
3 Q 2021
8.1%
7.6%
8.0%
2 Q 2021
8.0%
7.7%
8.1%
1 Q 2021
8.1%
7.5%
8.0%
4 Q 2020
8.0%
8.6%
9.1%
3 Q 2020
9.0%
7.4%
7.1%
2 Q 2020
7.1%
7.8%
7.8%
1 Q 2020
7.8%
8.3%
8.1%
4 Q 2019
8.1%
8.3%
8.5%
3 Q 2019
8.6%
8.3%
8.5%
2 Q 2019
8.5%
8.5%
8.7%
1 Q 2019
8.7%
9.0%
8.8%
4 Q 2018
8.8%
8.8%
9.1%
3 Q 2018
9.1%
9.1%
2 Q 2018
9.1%
9.2%
1 Q 2018
9.2%
9.0%
4 Q 2017
8.9%
9.6%
3 Q 2017
9.7%
9.5%
2 Q 2017
9.5%
9.6%
1 Q 2017
9.6%
10.0%
4 Q 2016
10.0%
10.1%
3 Q 2016
10.0%
9.9%
2 Q 2016
9.9%
10.2%
1 Q 2016
10.2%
10.2%
4 Q 2015
10.3%
10.4%
3 Q 2015
10.6%
10.3%
2 Q 2015
10.3%
10.3%
1 Q 2015
10.3%
10.4%
4 Q 2014
10.4%
10.4%
3 Q 2014
10.3%
10.2%
2 Q 2014
10.1%
10.1%
1 Q 2014
10.1%
10.2%
12
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