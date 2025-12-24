The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) m/m enables the evaluation of the stability of prices for consumer goods and services in the reported month compared to the previous month. The index is compiled according to a methodology that has been harmonized across EU countries. An increase in index values can have a positive effect on euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.