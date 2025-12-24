Current Account shows the difference between imported and exported goods, services and interest payments in the reported month. A positive value indicates the inflow of capital in the economy. A higher than expected reading can be seen as positive for the euro quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "France Current Account" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.