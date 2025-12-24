Economic Calendar
France 5-Year OAT Auction
|Low
|2.760%
|
2.630%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
2.760%
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
5-Year OAT Auction represents the percentage yield of OAT Treasury securities having maturity of five years. Since the yield rate can reflect France's government debt situation, an increase in the rate may precede the economic growth, while its decrease can be seen as an indication of a slowdown.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "France 5-Year OAT Auction" macroeconomic indicator.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites