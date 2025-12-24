New Car Registrations y/y reflect a change in the number of newly registered passenger vehicles in France, in the current month compared to the same month of the previous year. On the fourth working day of each month, the French Association of Car Manufacturers CCFA, which is a member of the European Automobile Manufacturers Association ACEA, publishes data on the number of newly registered cars during the past month. Separate data are available by vehicle type, manufacturer and region.

Data for the report calculation is collected from local regulatory authorities and insurance companies. The report only includes new cars, which received the plates for the first time. Any cars which have already been previously registered in the country or abroad are excluded from the report. Thus the registration data directly reflects car sales.

The indicator growth demonstrates consumption growth and a favorable economic situation in the country. However, car sales and registrations can also be affected by non-economic factors, such as tightening of environmental standards. Therefore, the effect of the indicator on currency quotes is limited. Generally, higher than expected values may have a positive effect on euro quotes.

Last values: