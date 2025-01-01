MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsFibonacci ToolsCChartObjectFiboArcScale CreateScaleEllipseSaveLoadType Scale (Get Method) Gets the value of "Scale" property. double Scale() const Return Value Value of "Scale" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE. Scale (Set Method) Sets new value for "Scale" property. bool Scale( double scale // scale ) Parameters scale [in] New value for "Scale" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Create Ellipse