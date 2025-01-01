Scale (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Scale" property.

double Scale() const

Return Value

Value of "Scale" property of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns EMPTY_VALUE.

Scale (Set Method)

Sets new value for "Scale" property.

bool Scale(

double scale

)

Parameters

scale

[in] New value for "Scale" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.