Create

Creates "Fibonacci Arc" graphical object.

bool Create(

long chart_id,

string name,

int window,

datetime time1,

double price1,

datetime time2,

double price2,

double scale

)

Parameters

chart_id

[in] Chart identifier (0 – current chart).

name

[in] A unique name of the object to create.

window

[in] Chart window number (0 – main window).

time1

[in] Time coordinate of the first anchor point.

price1

[in] Price coordinate of the first anchor point.

time2

[in] Time coordinate of the second anchor point.

price2

[in] Price coordinate of the second anchor point.

scale

[in] Scale.

Return Value

true - successful, false - error.