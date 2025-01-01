DocumentationSections
Ellipse (Get Method)

Gets the value of "Ellipse" flag.

bool  Ellipse() const

Return Value

Value of "Ellipse" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false.

Ellipse (Set Method)

Sets "Ellipse" flag value.

bool  Ellipse(
   bool  ellipse      // flag value
   )

Parameters

ellipse

[in]  New value for "Ellipse" property.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot change the property.