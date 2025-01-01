MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGraphic ObjectsFibonacci ToolsCChartObjectFiboArcEllipse CreateScaleEllipseSaveLoadType Ellipse (Get Method) Gets the value of "Ellipse" flag. bool Ellipse() const Return Value Value of "Ellipse" flag of the object assigned to the class instance. If there is no object assigned, it returns false. Ellipse (Set Method) Sets "Ellipse" flag value. bool Ellipse( bool ellipse // flag value ) Parameters ellipse [in] New value for "Ellipse" property. Return Value true - successful, false - cannot change the property. Scale Save