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Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

MetaTrader 5Tester |
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Allan Munene Mutiiria
Allan Munene Mutiiria

Introduction

In this article, we advance our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the trading system for strategy testing in non-live mode, leveraging embedded economic event data for reliable backtesting. Building on Part 6’s automation of trade entries with news analysis and countdown timers, we now focus on loading news events from a resource file and applying user-defined filters to simulate live conditions in the Strategy Tester. We structure the article with the following topics:

  1. Importance of Static Data Integration
  2. Implementation in MQL5
  3. Testing
  4. Conclusion

Let's dive in!


Importance of Static Data Integration

Static data integration is essential for those aiming to develop and test robust strategies, particularly in environments like MQL5, where historical economic event data isn’t retained for long periods. Unlike live trading, where the platform can pull real-time news feeds, the Strategy Tester lacks access to such dynamic updates. It doesn’t store extensive archives of past events, leaving us without a native solution for backtesting news-driven approaches. By downloading this data from external sources and organizing it ourselves—whether as files, databases, or embedded resources—we gain control over a consistent dataset that can be reused across multiple tests, ensuring our strategies face the same conditions each time.

Beyond overcoming platform limitations, static data integration will offer flexibility that live feeds cannot. The Economic calendar, as we did see already in the prior versions, often includes critical details like event dates, times, currencies, and impact levels, but these aren’t always preserved in a format suited for algorithmic analysis over long timeframes. By structuring this information manually, we can tailor it to our needs—filtering for specific currencies or high-impact events, for example—allowing for deeper insights into how news influences market behavior without relying on real-time availability.

Additionally, this approach will enhance efficiency and independence. Gathering and storing static data upfront means we’re not tethered to internet connectivity or third-party services during testing, reducing variables that could skew results. It also empowers us to simulate rare or specific scenarios—like major economic announcements—by curating datasets that span years or focus on key moments, something live systems or limited platform storage can’t easily replicate. Ultimately, static data integration bridges the gap between live trading insights and backtesting precision, laying a solid foundation for strategy development.

Data storage will be a key consideration, and MQL5 provides a wide range of variability, from Text (txt) formats, Comma Separated Values (CSV), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Binary (bin), Unicode and also database organizations as below.

SOME MQL5 FILE DATA FORMATS

We will use not the easiest but the most convenient format, which is CSV format. That way, we will have the data with us and will not be required we to wait for hours to backtest our strategy, saving us lots of time and energy. Let's go.


Implementation in MQL5

As a start off, we will need to structure the data gathering and organization in a manner that mirrors our previous structure. Thus, we will need some inputs that the user can customize, just as we did earlier on as below. 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                    MQL5 NEWS CALENDAR PART 7.mq5 |
//|                           Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria. |
//|                                   https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria."
#property link      "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict

//---- Input parameter for start date of event filtering
input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01'; // Download Start Date
//---- Input parameter for end date of event filtering
input datetime EndDate = D'2025.03.21'; // Download End Date
//---- Input parameter to enable/disable time filtering
input bool ApplyTimeFilter = true;
//---- Input parameter for hours before event to consider
input int HoursBefore = 4;
//---- Input parameter for minutes before event to consider
input int MinutesBefore = 10;
//---- Input parameter for hours after event to consider
input int HoursAfter = 1;
//---- Input parameter for minutes after event to consider
input int MinutesAfter = 5;
//---- Input parameter to enable/disable currency filtering
input bool ApplyCurrencyFilter = true;
//---- Input parameter defining currencies to filter (comma-separated)
input string CurrencyFilter = "USD,EUR,GBP,JPY,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF"; // All 8 major currencies
//---- Input parameter to enable/disable impact filtering
input bool ApplyImpactFilter = true;

//---- Enumeration for event importance filtering options
enum ENUM_IMPORTANCE {
   IMP_NONE = 0,                  // None
   IMP_LOW,                       // Low
   IMP_MEDIUM,                    // Medium
   IMP_HIGH,                      // High
   IMP_NONE_LOW,                  // None,Low
   IMP_NONE_MEDIUM,               // None,Medium
   IMP_NONE_HIGH,                 // None,High
   IMP_LOW_MEDIUM,                // Low,Medium
   IMP_LOW_HIGH,                  // Low,High
   IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH,               // Medium,High
   IMP_NONE_LOW_MEDIUM,           // None,Low,Medium
   IMP_NONE_LOW_HIGH,             // None,Low,High
   IMP_NONE_MEDIUM_HIGH,          // None,Medium,High
   IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH,           // Low,Medium,High
   IMP_ALL                        // None,Low,Medium,High (default)
};
//---- Input parameter for selecting importance filter
input ENUM_IMPORTANCE ImportanceFilter = IMP_ALL; // Impact Levels (Default to all)

Here, we set up the foundational input parameters and an enumeration to customize how our trading system processes economic events for strategy testing. We define "StartDate" and "EndDate" as datetime variables, set to March 1, 2025, and March 21, 2025, respectively, to specify the range for downloading and analyzing event data. To control time-based filtering around these events, we include "ApplyTimeFilter" as a boolean defaulting to true, alongside "HoursBefore" (4 hours), "MinutesBefore" (10 minutes), "HoursAfter" (1 hour), and "MinutesAfter" (5 minutes), which determine the time window for considering events relative to a given bar.

For currency-specific analysis, we introduce "ApplyCurrencyFilter" (true by default) and "CurrencyFilter", a string listing all eight major currencies—"USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF"—to focus on relevant markets. We also enable impact-based filtering with "ApplyImpactFilter" set to true, supported by the "ENUM_IMPORTANCE" enumeration, which offers flexible options like "IMP_NONE", "IMP_LOW", "IMP_MEDIUM", "IMP_HIGH", and combinations up to "IMP_ALL", with "ImportanceFilter" defaulting to "IMP_ALL" to include all impact levels. The outcome is as below.

INPUTS VERSION

With the inputs, the next thing that we need to do is declare a structure with 8 input fields mimicking the normal and default structure for the MQL5 Economic Calendar as below.

DEFAULT MQL5 CALENDAR FORMAT

We achieve the format via the following logic.

//---- Structure to hold economic event data
struct EconomicEvent {
   string eventDate;      //---- Date of the event
   string eventTime;      //---- Time of the event
   string currency;       //---- Currency affected by the event
   string event;          //---- Event description
   string importance;     //---- Importance level of the event
   double actual;         //---- Actual value of the event
   double forecast;       //---- Forecasted value of the event
   double previous;       //---- Previous value of the event
};

//---- Array to store all economic events
EconomicEvent allEvents[];
//---- Array for currency filter values
string curr_filter[];
//---- Array for importance filter values
string imp_filter[];

First, we define the "EconomicEvent" structure (struct) to encapsulate key event details, including "eventDate" and "eventTime" as strings for the event’s timing, "currency" to identify the affected market, "event" for the description, and "importance" to indicate its impact level, alongside "actual", "forecast", and "previous" as doubles to hold the event’s numerical outcomes.

To store and process these events, we create three arrays: "allEvents", an array of "EconomicEvent" structures to hold all loaded events, "curr_filter" as a string array to store the currencies specified in the "CurrencyFilter" input, and "imp_filter" as a string array to manage the importance levels selected via "ImportanceFilter". This mimics the default structure, only that we shift the "Period" section to contain the event dates at the beginning of the structure. Proceeding, we need to get the filters from user input, interpret them in a way the computer understands and initialize them. To keep the code modularized, we will use functions.

//---- Function to initialize currency and impact filters
void InitializeFilters() {
   //---- Currency Filter Section
   //---- Check if currency filter is enabled and has content
   if (ApplyCurrencyFilter && StringLen(CurrencyFilter) > 0) {
      //---- Split the currency filter string into array
      int count = StringSplit(CurrencyFilter, ',', curr_filter);
      //---- Loop through each currency filter entry
      for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(curr_filter); i++) {
         //---- Temporary variable for trimming
         string temp = curr_filter[i];
         //---- Remove leading whitespace
         StringTrimLeft(temp);
         //---- Remove trailing whitespace
         StringTrimRight(temp);
         //---- Assign trimmed value back to array
         curr_filter[i] = temp;
         //---- Print currency filter for debugging
         Print("Currency filter [", i, "]: '", curr_filter[i], "'");
      }
   } else if (ApplyCurrencyFilter) {
      //---- Warn if currency filter is enabled but empty
      Print("Warning: CurrencyFilter is empty, no currency filtering applied");
      //---- Resize array to zero if no filter applied
      ArrayResize(curr_filter, 0);
   }
}

Here, we set up the currency filtering portion of the "InitializeFilters" function in our system to prepare for effective event analysis during strategy testing. We start by checking if the "ApplyCurrencyFilter" variable is true and if the "CurrencyFilter" string has content using the StringLen function; if so, we split the comma-separated "CurrencyFilter" (like "USD, EUR, GBP") into the "curr_filter" array using the StringSplit function, capturing the number of elements in "count".

Next, we iterate through each element in "curr_filter" with a for-loop, assigning it to a temporary "temp" string, cleaning it by removing leading and trailing whitespace with the StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight functions, then updating "curr_filter" with the trimmed value and displaying it via the Print function for debugging purposes (e.g., "Currency filter [0]: 'USD'"). However, if "ApplyCurrencyFilter" is enabled but "CurrencyFilter" is empty, we use the "Print" function to issue a warning—"Warning: CurrencyFilter is empty, no currency filtering applied"—and resize the array to zero with the ArrayResize function to disable filtering. This careful initialization will ensure that the currency filter is reliably derived from user inputs, supporting accurate event processing in the Strategy Tester. For the impact filter, we apply a similar curated logic.

//---- Impact Filter Section (using enum)
//---- Check if impact filter is enabled
if (ApplyImpactFilter) {
   //---- Switch based on selected importance filter
   switch (ImportanceFilter) {
      case IMP_NONE:
         //---- Resize array for single importance level
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 1);
         //---- Set importance to "None"
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         break;
      case IMP_LOW:
         //---- Resize array for single importance level
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 1);
         //---- Set importance to "Low"
         imp_filter[0] = "Low";
         break;
      case IMP_MEDIUM:
         //---- Resize array for single importance level
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 1);
         //---- Set importance to "Medium"
         imp_filter[0] = "Medium";
         break;
      case IMP_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for single importance level
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 1);
         //---- Set importance to "High"
         imp_filter[0] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_LOW:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Low";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_MEDIUM:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Medium";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_LOW_MEDIUM:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "Low";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Medium";
         break;
      case IMP_LOW_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "Low";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for two importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 2);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "Medium";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_LOW_MEDIUM:
         //---- Resize array for three importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 3);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Low";
         //---- Set third importance level
         imp_filter[2] = "Medium";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_LOW_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for three importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 3);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Low";
         //---- Set third importance level
         imp_filter[2] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_NONE_MEDIUM_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for three importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 3);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Medium";
         //---- Set third importance level
         imp_filter[2] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH:
         //---- Resize array for three importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 3);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "Low";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Medium";
         //---- Set third importance level
         imp_filter[2] = "High";
         break;
      case IMP_ALL:
         //---- Resize array for all importance levels
         ArrayResize(imp_filter, 4);
         //---- Set first importance level
         imp_filter[0] = "None";
         //---- Set second importance level
         imp_filter[1] = "Low";
         //---- Set third importance level
         imp_filter[2] = "Medium";
         //---- Set fourth importance level
         imp_filter[3] = "High";
         break;
   }
   //---- Loop through impact filter array to print values
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(imp_filter); i++) {
      //---- Print each impact filter value
      Print("Impact filter [", i, "]: '", imp_filter[i], "'");
   }
} else {
   //---- Notify if impact filter is disabled
   Print("Impact filter disabled");
   //---- Resize impact filter array to zero
   ArrayResize(imp_filter, 0);
}

For the impact filtering process, we begin by checking if the "ApplyImpactFilter" variable is true; if so, we use a switch statement based on the "ImportanceFilter" enum to determine which impact levels to include in the "imp_filter" array. For single-level options like "IMP_NONE", "IMP_LOW", "IMP_MEDIUM", or "IMP_HIGH", we resize "imp_filter" to 1 using the ArrayResize function and assign the corresponding string (e.g., "imp_filter[0] = 'None'"); for dual-level options like "IMP_NONE_LOW" or "IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH", we resize it to 2 and set two values (e.g., "imp_filter[0] = 'None', imp_filter[1] = 'Low'"); for triple-level options like "IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH", we resize to 3; and for "IMP_ALL", we resize to 4, covering "None", "Low", "Medium", and "High".

After setting the array, we loop through "imp_filter" using the ArraySize function to determine its size, printing each value with the Print function for debugging (e.g., "Impact filter [0]: 'None'"). If "ApplyImpactFilter" is false, we notify the user with the "Print" function—"Impact filter disabled"—and resize "imp_filter" to zero.

With that, we now need to call the function on the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit() {
   //---- Initialize filters
   InitializeFilters();

   //---- Return successful initialization
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}

void OnDeinit(const int reason) {
   //---- Print termination reason
   Print("EA terminated, reason: ", reason);
}

We call the function in the OnInit event handler and also print the reason for the program termination in the OnDeinit event handler. Here is the outcome.

INITIALIZATION OF THE FILTERS

From the image, we can see that we initialized, and decoded the filter inputs correctly and stored them. All we need to do now is source the data from live stream and store it. Here, the logic is first we need to run the program once in live mode, so it can download the data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar database, and then load and use that data in testing mode. Here is the initialization logic.

//---- Check if not running in tester mode
if (!MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER)) {
   //---- Validate date range
   if (StartDate >= EndDate) {
      //---- Print error for invalid date range
      Print("Error: StartDate (", TimeToString(StartDate), ") must be earlier than EndDate (", TimeToString(EndDate), ")");
      //---- Return initialization failure
      return(INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT);
   }

   //---- Array to hold calendar values
   MqlCalendarValue values[];
   //---- Fetch calendar data for date range
   if (!CalendarValueHistory(values, StartDate, EndDate)) {
      //---- Print error if calendar data fetch fails
      Print("Error fetching calendar data: ", GetLastError());
      //---- Return initialization failure
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }

   //---- Array to hold economic events
   EconomicEvent events[];
   //---- Counter for events
   int eventCount = 0;

   //---- Loop through calendar values
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(values); i++) {
      //---- Structure for event details
      MqlCalendarEvent eventDetails;
      //---- Fetch event details by ID
      if (!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, eventDetails)) continue;

      //---- Structure for country details
      MqlCalendarCountry countryDetails;
      //---- Fetch country details by ID
      if (!CalendarCountryById(eventDetails.country_id, countryDetails)) continue;

      //---- Structure for value details
      MqlCalendarValue value;
      //---- Fetch value details by ID
      if (!CalendarValueById(values[i].id, value)) continue;

      //---- Resize events array for new event
      ArrayResize(events, eventCount + 1);
      //---- Convert event time to string
      string dateTimeStr = TimeToString(values[i].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES);
      //---- Extract date from datetime string
      events[eventCount].eventDate = StringSubstr(dateTimeStr, 0, 10);
      //---- Extract time from datetime string
      events[eventCount].eventTime = StringSubstr(dateTimeStr, 11, 5);
      //---- Assign currency from country details
      events[eventCount].currency = countryDetails.currency;
      //---- Assign event name
      events[eventCount].event = eventDetails.name;
      //---- Map importance level from enum to string
      events[eventCount].importance = (eventDetails.importance == 0) ? "None" :    // CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
                                      (eventDetails.importance == 1) ? "Low" :     // CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
                                      (eventDetails.importance == 2) ? "Medium" :  // CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
                                      "High";                                      // CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
      //---- Assign actual value
      events[eventCount].actual = value.GetActualValue();
      //---- Assign forecast value
      events[eventCount].forecast = value.GetForecastValue();
      //---- Assign previous value
      events[eventCount].previous = value.GetPreviousValue();
      //---- Increment event count
      eventCount++;
   }

}

Here, we handle the live mode data retrieval within the OnInit function of our program, ensuring economic event data is collected for later use in strategy testing. We start by checking if the system is not in tester mode using the MQLInfoInteger function with MQL_TESTER; if true, we validate that "StartDate" is earlier than "EndDate", printing an error and returning INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT if invalid. Next, we declare a MqlCalendarValue array named "values" and fetch calendar data between "StartDate" and "EndDate" using the CalendarValueHistory function, printing an error with GetLastError and returning "INIT_FAILED" if it fails.

We then initialize an "EconomicEvent" array "events" and an "eventCount" integer to track events, looping through "values" with the ArraySize function. For each iteration, we fetch event details into a MqlCalendarEvent structure "eventDetails" using the CalendarEventById function, country details into a MqlCalendarCountry structure "countryDetails" with CalendarCountryById, and value details into a "MqlCalendarValue" structure "value" via "CalendarValueById", skipping if any fetch fails. We resize "events" with the ArrayResize function, convert the event time to a string "dateTimeStr" using the TimeToString function, and extract "eventDate" and "eventTime" with the StringSubstr function, assigning "currency" from "countryDetails", "event" from "eventDetails.name", and mapping "importance" from numeric values to strings ("None", "Low", "Medium", "High"). Finally, we set "actual", "forecast", and "previous" using "value" methods and increment "eventCount", building a comprehensive event dataset for live mode processing. Now, we need a function to handle the storage of this information in a data file.

//---- Function to write events to a CSV file
void WriteToCSV(string fileName, EconomicEvent &events[]) {
   //---- Open file for writing in CSV format
   int handle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV, ',');
   //---- Check if file opening failed
   if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE) {
      //---- Print error message with last error code
      Print("Error creating file: ", GetLastError());
      //---- Exit function on failure
      return;
   }

   //---- Write CSV header row
   FileWrite(handle, "Date", "Time", "Currency", "Event", "Importance", "Actual", "Forecast", "Previous");
   //---- Loop through all events to write to file
   for (int i = 0; i < ArraySize(events); i++) {
      //---- Write event data to CSV file
      FileWrite(handle, events[i].eventDate, events[i].eventTime, events[i].currency, events[i].event,
                events[i].importance, DoubleToString(events[i].actual, 2), DoubleToString(events[i].forecast, 2),
                DoubleToString(events[i].previous, 2));
      //---- Print event details for debugging
      Print("Writing event ", i, ": ", events[i].eventDate, ", ", events[i].eventTime, ", ", events[i].currency, ", ",
            events[i].event, ", ", events[i].importance, ", ", DoubleToString(events[i].actual, 2), ", ",
            DoubleToString(events[i].forecast, 2), ", ", DoubleToString(events[i].previous, 2));
   }

   //---- Flush data to file
   FileFlush(handle);
   //---- Close the file handle
   FileClose(handle);
   //---- Print confirmation of data written
   Print("Data written to ", fileName, " with ", ArraySize(events), " events.");

   //---- Verify written file by reading it back
   int verifyHandle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_TXT);
   //---- Check if verification file opening succeeded
   if (verifyHandle != INVALID_HANDLE) {
      //---- Read entire file content
      string content = FileReadString(verifyHandle, (int)FileSize(verifyHandle));
      //---- Print file content for verification
      Print("File content after writing (size: ", FileSize(verifyHandle), " bytes):\n", content);
      //---- Close verification file handle
      FileClose(verifyHandle);
   }
}

Here, we craft the "WriteToCSV" function to systematically export economic event data into a CSV file. We begin by opening the file specified by "fileName" using the FileOpen function in "FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV" mode with a comma delimiter, storing the result in "handle"; if this fails and "handle" equals "INVALID_HANDLE", we use the "Print" function to display an error message including the GetLastError code and exit the function with "return". Once the file is open, we write a header row with the FileWrite function, defining columns as "Date", "Time", "Currency", "Event", "Importance", "Actual", "Forecast", and "Previous" to organize the data.

We then iterate through the "events" array, determining its size with the ArraySize function, and for each event, we call "FileWrite" to record its properties—"eventDate", "eventTime", "currency", "event", "importance", and the numeric "actual", "forecast", and "previous" values converted to strings with the DoubleToString function (formatted to 2 decimal places)—while simultaneously logging these details with the "Print" function for debugging purposes.

After completing the loop, we ensure all data is written to the file by invoking the FileFlush function on "handle", then close the file using the FileClose function, and confirm the operation’s success with a message.

To verify the output, we reopen the file in read mode using "FILE_READ | FILE_TXT", storing this handle in "verifyHandle"; if successful, we read the full content into "content" with the FileReadString function based on the byte size from FileSize, print it for inspection (e.g., "File content after writing (size: X bytes):\n"content""), and close. This thorough process guarantees that the event data is accurately saved and can be checked, making it a dependable resource for backtesting in the Strategy Tester. We now can use the function for the data-saving process.

//---- Define file path for CSV
string fileName = "Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv";

//---- Check if file exists and print appropriate message
if (!FileExists(fileName)) Print("Creating new file: ", fileName);
else Print("Overwriting existing file: ", fileName);

//---- Write events to CSV file
WriteToCSV(fileName, events);
//---- Print instructions for tester mode
Print("Live mode: Data written. To use in tester, manually add ", fileName, " as a resource and recompile.");

To wrap up live mode data handling, we set "fileName" to "Database\EconomicCalendar.csv" and used the "FileExists" custom function to check its status. We then call the "WriteToCSV" function with "fileName" and "events" inputs to save the data, and print instructions with "Print"—"Live mode: Data written. To use in tester, add "fileName" as a resource and recompile."—for tester use. The custom function's code snippet to check the existence of the file is as below.

//---- Function to check if a file exists
bool FileExists(string fileName) {
   //---- Open file in read mode to check existence
   int handle = FileOpen(fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_CSV);
   //---- Check if file opened successfully
   if (handle != INVALID_HANDLE) {
      //---- Close the file handle
      FileClose(handle);
      //---- Return true if file exists
      return true;
   }
   //---- Return false if file doesn't exist
   return false;
}

In the "FileExists" function to check file presence for strategy testing, we open "fileName" with FileOpen function in "FILE_READ | FILE_CSV" mode, and if "handle" isn’t "INVALID_HANDLE", we close it with FileClose and return true; else, we return false. This confirms the file status for data handling. Upon running in live mode, here is the outcome.

LIVE MODE DATA SOURCING

From the image, we can see that the data is saved and we can access it.

DATA ACCESS

To use the data in tester mode, we need to save it in the executable. For that, we add it as a resource.

//---- Define resource file for economic calendar data
#resource "\\Files\\Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv" as string EconomicCalendarData

Here, we integrate the static data resource into our program to support strategy testing. Using the #resource directive, we embed the file located at "\Files\Database\EconomicCalendar.csv" and assign it to the "EconomicCalendarData" string variable. That way, the file is located in the executive so we don't have to worry even if it is deleted. We can now have a function to load the contents from the file.

//---- Function to load events from resource file
bool LoadEventsFromResource() {
   //---- Get data from resource
   string fileData = EconomicCalendarData;
   //---- Print raw resource content for debugging
   Print("Raw resource content (size: ", StringLen(fileData), " bytes):\n", fileData);

   //---- Array to hold lines from resource
   string lines[];
   //---- Split resource data into lines
   int lineCount = StringSplit(fileData, '\n', lines);
   //---- Check if resource has valid data
   if (lineCount <= 1) {
      //---- Print error if no data lines found
      Print("Error: No data lines found in resource! Raw data: ", fileData);
      //---- Return false on failure
      return false;
   }

   //---- Reset events array
   ArrayResize(allEvents, 0);
   //---- Index for event array
   int eventIndex = 0;

   //---- Loop through each line (skip header at i=0)
   for (int i = 1; i < lineCount; i++) {
      //---- Check for empty lines
      if (StringLen(lines[i]) == 0) {
         //---- Print message for skipped empty line
         Print("Skipping empty line ", i);
         //---- Skip to next iteration
         continue;
      }

      //---- Array to hold fields from each line
      string fields[];
      //---- Split line into fields
      int fieldCount = StringSplit(lines[i], ',', fields);
      //---- Print line details for debugging
      Print("Line ", i, ": ", lines[i], " (field count: ", fieldCount, ")");

      //---- Check if line has minimum required fields
      if (fieldCount < 8) {
         //---- Print error for malformed line
         Print("Malformed line ", i, ": ", lines[i], " (field count: ", fieldCount, ")");
         //---- Skip to next iteration
         continue;
      }

      //---- Extract date from field
      string dateStr = fields[0];
      //---- Extract time from field
      string timeStr = fields[1];
      //---- Extract currency from field
      string currency = fields[2];
      //---- Extract event description (handle commas in event name)
      string event = fields[3];
      //---- Combine multiple fields if event name contains commas
      for (int j = 4; j < fieldCount - 4; j++) {
         event += "," + fields[j];
      }
      //---- Extract importance from field
      string importance = fields[fieldCount - 4];
      //---- Extract actual value from field
      string actualStr = fields[fieldCount - 3];
      //---- Extract forecast value from field
      string forecastStr = fields[fieldCount - 2];
      //---- Extract previous value from field
      string previousStr = fields[fieldCount - 1];

      //---- Convert date and time to datetime format
      datetime eventDateTime = StringToTime(dateStr + " " + timeStr);
      //---- Check if datetime conversion failed
      if (eventDateTime == 0) {
         //---- Print error for invalid datetime
         Print("Error: Invalid datetime conversion for line ", i, ": ", dateStr, " ", timeStr);
         //---- Skip to next iteration
         continue;
      }

      //---- Resize events array for new event
      ArrayResize(allEvents, eventIndex + 1);
      //---- Assign event date
      allEvents[eventIndex].eventDate = dateStr;
      //---- Assign event time
      allEvents[eventIndex].eventTime = timeStr;
      //---- Assign event currency
      allEvents[eventIndex].currency = currency;
      //---- Assign event description
      allEvents[eventIndex].event = event;
      //---- Assign event importance
      allEvents[eventIndex].importance = importance;
      //---- Convert and assign actual value
      allEvents[eventIndex].actual = StringToDouble(actualStr);
      //---- Convert and assign forecast value
      allEvents[eventIndex].forecast = StringToDouble(forecastStr);
      //---- Convert and assign previous value
      allEvents[eventIndex].previous = StringToDouble(previousStr);
      //---- Print loaded event details
      Print("Loaded event ", eventIndex, ": ", dateStr, " ", timeStr, ", ", currency, ", ", event);
      //---- Increment event index
      eventIndex++;
   }

   //---- Print total events loaded
   Print("Loaded ", eventIndex, " events from resource into array.");
   //---- Return success if events were loaded
   return eventIndex > 0;
}

We define the "LoadEventsFromResource" function to populate economic event data from the embedded resource for strategy testing. We assign the "EconomicCalendarData" resource to "fileData" and print its raw content with the "Print" function, including its size via the StringLen function, for debugging. We split "fileData" into the "lines" array using the StringSplit function with a newline delimiter, storing the count in "lineCount", and if "lineCount" is 1 or less, we print an error and return false. We reset the "allEvents" array with the ArrayResize function to zero and initialize "eventIndex" at 0, then loop through "lines" starting at index 1 (skipping the header). For each line, we check if it’s empty with StringLen, printing a skip message and continuing if so; otherwise, we split it into "fields" using commas.

If "fieldCount" is less than 8, we print an error and skip; else, we extract "dateStr", "timeStr", and "currency", and build "event" by concatenating fields (handling commas) in a loop, then grab "importance", "actualStr", "forecastStr", and "previousStr". We convert "dateStr" and "timeStr" to "eventDateTime" with the StringToTime function, skipping with an error if it fails, then resize "allEvents" with "ArrayResize", assign all values—converting numbers with StringToDouble—print the event and increment "eventIndex". Finally, we print the total "eventIndex" and return true if events were loaded, ensuring data readiness for the Strategy Tester. We can now call this function on initialization in tester mode.

else {
   //---- Check if resource data is empty in tester mode
   if (StringLen(EconomicCalendarData) == 0) {
      //---- Print error for empty resource
      Print("Error: Resource EconomicCalendarData is empty. Please run in live mode, add the file as a resource, and recompile.");
      //---- Return initialization failure
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
   //---- Print message for tester mode
   Print("Running in Strategy Tester, using embedded resource: Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv");

   //---- Load events from resource
   if (!LoadEventsFromResource()) {
      //---- Print error if loading fails
      Print("Failed to load events from resource.");
      //---- Return initialization failure
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   }
}

Here, if "EconomicCalendarData" is empty per StringLen, we print an error and return "INIT_FAILED"; else, we print a tester mode message with the "Print" function and call "LoadEventsFromResource", returning "INIT_FAILED" with an error if it fails. This will ensure that our event data loads correctly for backtesting. Here is the outcome.

LOADED DATA ON TESTER MODE

From the image, we can confirm the data is loaded successfully. The malformation of data and skipping of empty lines is handled correctly too. We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and simulate the data processing as if we were in live mode. For this, we want to process the data per bar and not on every tick.

//---- Variable to track last bar time
datetime lastBarTime = 0;

//---- Tick event handler
void OnTick() {
   //---- Get current bar time
   datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
   //---- Check if bar time has changed
   if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) {
      //---- Update last bar time
      lastBarTime = currentBarTime;

      //----
   }
}

We define "lastBarTime" as a "datetime" variable initialized to 0 to track the previous bar’s time. In the OnTick function, we retrieve the current bar’s time with the iTime function using _Symbol, _Period, and bar index 0, storing it in "currentBarTime"; if "currentBarTime" differs from "lastBarTime", we update "lastBarTime" to "currentBarTime", ensuring the system reacts to new bars for event processing. We can then define a function to handle the live simulation data processing in a similar format we did with the prior version as below.

//---- Function to filter and print economic events
void FilterAndPrintEvents(datetime barTime) {
   //---- Get total number of events
   int totalEvents = ArraySize(allEvents);
   //---- Print total events considered
   Print("Total considered data size: ", totalEvents, " events");

   //---- Check if there are events to filter
   if (totalEvents == 0) {
      //---- Print message if no events loaded
      Print("No events loaded to filter.");
      //---- Exit function
      return;
   }

   //---- Array to store filtered events
   EconomicEvent filteredEvents[];
   //---- Counter for filtered events
   int filteredCount = 0;

   //---- Variables for time range
   datetime timeBefore, timeAfter;
   //---- Apply time filter if enabled
   if (ApplyTimeFilter) {
      //---- Structure for bar time
      MqlDateTime barStruct;
      //---- Convert bar time to structure
      TimeToStruct(barTime, barStruct);

      //---- Calculate time before event
      MqlDateTime timeBeforeStruct = barStruct;
      //---- Subtract hours before
      timeBeforeStruct.hour -= HoursBefore;
      //---- Subtract minutes before
      timeBeforeStruct.min -= MinutesBefore;
      //---- Adjust for negative minutes
      if (timeBeforeStruct.min < 0) {
         timeBeforeStruct.min += 60;
         timeBeforeStruct.hour -= 1;
      }
      //---- Adjust for negative hours
      if (timeBeforeStruct.hour < 0) {
         timeBeforeStruct.hour += 24;
         timeBeforeStruct.day -= 1;
      }
      //---- Convert structure to datetime
      timeBefore = StructToTime(timeBeforeStruct);

      //---- Calculate time after event
      MqlDateTime timeAfterStruct = barStruct;
      //---- Add hours after
      timeAfterStruct.hour += HoursAfter;
      //---- Add minutes after
      timeAfterStruct.min += MinutesAfter;
      //---- Adjust for minutes overflow
      if (timeAfterStruct.min >= 60) {
         timeAfterStruct.min -= 60;
         timeAfterStruct.hour += 1;
      }
      //---- Adjust for hours overflow
      if (timeAfterStruct.hour >= 24) {
         timeAfterStruct.hour -= 24;
         timeAfterStruct.day += 1;
      }
      //---- Convert structure to datetime
      timeAfter = StructToTime(timeAfterStruct);

      //---- Print time range for debugging
      Print("Bar time: ", TimeToString(barTime), ", Time range: ", TimeToString(timeBefore), " to ", TimeToString(timeAfter));
   } else {
      //---- Print message if no time filter applied
      Print("Bar time: ", TimeToString(barTime), ", No time filter applied, using StartDate to EndDate only.");
      //---- Set time range to date inputs
      timeBefore = StartDate;
      timeAfter = EndDate;
   }

   //---- Loop through all events for filtering
   for (int i = 0; i < totalEvents; i++) {
      //---- Convert event date and time to datetime
      datetime eventDateTime = StringToTime(allEvents[i].eventDate + " " + allEvents[i].eventTime);
      //---- Check if event is within date range
      bool inDateRange = (eventDateTime >= StartDate && eventDateTime <= EndDate);
      //---- Skip if not in date range
      if (!inDateRange) continue;

      //---- Time Filter Check
      //---- Check if event is within time range if filter applied
      bool timeMatch = !ApplyTimeFilter || (eventDateTime >= timeBefore && eventDateTime <= timeAfter);
      //---- Skip if time doesn't match
      if (!timeMatch) continue;
      //---- Print event details if time passes
      Print("Event ", i, ": Time passes (", allEvents[i].eventDate, " ", allEvents[i].eventTime, ") - ",
            "Currency: ", allEvents[i].currency, ", Event: ", allEvents[i].event, ", Importance: ", allEvents[i].importance,
            ", Actual: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].actual, 2), ", Forecast: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].forecast, 2),
            ", Previous: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].previous, 2));

      //---- Currency Filter Check
      //---- Default to match if filter disabled
      bool currencyMatch = !ApplyCurrencyFilter;
      //---- Apply currency filter if enabled
      if (ApplyCurrencyFilter && ArraySize(curr_filter) > 0) {
         //---- Initially set to no match
         currencyMatch = false;
         //---- Check each currency in filter
         for (int j = 0; j < ArraySize(curr_filter); j++) {
            //---- Check if event currency matches filter
            if (allEvents[i].currency == curr_filter[j]) {
               //---- Set match to true if found
               currencyMatch = true;
               //---- Exit loop on match
               break;
            }
         }
         //---- Skip if currency doesn't match
         if (!currencyMatch) continue;
      }
      //---- Print event details if currency passes
      Print("Event ", i, ": Currency passes (", allEvents[i].currency, ") - ",
            "Date: ", allEvents[i].eventDate, " ", allEvents[i].eventTime,
            ", Event: ", allEvents[i].event, ", Importance: ", allEvents[i].importance,
            ", Actual: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].actual, 2), ", Forecast: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].forecast, 2),
            ", Previous: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].previous, 2));

      //---- Impact Filter Check
      //---- Default to match if filter disabled
      bool impactMatch = !ApplyImpactFilter;
      //---- Apply impact filter if enabled
      if (ApplyImpactFilter && ArraySize(imp_filter) > 0) {
         //---- Initially set to no match
         impactMatch = false;
         //---- Check each importance in filter
         for (int k = 0; k < ArraySize(imp_filter); k++) {
            //---- Check if event importance matches filter
            if (allEvents[i].importance == imp_filter[k]) {
               //---- Set match to true if found
               impactMatch = true;
               //---- Exit loop on match
               break;
            }
         }
         //---- Skip if importance doesn't match
         if (!impactMatch) continue;
      }
      //---- Print event details if impact passes
      Print("Event ", i, ": Impact passes (", allEvents[i].importance, ") - ",
            "Date: ", allEvents[i].eventDate, " ", allEvents[i].eventTime,
            ", Currency: ", allEvents[i].currency, ", Event: ", allEvents[i].event,
            ", Actual: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].actual, 2), ", Forecast: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].forecast, 2),
            ", Previous: ", DoubleToString(allEvents[i].previous, 2));

      //---- Add event to filtered array
      ArrayResize(filteredEvents, filteredCount + 1);
      //---- Assign event to filtered array
      filteredEvents[filteredCount] = allEvents[i];
      //---- Increment filtered count
      filteredCount++;
   }

   //---- Print summary of filtered events
   Print("After ", (ApplyTimeFilter ? "time filter" : "date range filter"),
         ApplyCurrencyFilter ? " and currency filter" : "",
         ApplyImpactFilter ? " and impact filter" : "",
         ": ", filteredCount, " events remaining.");

   //---- Check if there are filtered events to print
   if (filteredCount > 0) {
      //---- Print header for filtered events
      Print("Filtered Events at Bar Time: ", TimeToString(barTime));
      //---- Print filtered events array
      ArrayPrint(filteredEvents, 2, " | ");
   } else {
      //---- Print message if no events found
      Print("No events found within the specified range.");
   }
}

Here, we construct the "FilterAndPrintEvents" function to filter and display economic events relevant to a given bar. We start by calculating "totalEvents" with the ArraySize function on "allEvents" and print it; if zero, we exit with "return". We initialize "filteredEvents" as an "EconomicEvent" array and "filteredCount" at 0, then define "timeBefore" and "timeAfter" for time filtering. If "ApplyTimeFilter" is true, we convert "barTime" to "barStruct" with TimeToStruct function, adjust "timeBeforeStruct" by subtracting "HoursBefore" and "MinutesBefore" (correcting negatives), and "timeAfterStruct" by adding "HoursAfter" and "MinutesAfter" (correcting overflows), converting both to "datetime" with StructToTime function and printing the range; otherwise, we set them to "StartDate" and "EndDate" and print a no-filter message.

We loop through "allEvents" with "totalEvents", converting each "eventDate" and "eventTime" to "eventDateTime" with StringToTime, checking if it’s within "StartDate" and "EndDate" for "inDateRange", and skipping if not. For time filtering, we test "timeMatch" with "ApplyTimeFilter" and the range, printing details if it passes; for currency, we set "currencyMatch" based on "ApplyCurrencyFilter" and "curr_filter" via ArraySize function and a loop, printing if matched; and for impact, we set "impactMatch" with "ApplyImpactFilter" and "imp_filter", printing if matched. Matching events are added to "filteredEvents" with the ArrayResize function, incrementing "filteredCount".

Finally, we print a summary, and if "filteredCount" is positive, we print the filtered list with ArrayPrint; otherwise, we print a no-events message, ensuring thorough event analysis for testing. We then call the function in the tick event handler.

void OnTick() {
   //---- Get current bar time
   datetime currentBarTime = iTime(_Symbol, _Period, 0);
   //---- Check if bar time has changed
   if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) {
      //---- Update last bar time
      lastBarTime = currentBarTime;
      //---- Filter and print events for current bar
      FilterAndPrintEvents(currentBarTime);
   }
}

Upon running the program, we have the following outcome.

FINAL ANALYSIS

From the image, we can see that filtering is enabled and works as anticipated. The only thing that remains is testing our logic, and that is handled in the next section.


Testing

For a detailed testing, we visualized everything in a video, and you can view it as attached below.



Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the system for strategy testing, using static data in a saved file to enable reliable backtesting. This bridges live event analysis to the Strategy Tester with flexible filters, overcoming data limitations for precise strategy validation. Next, we’ll explore optimizing trade execution from these results, and their integration into the dashboard. Keep tuned!

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This article was written by a user of the site and reflects their personal views. MetaQuotes Ltd is not responsible for the accuracy of the information presented, nor for any consequences resulting from the use of the solutions, strategies or recommendations described.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
Allan Munene Mutiiria
  • https://forexalgo-trader.com/

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