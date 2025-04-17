Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 7): Preparing for Strategy Testing with Resource-Based News Event Analysis

Introduction

In this article, we advance our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the trading system for strategy testing in non-live mode, leveraging embedded economic event data for reliable backtesting. Building on Part 6’s automation of trade entries with news analysis and countdown timers, we now focus on loading news events from a resource file and applying user-defined filters to simulate live conditions in the Strategy Tester. We structure the article with the following topics:

Let's dive in!





Importance of Static Data Integration

Static data integration is essential for those aiming to develop and test robust strategies, particularly in environments like MQL5, where historical economic event data isn’t retained for long periods. Unlike live trading, where the platform can pull real-time news feeds, the Strategy Tester lacks access to such dynamic updates. It doesn’t store extensive archives of past events, leaving us without a native solution for backtesting news-driven approaches. By downloading this data from external sources and organizing it ourselves—whether as files, databases, or embedded resources—we gain control over a consistent dataset that can be reused across multiple tests, ensuring our strategies face the same conditions each time.

Beyond overcoming platform limitations, static data integration will offer flexibility that live feeds cannot. The Economic calendar, as we did see already in the prior versions, often includes critical details like event dates, times, currencies, and impact levels, but these aren’t always preserved in a format suited for algorithmic analysis over long timeframes. By structuring this information manually, we can tailor it to our needs—filtering for specific currencies or high-impact events, for example—allowing for deeper insights into how news influences market behavior without relying on real-time availability.

Additionally, this approach will enhance efficiency and independence. Gathering and storing static data upfront means we’re not tethered to internet connectivity or third-party services during testing, reducing variables that could skew results. It also empowers us to simulate rare or specific scenarios—like major economic announcements—by curating datasets that span years or focus on key moments, something live systems or limited platform storage can’t easily replicate. Ultimately, static data integration bridges the gap between live trading insights and backtesting precision, laying a solid foundation for strategy development.

Data storage will be a key consideration, and MQL5 provides a wide range of variability, from Text (txt) formats, Comma Separated Values (CSV), American National Standards Institute (ANSI), Binary (bin), Unicode and also database organizations as below.

We will use not the easiest but the most convenient format, which is CSV format. That way, we will have the data with us and will not be required we to wait for hours to backtest our strategy, saving us lots of time and energy. Let's go.





Implementation in MQL5

As a start off, we will need to structure the data gathering and organization in a manner that mirrors our previous structure. Thus, we will need some inputs that the user can customize, just as we did earlier on as below.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://youtube.com/@ForexAlgo-Trader?" #property version "1.00" #property strict input datetime StartDate = D'2025.03.01' ; input datetime EndDate = D'2025.03.21' ; input bool ApplyTimeFilter = true ; input int HoursBefore = 4 ; input int MinutesBefore = 10 ; input int HoursAfter = 1 ; input int MinutesAfter = 5 ; input bool ApplyCurrencyFilter = true ; input string CurrencyFilter = "USD,EUR,GBP,JPY,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF" ; input bool ApplyImpactFilter = true ; enum ENUM_IMPORTANCE { IMP_NONE = 0 , IMP_LOW, IMP_MEDIUM, IMP_HIGH, IMP_NONE_LOW, IMP_NONE_MEDIUM, IMP_NONE_HIGH, IMP_LOW_MEDIUM, IMP_LOW_HIGH, IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH, IMP_NONE_LOW_MEDIUM, IMP_NONE_LOW_HIGH, IMP_NONE_MEDIUM_HIGH, IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH, IMP_ALL }; input ENUM_IMPORTANCE ImportanceFilter = IMP_ALL;

Here, we set up the foundational input parameters and an enumeration to customize how our trading system processes economic events for strategy testing. We define "StartDate" and "EndDate" as datetime variables, set to March 1, 2025, and March 21, 2025, respectively, to specify the range for downloading and analyzing event data. To control time-based filtering around these events, we include "ApplyTimeFilter" as a boolean defaulting to true, alongside "HoursBefore" (4 hours), "MinutesBefore" (10 minutes), "HoursAfter" (1 hour), and "MinutesAfter" (5 minutes), which determine the time window for considering events relative to a given bar.

For currency-specific analysis, we introduce "ApplyCurrencyFilter" (true by default) and "CurrencyFilter", a string listing all eight major currencies—"USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF"—to focus on relevant markets. We also enable impact-based filtering with "ApplyImpactFilter" set to true, supported by the "ENUM_IMPORTANCE" enumeration, which offers flexible options like "IMP_NONE", "IMP_LOW", "IMP_MEDIUM", "IMP_HIGH", and combinations up to "IMP_ALL", with "ImportanceFilter" defaulting to "IMP_ALL" to include all impact levels. The outcome is as below.

With the inputs, the next thing that we need to do is declare a structure with 8 input fields mimicking the normal and default structure for the MQL5 Economic Calendar as below.

We achieve the format via the following logic.

struct EconomicEvent { string eventDate; string eventTime; string currency; string event ; string importance; double actual; double forecast; double previous; }; EconomicEvent allEvents[]; string curr_filter[]; string imp_filter[];

First, we define the "EconomicEvent" structure (struct) to encapsulate key event details, including "eventDate" and "eventTime" as strings for the event’s timing, "currency" to identify the affected market, "event" for the description, and "importance" to indicate its impact level, alongside "actual", "forecast", and "previous" as doubles to hold the event’s numerical outcomes.

To store and process these events, we create three arrays: "allEvents", an array of "EconomicEvent" structures to hold all loaded events, "curr_filter" as a string array to store the currencies specified in the "CurrencyFilter" input, and "imp_filter" as a string array to manage the importance levels selected via "ImportanceFilter". This mimics the default structure, only that we shift the "Period" section to contain the event dates at the beginning of the structure. Proceeding, we need to get the filters from user input, interpret them in a way the computer understands and initialize them. To keep the code modularized, we will use functions.

void InitializeFilters() { if (ApplyCurrencyFilter && StringLen (CurrencyFilter) > 0 ) { int count = StringSplit (CurrencyFilter, ',' , curr_filter); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (curr_filter); i++) { string temp = curr_filter[i]; StringTrimLeft (temp); StringTrimRight (temp); curr_filter[i] = temp; Print ( "Currency filter [" , i, "]: '" , curr_filter[i], "'" ); } } else if (ApplyCurrencyFilter) { Print ( "Warning: CurrencyFilter is empty, no currency filtering applied" ); ArrayResize (curr_filter, 0 ); } }

Here, we set up the currency filtering portion of the "InitializeFilters" function in our system to prepare for effective event analysis during strategy testing. We start by checking if the "ApplyCurrencyFilter" variable is true and if the "CurrencyFilter" string has content using the StringLen function; if so, we split the comma-separated "CurrencyFilter" (like "USD, EUR, GBP") into the "curr_filter" array using the StringSplit function, capturing the number of elements in "count".

Next, we iterate through each element in "curr_filter" with a for-loop, assigning it to a temporary "temp" string, cleaning it by removing leading and trailing whitespace with the StringTrimLeft and StringTrimRight functions, then updating "curr_filter" with the trimmed value and displaying it via the Print function for debugging purposes (e.g., "Currency filter [0]: 'USD'"). However, if "ApplyCurrencyFilter" is enabled but "CurrencyFilter" is empty, we use the "Print" function to issue a warning—"Warning: CurrencyFilter is empty, no currency filtering applied"—and resize the array to zero with the ArrayResize function to disable filtering. This careful initialization will ensure that the currency filter is reliably derived from user inputs, supporting accurate event processing in the Strategy Tester. For the impact filter, we apply a similar curated logic.

if (ApplyImpactFilter) { switch (ImportanceFilter) { case IMP_NONE: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 1 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; break ; case IMP_LOW: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 1 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Low" ; break ; case IMP_MEDIUM: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 1 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Medium" ; break ; case IMP_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 1 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_LOW: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Low" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_MEDIUM: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Medium" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_LOW_MEDIUM: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Medium" ; break ; case IMP_LOW_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 2 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Medium" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_LOW_MEDIUM: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 3 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 2 ] = "Medium" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_LOW_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 3 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 2 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_NONE_MEDIUM_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 3 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Medium" ; imp_filter[ 2 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 3 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Medium" ; imp_filter[ 2 ] = "High" ; break ; case IMP_ALL: ArrayResize (imp_filter, 4 ); imp_filter[ 0 ] = "None" ; imp_filter[ 1 ] = "Low" ; imp_filter[ 2 ] = "Medium" ; imp_filter[ 3 ] = "High" ; break ; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (imp_filter); i++) { Print ( "Impact filter [" , i, "]: '" , imp_filter[i], "'" ); } } else { Print ( "Impact filter disabled" ); ArrayResize (imp_filter, 0 ); }

For the impact filtering process, we begin by checking if the "ApplyImpactFilter" variable is true; if so, we use a switch statement based on the "ImportanceFilter" enum to determine which impact levels to include in the "imp_filter" array. For single-level options like "IMP_NONE", "IMP_LOW", "IMP_MEDIUM", or "IMP_HIGH", we resize "imp_filter" to 1 using the ArrayResize function and assign the corresponding string (e.g., "imp_filter[0] = 'None'"); for dual-level options like "IMP_NONE_LOW" or "IMP_MEDIUM_HIGH", we resize it to 2 and set two values (e.g., "imp_filter[0] = 'None', imp_filter[1] = 'Low'"); for triple-level options like "IMP_LOW_MEDIUM_HIGH", we resize to 3; and for "IMP_ALL", we resize to 4, covering "None", "Low", "Medium", and "High".

After setting the array, we loop through "imp_filter" using the ArraySize function to determine its size, printing each value with the Print function for debugging (e.g., "Impact filter [0]: 'None'"). If "ApplyImpactFilter" is false, we notify the user with the "Print" function—"Impact filter disabled"—and resize "imp_filter" to zero.

With that, we now need to call the function on the OnInit event handler.

int OnInit () { InitializeFilters(); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { Print ( "EA terminated, reason: " , reason); }

We call the function in the OnInit event handler and also print the reason for the program termination in the OnDeinit event handler. Here is the outcome.

From the image, we can see that we initialized, and decoded the filter inputs correctly and stored them. All we need to do now is source the data from live stream and store it. Here, the logic is first we need to run the program once in live mode, so it can download the data from the MQL5 Economic Calendar database, and then load and use that data in testing mode. Here is the initialization logic.

if (! MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { if (StartDate >= EndDate) { Print ( "Error: StartDate (" , TimeToString (StartDate), ") must be earlier than EndDate (" , TimeToString (EndDate), ")" ); return ( INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT ); } MqlCalendarValue values[]; if (! CalendarValueHistory (values, StartDate, EndDate)) { Print ( "Error fetching calendar data: " , GetLastError ()); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } EconomicEvent events[]; int eventCount = 0 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (values); i++) { MqlCalendarEvent eventDetails; if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, eventDetails)) continue ; MqlCalendarCountry countryDetails; if (! CalendarCountryById (eventDetails.country_id, countryDetails)) continue ; MqlCalendarValue value; if (! CalendarValueById (values[i].id, value)) continue ; ArrayResize (events, eventCount + 1 ); string dateTimeStr = TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ); events[eventCount].eventDate = StringSubstr (dateTimeStr, 0 , 10 ); events[eventCount].eventTime = StringSubstr (dateTimeStr, 11 , 5 ); events[eventCount].currency = countryDetails.currency; events[eventCount].event = eventDetails.name; events[eventCount].importance = (eventDetails.importance == 0 ) ? "None" : (eventDetails.importance == 1 ) ? "Low" : (eventDetails.importance == 2 ) ? "Medium" : "High" ; events[eventCount].actual = value.GetActualValue(); events[eventCount].forecast = value.GetForecastValue(); events[eventCount].previous = value.GetPreviousValue(); eventCount++; } }

Here, we handle the live mode data retrieval within the OnInit function of our program, ensuring economic event data is collected for later use in strategy testing. We start by checking if the system is not in tester mode using the MQLInfoInteger function with MQL_TESTER; if true, we validate that "StartDate" is earlier than "EndDate", printing an error and returning INIT_PARAMETERS_INCORRECT if invalid. Next, we declare a MqlCalendarValue array named "values" and fetch calendar data between "StartDate" and "EndDate" using the CalendarValueHistory function, printing an error with GetLastError and returning "INIT_FAILED" if it fails.

We then initialize an "EconomicEvent" array "events" and an "eventCount" integer to track events, looping through "values" with the ArraySize function. For each iteration, we fetch event details into a MqlCalendarEvent structure "eventDetails" using the CalendarEventById function, country details into a MqlCalendarCountry structure "countryDetails" with CalendarCountryById, and value details into a "MqlCalendarValue" structure "value" via "CalendarValueById", skipping if any fetch fails. We resize "events" with the ArrayResize function, convert the event time to a string "dateTimeStr" using the TimeToString function, and extract "eventDate" and "eventTime" with the StringSubstr function, assigning "currency" from "countryDetails", "event" from "eventDetails.name", and mapping "importance" from numeric values to strings ("None", "Low", "Medium", "High"). Finally, we set "actual", "forecast", and "previous" using "value" methods and increment "eventCount", building a comprehensive event dataset for live mode processing. Now, we need a function to handle the storage of this information in a data file.

void WriteToCSV( string fileName, EconomicEvent &events[]) { int handle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV , ',' ); if (handle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Error creating file: " , GetLastError ()); return ; } FileWrite (handle, "Date" , "Time" , "Currency" , "Event" , "Importance" , "Actual" , "Forecast" , "Previous" ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (events); i++) { FileWrite (handle, events[i].eventDate, events[i].eventTime, events[i].currency, events[i].event, events[i].importance, DoubleToString (events[i].actual, 2 ), DoubleToString (events[i].forecast, 2 ), DoubleToString (events[i].previous, 2 )); Print ( "Writing event " , i, ": " , events[i].eventDate, ", " , events[i].eventTime, ", " , events[i].currency, ", " , events[i].event, ", " , events[i].importance, ", " , DoubleToString (events[i].actual, 2 ), ", " , DoubleToString (events[i].forecast, 2 ), ", " , DoubleToString (events[i].previous, 2 )); } FileFlush (handle); FileClose (handle); Print ( "Data written to " , fileName, " with " , ArraySize (events), " events." ); int verifyHandle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_TXT ); if (verifyHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { string content = FileReadString (verifyHandle, ( int ) FileSize (verifyHandle)); Print ( "File content after writing (size: " , FileSize (verifyHandle), " bytes):

" , content); FileClose (verifyHandle); } }

Here, we craft the "WriteToCSV" function to systematically export economic event data into a CSV file. We begin by opening the file specified by "fileName" using the FileOpen function in "FILE_WRITE | FILE_CSV" mode with a comma delimiter, storing the result in "handle"; if this fails and "handle" equals "INVALID_HANDLE", we use the "Print" function to display an error message including the GetLastError code and exit the function with "return". Once the file is open, we write a header row with the FileWrite function, defining columns as "Date", "Time", "Currency", "Event", "Importance", "Actual", "Forecast", and "Previous" to organize the data.

We then iterate through the "events" array, determining its size with the ArraySize function, and for each event, we call "FileWrite" to record its properties—"eventDate", "eventTime", "currency", "event", "importance", and the numeric "actual", "forecast", and "previous" values converted to strings with the DoubleToString function (formatted to 2 decimal places)—while simultaneously logging these details with the "Print" function for debugging purposes.

After completing the loop, we ensure all data is written to the file by invoking the FileFlush function on "handle", then close the file using the FileClose function, and confirm the operation’s success with a message.

To verify the output, we reopen the file in read mode using "FILE_READ | FILE_TXT", storing this handle in "verifyHandle"; if successful, we read the full content into "content" with the FileReadString function based on the byte size from FileSize, print it for inspection (e.g., "File content after writing (size: X bytes):

"content""), and close. This thorough process guarantees that the event data is accurately saved and can be checked, making it a dependable resource for backtesting in the Strategy Tester. We now can use the function for the data-saving process.

string fileName = "Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv" ; if (!FileExists(fileName)) Print ( "Creating new file: " , fileName); else Print ( "Overwriting existing file: " , fileName); WriteToCSV(fileName, events); Print ( "Live mode: Data written. To use in tester, manually add " , fileName, " as a resource and recompile." );

To wrap up live mode data handling, we set "fileName" to "Database\EconomicCalendar.csv" and used the "FileExists" custom function to check its status. We then call the "WriteToCSV" function with "fileName" and "events" inputs to save the data, and print instructions with "Print"—"Live mode: Data written. To use in tester, add "fileName" as a resource and recompile."—for tester use. The custom function's code snippet to check the existence of the file is as below.

bool FileExists( string fileName) { int handle = FileOpen (fileName, FILE_READ | FILE_CSV ); if (handle != INVALID_HANDLE ) { FileClose (handle); return true ; } return false ; }

In the "FileExists" function to check file presence for strategy testing, we open "fileName" with FileOpen function in "FILE_READ | FILE_CSV" mode, and if "handle" isn’t "INVALID_HANDLE", we close it with FileClose and return true; else, we return false. This confirms the file status for data handling. Upon running in live mode, here is the outcome.

From the image, we can see that the data is saved and we can access it.

To use the data in tester mode, we need to save it in the executable. For that, we add it as a resource.

#resource "\\Files\\Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv" as string EconomicCalendarData

Here, we integrate the static data resource into our program to support strategy testing. Using the #resource directive, we embed the file located at "\Files\Database\EconomicCalendar.csv" and assign it to the "EconomicCalendarData" string variable. That way, the file is located in the executive so we don't have to worry even if it is deleted. We can now have a function to load the contents from the file.

bool LoadEventsFromResource() { string fileData = EconomicCalendarData; Print ( "Raw resource content (size: " , StringLen (fileData), " bytes):

" , fileData); string lines[]; int lineCount = StringSplit (fileData, '

' , lines); if (lineCount <= 1 ) { Print ( "Error: No data lines found in resource! Raw data: " , fileData); return false ; } ArrayResize (allEvents, 0 ); int eventIndex = 0 ; for ( int i = 1 ; i < lineCount; i++) { if ( StringLen (lines[i]) == 0 ) { Print ( "Skipping empty line " , i); continue ; } string fields[]; int fieldCount = StringSplit (lines[i], ',' , fields); Print ( "Line " , i, ": " , lines[i], " (field count: " , fieldCount, ")" ); if (fieldCount < 8 ) { Print ( "Malformed line " , i, ": " , lines[i], " (field count: " , fieldCount, ")" ); continue ; } string dateStr = fields[ 0 ]; string timeStr = fields[ 1 ]; string currency = fields[ 2 ]; string event = fields[ 3 ]; for ( int j = 4 ; j < fieldCount - 4 ; j++) { event += "," + fields[j]; } string importance = fields[fieldCount - 4 ]; string actualStr = fields[fieldCount - 3 ]; string forecastStr = fields[fieldCount - 2 ]; string previousStr = fields[fieldCount - 1 ]; datetime eventDateTime = StringToTime (dateStr + " " + timeStr); if (eventDateTime == 0 ) { Print ( "Error: Invalid datetime conversion for line " , i, ": " , dateStr, " " , timeStr); continue ; } ArrayResize (allEvents, eventIndex + 1 ); allEvents[eventIndex].eventDate = dateStr; allEvents[eventIndex].eventTime = timeStr; allEvents[eventIndex].currency = currency; allEvents[eventIndex].event = event; allEvents[eventIndex].importance = importance; allEvents[eventIndex].actual = StringToDouble (actualStr); allEvents[eventIndex].forecast = StringToDouble (forecastStr); allEvents[eventIndex].previous = StringToDouble (previousStr); Print ( "Loaded event " , eventIndex, ": " , dateStr, " " , timeStr, ", " , currency, ", " , event); eventIndex++; } Print ( "Loaded " , eventIndex, " events from resource into array." ); return eventIndex > 0 ; }

We define the "LoadEventsFromResource" function to populate economic event data from the embedded resource for strategy testing. We assign the "EconomicCalendarData" resource to "fileData" and print its raw content with the "Print" function, including its size via the StringLen function, for debugging. We split "fileData" into the "lines" array using the StringSplit function with a newline delimiter, storing the count in "lineCount", and if "lineCount" is 1 or less, we print an error and return false. We reset the "allEvents" array with the ArrayResize function to zero and initialize "eventIndex" at 0, then loop through "lines" starting at index 1 (skipping the header). For each line, we check if it’s empty with StringLen, printing a skip message and continuing if so; otherwise, we split it into "fields" using commas.

If "fieldCount" is less than 8, we print an error and skip; else, we extract "dateStr", "timeStr", and "currency", and build "event" by concatenating fields (handling commas) in a loop, then grab "importance", "actualStr", "forecastStr", and "previousStr". We convert "dateStr" and "timeStr" to "eventDateTime" with the StringToTime function, skipping with an error if it fails, then resize "allEvents" with "ArrayResize", assign all values—converting numbers with StringToDouble—print the event and increment "eventIndex". Finally, we print the total "eventIndex" and return true if events were loaded, ensuring data readiness for the Strategy Tester. We can now call this function on initialization in tester mode.

else { if ( StringLen (EconomicCalendarData) == 0 ) { Print ( "Error: Resource EconomicCalendarData is empty. Please run in live mode, add the file as a resource, and recompile." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } Print ( "Running in Strategy Tester, using embedded resource: Database\\EconomicCalendar.csv" ); if (!LoadEventsFromResource()) { Print ( "Failed to load events from resource." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } }

Here, if "EconomicCalendarData" is empty per StringLen, we print an error and return "INIT_FAILED"; else, we print a tester mode message with the "Print" function and call "LoadEventsFromResource", returning "INIT_FAILED" with an error if it fails. This will ensure that our event data loads correctly for backtesting. Here is the outcome.

From the image, we can confirm the data is loaded successfully. The malformation of data and skipping of empty lines is handled correctly too. We can now proceed to the OnTick event handler and simulate the data processing as if we were in live mode. For this, we want to process the data per bar and not on every tick.

datetime lastBarTime = 0 ; void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; } }

We define "lastBarTime" as a "datetime" variable initialized to 0 to track the previous bar’s time. In the OnTick function, we retrieve the current bar’s time with the iTime function using _Symbol, _Period, and bar index 0, storing it in "currentBarTime"; if "currentBarTime" differs from "lastBarTime", we update "lastBarTime" to "currentBarTime", ensuring the system reacts to new bars for event processing. We can then define a function to handle the live simulation data processing in a similar format we did with the prior version as below.

void FilterAndPrintEvents( datetime barTime) { int totalEvents = ArraySize (allEvents); Print ( "Total considered data size: " , totalEvents, " events" ); if (totalEvents == 0 ) { Print ( "No events loaded to filter." ); return ; } EconomicEvent filteredEvents[]; int filteredCount = 0 ; datetime timeBefore, timeAfter; if (ApplyTimeFilter) { MqlDateTime barStruct; TimeToStruct (barTime, barStruct); MqlDateTime timeBeforeStruct = barStruct; timeBeforeStruct.hour -= HoursBefore; timeBeforeStruct.min -= MinutesBefore; if (timeBeforeStruct.min < 0 ) { timeBeforeStruct.min += 60 ; timeBeforeStruct.hour -= 1 ; } if (timeBeforeStruct.hour < 0 ) { timeBeforeStruct.hour += 24 ; timeBeforeStruct.day -= 1 ; } timeBefore = StructToTime (timeBeforeStruct); MqlDateTime timeAfterStruct = barStruct; timeAfterStruct.hour += HoursAfter; timeAfterStruct.min += MinutesAfter; if (timeAfterStruct.min >= 60 ) { timeAfterStruct.min -= 60 ; timeAfterStruct.hour += 1 ; } if (timeAfterStruct.hour >= 24 ) { timeAfterStruct.hour -= 24 ; timeAfterStruct.day += 1 ; } timeAfter = StructToTime (timeAfterStruct); Print ( "Bar time: " , TimeToString (barTime), ", Time range: " , TimeToString (timeBefore), " to " , TimeToString (timeAfter)); } else { Print ( "Bar time: " , TimeToString (barTime), ", No time filter applied, using StartDate to EndDate only." ); timeBefore = StartDate; timeAfter = EndDate; } for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalEvents; i++) { datetime eventDateTime = StringToTime (allEvents[i].eventDate + " " + allEvents[i].eventTime); bool inDateRange = (eventDateTime >= StartDate && eventDateTime <= EndDate); if (!inDateRange) continue ; bool timeMatch = !ApplyTimeFilter || (eventDateTime >= timeBefore && eventDateTime <= timeAfter); if (!timeMatch) continue ; Print ( "Event " , i, ": Time passes (" , allEvents[i].eventDate, " " , allEvents[i].eventTime, ") - " , "Currency: " , allEvents[i].currency, ", Event: " , allEvents[i].event, ", Importance: " , allEvents[i].importance, ", Actual: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].actual, 2 ), ", Forecast: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].forecast, 2 ), ", Previous: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].previous, 2 )); bool currencyMatch = !ApplyCurrencyFilter; if (ApplyCurrencyFilter && ArraySize (curr_filter) > 0 ) { currencyMatch = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (curr_filter); j++) { if (allEvents[i].currency == curr_filter[j]) { currencyMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!currencyMatch) continue ; } Print ( "Event " , i, ": Currency passes (" , allEvents[i].currency, ") - " , "Date: " , allEvents[i].eventDate, " " , allEvents[i].eventTime, ", Event: " , allEvents[i].event, ", Importance: " , allEvents[i].importance, ", Actual: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].actual, 2 ), ", Forecast: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].forecast, 2 ), ", Previous: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].previous, 2 )); bool impactMatch = !ApplyImpactFilter; if (ApplyImpactFilter && ArraySize (imp_filter) > 0 ) { impactMatch = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (imp_filter); k++) { if (allEvents[i].importance == imp_filter[k]) { impactMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!impactMatch) continue ; } Print ( "Event " , i, ": Impact passes (" , allEvents[i].importance, ") - " , "Date: " , allEvents[i].eventDate, " " , allEvents[i].eventTime, ", Currency: " , allEvents[i].currency, ", Event: " , allEvents[i].event, ", Actual: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].actual, 2 ), ", Forecast: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].forecast, 2 ), ", Previous: " , DoubleToString (allEvents[i].previous, 2 )); ArrayResize (filteredEvents, filteredCount + 1 ); filteredEvents[filteredCount] = allEvents[i]; filteredCount++; } Print ( "After " , (ApplyTimeFilter ? "time filter" : "date range filter" ), ApplyCurrencyFilter ? " and currency filter" : "" , ApplyImpactFilter ? " and impact filter" : "" , ": " , filteredCount, " events remaining." ); if (filteredCount > 0 ) { Print ( "Filtered Events at Bar Time: " , TimeToString (barTime)); ArrayPrint (filteredEvents, 2 , " | " ); } else { Print ( "No events found within the specified range." ); } }

Here, we construct the "FilterAndPrintEvents" function to filter and display economic events relevant to a given bar. We start by calculating "totalEvents" with the ArraySize function on "allEvents" and print it; if zero, we exit with "return". We initialize "filteredEvents" as an "EconomicEvent" array and "filteredCount" at 0, then define "timeBefore" and "timeAfter" for time filtering. If "ApplyTimeFilter" is true, we convert "barTime" to "barStruct" with TimeToStruct function, adjust "timeBeforeStruct" by subtracting "HoursBefore" and "MinutesBefore" (correcting negatives), and "timeAfterStruct" by adding "HoursAfter" and "MinutesAfter" (correcting overflows), converting both to "datetime" with StructToTime function and printing the range; otherwise, we set them to "StartDate" and "EndDate" and print a no-filter message.

We loop through "allEvents" with "totalEvents", converting each "eventDate" and "eventTime" to "eventDateTime" with StringToTime, checking if it’s within "StartDate" and "EndDate" for "inDateRange", and skipping if not. For time filtering, we test "timeMatch" with "ApplyTimeFilter" and the range, printing details if it passes; for currency, we set "currencyMatch" based on "ApplyCurrencyFilter" and "curr_filter" via ArraySize function and a loop, printing if matched; and for impact, we set "impactMatch" with "ApplyImpactFilter" and "imp_filter", printing if matched. Matching events are added to "filteredEvents" with the ArrayResize function, incrementing "filteredCount".

Finally, we print a summary, and if "filteredCount" is positive, we print the filtered list with ArrayPrint; otherwise, we print a no-events message, ensuring thorough event analysis for testing. We then call the function in the tick event handler.

void OnTick () { datetime currentBarTime = iTime ( _Symbol , _Period , 0 ); if (currentBarTime != lastBarTime) { lastBarTime = currentBarTime; FilterAndPrintEvents(currentBarTime); } }

Upon running the program, we have the following outcome.

From the image, we can see that filtering is enabled and works as anticipated. The only thing that remains is testing our logic, and that is handled in the next section.





Testing

For a detailed testing, we visualized everything in a video, and you can view it as attached below.









Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve enhanced our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by preparing the system for strategy testing, using static data in a saved file to enable reliable backtesting. This bridges live event analysis to the Strategy Tester with flexible filters, overcoming data limitations for precise strategy validation. Next, we’ll explore optimizing trade execution from these results, and their integration into the dashboard. Keep tuned!