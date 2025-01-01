Economic Calendar structures
This section describes the structures for working with the economic calendar available directly in the MetaTrader platform. The economic calendar is a ready-made encyclopedia featuring descriptions of macroeconomic indicators, their release dates and degrees of importance. Relevant values of macroeconomic indicators are sent to the MetaTrader platform right at the moment of publication and are displayed on a chart as tags allowing you to visually track the required indicators by countries, currencies and importance.
Economic calendar functions allow conducting the auto analysis of incoming events according to custom importance criteria from a perspective of necessary countries/currency pairs.
Country descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarCountry structure. It is used in the CalendarCountryById() and CalendarCountries() functions
struct MqlCalendarCountry
{
ulong id; // country ID (ISO 3166-1)
string name; // country text name (in the current terminal encoding)
string code; // country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
string currency; // country currency code
string currency_symbol; // country currency symbol
string url_name; // country name used in the mql5.com website URL
};
Event descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarEvent structure. It is used in the CalendarEventById(), CalendarEventByCountry() and CalendarEventByCurrency() functions
Event values are set by the MqlCalendarValue structure. It is used in the CalendarValueById(), CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(), CalendarValueHistory(), CalendarValueLastByEvent() and CalendarValueLast() functions
struct MqlCalendarValue
{
ulong id; // value ID
ulong event_id; // event ID
datetime time; // event date and time
datetime period; // event reporting period
int revision; // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period
long actual_value; // actual value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
long prev_value; // previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
long revised_prev_value; // revised previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
long forecast_value; // forecast value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT impact_type; // potential impact on the currency rate
//--- functions checking the values
bool HasActualValue(void) const; // returns true if actual_value is set
bool HasPreviousValue(void) const; // returns true if prev_value is set
bool HasRevisedValue(void) const; // returns true if revised_prev_value is set
bool HasForecastValue(void) const; // returns true if forecast_value is set
//--- functions receiving the values
double GetActualValue(void) const; // returns actual_value or nan if the value is no set
double GetPreviousValue(void) const; // returns prev_value or nan if the value is no set
double GetRevisedValue(void) const; // returns revised_prev_value or nan if the value is no set
double GetForecastValue(void) const; // returns forecast_value or nan if the value is no set
};
The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).
Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in the field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the desired value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.
An example of handling calendar events:
//--- Create a structure to store calendar events with real values instead of integers
struct AdjustedCalendarValue
{
ulong id; // value ID
ulong event_id; // event ID
datetime time; // event date and time
datetime period; // event reporting period
int revision; // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period
double actual_value; // actual value
double prev_value; // previous value
double revised_prev_value; // revised previous value
double forecast_value; // forecast value
ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT impact_type; // potential impact on the currency rate
};
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//---
//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
string EU_code="EU";
//--- get all EU event values
MqlCalendarValue values[];
//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from
datetime date_from=D'01.01.2021'; // take all events from 2021
datetime date_to=0; // 0 means all known events, including the ones that have not occurred yet
//--- request EU event history since 2021
if(!CalendarValueHistory(values, date_from, date_to, EU_code))
{
PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get events for country_code=%s", EU_code);
PrintFormat("Error code: %d", GetLastError());
return;
}
else
PrintFormat("Received event values for country_code=%s: %d",
EU_code, ArraySize(values));
//--- reduce the size of the array for output to the Journal
if(ArraySize(values)>5)
ArrayResize(values, 5);
//--- output event values to the Journal as they are, without checking or converting to actual values
Print("Output calendar values as they are");
ArrayPrint(values);
//--- check the field values and convert to actual values
//--- option 1 to check and get the values
AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_1[];
int total=ArraySize(values);
ArrayResize(values_adjusted_1, total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
values_adjusted_1[i].id=values[i].id;
values_adjusted_1[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
values_adjusted_1[i].time=values[i].time;
values_adjusted_1[i].period=values[i].period;
values_adjusted_1[i].revision=values[i].revision;
values_adjusted_1[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
//--- check values and divide by 1,000,000
if(values[i].actual_value==LONG_MIN)
values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=double("nan");
else
values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=values[i].actual_value/1000000.;
if(values[i].prev_value==LONG_MIN)
values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=double("nan");
else
values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=values[i].prev_value/1000000.;
if(values[i].revised_prev_value==LONG_MIN)
values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");
else
values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].revised_prev_value/1000000.;
if(values[i].forecast_value==LONG_MIN)
values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=double("nan");
else
values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=values[i].forecast_value/1000000.;
}
Print("The first method to check and get calendar values");
ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_1);
//--- option 2 to check and get the values
AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_2[];
ArrayResize(values_adjusted_2, total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
values_adjusted_2[i].id=values[i].id;
values_adjusted_2[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
values_adjusted_2[i].time=values[i].time;
values_adjusted_2[i].period=values[i].period;
values_adjusted_2[i].revision=values[i].revision;
values_adjusted_2[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
//--- check and get values
if(values[i].HasActualValue())
values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();
else
values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=double("nan");
if(values[i].HasPreviousValue())
values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();
else
values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=double("nan");
if(values[i].HasRevisedValue())
values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();
else
values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");
if(values[i].HasForecastValue())
values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();
else
values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=double("nan");
}
Print("The second method to check and get calendar values");
ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_2);
//--- option 3 to get the values - without checks
AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_3[];
ArrayResize(values_adjusted_3, total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
for(int i=0; i<total; i++)
{
values_adjusted_3[i].id=values[i].id;
values_adjusted_3[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
values_adjusted_3[i].time=values[i].time;
values_adjusted_3[i].period=values[i].period;
values_adjusted_3[i].revision=values[i].revision;
values_adjusted_3[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
//--- get values without checks
values_adjusted_3[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();
values_adjusted_3[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();
values_adjusted_3[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();
values_adjusted_3[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();
}
Print("The third method to get calendar values - without checks");
ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_3);
}
/*
We have received event values for country_code=EU: 1051
Output the calendar values as they are
[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55200000 55500000 -9223372036854775808 55500000 2 ...
[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143100000 143900000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...
[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11000000 10500000 -9223372036854775808 11000000 0 ...
[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3100000 3100000 3200000 3100000 0 ...
The first method to check and get calendar values
[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2
[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0
[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0
[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0
[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0
The second method to check and get calendar values
[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2
[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0
[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0
[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0
[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0
The third method to get calendar values - without checks
[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2
[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0
[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0
[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0
[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0
*/
Event frequency is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY
|
|
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE
|
Release frequency is not set
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK
|
Released once a week
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH
|
Released once a month
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER
|
Released once a quarter
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR
|
Released once a year
|
CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY
|
Released once a day
Event type is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE
|
|
|
CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT
|
Event (meeting, speech, etc.)
|
CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR
|
Indicator
|
CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY
|
Holiday
A sector of the economy an event is related to is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR
|
|
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE
|
Sector is not set
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET
|
Market, exchange
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP
|
Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS
|
Labor market
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES
|
Prices
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY
|
Money
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE
|
Trading
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT
|
Government
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS
|
Business
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER
|
Consumption
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING
|
Housing
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES
|
Taxes
|
CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS
|
Holidays
Event importance is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE
|
|
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE
|
Importance is not set
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW
|
Low importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE
|
Medium importance
|
CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH
|
High importance
Measurement unit type used in displaying event values is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT
|
|
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE
|
Measurement unit is not set
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_PERCENT
|
Percentage
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_CURRENCY
|
National currency
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_HOUR
|
Hours
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_JOB
|
Jobs
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_RIG
|
Drilling rigs
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_USD
|
USD
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_PEOPLE
|
People
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_MORTGAGE
|
Mortgage loans
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_VOTE
|
Votes
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_BARREL
|
Barrels
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_CUBICFEET
|
Cubic feet
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_POSITION
|
Non-commercial net positions
|
CALENDAR_UNIT_BUILDING
|
Buildings
In some cases, economic parameter values require a multiplier set in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible multiplier values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER
|
|
|
CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE
|
Multiplier is not set
|
CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS
|
Thousands
|
CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS
|
Millions
|
CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS
|
Billions
|
CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS
|
Trillions
Event's potential impact on a national currency rate is indicated in the MqlCalendarValue structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT
|
|
|
CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA
|
Impact is not set
|
CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE
|
Positive impact
|
CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE
|
Negative impact
Event time is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE
|
|
|
CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME
|
Source publishes an exact time of an event
|
CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATE
|
Event takes all day
|
CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_NOTIME
|
Source publishes no time of an event
|
CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE
|
Source publishes a day of an event rather than its exact time. The time is specified upon the occurrence of the event.
