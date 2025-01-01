Economic Calendar structures

This section describes the structures for working with the economic calendar available directly in the MetaTrader platform. The economic calendar is a ready-made encyclopedia featuring descriptions of macroeconomic indicators, their release dates and degrees of importance. Relevant values of macroeconomic indicators are sent to the MetaTrader platform right at the moment of publication and are displayed on a chart as tags allowing you to visually track the required indicators by countries, currencies and importance.

Economic calendar functions allow conducting the auto analysis of incoming events according to custom importance criteria from a perspective of necessary countries/currency pairs.

Country descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarCountry structure. It is used in the CalendarCountryById() and CalendarCountries() functions

struct MqlCalendarCountry

{

ulong id; // country ID (ISO 3166-1)

string name; // country text name (in the current terminal encoding)

string code; // country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)

string currency; // country currency code

string currency_symbol; // country currency symbol

string url_name; // country name used in the mql5.com website URL

};

Event descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarEvent structure. It is used in the CalendarEventById(), CalendarEventByCountry() and CalendarEventByCurrency() functions

struct MqlCalendarEvent

{

ulong id; // event ID

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE type; // event type from the ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE enumeration

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR sector; // sector an event is related to

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY frequency; // event frequency

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE time_mode; // event time mode

ulong country_id; // country ID

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT unit; // economic indicator value's unit of measure

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE importance; // event importance

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER multiplier; // economic indicator value multiplier

uint digits; // number of decimal places

string source_url; // URL of a source where an event is published

string event_code; // event code

string name; // event text name in the terminal language (in the current terminal encoding)

};

Event values are set by the MqlCalendarValue structure. It is used in the CalendarValueById(), CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(), CalendarValueHistory(), CalendarValueLastByEvent() and CalendarValueLast() functions

struct MqlCalendarValue

{

ulong id; // value ID

ulong event_id; // event ID

datetime time; // event date and time

datetime period; // event reporting period

int revision; // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period

long actual_value; // actual value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set

long prev_value; // previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set

long revised_prev_value; // revised previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set

long forecast_value; // forecast value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT impact_type; // potential impact on the currency rate

//--- functions checking the values

bool HasActualValue(void) const; // returns true if actual_value is set

bool HasPreviousValue(void) const; // returns true if prev_value is set

bool HasRevisedValue(void) const; // returns true if revised_prev_value is set

bool HasForecastValue(void) const; // returns true if forecast_value is set

//--- functions receiving the values

double GetActualValue(void) const; // returns actual_value or nan if the value is no set

double GetPreviousValue(void) const; // returns prev_value or nan if the value is no set

double GetRevisedValue(void) const; // returns revised_prev_value or nan if the value is no set

double GetForecastValue(void) const; // returns forecast_value or nan if the value is no set

};

The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).

Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in the field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the desired value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.

An example of handling calendar events:

//--- Create a structure to store calendar events with real values instead of integers

struct AdjustedCalendarValue

{

ulong id; // value ID

ulong event_id; // event ID

datetime time; // event date and time

datetime period; // event reporting period

int revision; // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period

double actual_value; // actual value

double prev_value; // previous value

double revised_prev_value; // revised previous value

double forecast_value; // forecast value

ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT impact_type; // potential impact on the currency rate

};

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//---

//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)

string EU_code="EU";

//--- get all EU event values

MqlCalendarValue values[];

//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from

datetime date_from=D'01.01.2021'; // take all events from 2021

datetime date_to=0; // 0 means all known events, including the ones that have not occurred yet

//--- request EU event history since 2021

if(!CalendarValueHistory(values, date_from, date_to, EU_code))

{

PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get events for country_code=%s", EU_code);

PrintFormat("Error code: %d", GetLastError());

return;

}

else

PrintFormat("Received event values for country_code=%s: %d",

EU_code, ArraySize(values));

//--- reduce the size of the array for output to the Journal

if(ArraySize(values)>5)

ArrayResize(values, 5);

//--- output event values to the Journal as they are, without checking or converting to actual values

Print("Output calendar values as they are");

ArrayPrint(values);



//--- check the field values and convert to actual values

//--- option 1 to check and get the values

AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_1[];

int total=ArraySize(values);

ArrayResize(values_adjusted_1, total);

//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

values_adjusted_1[i].id=values[i].id;

values_adjusted_1[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;

values_adjusted_1[i].time=values[i].time;

values_adjusted_1[i].period=values[i].period;

values_adjusted_1[i].revision=values[i].revision;

values_adjusted_1[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;

//--- check values and divide by 1,000,000

if(values[i].actual_value==LONG_MIN)

values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=double("nan");

else

values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=values[i].actual_value/1000000.;



if(values[i].prev_value==LONG_MIN)

values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=double("nan");

else

values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=values[i].prev_value/1000000.;



if(values[i].revised_prev_value==LONG_MIN)

values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");

else

values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].revised_prev_value/1000000.;



if(values[i].forecast_value==LONG_MIN)

values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=double("nan");

else

values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=values[i].forecast_value/1000000.;

}

Print("The first method to check and get calendar values");

ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_1);



//--- option 2 to check and get the values

AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_2[];

ArrayResize(values_adjusted_2, total);

//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

values_adjusted_2[i].id=values[i].id;

values_adjusted_2[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;

values_adjusted_2[i].time=values[i].time;

values_adjusted_2[i].period=values[i].period;

values_adjusted_2[i].revision=values[i].revision;

values_adjusted_2[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;

//--- check and get values

if(values[i].HasActualValue())

values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();

else

values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=double("nan");



if(values[i].HasPreviousValue())

values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();

else

values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=double("nan");



if(values[i].HasRevisedValue())

values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();

else

values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");



if(values[i].HasForecastValue())

values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();

else

values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=double("nan");

}

Print("The second method to check and get calendar values");

ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_2);



//--- option 3 to get the values - without checks

AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_3[];

ArrayResize(values_adjusted_3, total);

//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

values_adjusted_3[i].id=values[i].id;

values_adjusted_3[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;

values_adjusted_3[i].time=values[i].time;

values_adjusted_3[i].period=values[i].period;

values_adjusted_3[i].revision=values[i].revision;

values_adjusted_3[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;

//--- get values without checks

values_adjusted_3[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();

values_adjusted_3[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();

values_adjusted_3[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();

values_adjusted_3[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();

}

Print("The third method to get calendar values - without checks");

ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_3);

}

/*

We have received event values for country_code=EU: 1051

Output the calendar values as they are

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]

[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55200000 55500000 -9223372036854775808 55500000 2 ...

[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143100000 143900000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...

[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 0 ...

[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11000000 10500000 -9223372036854775808 11000000 0 ...

[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3100000 3100000 3200000 3100000 0 ...

The first method to check and get calendar values

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]

[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2

[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0

[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0

[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0

[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0

The second method to check and get calendar values

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]

[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2

[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0

[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0

[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0

[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0

The third method to get calendar values - without checks

[id] [event_id] [time] [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]

[0] 144520 999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00 3 55.20000 55.50000 nan 55.50000 2

[1] 144338 999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00 0 143.10000 143.90000 nan nan 0

[2] 147462 999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00 0 nan nan nan nan 0

[3] 111618 999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 11.00000 10.50000 nan 11.00000 0

[4] 111619 999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00 0 3.10000 3.10000 3.20000 3.10000 0

*/

Event frequency is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY

ID Description CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE Release frequency is not set CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK Released once a week CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH Released once a month CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER Released once a quarter CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR Released once a year CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY Released once a day

Event type is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE

ID Description CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT Event (meeting, speech, etc.) CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR Indicator CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY Holiday

A sector of the economy an event is related to is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR

ID Description CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE Sector is not set CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET Market, exchange CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP Gross Domestic Product (GDP) CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS Labor market CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES Prices CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY Money CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE Trading CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT Government CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS Business CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER Consumption CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING Housing CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES Taxes CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS Holidays

Event importance is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE

ID Description CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE Importance is not set CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW Low importance CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE Medium importance CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH High importance

Measurement unit type used in displaying event values is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT

ID Description CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE Measurement unit is not set CALENDAR_UNIT_PERCENT Percentage CALENDAR_UNIT_CURRENCY National currency CALENDAR_UNIT_HOUR Hours CALENDAR_UNIT_JOB Jobs CALENDAR_UNIT_RIG Drilling rigs CALENDAR_UNIT_USD USD CALENDAR_UNIT_PEOPLE People CALENDAR_UNIT_MORTGAGE Mortgage loans CALENDAR_UNIT_VOTE Votes CALENDAR_UNIT_BARREL Barrels CALENDAR_UNIT_CUBICFEET Cubic feet CALENDAR_UNIT_POSITION Non-commercial net positions CALENDAR_UNIT_BUILDING Buildings

In some cases, economic parameter values require a multiplier set in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible multiplier values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER

ID Description CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE Multiplier is not set CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS Thousands CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS Millions CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS Billions CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS Trillions

Event's potential impact on a national currency rate is indicated in the MqlCalendarValue structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT

ID Description CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA Impact is not set CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE Positive impact CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE Negative impact

Event time is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE

ID Description CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME Source publishes an exact time of an event CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATE Event takes all day CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_NOTIME Source publishes no time of an event CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE Source publishes a day of an event rather than its exact time. The time is specified upon the occurrence of the event.

