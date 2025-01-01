DocumentationSections
Economic Calendar structures

This section describes the structures for working with the economic calendar available directly in the MetaTrader platform. The economic calendar is a ready-made encyclopedia featuring descriptions of macroeconomic indicators, their release dates and degrees of importance. Relevant values of macroeconomic indicators are sent to the MetaTrader platform right at the moment of publication and are displayed on a chart as tags allowing you to visually track the required indicators by countries, currencies and importance.

Economic calendar functions allow conducting the auto analysis of incoming events according to custom importance criteria from a perspective of necessary countries/currency pairs.

Country descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarCountry structure. It is used in the CalendarCountryById() and CalendarCountries() functions

struct MqlCalendarCountry
  {
   ulong                               id;                    // country ID (ISO 3166-1)
   string                              name;                  // country text name (in the current terminal encoding)
   string                              code;                  // country code name (ISO 3166-1 alpha-2)
   string                              currency;              // country currency code
   string                              currency_symbol;       // country currency symbol
   string                              url_name;              // country name used in the mql5.com website URL
  };

 

Event descriptions are set by the MqlCalendarEvent structure. It is used in the CalendarEventById(), CalendarEventByCountry() and CalendarEventByCurrency() functions

struct MqlCalendarEvent
  {
   ulong                               id;                    // event ID
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE            type;                  // event type from the ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE enumeration
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR          sector;                // sector an event is related to
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY       frequency;             // event frequency
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE        time_mode;             // event time mode
   ulong                               country_id;            // country ID
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT            unit;                  // economic indicator value's unit of measure
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE      importance;            // event importance
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER      multiplier;            // economic indicator value multiplier
   uint                                digits;                // number of decimal places
   string                              source_url;            // URL of a source where an event is published
   string                              event_code;            // event code
   string                              name;                  // event text name in the terminal language (in the current terminal encoding)
  };

 

Event values are set by the MqlCalendarValue structure. It is used in the CalendarValueById(), CalendarValueHistoryByEvent(), CalendarValueHistory(), CalendarValueLastByEvent() and CalendarValueLast() functions

struct MqlCalendarValue
  {
   ulong                               id;                    // value ID
   ulong                               event_id;              // event ID
   datetime                            time;                  // event date and time
   datetime                            period;                // event reporting period
   int                                 revision;              // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period
   long                                actual_value;          // actual value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
   long                                prev_value;            // previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
   long                                revised_prev_value;    // revised previous value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
   long                                forecast_value;        // forecast value multiplied by 10^6 or LONG_MIN if the value is not set
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT          impact_type;           // potential impact on the currency rate
  //--- functions checking the values
   bool                         HasActualValue(voidconst;   // returns true if actual_value is set
   bool                         HasPreviousValue(voidconst; // returns true if prev_value is set
   bool                         HasRevisedValue(voidconst;  // returns true if revised_prev_value is set
   bool                         HasForecastValue(voidconst; // returns true if forecast_value is set
  //--- functions receiving the values
   double                       GetActualValue(voidconst;   // returns actual_value or nan if the value is no set
   double                       GetPreviousValue(voidconst; // returns prev_value or nan if the value is no set
   double                       GetRevisedValue(voidconst;  // returns revised_prev_value or nan if the value is no set
   double                       GetForecastValue(voidconst; // returns forecast_value or nan if the value is no set
  };

The MqlCalendarValue structure provides methods for checking and setting values from the actual_value, forecast_value, prev_value and revised_prev_value fields. If no value is specified, the field stores LONG_MIN (-9223372036854775808).

Please note that the values stored in these field are multiplied by one million. It means that when you receive values in MqlCalendarValue using functions CalendarValueById, CalendarValueHistoryByEvent, CalendarValueHistory, CalendarValueLastByEvent and CalendarValueLast, you should check if the field values are equal to LONG_MIN; if a value is specified in the field, then you should divide the value by 1,000,000 in order to get the desired value. Another method to get the values is to check and to get values using the functions of the MqlCalendarValue structure.

An example of handling calendar events:

//--- Create a structure to store calendar events with real values instead of integers
struct AdjustedCalendarValue
  {
   ulong                               id;                    // value ID
   ulong                               event_id;              // event ID
   datetime                            time;                  // event date and time
   datetime                            period;                // event reporting period
   int                                 revision;              // revision of the published indicator relative to the reporting period
   double                              actual_value;          // actual value
   double                              prev_value;            // previous value
   double                              revised_prev_value;    // revised previous value
   double                              forecast_value;        // forecast value
   ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT          impact_type;           // potential impact on the currency rate
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//---
//--- country code for EU (ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2)
   string EU_code="EU";
//--- get all EU event values
   MqlCalendarValue values[];
//--- set the boundaries of the interval we take the events from
   datetime date_from=D'01.01.2021';  // take all events from 2021
   datetime date_to=0;                // 0 means all known events, including the ones that have not occurred yet
//--- request EU event history since 2021
   if(!CalendarValueHistory(valuesdate_fromdate_toEU_code))
     {
      PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get events for country_code=%s"EU_code);
      PrintFormat("Error code: %d"GetLastError());
      return;
     }
   else
      PrintFormat("Received event values for country_code=%s: %d",
                  EU_codeArraySize(values));
//--- reduce the size of the array for output to the Journal
   if(ArraySize(values)>5)
      ArrayResize(values5);
//--- output event values to the Journal as they are, without checking or converting to actual values
   Print("Output calendar values as they are");
   ArrayPrint(values);
 
//--- check the field values and convert to actual values
//--- option 1 to check and get the values
   AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_1[];
   int total=ArraySize(values);
   ArrayResize(values_adjusted_1total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      values_adjusted_1[i].id=values[i].id;
      values_adjusted_1[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
      values_adjusted_1[i].time=values[i].time;
      values_adjusted_1[i].period=values[i].period;
      values_adjusted_1[i].revision=values[i].revision;
      values_adjusted_1[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
      //--- check values and divide by 1,000,000
      if(values[i].actual_value==LONG_MIN)
         values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=double("nan");
      else
         values_adjusted_1[i].actual_value=values[i].actual_value/1000000.;
 
      if(values[i].prev_value==LONG_MIN)
         values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=double("nan");
      else
         values_adjusted_1[i].prev_value=values[i].prev_value/1000000.;
 
      if(values[i].revised_prev_value==LONG_MIN)
         values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");
      else
         values_adjusted_1[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].revised_prev_value/1000000.;
 
      if(values[i].forecast_value==LONG_MIN)
         values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=double("nan");
      else
         values_adjusted_1[i].forecast_value=values[i].forecast_value/1000000.;
     }
   Print("The first method to check and get calendar values");
   ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_1);
 
//--- option 2 to check and get the values
   AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_2[];
   ArrayResize(values_adjusted_2total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      values_adjusted_2[i].id=values[i].id;
      values_adjusted_2[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
      values_adjusted_2[i].time=values[i].time;
      values_adjusted_2[i].period=values[i].period;
      values_adjusted_2[i].revision=values[i].revision;
      values_adjusted_2[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
      //--- check and get values
      if(values[i].HasActualValue())
         values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();
      else
         values_adjusted_2[i].actual_value=double("nan");
 
      if(values[i].HasPreviousValue())
         values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();
      else
         values_adjusted_2[i].prev_value=double("nan");
 
      if(values[i].HasRevisedValue())
         values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();
      else
         values_adjusted_2[i].revised_prev_value=double("nan");
 
      if(values[i].HasForecastValue())
         values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();
      else
         values_adjusted_2[i].forecast_value=double("nan");
     }
   Print("The second method to check and get calendar values");
   ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_2);
 
//--- option 3 to get the values - without checks
   AdjustedCalendarValue values_adjusted_3[];
   ArrayResize(values_adjusted_3total);
//--- copy the values with checks and adjustments
   for(int i=0i<totali++)
     {
      values_adjusted_3[i].id=values[i].id;
      values_adjusted_3[i].event_id=values[i].event_id;
      values_adjusted_3[i].time=values[i].time;
      values_adjusted_3[i].period=values[i].period;
      values_adjusted_3[i].revision=values[i].revision;
      values_adjusted_3[i].impact_type=values[i].impact_type;
      //--- get values without checks
      values_adjusted_3[i].actual_value=values[i].GetActualValue();
      values_adjusted_3[i].prev_value=values[i].GetPreviousValue();
      values_adjusted_3[i].revised_prev_value=values[i].GetRevisedValue();
      values_adjusted_3[i].forecast_value=values[i].GetForecastValue();
     }
   Print("The third method to get calendar values - without checks");
   ArrayPrint(values_adjusted_3);
  }
/*
   We have received event values for country_code=EU1051
  Output the calendar values as they are
         [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision]       [actual_value]         [prev_value] [revised_prev_value]     [forecast_value] [impact_type] [reserved]
   [0144520  999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00          3             55200000             55500000 -9223372036854775808             55500000             2        ...
   [1144338  999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00          0            143100000            143900000 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...
   [2147462  999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808 -9223372036854775808             0        ...
   [3111618  999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0             11000000             10500000 -9223372036854775808             11000000             0        ...
   [4111619  999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0              3100000              3100000              3200000              3100000             0        ...
  The first method to check and get calendar values
         [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
   [0144520  999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00          3       55.20000     55.50000                  nan         55.50000             2
   [1144338  999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00          0      143.10000    143.90000                  nan              nan             0
   [2147462  999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0            nan          nan                  nan              nan             0
   [3111618  999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0       11.00000     10.50000                  nan         11.00000             0
   [4111619  999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0        3.10000      3.10000              3.20000          3.10000             0
  The second method to check and get calendar values
         [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
   [0144520  999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00          3       55.20000     55.50000                  nan         55.50000             2
   [1144338  999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00          0      143.10000    143.90000                  nan              nan             0
   [2147462  999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0            nan          nan                  nan              nan             0
   [3111618  999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0       11.00000     10.50000                  nan         11.00000             0
   [4111619  999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0        3.10000      3.10000              3.20000          3.10000             0
  The third method to get calendar values - without checks
         [id] [event_id]              [time]            [period] [revision] [actual_value] [prev_value] [revised_prev_value] [forecast_value] [impact_type]
   [0144520  999500001 2021.01.04 12:00:00 2020.12.01 00:00:00          3       55.20000     55.50000                  nan         55.50000             2
   [1144338  999520001 2021.01.04 23:30:00 2020.12.29 00:00:00          0      143.10000    143.90000                  nan              nan             0
   [2147462  999010020 2021.01.04 23:45:00 1970.01.01 00:00:00          0            nan          nan                  nan              nan             0
   [3111618  999010018 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0       11.00000     10.50000                  nan         11.00000             0
   [4111619  999010019 2021.01.05 12:00:00 2020.11.01 00:00:00          0        3.10000      3.10000              3.20000          3.10000             0
*/

 

Event frequency is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_FREQUENCY

ID

Description

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_NONE

Release frequency is not set

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_WEEK

Released once a week

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_MONTH

Released once a month

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_QUARTER

Released once a quarter

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_YEAR

Released once a year

CALENDAR_FREQUENCY_DAY

Released once a day

 

Event type is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TYPE

ID

Description

CALENDAR_TYPE_EVENT

Event (meeting, speech, etc.)

CALENDAR_TYPE_INDICATOR

Indicator

CALENDAR_TYPE_HOLIDAY

Holiday

 

A sector of the economy an event is related to is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_SECTOR

ID

Description

CALENDAR_SECTOR_NONE

Sector is not set

CALENDAR_SECTOR_MARKET

Market, exchange

CALENDAR_SECTOR_GDP

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

CALENDAR_SECTOR_JOBS

Labor market

CALENDAR_SECTOR_PRICES

Prices

CALENDAR_SECTOR_MONEY

Money

CALENDAR_SECTOR_TRADE

Trading

CALENDAR_SECTOR_GOVERNMENT

Government

CALENDAR_SECTOR_BUSINESS

Business

CALENDAR_SECTOR_CONSUMER

Consumption

CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOUSING

Housing

CALENDAR_SECTOR_TAXES

Taxes

CALENDAR_SECTOR_HOLIDAYS

Holidays

 

Event importance is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPORTANCE

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_NONE

Importance is not set

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_LOW

Low importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_MODERATE

Medium importance

CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH

High importance

 

Measurement unit type used in displaying event values is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_UNIT

ID

Description

CALENDAR_UNIT_NONE

Measurement unit is not set

CALENDAR_UNIT_PERCENT

Percentage

CALENDAR_UNIT_CURRENCY

National currency

CALENDAR_UNIT_HOUR

Hours

CALENDAR_UNIT_JOB

Jobs

CALENDAR_UNIT_RIG

Drilling rigs

CALENDAR_UNIT_USD

USD

CALENDAR_UNIT_PEOPLE

People

CALENDAR_UNIT_MORTGAGE

Mortgage loans

CALENDAR_UNIT_VOTE

Votes

CALENDAR_UNIT_BARREL

Barrels

CALENDAR_UNIT_CUBICFEET

Cubic feet

CALENDAR_UNIT_POSITION

Non-commercial net positions

CALENDAR_UNIT_BUILDING

Buildings

 

In some cases, economic parameter values require a multiplier set in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible multiplier values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_MULTIPLIER

ID

Description

CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_NONE

Multiplier is not set

CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_THOUSANDS

Thousands

CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_MILLIONS

Millions

CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_BILLIONS

Billions

CALENDAR_MULTIPLIER_TRILLIONS

Trillions

 

Event's potential impact on a national currency rate is indicated in the MqlCalendarValue structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_IMPACT

ID

Description

CALENDAR_IMPACT_NA

Impact is not set

CALENDAR_IMPACT_POSITIVE

Positive impact

CALENDAR_IMPACT_NEGATIVE

Negative impact

 

Event time is specified in the MqlCalendarEvent structure. Possible values are set in the listing ENUM_CALENDAR_EVENT_TIMEMODE

ID

Description

CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATETIME

Source publishes an exact time of an event

CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_DATE

Event takes all day

CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_NOTIME

Source publishes no time of an event

CALENDAR_TIMEMODE_TENTATIVE

Source publishes a day of an event rather than its exact time. The time is specified upon the occurrence of the event.

 

