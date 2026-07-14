MQL5 Trading Tools (Part 40): Adding SQLite Persistence and Per-Timeframe Visibility to the Canvas Drawing Layer

Introduction

In the previous article (Part 39), we added a pinned-tools ribbon, rounding out a toolkit that now draws, edits, styles, and organizes a deep set of chart objects. But everything that the toolkit produces lives only in memory. The moment we switch a timeframe, reload the chart, or restart the terminal, every drawing we placed, every style we tuned, every tool we pinned, and even the theme and panel positions are gone, and we start the next session from a blank chart. For a workflow built on marking up structure that we return to day after day, that is the one missing piece that makes all the rest feel temporary.

We address this in two ways and change the tool's program type. We add an SQLite persistence layer that saves every drawn object and the full interface session to a database. On startup, it restores them so the workspace resumes exactly where we left it. We add a per-timeframe visibility tab so each object appears only on the periods where it matters. Although MetaTrader 5 already supports this in the object properties dialog, we expose the same control in our tab alongside the other properties. We also convert the program from an Expert Advisor to an indicator, so it appears on the chart as a pure utility and can run alongside other indicators, utilities, or an EA, rather than taking the single Expert Advisor slot.

This article is written for the intermediate-to-advanced MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) developer who is comfortable with the inheritance chain and the drawing engine we built in the previous parts. The subtopics we will cover are:

By the end, you will be able to close and reopen the terminal and restore the workspace. Drawings and styles will persist, the interface theme and layout will reload, and each object will display only on selected timeframes. The tool runs as an indicator alongside other chart components.





From a Session Toolkit to a Persistent Workspace

Persistence comes down to two questions: what state matters, and where do we keep it. Three kinds of state matter here. There are the drawn objects themselves; their geometry, their styles, and now the timeframe mask that says where each one shows. There is the per-tool style memory that remembers how we last configured each tool. And there is the interface session; the theme, the sidebar's position and height, both ribbons' last placements, the pinned set, the active tool, and the current selection. Lose any of these, and the workspace feels like it forgot us between sessions.

For where to keep it, we reach for MQL5 SQLite, which MetaTrader 5 ships with built-in, so we get a real database with no external dependency. We lay it out as two simple stores: one that holds the drawn objects keyed per symbol, so each chart restores only its own marks, and one key-value store for the interface session. Rather than freeze each object as a rigid binary blob, we serialize it to a versioned text payload, so the format can grow in later parts without breaking the rows already written. To keep the writes cheap, we mark the state dirty only when something actually changes, flush when the activity settles, and again on shutdown, and read everything back once on startup.

The visibility side is a smaller idea sitting on the same foundation. Basically, we extended what we built; we felt we could control this from the main terminal window, but for better control, we brought it to our side. We give every object a mask of the periods it should appear on, the render pass skips any object whose mask excludes the current chart period, and a dedicated tab lets us edit that mask per object. Converting the program to an indicator lets it run alongside other tools instead of occupying the single Expert Advisor slot. This matters more once the chart becomes a durable, shared workspace. So, we can now attach it alongside other utility tools, indicators, and Expert Advisors. In a nutshell, here is what we intend to achieve.





Building the SQLite Persistence Layer

The Segment Codec

The groundwork for the persistence layer is a small codec that flattens a typed array into a single text segment. We need it because a drawn object carries several parallel arrays: the Fibonacci levels, the path points, the per-level colors and widths, and the whole object has to collapse into one string we can store in a table cell. We build this layer in a new database file.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #ifndef TOOLS_PALETTE_DATABASE_MQH #define TOOLS_PALETTE_DATABASE_MQH #include "ToolsPalette_Tools.mqh" #define TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_FILENAME "Database\\ToolsPaletteSQL.db" #define TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_MEMORY_KEY "@toolmem" void SegWriteIntArr( string &s, const int &arr[]) { const int n = ArraySize (arr); string seg = IntegerToString (n); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) seg += "," + IntegerToString (arr[i]); s += ";" + seg; } int SegReadIntArr( const string &parts[], int c, int &arr[]) { if (c >= ArraySize (parts)) { ArrayResize (arr, 0 ); return c; } string vals[]; const int m = StringSplit (parts[c], ',' , vals); const int n = (m > 0 ) ? ( int ) StringToInteger (vals[ 0 ]) : 0 ; ArrayResize (arr, n); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n && i + 1 < m; i++) arr[i] = ( int ) StringToInteger (vals[i + 1 ]); return c + 1 ; }

Like we have been doing, the header guards against double inclusion and pulls in the Tools layer so the engine class and the object structure are visible. Two constants anchor it: the database file path, which sits under the terminal's files folder in a "Database" subfolder, and a reserved symbol key that keeps the per-tool style memory rows separate from the real drawn objects. You can place it directly in the default folder, but we chose an extra layer for organization.

Writing an array falls to "SegWriteIntArr". It leads with the element count, comma-joins the values after it, and prefixes the whole thing with a semicolon so the result becomes one self-delimited segment appended to the growing payload. Encoding the count up front is what lets us know exactly how many values to pull back without having to guess where the segment ends.

Reading it back, "SegReadIntArr" takes the already-split payload parts and a cursor index, splits the segment on its commas, reads the leading count, sizes the output array to it, and pulls that many values; then returns the cursor advanced by one so the caller moves on to the next segment. This cursor-passing style is what lets the deserializer walk the payload segment by segment in the order they were written.

The same write-and-read pair exists for every other type the object holds — doubles, colors, booleans, and datetimes — differing only in the per-value conversion each one applies, so there is no need to walk through them individually. With the codec in place, we move on to serializing and deserializing a whole object.

Serializing and Rebuilding an Object

We flatten a whole object into one versioned payload with "SerializeDrawnObject", and we reverse the process with "DeserializeDrawnObject" to rebuild it field for field.

string SerializeDrawnObject( const DrawnObject &o) { string s = "2" ; s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.toolType); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.id); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( long )o.time1); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.price1); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( long )o.time2); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.price2); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( long )o.time3); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.price3); SegWriteTimeArr(s, o.pathTimes); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.pathPrices); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.objColor); s += ";" + (o.selected ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + (o.visible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.timeframes); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.lineWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.lineStyle); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.textColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.lineOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.textOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.fontSize); s += ";" + (o.bold ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.vAlign); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.hAlign); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.fillColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.fillOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.borderColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.borderOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.midColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.midOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.fillColor2); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.fillOpacity2); s += ";" + (o.midVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.midWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.midStyle); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.midOffset); s += ";" + (o.centerVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.centerColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.centerOpacity); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.centerWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.centerStyle); s += ";" + (o.upperBandVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.upperBandSigma); s += ";" + (o.lowerBandVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + StringFormat ( "%.17g" , o.lowerBandSigma); s += ";" + (o.pearsonVisible ? "1" : "0" ); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fiboLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fiboLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fiboLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fiboLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fiboLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fiboLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fibexLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fibexLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibexLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibexLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibexLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fibexLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fibchLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fibchLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibchLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibchLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibchLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fibchLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fibtzLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fibtzLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibtzLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibtzLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibtzLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fibtzLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fibfanLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fibfanLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibfanLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibfanLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibfanLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fibfanLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.fibarcLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.fibarcLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibarcLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibarcLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.fibarcLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.fibarcLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.gannfanLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.gannfanLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannfanLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannfanLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannfanLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.gannfanLevelVisible); SegWriteDblArr(s, o.gannboxLevelRatio); SegWriteColArr(s, o.gannboxLevelColor); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannboxLevelOpacity); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannboxLevelWidth); SegWriteIntArr(s, o.gannboxLevelStyle); SegWriteBoolArr(s, o.gannboxLevelVisible); s += ";" + (o.medianVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.medianColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.medianWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.medianStyle); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.medianOpacity); s += ";" + (o.outerVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.outerColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.outerWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.outerStyle); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.outerOpacity); s += ";" + (o.innerVisible ? "1" : "0" ); s += ";" + IntegerToString (( int )o.innerColor); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.innerWidth); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.innerStyle); s += ";" + IntegerToString (o.innerOpacity); return s; } bool DeserializeDrawnObject( const string payload, const string label, DrawnObject &o) { string parts[]; const int total = StringSplit (payload, ';' , parts); if (total < 109 || parts[ 0 ] != "2" ) return false ; int c = 1 ; o.toolType = (TOOL_TYPE)( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.id = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.time1 = ( datetime ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.price1 = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; o.time2 = ( datetime ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.price2 = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; o.time3 = ( datetime ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.price3 = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; c = SegReadTimeArr(parts, c, o.pathTimes); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.pathPrices); o.objColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.selected = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.visible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.timeframes = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.lineWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.lineStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.textColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.lineOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.textOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.fontSize = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.bold = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.vAlign = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.hAlign = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.fillColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.fillOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.borderColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.borderOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.midColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.midOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.fillColor2 = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.fillOpacity2 = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.midVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.midWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.midStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.midOffset = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; o.centerVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.centerColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.centerOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.centerWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.centerStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.upperBandVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.upperBandSigma = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; o.lowerBandVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.lowerBandSigma = StringToDouble (parts[c]); c++; o.pearsonVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fiboLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fibexLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fibchLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fibtzLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fibfanLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.fibarcLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.gannfanLevelVisible); c = SegReadDblArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelRatio); c = SegReadColArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelColor); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelOpacity); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelWidth); c = SegReadIntArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelStyle); c = SegReadBoolArr(parts, c, o.gannboxLevelVisible); o.medianVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.medianColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.medianWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.medianStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.medianOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.outerVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.outerColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.outerWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.outerStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.outerOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.innerVisible = ( StringToInteger (parts[c]) != 0 ); c++; o.innerColor = ( color )( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.innerWidth = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.innerStyle = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.innerOpacity = ( int ) StringToInteger (parts[c]); c++; o.labelText = label; o.selected = false ; return true ; }

We start "SerializeDrawnObject" by writing a version prefix, then we append every structure field after it in declaration order. For the scalars, we convert each one to text — the tool type, the ID, the three anchor times and prices, the colors, opacities, widths, styles, and all the channel, regression, and pitchfork flags. For the parallel arrays, we hand each one to the codec from the previous step, so the path points and every tool's per-level ratio, color, opacity, width, style, and visibility arrays each become a self-delimited segment. We deliberately leave the label out of this payload, since we store it in its own database column rather than inside the blob.

We lead with that version tag for a reason. By stamping the payload with a format number, we let later parts grow the structure and still recognize rows written by an earlier build, so we never silently misread an old object as a new one.

On the way back, we open "DeserializeDrawnObject" by splitting the payload on its delimiter, and we reject it immediately if the version does not match or the field count falls short of the minimum we expect; a cheap guard against a truncated or foreign row. We then walk the very same order we wrote in, advancing a running cursor as we read each scalar and letting the codec readers move the cursor through the array segments. Keeping the read order locked to the write order is what keeps the two halves in step.

We finish by taking the label from the separate column the caller passes in, and we force every loaded object deselected, since a freshly restored chart should come up with nothing highlighted. With a single object able to round-trip through text, we move on to the database itself.

Opening the Database and Ensuring the Schema

We create two functions to manage the database lifecycle; "DbOpen" to open or create the toolkit database and guarantee its tables exist, and "DbClose" to release the handle.

bool CDrawingEngine::DbOpen() { if (m_dbHandle != INVALID_HANDLE ) return true ; m_dbHandle = DatabaseOpen (TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_FILENAME, DATABASE_OPEN_READWRITE | DATABASE_OPEN_CREATE ); if (m_dbHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) { Print ( "Tools Palette DbOpen: failed to open '" , TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_FILENAME, "' error=" , GetLastError ()); return false ; } if (! DatabaseExecute (m_dbHandle, "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS drawings (" " symbol TEXT NOT NULL," " obj_id INTEGER NOT NULL," " tool INTEGER NOT NULL," " label TEXT NOT NULL DEFAULT ''," " payload TEXT NOT NULL," " PRIMARY KEY(symbol, obj_id)" ");" )) { Print ( "Tools Palette DbOpen: create drawings table failed: " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (m_dbHandle); m_dbHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; return false ; } if (! DatabaseExecute (m_dbHandle, "CREATE TABLE IF NOT EXISTS settings (" " k TEXT PRIMARY KEY," " v TEXT NOT NULL" ");" )) { Print ( "Tools Palette DbOpen: create settings table failed: " , GetLastError ()); DatabaseClose (m_dbHandle); m_dbHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; return false ; } return true ; } void CDrawingEngine::DbClose() { if (m_dbHandle == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ; DatabaseClose (m_dbHandle); m_dbHandle = INVALID_HANDLE ; }

We design "DbOpen" to reuse an already-open handle when one exists, so repeated calls never reopen the file. When none exists, we open the database with the read-write flag together with the create flag, which makes the terminal create the file on the first run and reuse it on every run after, and we log the error and return false if the handle comes back invalid.

We define the function to create the drawings table whenever it is absent, giving it one row per drawn object, keyed by the pair of symbol and object ID, so that each chart owns its own rows. We keep the tool type and the label as their own columns and store the full serialized payload in a text column, and we hold the label separately rather than burying it in the payload, so we can read or search it without unpacking the whole structure.

We follow with a settings table, a simple key-and-value store we reserve for the interface session and any other persisted preferences. We guard each step. On failure, we print the error, close the handle, and reset it to the invalid sentinel. This prevents a half-initialized database state.

We make "DbClose" idempotent; when a handle is open, we close it and reset it to the sentinel, and when nothing is open, we return at once, so calling it twice or calling it on a session that never opened a database does no harm. After execution, we have tables and a schema created as follows.

With the database ready and its schema assured, we move on to writing the objects into it.

Writing the Snapshot to the Database

We create "PersistAllObjects" to write a full snapshot of this symbol's objects and the per-tool style memory into the database, and "PersistIfDirty" to gate that work behind the dirty flag.

void CDrawingEngine::PersistAllObjects() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; DatabaseTransactionBegin (m_dbHandle); int del = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "DELETE FROM drawings WHERE symbol=?;" ); if (del != INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseBind (del, 0 , _Symbol ); DatabaseRead (del); DatabaseFinalize (del); } const int n = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n; i++) { int ins = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "INSERT INTO drawings (symbol,obj_id,tool,label,payload) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?);" ); if (ins == INVALID_HANDLE ) continue ; DatabaseBind (ins, 0 , _Symbol ); DatabaseBind (ins, 1 , m_drawnObjects[i].id); DatabaseBind (ins, 2 , ( int )m_drawnObjects[i].toolType); DatabaseBind (ins, 3 , m_drawnObjects[i].labelText); DatabaseBind (ins, 4 , SerializeDrawnObject(m_drawnObjects[i])); DatabaseRead (ins); DatabaseFinalize (ins); } int dm = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "DELETE FROM drawings WHERE symbol=?;" ); if (dm != INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseBind (dm, 0 , TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_MEMORY_KEY); DatabaseRead (dm); DatabaseFinalize (dm); } for ( int t = 0 ; t < 64 ; t++) { if (!m_toolMemoryValid[t]) continue ; int mi = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "INSERT INTO drawings (symbol,obj_id,tool,label,payload) VALUES (?,?,?,?,?);" ); if (mi == INVALID_HANDLE ) continue ; DatabaseBind (mi, 0 , TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_MEMORY_KEY); DatabaseBind (mi, 1 , t); DatabaseBind (mi, 2 , t); DatabaseBind (mi, 3 , m_toolMemory[t].labelText); DatabaseBind (mi, 4 , SerializeDrawnObject(m_toolMemory[t])); DatabaseRead (mi); DatabaseFinalize (mi); } DatabaseTransactionCommit (m_dbHandle); m_dbDirty = false ; } void CDrawingEngine::PersistIfDirty() { if (m_dbDirty) PersistAllObjects(); }

We have "PersistAllObjects" bail quietly when the database cannot be opened, so a persistence failure never stops the toolkit from working — the drawings simply stay in memory for that session. When the database is available, we wrap the whole write in a transaction so the snapshot commits as one atomic unit and so the many small inserts run fast rather than each paying its own disk cost.

We take a replace approach rather than trying to compare the database against memory row by row. We delete every row for this symbol, then insert each live object in turn, binding its symbol, ID, tool type, label, and serialized payload into the prepared statement. Because the object set on a chart is small and we already hold the full truth in memory, clearing the rows and rewriting them is simpler than reconciling individual differences, and it leaves no stale entries behind.

We then repeat that same delete-and-insert for the per-tool style memory, storing it under the reserved memory key so it never collides with a real symbol's rows, and we write only the slots marked valid. Once both sets are in, we commit the transaction and clear the dirty flag, since the database now matches memory exactly.

We design "PersistIfDirty" as the cheap guard for the hot path — it checks the dirty flag and calls the full persist only when a mutation has actually marked the snapshot stale, so the common case where nothing changed costs us nothing more than a single boolean test. With the writing path in place, we move on to loading the objects back.

Loading the Objects Back

We create "LoadPersistedObjects" to read this symbol's stored objects and the per-tool style memory back from the database when the chart starts up.

void CDrawingEngine::LoadPersistedObjects() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; int sel = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "SELECT obj_id, label, payload FROM drawings WHERE symbol=? ORDER BY obj_id;" ); if (sel != INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseBind (sel, 0 , _Symbol ); while ( DatabaseRead (sel)) { string lbl = "" , payload = "" ; DatabaseColumnText (sel, 1 , lbl); DatabaseColumnText (sel, 2 , payload); const int k = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); ArrayResize (m_drawnObjects, k + 1 ); if (!DeserializeDrawnObject(payload, lbl, m_drawnObjects[k])) { ArrayResize (m_drawnObjects, k); continue ; } if (m_drawnObjects[k].id > m_drawnObjectCounter) m_drawnObjectCounter = m_drawnObjects[k].id; } DatabaseFinalize (sel); } m_drawnObjectCount = ArraySize (m_drawnObjects); int mem = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "SELECT obj_id, label, payload FROM drawings WHERE symbol=?;" ); if (mem != INVALID_HANDLE ) { DatabaseBind (mem, 0 , TOOLS_PALETTE_DB_MEMORY_KEY); while ( DatabaseRead (mem)) { long slot = 0 ; DatabaseColumnLong (mem, 0 , slot); if (slot < 0 || slot >= 64 ) continue ; string lbl = "" , payload = "" ; DatabaseColumnText (mem, 1 , lbl); DatabaseColumnText (mem, 2 , payload); if (DeserializeDrawnObject(payload, lbl, m_toolMemory[( int )slot])) m_toolMemoryValid[( int )slot] = true ; } DatabaseFinalize (mem); } RedrawAllObjects(); }

Here, we have the function bail quietly when the database cannot be opened, mirroring the write path, so a missing or locked database leaves us with an empty chart rather than an error. When it is available, we select this symbol's rows ordered by object ID, which brings them back in creation order and preserves the original sequence in which the objects were drawn.

We grow the object array by one for each row and deserialize directly into that newly added live slot, rather than filling a temporary and copying it in. We do this deliberately to avoid the pitfall of copying a structure that owns dynamic arrays. As we read, we also track the highest ID we see into the object counter, so any new object placed after the load still receives a unique ID that cannot clash with a restored one.

We treat a row that fails to deserialize as disposable. When the payload is corrupt or carries a future format version our build does not understand, we shrink the array back by the slot we just added and move on, so a single unreadable row never aborts the whole restore.

We then read the per-tool style memory from the reserved key, bounds-checking each slot against the memory array before we use it, deserializing the payload into that slot, and marking the slot valid only when the read succeeds. Once both the objects and the memory are restored, we repaint the chart so everything we loaded appears at once. With loading and saving both in place, we move on to wiring them into the session lifecycle, but first, we declare the settings helpers.

The Settings Key-and-Value Helpers

We create four helpers over the settings table — a string pair that writes and reads one row, and an integer pair that wraps the string pair for numeric values.

void CDrawingEngine::DbSetSetting( const string k, const string v) { if (!DbOpen()) return ; int st = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "INSERT OR REPLACE INTO settings (k,v) VALUES (?,?);" ); if (st == INVALID_HANDLE ) return ; DatabaseBind (st, 0 , k); DatabaseBind (st, 1 , v); DatabaseRead (st); DatabaseFinalize (st); } bool CDrawingEngine::DbGetSetting( const string k, string &v) { if (!DbOpen()) return false ; int st = DatabasePrepare (m_dbHandle, "SELECT v FROM settings WHERE k=?;" ); if (st == INVALID_HANDLE ) return false ; DatabaseBind (st, 0 , k); bool ok = DatabaseRead (st); if (ok) DatabaseColumnText (st, 0 , v); DatabaseFinalize (st); return ok; } void CDrawingEngine::DbSetSettingInt( const string k, const long v) { DbSetSetting(k, IntegerToString (v)); } bool CDrawingEngine::DbGetSettingInt( const string k, long &v) { string s = "" ; if (!DbGetSetting(k, s)) return false ; v = StringToInteger (s); return true ; }

We design "DbSetSetting" to write or replace a single key-and-value row, using an insert-or-replace statement so that storing the same key twice overwrites the existing row rather than creating a duplicate. We have it skip quietly when the database is unavailable, the same way the object writers do, so a caller never has to guard the call itself.

We pair it with "DbGetSetting", which selects the value for a given key and returns whether the read found anything. When the key is absent, we report false and leave the output string untouched, which lets a caller apply its own default value cleanly instead of mistaking an empty string for a stored one.

We add "DbSetSettingInt" and "DbGetSettingInt" as thin convenience wrappers for the many session values that are simply numbers. The setter converts the integer to text and writes the same text column, while the getter reads that text back, converts it to an integer, and leaves the output untouched when the key is missing. By funneling integers through the same two string functions, we keep one storage format in the table and let only the wrapper know the value was ever a number.

With the settings store in place alongside the object readers and writers, the persistence layer is complete, and we move on to wiring it into the session lifecycle.





Wiring Persistence into the Session Lifecycle

Saving and Restoring the Interface Session

We move to the shell file and create three functions for the interface session; "SaveUiState" to write the whole session into the settings table, and "LoadUiChrome" together with "LoadUiWindows" to read it back in two phases.

void CToolsSidebar::SaveUiState() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; DbSetSettingInt( "ui.theme" , m_isDarkTheme ? 1 : 0 ); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.snap" , ( int )m_snapState); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.panelX" , m_panelX); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.panelY" , m_panelY); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.snappedSidebarHeight" , m_snappedSidebarHeight); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonX" , m_lastRibbonX); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonY" , m_lastRibbonY); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonValid" , m_lastRibbonValid ? 1 : 0 ); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.pinnedVisible" , m_isPinnedVisible ? 1 : 0 ); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedX" , m_lastPinnedX); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedY" , m_lastPinnedY); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedValid" , m_lastPinnedValid ? 1 : 0 ); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.pinnedWidthPx" , m_pinnedUserWidthPx); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.settingsVisible" , m_isSettingsVisible ? 1 : 0 ); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.settingsOwner" , m_settingsOwnerObjectId); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.savedSettingsX" , m_savedSettingsX); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.savedSettingsY" , m_savedSettingsY); string csv = "" ; const int np = ArraySize (m_pinnedTools); for ( int i = 0 ; i < np; i++) csv += (i > 0 ? "," : "" ) + IntegerToString (( int )m_pinnedTools[i]); DbSetSetting( "ui.pinnedTools" , csv); csv = "" ; for ( int c = 0 ; c < CAT_COUNT; c++) csv += (c > 0 ? "," : "" ) + IntegerToString (( int )m_lastUsedToolPerCategory[c]); DbSetSetting( "ui.lastUsedTools" , csv); DbSetSettingInt( "ui.activeTool" , ( int )m_currentActiveTool); DbSetSettingInt( "sel." + _Symbol , m_selectedObjectId); } void CToolsSidebar::LoadUiChrome() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; long v = 0 ; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.theme" , v)) m_isDarkTheme = (v != 0 ); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.snap" , v)) m_snapState = (ENUM_SNAP_STATE)( int )v; const int chartW = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS ); const int chartH = ( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS ); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.panelX" , v)) m_panelX = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartW - m_sidebarWidth, ( int )v)); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.panelY" , v)) m_panelY = MathMax ( 0 , MathMin (chartH - 40 , ( int )v)); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.snappedSidebarHeight" , v)) m_snappedSidebarHeight = ( int )v; string pcsv = "" ; if (DbGetSetting( "ui.pinnedTools" , pcsv) && pcsv != "" ) { string ptoks[]; const int pn = StringSplit (pcsv, ',' , ptoks); ArrayResize (m_pinnedTools, pn); for ( int i = 0 ; i < pn; i++) m_pinnedTools[i] = (TOOL_TYPE)( int ) StringToInteger (ptoks[i]); } } void CToolsSidebar::LoadUiWindows() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; long v = 0 ; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonX" , v)) m_lastRibbonX = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonY" , v)) m_lastRibbonY = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastRibbonValid" , v)) m_lastRibbonValid = (v != 0 ); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedX" , v)) m_lastPinnedX = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedY" , v)) m_lastPinnedY = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.lastPinnedValid" , v)) m_lastPinnedValid = (v != 0 ); if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.pinnedWidthPx" , v)) m_pinnedUserWidthPx = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.savedSettingsX" , v)) m_savedSettingsX = ( int )v; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.savedSettingsY" , v)) m_savedSettingsY = ( int )v; string csv = "" ; if (DbGetSetting( "ui.lastUsedTools" , csv) && csv != "" ) { string toks[]; const int n = StringSplit (csv, ',' , toks); for ( int i = 0 ; i < n && i < CAT_COUNT; i++) m_lastUsedToolPerCategory[i] = (TOOL_TYPE)( int ) StringToInteger (toks[i]); } }

Here, we create the "SaveUiState" function to capture the entire session in a single pass, with each value riding the key-and-value helpers from the previous step. We write the theme and the sidebar's snap state, position, and user-resized height; the properties ribbon's last-dragged position; the pinned ribbon's open state, position, and resized width; and the settings window's open state, owner object, and saved position. We then store the pinned tool set as a comma-separated list of tool IDs, the per-category last-used tools the same way, the active tool, and this symbol's current selection under a symbol-keyed entry.

We split the restore across two functions because creating the canvases resets some of the very state we want to keep, so the order in which we read things back matters. We run "LoadUiChrome" first, before the chart paints anything, to bring back the members that shape the layout.

We restore the theme, the snap state, and the panel position in "LoadUiChrome", clamping the position into the current chart so a saved spot from a larger window never lands off-screen. We also restore the resized sidebar height, and — importantly — we load the pinned tool set here rather than later, because the sidebar height calculation needs to know whether the pinned tile exists so its space is reserved on every initialization, including a timeframe switch.

We run "LoadUiWindows" after the canvases are created, since their creation resets the window positions we are about to set. We restore both ribbons' last-dragged positions, the pinned ribbon's resized width, and the settings window's saved position, and we read the per-category last-used memory once the tool catalog has been built. Each window's show routine then reopens at the position we restored. With the session save and restore defined, we create a function to restore session states and wire these handles in the initialization logic.

Re-Arming the Session on Startup

We create "RestoreSessionState" to re-arm the live session at the end of initialization — reopening the pinned ribbon, the active tool or selection, and the settings window exactly as they were — and we slot it and the loaders into "Init" in a deliberate order.

void CToolsSidebar::RestoreSessionState() { if (!DbOpen()) return ; long v = 0 ; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.pinnedVisible" , v) && v != 0 && PinnedCount() > 0 ) ShowPinnedRibbon(); long tool = ( long )TOOL_NONE; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.activeTool" , tool) && tool != ( long )TOOL_NONE) ToggleTool((TOOL_TYPE)( int )tool); else if (DbGetSettingInt( "sel." + _Symbol , v) && v >= 0 ) { const int idx = FindObjectIndexById(( int )v); const int tfBit = TimeframeBitForPeriod(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); if (idx >= 0 && m_drawnObjects[idx].visible && (m_drawnObjects[idx].timeframes & tfBit) != 0 ) { SelectObjectById(( int )v); RedrawAllObjects(); } } long sVis = 0 , sOwner = - 1 ; if (DbGetSettingInt( "ui.settingsVisible" , sVis) && sVis != 0 && DbGetSettingInt( "ui.settingsOwner" , sOwner) && sOwner >= 0 ) { const int sidx = FindObjectIndexById(( int )sOwner); const int tfBit2 = TimeframeBitForPeriod(( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES ) Period ()); if (sidx >= 0 && m_drawnObjects[sidx].visible && (m_drawnObjects[sidx].timeframes & tfBit2) != 0 ) { SelectObjectById(( int )sOwner); ShowSettingsForObject(( int )sOwner); } } DrawSidebar(m_currentActiveTool); ChartRedraw (); } bool CToolsSidebar::Init( long chartId) { LoadUiWindows(); LoadPersistedObjects(); RestoreSessionState(); return true ; }

We have "RestoreSessionState" reopen the pinned ribbon first, but only when it was showing last time and at least one tool is still pinned, letting its show routine place it at the position we restored earlier. We then re-arm whatever we had active: when a tool was armed, we toggle it back on, and otherwise we fall back to restoring this symbol's last selection.

We guard that reselection carefully, and this is where persistence meets the timeframe-visibility feature. We restore the selection only when the object still exists, is visible, and has the current chart period set in its timeframe mask, because an object that is hidden on this timeframe should not quietly come back selected. We apply the same three-part guard to the settings window — when it was open on an owner that still exists and still shows in this period, we reselect that owner first so a later cancel returns to a selected object, and then we reopen the window over it.

We close the function with a single sidebar repaint after everything else is restored, so the pinned tile and the active tool tile light up immediately rather than waiting for us to move the cursor over them.

We wire these into "Init" in an order that respects what resets what. We call "LoadUiWindows" after the canvas-creation calls that would otherwise wipe the window positions, then "LoadPersistedObjects" to bring this symbol's drawings back, then "RestoreSessionState" to re-arm the session on top of the restored objects. With the lifecycle wired on the startup side, we can add the visualization tab.





Adding the Per-Timeframe Visibility Tab

The Timeframe Masks and the Period-to-Bit Helper

We open the visibility system by wiring the timeframe masks and the period-to-bit helper in the tools file, and by adding the new row type to the properties file.

#define TOOLS_PALETTE_TF_MINUTES_MASK ( OBJ_PERIOD_M1 | OBJ_PERIOD_M2 | OBJ_PERIOD_M3 | OBJ_PERIOD_M4 | OBJ_PERIOD_M5 | OBJ_PERIOD_M6 | OBJ_PERIOD_M10 | OBJ_PERIOD_M12 | OBJ_PERIOD_M15 | OBJ_PERIOD_M20 | OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ) #define TOOLS_PALETTE_TF_HOURS_MASK ( OBJ_PERIOD_H1 | OBJ_PERIOD_H2 | OBJ_PERIOD_H3 | OBJ_PERIOD_H4 | OBJ_PERIOD_H6 | OBJ_PERIOD_H8 | OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ) int TimeframeBitForPeriod( ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period) { switch (period) { case PERIOD_M1 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M1 ; case PERIOD_M2 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M2 ; case PERIOD_M3 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M3 ; case PERIOD_M4 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M4 ; case PERIOD_M5 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M5 ; case PERIOD_M6 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M6 ; case PERIOD_M10 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M10 ; case PERIOD_M12 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M12 ; case PERIOD_M15 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M15 ; case PERIOD_M20 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M20 ; case PERIOD_M30 : return OBJ_PERIOD_M30 ; case PERIOD_H1 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H1 ; case PERIOD_H2 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H2 ; case PERIOD_H3 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H3 ; case PERIOD_H4 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H4 ; case PERIOD_H6 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H6 ; case PERIOD_H8 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H8 ; case PERIOD_H12 : return OBJ_PERIOD_H12 ; case PERIOD_D1 : return OBJ_PERIOD_D1 ; case PERIOD_W1 : return OBJ_PERIOD_W1 ; case PERIOD_MN1 : return OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 ; } return OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; } enum PROP_TYPE { PROP_LEVEL_LIST, PROP_TF_ROW, PROP_ACTION }; #define PROP_GROUP_STYLE "Style" #define PROP_GROUP_TEXT "Text" #define PROP_GROUP_COORDS "Coordinates" #define PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY "Visibility"

First, we define two composite masks, one covering the minute periods and one covering the hour periods, each formed as the bitwise combination of its member period flags. MetaTrader 5 already represents an object's per-period visibility as a set of these period bits, and our object's timeframe field holds exactly such a mask, so grouping the minute and hour bits this way lets a single group checkbox flip every period it covers in one move. See this grouping in the terminal.

Then, we create "TimeframeBitForPeriod" to translate the chart's current period into the single visibility bit that represents it, with one case for each standard period the platform offers. We give it a defensive fallback to all periods for anything it does not recognize, so an unexpected period can never hide an object by accident; the safe behavior is to keep the object showing rather than make it vanish.

We add "PROP_TF_ROW" to the widget-type enumeration in the properties file, sitting alongside the existing property types. This is the type the settings window will use for the synthesized master, group, and leaf rows of the visibility editor, so the renderer and the click handler can recognize a timeframe row and treat it differently from an ordinary property chip. The four tab-group name constants beside it sort properties into their tabs, and the visibility group already existed from the settings window we built earlier; what we are doing now is giving that tab real rows to show. With the mask vocabulary and the row type defined, we move on to building the rows themselves. We do this in the settings file that houses the window.

Building the Visibility Rows

We build the Visibility tab's rows entirely at runtime, and rather than invent a new mechanism we lean on the same synthesized-row approach the level lists already use, carried by the two expansion-state fields that remember which groups are open.

class CSettingsWindow : public CRibbon { protected : bool m_tfMinutesExpanded; bool m_tfHoursExpanded; }; void CSettingsWindow::AppendTimeframeRow( string rowId, string rowLabel, int rowMask, string role) { SToolProperty row; row.id = rowId; row.label = rowLabel; row.type = PROP_TF_ROW; row.group = PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY; row.showInRibbon = false ; row.showInSettings = true ; row.tooltip = "" ; row.defaultColor = clrBlack ; row.defaultInt = 0 ; row.defaultDouble = 0.0 ; row.defaultString = "" ; row.defaultBool = false ; row.minValue = 0.0 ; row.maxValue = 0.0 ; row.stepValue = 0.0 ; row.decimals = 0 ; row.subVisibleId = "" ; row.subValueId = "" ; row.subColorId = "" ; row.subWidthId = "" ; row.subStyleId = "" ; row.levelIdx = rowMask; row.isAddLevelRow = false ; row.levelListPrefix = role; const int sySz = ArraySize (m_synthRowDescriptors); ArrayResize (m_synthRowDescriptors, sySz + 1 ); m_synthRowDescriptors[sySz] = row; const int rsz = ArraySize (m_activeTabRowIdxs); ArrayResize (m_activeTabRowIdxs, rsz + 1 ); m_activeTabRowIdxs[rsz] = -(sySz + 1 ); } void CSettingsWindow::BuildTimeframeVisibilityRows() { AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:all" , "All timeframes" , OBJ_ALL_PERIODS , "master" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:min" , "Minutes" , TOOLS_PALETTE_TF_MINUTES_MASK, "group" ); if (m_tfMinutesExpanded) { AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M1" , "M1" , OBJ_PERIOD_M1 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M2" , "M2" , OBJ_PERIOD_M2 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M3" , "M3" , OBJ_PERIOD_M3 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M4" , "M4" , OBJ_PERIOD_M4 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M5" , "M5" , OBJ_PERIOD_M5 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M6" , "M6" , OBJ_PERIOD_M6 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M10" , "M10" , OBJ_PERIOD_M10 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M12" , "M12" , OBJ_PERIOD_M12 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M15" , "M15" , OBJ_PERIOD_M15 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M20" , "M20" , OBJ_PERIOD_M20 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:M30" , "M30" , OBJ_PERIOD_M30 , "leaf" ); } AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:hr" , "Hours" , TOOLS_PALETTE_TF_HOURS_MASK, "group" ); if (m_tfHoursExpanded) { AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H1" , "H1" , OBJ_PERIOD_H1 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H2" , "H2" , OBJ_PERIOD_H2 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H3" , "H3" , OBJ_PERIOD_H3 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H4" , "H4" , OBJ_PERIOD_H4 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H6" , "H6" , OBJ_PERIOD_H6 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H8" , "H8" , OBJ_PERIOD_H8 , "leaf" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:H12" , "H12" , OBJ_PERIOD_H12 , "leaf" ); } AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:D1" , "Daily" , OBJ_PERIOD_D1 , "single" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:W1" , "Weekly" , OBJ_PERIOD_W1 , "single" ); AppendTimeframeRow( "tf:MN1" , "Monthly" , OBJ_PERIOD_MN1 , "single" ); } void CSettingsWindow::RefreshActiveTabRows() { if (activeGroup == PROP_GROUP_VISIBILITY) { BuildTimeframeVisibilityRows(); return ; } }

Here, we create "AppendTimeframeRow" to build one timeframe-row descriptor and push it onto the active tab. We fully initialize the descriptor by hand, since a local structure is not zeroed for us, and we mark it as a visibility-group row that shows only in the settings window. Rather than add new fields, we reuse two that the level-list rows already carry: we store the row's period bitmask in the level-index field and the row's role — master, group, leaf, or single — in the prefix field. We then append it to the synthesized-descriptor array and reference it from the row list through the same negative encoding, so the existing row resolver hands it back without needing a special case.

We drive the whole list from "BuildTimeframeVisibilityRows". We start with a master "All timeframes" toggle, then add the Minutes group, followed by its per-period leaves when that group is expanded, the Hours group and its leaves the same way, and finally the three single rows for Daily, Weekly, and Monthly. The two expansion flags decide whether each group reveals its leaves, which is what gives the tab its collapsible feel; we open Minutes to reach M5 without the full list of every period crowding the panel.

We hook the builder into "RefreshActiveTabRows" so that when the active tab is the visibility group, we call "BuildTimeframeVisibilityRows" and return immediately. We treat this tab differently from the others because it is fully synthesized; no registered descriptors back it, unlike Style or Text, so the row list comes entirely from the builder rather than from filtering the tool's property list. With the rows built, we move on to rendering a timeframe row.

Placing, Rendering, and Toggling a Timeframe Row

We place the checkbox, route the row through the renderer, and wire the toggle; and the role-based mask math is the heart of it.

void CSettingsWindow::GetTfCheckboxRect( int rowSlot, const SToolProperty &prop, int &outL, int &outT, int &outR, int &outB) { int rL, rT, rR, rB; GetRowRect(rowSlot, rL, rT, rR, rB); const int chkSize = 22 ; int x = rL + 6 ; if (prop.levelListPrefix == "group" ) x += 18 ; if (prop.levelListPrefix == "leaf" ) x += 22 ; outL = x; outT = rT + (m_settingsRowH - chkSize) / 2 ; outR = outL + chkSize; outB = outT + chkSize; } void CSettingsWindow::DrawSettingsRows() { for ( int s = 0 ; s < n; s++) { if (prop.type != PROP_COMPACT_ROW && prop.type != PROP_TF_ROW) { const int rLH = m_canvasSettings.TextHeight(prop.label); const int labelY = boxT + rT + (m_settingsRowH - rLH) / 2 ; m_canvasSettings. TextOut (boxL + rL, labelY, prop.label, ColorToARGB (m_themeColors.flyoutTextColor, 220 )); } RenderRowChip(s, prop); } } bool CSettingsWindow::SettingsMouseDown( int mouseX, int mouseY) { if (prop.type == PROP_TF_ROW) { int tfMask = OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; GetObjectProperty(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, "timeframes" , tfMask); const int rowBits = prop.levelIdx; int ckL, ckT, ckR, ckB; GetTfCheckboxRect(rowSlot, prop, ckL, ckT, ckR, ckB); if (lx >= ckL && lx <= ckR && ly >= ckT && ly <= ckB) { int newMask = tfMask; if (prop.levelListPrefix == "master" ) newMask = (tfMask == OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ) ? OBJ_NO_PERIODS : OBJ_ALL_PERIODS ; else if (prop.levelListPrefix == "group" ) newMask = ((tfMask & rowBits) == rowBits) ? (tfMask & ~rowBits) : (tfMask | rowBits); else newMask = tfMask ^ rowBits; SetObjectProperty(m_settingsOwnerObjectId, "timeframes" , newMask, false ); RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } if (prop.levelListPrefix == "group" ) { if (prop.id == "tf:min" ) m_tfMinutesExpanded = !m_tfMinutesExpanded; else m_tfHoursExpanded = !m_tfHoursExpanded; RefreshActiveTabRows(); RecalcSettingsSize(); ApplySettingsPosition(); RedrawSettings(); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } return true ; } return true ; }

Here, we create "GetTfCheckboxRect" to position the checkbox inside the row, indenting it by the row's role. A group row reserves a slot for its chevron, and a leaf row indents further beneath its group, so the indentation alone conveys the master-group-leaf hierarchy without any connecting lines. The same rectangle serves both the render and the hit zone, so the checkbox we draw and the checkbox we click are guaranteed to line up.

We let the row loop in "DrawSettingsRows" treat a timeframe row the same way it treats a compact row; both are self-contained, so we skip the left-hand label that ordinary properties receive and hand the row straight to "RenderRowChip", which draws the chevron, checkbox, and label itself.

We wire the toggle in the "PROP_TF_ROW" branch of "SettingsMouseDown", where the mask math lives. We read the object's current timeframe mask, take this row's stored period bits, and on a checkbox click, we recompute the mask according to the row's role. The master flips the whole mask between all periods and none. A group sets all of its member bits when any are missing and clears them when all are present, which makes the group checkbox an all-or-nothing toggle for the periods beneath it. A leaf or single row flips only its own bit. We then write the new mask straight back to the object, so the change previews live on the chart behind the window.

We treat any other click on a group row as an expand-or-collapse; we flip that group's expansion flag, rebuild the row list, resize the window to the new height, and repaint. And because a timeframe row owns its full width, we swallow any unhandled click on it so the event never leaks through to the chart. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

With the rows built, rendered, and toggled, the only piece left is the transition from an Expert Advisor to an Indicator, to be used like a utility tool in a workspace. For this, we created an indicator file and simply registered it as an indicator and left the OnCalculate event handler empty since it is not needed.

The Indicator Entry Point

We cap the implementation with the entry point itself, now built as an indicator rather than an Expert Advisor, so the toolkit occupies the chart as a utility that sits beside anything else running there.

#property copyright "Copyright 2026, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 #property indicator_plots 0 #include "ToolsPalette_Shell.mqh" CToolsSidebar g_sidebar; int OnInit () { IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME , "Tools Palette Part 11" ); if (!g_sidebar.Init( ChartID ())) { Print ( "Tools Palette Part 11: Failed to initialize. Check journal for details." ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } ChartRedraw (); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { g_sidebar.Destroy(); ChartRedraw (); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { return (rates_total); } void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { g_sidebar.OnEvent(id, lparam, dparam, sparam); } void OnTimer () { g_sidebar. OnTimer (); }

First, we declare it a chart-window indicator with zero buffers and zero plots, because it draws entirely through canvases and chart objects rather than plotting a data series. This is the change that lets it share a chart with an Expert Advisor and other indicators at the same time, instead of claiming the single Expert Advisor slot the earlier parts occupied; a meaningful gain now that the chart is meant to be a durable, shared workspace. We set indicator_plots to 0 since none are needed; otherwise, the compiler issues a warning as below.

Then, we register an explicit short name in OnInit so the sidebar's close button can later remove this indicator by name, then we spin up the sidebar through "Init", which now also opens the database, loads this symbol's persisted objects, and re-arms the saved session. We force an immediate redraw so the panel appears the moment the tool loads rather than on the first chart event.

We leave OnCalculate empty of any per-bar work and simply return the bar count, since a drawing utility has nothing to compute each tick; this is what stands in for the per-tick handler the Expert Advisor version used. We forward every chart event straight to the sidebar dispatcher, pass each timer tick through so the label-edit caret can blink, and tear every canvas down in OnDeinit. With the program running as an indicator and the persistence and visibility systems both in place, we move on to seeing the whole thing work on the chart.





Visualization

We compile the indicator, attach it to the chart, draw a few objects, set some to specific timeframes, then reload the terminal to confirm everything returns exactly as we left it.

During testing, the drawings, their styles, the theme, the panel and ribbon positions, and the pinned set all came back after a restart, with each object reloaded in its original creation order. Opening an object's Visibility tab and unchecking periods made it appear and vanish as we switched the chart timeframe; a group checkbox toggled all its members at once, the master flipped everything, and the chevrons expanded the Minutes and Hours lists. Setting an object to show only during certain periods survived the reload, and converting the program to an indicator let it run on the same chart as an Expert Advisor without conflict.





Conclusion

In conclusion, we have given the canvas drawing layer a memory and a sense of context. We added an SQLite persistence layer that serializes every drawn object into a versioned payload, stores it per symbol alongside a key-and-value settings table, loads it back on startup, and writes it only when a dirty flag says something changed. We wired that layer into the session lifecycle so the theme, the panel, and both ribbons' positions, the pinned set, the active tool, and the selection all survive a reload, restoring them in the right order around the canvas creation that would otherwise reset them. We then built a per-timeframe visibility tab; a synthesized tree of master, group, and leaf rows that edit each object's period mask; and a render-time filter that shows an object only on the periods we chose. We also converted the program from an Expert Advisor into an indicator, so the toolkit now runs on the chart as a utility beside anything else. After reading this article, you will be able to:

Build an SQLite persistence layer with versioned object serialization, per-symbol storage, and a key-and-value settings table, loading on startup and saving only when a dirty flag marks the state stale.

Persist and restore a full interface session; theme, panel, and window positions, pinned set, active tool, and selection; sequencing the restore correctly around the canvas creation that resets it.

Add a per-timeframe visibility system with a synthesized tab of master, group, and leaf rows that edit a period mask, and filter objects at render time so each shows only on the timeframes you chose.

With persistence and per-timeframe visibility in place and the toolkit running as an indicator, the workspace now closes and reopens exactly as we left it, with every drawing showing only where it belongs. We now have a concrete drawing utility tool that can be optimized and expanded to house more features.





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