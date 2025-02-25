Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers

Introduction

In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions. We structure the article via the following topics:

Understanding the Trading Logic Requirements Implementing the Trading Logic in MQL5 Creating and Managing Countdown Timers Testing the Trading Logic Conclusion

Let's dive in and explore how these components come together to automate trade entry with precision and reliability.





Understanding the Trading Logic Requirements

For our automated trading system, the first step will be identifying which news events are suitable candidates for a trade. We will define a candidate event as one that falls within a specific time window—determined by user-defined offset inputs—relative to its scheduled release. We will then include inputs for trading modes, such as trade before the news release. In "trade before" mode, for instance, an event will qualify only if the current time is between the event's scheduled release time minus the offset (e.g., 5 minutes) and the event’s actual release time. Thus, we will trade 5 minutes before the actual release.

Filtering is critical to ensure that we only consider relevant news. Our system will thus use several filters: a currency filter to focus on selected currency pairs, an impact filter to limit events to those of a chosen significance level, and a time filter that restricts events to those within a predefined overall range. The user selects this from the dashboard. This layered filtering will help to minimize noise and ensure that only the most pertinent news events are processed.

Once an event passes the filtering criteria, the trading logic then will compare key data points from the news event—specifically, the forecast value versus the previous value. If both values are available and nonzero, and if the forecast is higher than the previous value, the system will open a BUY order; if the forecast is lower, it will open a SELL order. If either value is missing or they are equal, the event will be skipped. This decision process will allow the EA to translate raw news data into clear trading signals, automating the entry of trades with precision. The decision-making process here and the trade direction are entirely dependent on the user, but for the sake of the article and demonstration, we will use the above blueprint.

To visualize the processes, we will use debug prints and also create buttons and labels on the chart, just above the dashboard, to display the news being traded and the time remaining before their release. Here is a complete blueprint.









Implementing the Trading Logic in MQL5

To implement the trading logic in MQL5, we will have to include the trading files that contain the trading methods and define some inputs that will allow user control of the system and global variables that we will reuse throughout the program. To achieve this, on the global scope, we define them.

#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; enum ETradeMode { TRADE_BEFORE, TRADE_AFTER, NO_TRADE, PAUSE_TRADING }; input ETradeMode tradeMode = TRADE_BEFORE; input int tradeOffsetHours = 12 ; input int tradeOffsetMinutes = 5 ; input int tradeOffsetSeconds = 0 ; input double tradeLotSize = 0.01 ; bool tradeExecuted = false ; datetime tradedNewsTime = 0 ; int triggeredNewsEvents[];

On the global scope, we include the "Trade\Trade.mqh" library using #include to enable order execution and declare a global "CTrade" object named "trade" for processing trades. We define an enumerated type "ETradeMode" with options "TRADE_BEFORE", "TRADE_AFTER", "NO_TRADE", and "PAUSE_TRADING", and use the input variable "tradeMode" (defaulting to "TRADE_BEFORE" which we will use for the program) to determine when trades should be opened relative to news events. Additionally, we set up "input" variables "tradeOffsetHours", "tradeOffsetMinutes", "tradeOffsetSeconds", and "tradeLotSize" to specify the timing offset and trade size, while global variables "tradeExecuted" (a boolean), "tradedNewsTime" (a datetime), and the array "triggeredNewsEvents" (an int array) help us manage trade control and prevent re-trading of the same news event. We can then incorporate the trading logic into a function.

void CheckForNewsTrade() { Print ( "CheckForNewsTrade called at: " , TimeToString ( TimeTradeServer (), TIME_SECONDS )); if (tradeMode == NO_TRADE || tradeMode == PAUSE_TRADING) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); Print ( "Trading disabled. Countdown removed." ); } return ; } datetime lowerBound = currentTime - PeriodSeconds (start_time); datetime upperBound = currentTime + PeriodSeconds (end_time); Print ( "Event time range: " , TimeToString (lowerBound, TIME_SECONDS ), " to " , TimeToString (upperBound, TIME_SECONDS )); MqlCalendarValue values[]; int totalValues = CalendarValueHistory (values, lowerBound, upperBound, NULL , NULL ); Print ( "Total events found: " , totalValues); if (totalValues <= 0 ) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); return ; } }

Here, we define the "CheckForNewsTrade" function, which scans for news events and executes trades based on our selected criteria. We begin by logging its call with the Print function, displaying the current server time obtained via the TimeTradeServer function. We then check if trading is disabled by comparing the "tradeMode" variable to the "NO_TRADE" or "PAUSE_TRADING" modes; if so, we use the ObjectFind function to determine if a countdown object named "NewsCountdown" exists, and if found, deletes it using ObjectDelete before exiting the function.

Next, the function calculates the overall event time range by setting "lowerBound" to the current time minus the number of seconds from the "start_time" input (converted via the PeriodSeconds function) and "upperBound" to the current time plus the seconds from the "end_time" input. This overall time range is then logged using Print. Finally, the function calls CalendarValueHistory to retrieve all news events within the defined time range; if no events are found, it cleans up any existing countdown object and exits, thereby preparing the system for subsequent candidate event selection and trade execution.

datetime candidateEventTime = 0 ; string candidateEventName = "" ; string candidateTradeSide = "" ; int candidateEventID = - 1 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalValues; i++) { MqlCalendarEvent event; if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, event)) continue ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { MqlCalendarCountry country; CalendarCountryById (event.country_id, country); bool currencyMatch = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected); k++) { if (country.currency == curr_filter_selected[k]) { currencyMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!currencyMatch) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to currency filter." ); continue ; } } if (enableImportanceFilter) { bool impactMatch = false ; for ( int k = 0 ; k < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected); k++) { if (event.importance == imp_filter_selected[k]) { impactMatch = true ; break ; } } if (!impactMatch) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to impact filter." ); continue ; } } if (enableTimeFilter && values[i].time > upperBound) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " skipped due to time filter." ); continue ; } bool alreadyTriggered = false ; for ( int j = 0 ; j < ArraySize (triggeredNewsEvents); j++) { if (triggeredNewsEvents[j] == values[i].event_id) { alreadyTriggered = true ; break ; } } if (alreadyTriggered) { Print ( "Event " , event.name, " already triggered a trade. Skipping." ); continue ; }

Here, we initialize candidate event variables using a datetime variable ("candidateEventTime"), two "string" variables ("candidateEventName" and "candidateTradeSide"), and an "int" variable ("candidateEventID") set to -1. Then, we loop through each event retrieved by the CalendarValueHistory function (stored in an array of MqlCalendarValue structures) and use the CalendarEventById function to populate a MqlCalendarEvent structure with the event’s details.

Next, we apply our filters: if currency filtering is enabled, we retrieve the event’s corresponding MqlCalendarCountry structure via CalendarCountryById and check if its "currency" field matches any entry in the "curr_filter_selected" array; if not, we log a message and skip the event. Similarly, if importance filtering is enabled, we iterate through the "imp_filter_selected" array to ensure the event's "importance" matches one of the selected levels, logging and skipping if it doesn’t.

Finally, we check if the event has already triggered a trade by comparing its event ID with those stored in the "triggeredNewsEvents" array; if it has, we log and skip it. This loop ensures that only events meeting all criteria—currency, impact, time range, and uniqueness—are considered candidates for trade execution. If all pass and we have events, we can proceed to filter the event via the timeframe as allowed by the user.

if (tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE) { if (currentTime >= (values[i].time - offsetSeconds) && currentTime < values[i].time) { MqlCalendarValue calValue; if (! CalendarValueById (values[i].id, calValue)) { Print ( "Error retrieving calendar value for event: " , event.name); continue ; } double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); if (forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 ) { Print ( "Skipping event " , event.name, " because forecast or previous value is empty." ); continue ; } if (forecast == previous) { Print ( "Skipping event " , event.name, " because forecast equals previous." ); continue ; } if (candidateEventTime == 0 || values[i].time < candidateEventTime) { candidateEventTime = values[i].time; candidateEventName = event.name; candidateEventID = ( int )values[i].event_id; candidateTradeSide = (forecast > previous) ? "BUY" : "SELL" ; Print ( "Candidate event: " , event.name, " with event time: " , TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS ), " Side: " , candidateTradeSide); } } }

Here, we evaluate candidate news events when operating in "TRADE_BEFORE" mode. We check if the current time, obtained via the TimeTradeServer function, falls within the valid trading window, which extends from the event's scheduled time minus the user-defined offset ("offsetSeconds") up to the exact event time, as defined below.

datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer (); int offsetSeconds = tradeOffsetHours * 3600 + tradeOffsetMinutes * 60 + tradeOffsetSeconds;

If the condition is met, we retrieve the event’s forecast and previous values using the CalendarValueById function to populate a MqlCalendarValue structure. If the retrieval fails, we log an error message and skip the event. We then extract the forecast and previous values using the "GetForecastValue" and "GetPreviousValue" methods, respectively. If either value is zero, or if they are equal, we log a message and move to the next event to ensure we only process events with meaningful data.

If the event qualifies and occurs earlier than any previously identified candidate, we update our candidate variables: "candidateEventTime" stores the event time, "candidateEventName" holds the event's name, "candidateEventID" records the event ID, and "candidateTradeSide" determines whether the trade is a "BUY" (if the forecast is greater than the previous value) or a "SELL" (if the forecast is lower). Finally, we log the details of the selected candidate event, ensuring that we track the earliest valid event for trade execution. We can then select the event for trade execution.

if (tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE && candidateEventTime > 0 ) { datetime targetTime = candidateEventTime - offsetSeconds; Print ( "Candidate target time: " , TimeToString (targetTime, TIME_SECONDS )); if (currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { for ( int i = 0 ; i < totalValues; i++) { if (values[i].time == candidateEventTime) { MqlCalendarEvent event; } } } }

We check if a candidate event has been selected and the trade mode is "TRADE_BEFORE" by verifying that "candidateEventTime" is greater than zero. We then calculate the "targetTime" by subtracting the user-defined offset ("offsetSeconds") from the candidate event's scheduled time, and log this target time for debugging using the Print function. Next, we determine if the current time falls within the valid trading window—between the "targetTime" and the candidate event's time—and if so, we loop through the array of events to identify the candidate event by matching its time, so that we can then proceed with retrieving further details and executing the trade.

if (! CalendarEventById (values[i].event_id, event)) continue ; if (currentTime >= values[i].time) { Print ( "Skipping candidate " , event.name, " because current time is past event time." ); continue ; } MqlCalendarValue calValue; if (! CalendarValueById (values[i].id, calValue)) { Print ( "Error retrieving calendar value for candidate event: " , event.name); continue ; } double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); if (forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 || forecast == previous) { Print ( "Skipping candidate " , event.name, " due to invalid forecast/previous values." ); continue ; } string newsInfo = "Trading on news: " + event.name + " (Time: " + TimeToString (values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" ; Print (newsInfo); createLabel1( "NewsTradeInfo" , 355 , 22 , newsInfo, clrBlue , 11 );

Before we open trades, we attempt to retrieve detailed information for the candidate event using the CalendarEventById function to populate a MqlCalendarEvent structure; if this retrieval fails, we immediately skip to the next event. We then check whether the current time (obtained via TimeTradeServer) is already past the candidate event’s scheduled time—if so, we log a message and skip processing that event.

Next, we retrieve the detailed calendar values for the event using CalendarValueById to populate a MqlCalendarValue structure, then extract the "forecast" and "previous" values using the "GetForecastValue" and "GetPreviousValue" methods, respectively; if either value is zero or if both are equal, we log the reason and skip the candidate event. Finally, we construct a string containing key news information and log it, while also displaying this information on the chart using the "createLabel1" function. The function's code snippet is as below.

bool createLabel1( string objName, int x, int y, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Error creating label " , objName, " : " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , txtColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ChartRedraw (); return true ; }

This function's logic is not new and we don't need to explain much on it since we already did it when creating the dashboard. So we just move on to opening trades based on the received values.

bool tradeResult = false ; if (candidateTradeSide == "BUY" ) { tradeResult = trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , 0 , 0 , 0 , event.name); } else if (candidateTradeSide == "SELL" ) { tradeResult = trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol , 0 , 0 , 0 , event.name); } if (tradeResult) { Print ( "Trade executed for candidate event: " , event.name, " Side: " , candidateTradeSide); int size = ArraySize (triggeredNewsEvents); ArrayResize (triggeredNewsEvents, size + 1 ); triggeredNewsEvents[size] = ( int )values[i].event_id; tradeExecuted = true ; tradedNewsTime = values[i].time; } else { Print ( "Trade execution failed for candidate event: " , event.name, " Error: " , GetLastError ()); } break ;

First, we initialize a boolean flag "tradeResult" to store the outcome of our trade attempt. Then, we check the "candidateTradeSide"—if it is "BUY", we call the "trade.Buy" function with the specified "tradeLotSize", symbol (_Symbol), and use the event's name as a comment, for uniqueness and easier identification; if "candidateTradeSide" is "SELL", we similarly call "trade.Sell". If the trade executes successfully (i.e. "tradeResult" is true), we log the execution details, update our "triggeredNewsEvents" array by resizing it using the ArrayResize function, and appending the event ID, set "tradeExecuted" to true, and record the event’s scheduled time in "tradedNewsTime"; otherwise, we log an error message using "GetLastError", and then break out of the loop to prevent processing any further candidate events. Here is an example of a trade opened on events range.





After the trade is opened, we just now need to initialize the event countdown logic, and this is handled in the next section.





Creating and Managing Countdown Timers

To create and manage the countdown timers, we will need some helper functions to create the button that will hold the time, as well as update the label when needed.

bool createButton1( string objName, int x, int y, int width, int height, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize, color bgColor, color borderColor) { if (! ObjectCreate ( 0 , objName, OBJ_BUTTON , 0 , 0 , 0 )) { Print ( "Error creating button " , objName, " : " , GetLastError ()); return false ; } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , x); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE , width); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE , height); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_COLOR , txtColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , fontSize); ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_FONT , "Arial Bold" ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , bgColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR , borderColor); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_BACK , true ); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } bool updateLabel1( string objName, string text) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { Print ( "updateLabel1: Object " , objName, " not found." ); return false ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ChartRedraw (); return true ; } bool updateLabel1( string objName, string text) { if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , objName) < 0 ) { Print ( "updateLabel1: Object " , objName, " not found." ); return false ; } ObjectSetString ( 0 , objName, OBJPROP_TEXT , text); ChartRedraw (); return true ; }

Here, we just create the helper functions that will enable us to create the timer button as well as the update function to update the label. We don't need to explain the functions since we had already detailed their logic in similar functions in earlier parts of the series. So we just go straight to implementing them.

if (tradeExecuted) { if (currentTime < tradedNewsTime) { int remainingSeconds = ( int )(tradedNewsTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600 ; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600 ) / 60 ; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60 ; string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString (hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString (mins) + "m " + IntegerToString (secs) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrBlue , clrBlack ); Print ( "Post-trade countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); Print ( "Post-trade countdown updated: " , countdownText); } } else { int elapsed = ( int )(currentTime - tradedNewsTime); if (elapsed < 15 ) { int remainingDelay = 15 - elapsed; string countdownText = "News Released, resetting in: " + IntegerToString (remainingDelay) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrRed , clrBlack ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); Print ( "Post-trade reset countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" , OBJPROP_BGCOLOR , clrRed ); Print ( "Post-trade reset countdown updated: " , countdownText); } } else { Print ( "News Released. Resetting trade status after 15 seconds." ); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); tradeExecuted = false ; } } return ; }

Here, we handle the post‐trade countdown scenario in detail. Once a trade is executed, we first use the TimeTradeServer function to obtain the current server time and compare it with "tradedNewsTime", which stores the candidate event’s scheduled release time. If the current time is still before "tradedNewsTime", we calculate the remaining seconds and convert that into hours, minutes, and seconds, constructing a countdown string formatted as "News in: __h __m __s" using the IntegerToString function.

We then check for the existence of the "NewsCountdown" object via ObjectFind and either create it (using our custom "createButton1" function) at X=50, Y=17 with a width of 300 and a height of 30 and a blue background, or update it (using "updateLabel1") if it already exists. However, if the current time has passed "tradedNewsTime", we calculate the elapsed time; if this elapsed time is less than 15 seconds, we display a reset message in the countdown object—"News Released, resetting in: XXs"—and explicitly set its background color to red with the ObjectSetInteger function.

Once the 15‑second reset period is over, we delete the "NewsCountdown" object and reset the "tradeExecuted" flag to allow new trades, ensuring our system dynamically responds to changes in news timing and maintains controlled trade execution. Also, we need to show the countdown if we have the trade and not yet been released. We achieve that via the following logic.

if (currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { } else { int remainingSeconds = ( int )(candidateEventTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600 ; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600 ) / 60 ; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60 ; string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString (hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString (mins) + "m " + IntegerToString (secs) + "s" ; if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) < 0 ) { createButton1( "NewsCountdown" , 50 , 17 , 300 , 30 , countdownText, clrWhite , 12 , clrBlue , clrBlack ); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown created: " , countdownText); } else { updateLabel1( "NewsCountdown" , countdownText); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown updated: " , countdownText); } }

If the current time does not fall within the candidate event's trading window—that is, if the current time is not greater than or equal to "targetTime" (calculated as the candidate event's scheduled time minus the offset) and still not less than the candidate event's scheduled time, we assume that the current time is still before the trading window, so we calculate the remaining time until the candidate event by subtracting the current time from the candidate event's scheduled time, then convert this difference into hours, minutes, and seconds.

Using IntegerToString, we construct a countdown text string in the format "News in: __h __m __s". We then use the ObjectFind function to check if the "NewsCountdown" object already exists; if it does not, we create it using the "createButton1" function with the specified dimensions (X=50, Y=17, width=300, height=30) and a blue background, logging that the pre‑trade countdown was created, otherwise, we update its text via "updateLabel1" and log the update. Finally, if no event is selected after the analysis, we just delete our objects.

if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ) >= 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsTradeInfo" ); Print ( "Pre-trade countdown deleted." ); }

If no candidate event is selected—that is, if no event meets the criteria for trade execution—we check for the existence of the "NewsCountdown" object using the ObjectFind function. If found, we remove both the "NewsCountdown" and "NewsTradeInfo" objects from the chart by calling the ObjectDelete function, ensuring that no outdated countdown or trade information remains displayed.

However, the user may terminate the program explicitly, which means that we still need to clean off our chart in the instance of that situation. So we can define a function to handle the clean-up easily.

void deleteTradeObjects(){ ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsCountdown" ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , "NewsTradeInfo" ); ChartRedraw (); }

After defining the function, we just call it on the OnDeinit event handler, where we also destroy the existing dashboard, ensuring total clean-up, as highlighted in yellow below.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason){ destroy_Dashboard(); deleteTradeObjects(); }

One thing that remains is to keep track of the updated filter information when the user clicks the dashboard so that we can stay with up-to-date information. So that means that we will have to track the events on the OnChartEvent event handler. We create a function to easily implement that.

void UpdateFilterInfo() { string filterInfo = "Filters: " ; if (enableCurrencyFilter) { filterInfo += "Currency: " ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected); i++) { filterInfo += curr_filter_selected[i]; if (i < ArraySize (curr_filter_selected) - 1 ) filterInfo += "," ; } filterInfo += "; " ; } else { filterInfo += "Currency: Off; " ; } if (enableImportanceFilter) { filterInfo += "Impact: " ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected); i++) { filterInfo += EnumToString (imp_filter_selected[i]); if (i < ArraySize (imp_filter_selected) - 1 ) filterInfo += "," ; } filterInfo += "; " ; } else { filterInfo += "Impact: Off; " ; } if (enableTimeFilter) { filterInfo += "Time: Up to " + EnumToString (end_time); } else { filterInfo += "Time: Off" ; } Print ( "Filter Info: " , filterInfo); }

We create a void function called "UpdateFilterInfo". First, we initialize a string with the prefix "Filters: " and then check if the currency filter is enabled—if so, we append "Currency: " and loop through the "curr_filter_selected" array using "ArraySize", adding each currency (with commas between them) and ending with a semicolon; if disabled, we simply note "Currency: Off; ". Next, we perform a similar process for the impact filter: if enabled, we append "Impact: " and iterate over "imp_filter_selected", converting each selected impact level to a string with EnumToString before appending them, or state "Impact: Off; " if not enabled.

Finally, we address the time filter by appending "Time: Up to " along with the string representation of the "end_time" input (again using "EnumToString"), or "Time: Off" if disabled. Once all segments are concatenated, we output the complete filter information to the Experts log using the Print function, thereby giving us a clear, real-time snapshot of the filters in effect for troubleshooting and verification. We then call the functions on the OnChartEvent event handler, as well as OnTick.

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long & lparam, const double & dparam, const string & sparam ){ if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK ){ UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); } } void OnTick (){ UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); if (isDashboardUpdate){ update_dashboard_values(curr_filter_selected,imp_filter_selected); } }

Upon running the program, we have the following outcome.





From the image, we can see that we can open trades based on user-selected settings, and when the news is traded, we create the countdown timer and label to show and update the information, and then log the updates, hence achieving our objective. The only thing that remains is testing our logic, and that is handled in the next section.





Testing the Trading Logic

As for the backtesting, we waited for live trading news events, and upon the testing, the outcome was as illustrated in the video below.









Conclusion

In conclusion, we have successfully integrated automated trade entry into our MQL5 Economic Calendar system by using user-defined filters, precise time offsets, and dynamic countdown timers. Our solution scans for news events compares forecast and previous values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders based on clear calendar signals.

However, further advancements are needed to refine the system for real-world trading conditions. We encourage continued development and testing—particularly in enhancing risk management and fine-tuning filter criteria—to ensure optimal performance. Happy trading!



