Trading with the MQL5 Economic Calendar (Part 6): Automating Trade Entry with News Event Analysis and Countdown Timers
Introduction
In this article, we take the next step in our MQL5 Economic Calendar series by automating trade entries based on real-time news analysis. Building on our previous dashboard enhancements (Part 5), we now integrate trading logic that scans news events using user-defined filters and time offsets, compares forecast and prior values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders depending on market expectations. We also implement dynamic countdown timers that display the remaining time until news release and reset the system after execution, ensuring our trading strategy remains responsive to changing conditions. We structure the article via the following topics:
- Understanding the Trading Logic Requirements
- Implementing the Trading Logic in MQL5
- Creating and Managing Countdown Timers
- Testing the Trading Logic
- Conclusion
Let's dive in and explore how these components come together to automate trade entry with precision and reliability.
Understanding the Trading Logic Requirements
For our automated trading system, the first step will be identifying which news events are suitable candidates for a trade. We will define a candidate event as one that falls within a specific time window—determined by user-defined offset inputs—relative to its scheduled release. We will then include inputs for trading modes, such as trade before the news release. In "trade before" mode, for instance, an event will qualify only if the current time is between the event's scheduled release time minus the offset (e.g., 5 minutes) and the event’s actual release time. Thus, we will trade 5 minutes before the actual release.
Filtering is critical to ensure that we only consider relevant news. Our system will thus use several filters: a currency filter to focus on selected currency pairs, an impact filter to limit events to those of a chosen significance level, and a time filter that restricts events to those within a predefined overall range. The user selects this from the dashboard. This layered filtering will help to minimize noise and ensure that only the most pertinent news events are processed.
Once an event passes the filtering criteria, the trading logic then will compare key data points from the news event—specifically, the forecast value versus the previous value. If both values are available and nonzero, and if the forecast is higher than the previous value, the system will open a BUY order; if the forecast is lower, it will open a SELL order. If either value is missing or they are equal, the event will be skipped. This decision process will allow the EA to translate raw news data into clear trading signals, automating the entry of trades with precision. The decision-making process here and the trade direction are entirely dependent on the user, but for the sake of the article and demonstration, we will use the above blueprint.
To visualize the processes, we will use debug prints and also create buttons and labels on the chart, just above the dashboard, to display the news being traded and the time remaining before their release. Here is a complete blueprint.
Implementing the Trading Logic in MQL5
To implement the trading logic in MQL5, we will have to include the trading files that contain the trading methods and define some inputs that will allow user control of the system and global variables that we will reuse throughout the program. To achieve this, on the global scope, we define them.
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh> // Trading library for order execution CTrade trade; // Global trade object //================== Trade Settings ==================// // Trade mode options: enum ETradeMode { TRADE_BEFORE, // Trade before the news event occurs TRADE_AFTER, // Trade after the news event occurs NO_TRADE, // Do not trade PAUSE_TRADING // Pause trading activity (no trades until resumed) }; input ETradeMode tradeMode = TRADE_BEFORE; // Choose the trade mode // Trade offset inputs: input int tradeOffsetHours = 12; // Offset hours (e.g., 12 hours) input int tradeOffsetMinutes = 5; // Offset minutes (e.g., 5 minutes before) input int tradeOffsetSeconds = 0; // Offset seconds input double tradeLotSize = 0.01; // Lot size for the trade //================== Global Trade Control ==================// // Once a trade is executed for one news event, no further trades occur. bool tradeExecuted = false; // Store the traded event’s scheduled news time for the post–trade countdown. datetime tradedNewsTime = 0; // Global array to store event IDs that have already triggered a trade. int triggeredNewsEvents[];
On the global scope, we include the "Trade\Trade.mqh" library using #include to enable order execution and declare a global "CTrade" object named "trade" for processing trades. We define an enumerated type "ETradeMode" with options "TRADE_BEFORE", "TRADE_AFTER", "NO_TRADE", and "PAUSE_TRADING", and use the input variable "tradeMode" (defaulting to "TRADE_BEFORE" which we will use for the program) to determine when trades should be opened relative to news events. Additionally, we set up "input" variables "tradeOffsetHours", "tradeOffsetMinutes", "tradeOffsetSeconds", and "tradeLotSize" to specify the timing offset and trade size, while global variables "tradeExecuted" (a boolean), "tradedNewsTime" (a datetime), and the array "triggeredNewsEvents" (an int array) help us manage trade control and prevent re-trading of the same news event. We can then incorporate the trading logic into a function.
//--- Function to scan for news events and execute trades based on selected criteria //--- It handles both pre-trade candidate selection and post-trade countdown updates void CheckForNewsTrade() { //--- Log the call to CheckForNewsTrade with the current server time Print("CheckForNewsTrade called at: ", TimeToString(TimeTradeServer(), TIME_SECONDS)); //--- If trading is disabled (either NO_TRADE or PAUSE_TRADING), remove countdown objects and exit if(tradeMode == NO_TRADE || tradeMode == PAUSE_TRADING) { //--- Check if a countdown object exists on the chart if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) { //--- Delete the countdown object from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Log that the trading is disabled and the countdown has been removed Print("Trading disabled. Countdown removed."); } //--- Exit the function since trading is not allowed return; } //--- Begin pre-trade candidate selection section //--- Define the lower bound of the event time range based on the user-defined start time offset datetime lowerBound = currentTime - PeriodSeconds(start_time); //--- Define the upper bound of the event time range based on the user-defined end time offset datetime upperBound = currentTime + PeriodSeconds(end_time); //--- Log the overall event time range for debugging purposes Print("Event time range: ", TimeToString(lowerBound, TIME_SECONDS), " to ", TimeToString(upperBound, TIME_SECONDS)); //--- Retrieve historical calendar values (news events) within the defined time range MqlCalendarValue values[]; int totalValues = CalendarValueHistory(values, lowerBound, upperBound, NULL, NULL); //--- Log the total number of events found in the specified time range Print("Total events found: ", totalValues); //--- If no events are found, delete any existing countdown and exit the function if(totalValues <= 0) { if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); return; } }
Here, we define the "CheckForNewsTrade" function, which scans for news events and executes trades based on our selected criteria. We begin by logging its call with the Print function, displaying the current server time obtained via the TimeTradeServer function. We then check if trading is disabled by comparing the "tradeMode" variable to the "NO_TRADE" or "PAUSE_TRADING" modes; if so, we use the ObjectFind function to determine if a countdown object named "NewsCountdown" exists, and if found, deletes it using ObjectDelete before exiting the function.
Next, the function calculates the overall event time range by setting "lowerBound" to the current time minus the number of seconds from the "start_time" input (converted via the PeriodSeconds function) and "upperBound" to the current time plus the seconds from the "end_time" input. This overall time range is then logged using Print. Finally, the function calls CalendarValueHistory to retrieve all news events within the defined time range; if no events are found, it cleans up any existing countdown object and exits, thereby preparing the system for subsequent candidate event selection and trade execution.
//--- Initialize candidate event variables for trade selection datetime candidateEventTime = 0; string candidateEventName = ""; string candidateTradeSide = ""; int candidateEventID = -1; //--- Loop through all retrieved events to evaluate each candidate for trading for(int i = 0; i < totalValues; i++) { //--- Declare an event structure to hold event details MqlCalendarEvent event; //--- Attempt to populate the event structure by its ID; if it fails, skip to the next event if(!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, event)) continue; //----- Apply Filters ----- //--- If currency filtering is enabled, check if the event's currency matches the selected filters if(enableCurrencyFilter) { //--- Declare a country structure to hold country details MqlCalendarCountry country; //--- Populate the country structure based on the event's country ID CalendarCountryById(event.country_id, country); //--- Initialize a flag to determine if there is a matching currency bool currencyMatch = false; //--- Loop through each selected currency filter for(int k = 0; k < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected); k++) { //--- Check if the event's country currency matches the current filter selection if(country.currency == curr_filter_selected[k]) { //--- Set flag to true if a match is found and break out of the loop currencyMatch = true; break; } } //--- If no matching currency is found, log the skip and continue to the next event if(!currencyMatch) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to currency filter."); continue; } } //--- If importance filtering is enabled, check if the event's impact matches the selected filters if(enableImportanceFilter) { //--- Initialize a flag to determine if the event's impact matches any filter selection bool impactMatch = false; //--- Loop through each selected impact filter option for(int k = 0; k < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected); k++) { //--- Check if the event's importance matches the current filter selection if(event.importance == imp_filter_selected[k]) { //--- Set flag to true if a match is found and break out of the loop impactMatch = true; break; } } //--- If no matching impact is found, log the skip and continue to the next event if(!impactMatch) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to impact filter."); continue; } } //--- If time filtering is enabled and the event time exceeds the upper bound, skip the event if(enableTimeFilter && values[i].time > upperBound) { Print("Event ", event.name, " skipped due to time filter."); continue; } //--- Check if the event has already triggered a trade by comparing its ID to recorded events bool alreadyTriggered = false; //--- Loop through the list of already triggered news events for(int j = 0; j < ArraySize(triggeredNewsEvents); j++) { //--- If the event ID matches one that has been triggered, mark it and break out of the loop if(triggeredNewsEvents[j] == values[i].event_id) { alreadyTriggered = true; break; } } //--- If the event has already triggered a trade, log the skip and continue to the next event if(alreadyTriggered) { Print("Event ", event.name, " already triggered a trade. Skipping."); continue; }
Here, we initialize candidate event variables using a datetime variable ("candidateEventTime"), two "string" variables ("candidateEventName" and "candidateTradeSide"), and an "int" variable ("candidateEventID") set to -1. Then, we loop through each event retrieved by the CalendarValueHistory function (stored in an array of MqlCalendarValue structures) and use the CalendarEventById function to populate a MqlCalendarEvent structure with the event’s details.
Next, we apply our filters: if currency filtering is enabled, we retrieve the event’s corresponding MqlCalendarCountry structure via CalendarCountryById and check if its "currency" field matches any entry in the "curr_filter_selected" array; if not, we log a message and skip the event. Similarly, if importance filtering is enabled, we iterate through the "imp_filter_selected" array to ensure the event's "importance" matches one of the selected levels, logging and skipping if it doesn’t.
Finally, we check if the event has already triggered a trade by comparing its event ID with those stored in the "triggeredNewsEvents" array; if it has, we log and skip it. This loop ensures that only events meeting all criteria—currency, impact, time range, and uniqueness—are considered candidates for trade execution. If all pass and we have events, we can proceed to filter the event via the timeframe as allowed by the user.
//--- For TRADE_BEFORE mode, check if the current time is within the valid window (event time minus offset to event time) if(tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE) { if(currentTime >= (values[i].time - offsetSeconds) && currentTime < values[i].time) { //--- Retrieve the forecast and previous values for the event MqlCalendarValue calValue; //--- If unable to retrieve calendar values, log the error and skip this event if(!CalendarValueById(values[i].id, calValue)) { Print("Error retrieving calendar value for event: ", event.name); continue; } //--- Get the forecast value from the calendar data double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); //--- Get the previous value from the calendar data double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); //--- If either forecast or previous is zero, log the skip and continue to the next event if(forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0) { Print("Skipping event ", event.name, " because forecast or previous value is empty."); continue; } //--- If forecast equals previous, log the skip and continue to the next event if(forecast == previous) { Print("Skipping event ", event.name, " because forecast equals previous."); continue; } //--- If this candidate event is earlier than any previously found candidate, record its details if(candidateEventTime == 0 || values[i].time < candidateEventTime) { candidateEventTime = values[i].time; candidateEventName = event.name; candidateEventID = (int)values[i].event_id; candidateTradeSide = (forecast > previous) ? "BUY" : "SELL"; //--- Log the candidate event details including its time and trade side Print("Candidate event: ", event.name, " with event time: ", TimeToString(values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS), " Side: ", candidateTradeSide); } } }
Here, we evaluate candidate news events when operating in "TRADE_BEFORE" mode. We check if the current time, obtained via the TimeTradeServer function, falls within the valid trading window, which extends from the event's scheduled time minus the user-defined offset ("offsetSeconds") up to the exact event time, as defined below.
//--- Get the current trading server time datetime currentTime = TimeTradeServer(); //--- Calculate the offset in seconds based on trade offset hours, minutes, and seconds int offsetSeconds = tradeOffsetHours * 3600 + tradeOffsetMinutes * 60 + tradeOffsetSeconds;
If the condition is met, we retrieve the event’s forecast and previous values using the CalendarValueById function to populate a MqlCalendarValue structure. If the retrieval fails, we log an error message and skip the event. We then extract the forecast and previous values using the "GetForecastValue" and "GetPreviousValue" methods, respectively. If either value is zero, or if they are equal, we log a message and move to the next event to ensure we only process events with meaningful data.
If the event qualifies and occurs earlier than any previously identified candidate, we update our candidate variables: "candidateEventTime" stores the event time, "candidateEventName" holds the event's name, "candidateEventID" records the event ID, and "candidateTradeSide" determines whether the trade is a "BUY" (if the forecast is greater than the previous value) or a "SELL" (if the forecast is lower). Finally, we log the details of the selected candidate event, ensuring that we track the earliest valid event for trade execution. We can then select the event for trade execution.
//--- If a candidate event has been selected and the trade mode is TRADE_BEFORE, attempt to execute the trade if(tradeMode == TRADE_BEFORE && candidateEventTime > 0) { //--- Calculate the target time to start trading by subtracting the offset from the candidate event time datetime targetTime = candidateEventTime - offsetSeconds; //--- Log the candidate target time for debugging purposes Print("Candidate target time: ", TimeToString(targetTime, TIME_SECONDS)); //--- Check if the current time falls within the trading window (target time to candidate event time) if(currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { //--- Loop through events again to get detailed information for the candidate event for(int i = 0; i < totalValues; i++) { //--- Identify the candidate event by matching its time if(values[i].time == candidateEventTime) { //--- Declare an event structure to store event details MqlCalendarEvent event; } } } }
We check if a candidate event has been selected and the trade mode is "TRADE_BEFORE" by verifying that "candidateEventTime" is greater than zero. We then calculate the "targetTime" by subtracting the user-defined offset ("offsetSeconds") from the candidate event's scheduled time, and log this target time for debugging using the Print function. Next, we determine if the current time falls within the valid trading window—between the "targetTime" and the candidate event's time—and if so, we loop through the array of events to identify the candidate event by matching its time, so that we can then proceed with retrieving further details and executing the trade.
//--- Attempt to retrieve the event details; if it fails, skip to the next event if(!CalendarEventById(values[i].event_id, event)) continue; //--- If the current time is past the event time, log the skip and continue if(currentTime >= values[i].time) { Print("Skipping candidate ", event.name, " because current time is past event time."); continue; } //--- Retrieve detailed calendar values for the candidate event MqlCalendarValue calValue; //--- If retrieval fails, log the error and skip the candidate if(!CalendarValueById(values[i].id, calValue)) { Print("Error retrieving calendar value for candidate event: ", event.name); continue; } //--- Get the forecast value for the candidate event double forecast = calValue.GetForecastValue(); //--- Get the previous value for the candidate event double previous = calValue.GetPreviousValue(); //--- If forecast or previous is zero, or if they are equal, log the skip and continue if(forecast == 0.0 || previous == 0.0 || forecast == previous) { Print("Skipping candidate ", event.name, " due to invalid forecast/previous values."); continue; } //--- Construct a news information string for the candidate event string newsInfo = "Trading on news: " + event.name + " (Time: " + TimeToString(values[i].time, TIME_SECONDS)+")"; //--- Log the news trading information Print(newsInfo); //--- Create a label on the chart to display the news trading information createLabel1("NewsTradeInfo", 355, 22, newsInfo, clrBlue, 11);
Before we open trades, we attempt to retrieve detailed information for the candidate event using the CalendarEventById function to populate a MqlCalendarEvent structure; if this retrieval fails, we immediately skip to the next event. We then check whether the current time (obtained via TimeTradeServer) is already past the candidate event’s scheduled time—if so, we log a message and skip processing that event.
Next, we retrieve the detailed calendar values for the event using CalendarValueById to populate a MqlCalendarValue structure, then extract the "forecast" and "previous" values using the "GetForecastValue" and "GetPreviousValue" methods, respectively; if either value is zero or if both are equal, we log the reason and skip the candidate event. Finally, we construct a string containing key news information and log it, while also displaying this information on the chart using the "createLabel1" function. The function's code snippet is as below.
//--- Function to create a label on the chart with specified properties bool createLabel1(string objName, int x, int y, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize) { //--- Attempt to create the label object; if it fails, log the error and return false if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_LABEL, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Print error message with the label name and the error code Print("Error creating label ", objName, " : ", GetLastError()); //--- Return false to indicate label creation failure return false; } //--- Set the horizontal distance (X coordinate) for the label ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); //--- Set the vertical distance (Y coordinate) for the label ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set the text that will appear on the label ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set the color of the label's text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, txtColor); //--- Set the font size for the label text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set the font style to "Arial Bold" for the label text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set the label's anchor corner to the top left of the chart ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the new label ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was created successfully return true; }
This function's logic is not new and we don't need to explain much on it since we already did it when creating the dashboard. So we just move on to opening trades based on the received values.
//--- Initialize a flag to store the result of the trade execution bool tradeResult = false; //--- If the candidate trade side is BUY, attempt to execute a buy order if(candidateTradeSide == "BUY") { tradeResult = trade.Buy(tradeLotSize, _Symbol, 0, 0, 0, event.name); } //--- Otherwise, if the candidate trade side is SELL, attempt to execute a sell order else if(candidateTradeSide == "SELL") { tradeResult = trade.Sell(tradeLotSize, _Symbol, 0, 0, 0, event.name); } //--- If the trade was executed successfully, update the triggered events and trade flags if(tradeResult) { Print("Trade executed for candidate event: ", event.name, " Side: ", candidateTradeSide); int size = ArraySize(triggeredNewsEvents); ArrayResize(triggeredNewsEvents, size + 1); triggeredNewsEvents[size] = (int)values[i].event_id; tradeExecuted = true; tradedNewsTime = values[i].time; } else { //--- If trade execution failed, log the error message with the error code Print("Trade execution failed for candidate event: ", event.name, " Error: ", GetLastError()); } //--- Break out of the loop after processing the candidate event break;
First, we initialize a boolean flag "tradeResult" to store the outcome of our trade attempt. Then, we check the "candidateTradeSide"—if it is "BUY", we call the "trade.Buy" function with the specified "tradeLotSize", symbol (_Symbol), and use the event's name as a comment, for uniqueness and easier identification; if "candidateTradeSide" is "SELL", we similarly call "trade.Sell". If the trade executes successfully (i.e. "tradeResult" is true), we log the execution details, update our "triggeredNewsEvents" array by resizing it using the ArrayResize function, and appending the event ID, set "tradeExecuted" to true, and record the event’s scheduled time in "tradedNewsTime"; otherwise, we log an error message using "GetLastError", and then break out of the loop to prevent processing any further candidate events. Here is an example of a trade opened on events range.
After the trade is opened, we just now need to initialize the event countdown logic, and this is handled in the next section.
Creating and Managing Countdown Timers
To create and manage the countdown timers, we will need some helper functions to create the button that will hold the time, as well as update the label when needed.
//--- Function to create a button on the chart with specified properties bool createButton1(string objName, int x, int y, int width, int height, string text, color txtColor, int fontSize, color bgColor, color borderColor) { //--- Attempt to create the button object; if it fails, log the error and return false if(!ObjectCreate(0, objName, OBJ_BUTTON, 0, 0, 0)) { //--- Print error message with the button name and the error code Print("Error creating button ", objName, " : ", GetLastError()); //--- Return false to indicate button creation failure return false; } //--- Set the horizontal distance (X coordinate) for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE, x); //--- Set the vertical distance (Y coordinate) for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE, y); //--- Set the width of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_XSIZE, width); //--- Set the height of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_YSIZE, height); //--- Set the text that will appear on the button ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Set the color of the button's text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_COLOR, txtColor); //--- Set the font size for the button text ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE, fontSize); //--- Set the font style to "Arial Bold" for the button text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_FONT, "Arial Bold"); //--- Set the background color of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BGCOLOR, bgColor); //--- Set the border color of the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BORDER_COLOR, borderColor); //--- Set the button's anchor corner to the top left of the chart ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_CORNER, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER); //--- Enable the background display for the button ObjectSetInteger(0, objName, OBJPROP_BACK, true); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the new button ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the button was created successfully return true; } //--- Function to update the text of an existing label bool updateLabel1(string objName, string text) { //--- Check if the label exists on the chart; if not, log the error and return false if(ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Print error message indicating that the label was not found Print("updateLabel1: Object ", objName, " not found."); //--- Return false because the label does not exist return false; } //--- Update the label's text property with the new text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Redraw the chart to update the label display ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was updated successfully return true; } //--- Function to update the text of an existing label bool updateLabel1(string objName, string text) { //--- Check if the label exists on the chart; if not, log the error and return false if(ObjectFind(0, objName) < 0) { //--- Print error message indicating that the label was not found Print("updateLabel1: Object ", objName, " not found."); //--- Return false because the label does not exist return false; } //--- Update the label's text property with the new text ObjectSetString(0, objName, OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- Redraw the chart to update the label display ChartRedraw(); //--- Return true indicating that the label was updated successfully return true; }
Here, we just create the helper functions that will enable us to create the timer button as well as the update function to update the label. We don't need to explain the functions since we had already detailed their logic in similar functions in earlier parts of the series. So we just go straight to implementing them.
//--- Begin handling the post-trade countdown scenario if(tradeExecuted) { //--- If the current time is before the traded news time, display the countdown until news release if(currentTime < tradedNewsTime) { //--- Calculate the remaining seconds until the traded news time int remainingSeconds = (int)(tradedNewsTime - currentTime); //--- Calculate hours from the remaining seconds int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600; //--- Calculate minutes from the remaining seconds int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600) / 60; //--- Calculate seconds remainder int secs = remainingSeconds % 60; //--- Construct the countdown text string string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString(hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString(mins) + "m " + IntegerToString(secs) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with a blue background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrBlue, clrBlack); //--- Log that the post-trade countdown was created Print("Post-trade countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); //--- Log that the post-trade countdown was updated Print("Post-trade countdown updated: ", countdownText); } } else { //--- If current time is past the traded news time, calculate elapsed time since trade int elapsed = (int)(currentTime - tradedNewsTime); //--- If less than 15 seconds have elapsed, show a reset countdown if(elapsed < 15) { //--- Calculate the remaining delay for reset int remainingDelay = 15 - elapsed; //--- Construct the reset countdown text string countdownText = "News Released, resetting in: " + IntegerToString(remainingDelay) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with a red background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrRed, clrBlack); //--- Set the background color property explicitly to red ObjectSetInteger(0,"NewsCountdown",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed); //--- Log that the post-trade reset countdown was created Print("Post-trade reset countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text and background color updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); ObjectSetInteger(0,"NewsCountdown",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed); //--- Log that the post-trade reset countdown was updated Print("Post-trade reset countdown updated: ", countdownText); } } else { //--- If 15 seconds have elapsed since traded news time, log the reset action Print("News Released. Resetting trade status after 15 seconds."); //--- If the countdown object exists, delete it from the chart if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Reset the tradeExecuted flag to allow new trades tradeExecuted = false; } } //--- Exit the function as post-trade processing is complete return; }
Here, we handle the post‐trade countdown scenario in detail. Once a trade is executed, we first use the TimeTradeServer function to obtain the current server time and compare it with "tradedNewsTime", which stores the candidate event’s scheduled release time. If the current time is still before "tradedNewsTime", we calculate the remaining seconds and convert that into hours, minutes, and seconds, constructing a countdown string formatted as "News in: __h __m __s" using the IntegerToString function.
We then check for the existence of the "NewsCountdown" object via ObjectFind and either create it (using our custom "createButton1" function) at X=50, Y=17 with a width of 300 and a height of 30 and a blue background, or update it (using "updateLabel1") if it already exists. However, if the current time has passed "tradedNewsTime", we calculate the elapsed time; if this elapsed time is less than 15 seconds, we display a reset message in the countdown object—"News Released, resetting in: XXs"—and explicitly set its background color to red with the ObjectSetInteger function.
Once the 15‑second reset period is over, we delete the "NewsCountdown" object and reset the "tradeExecuted" flag to allow new trades, ensuring our system dynamically responds to changes in news timing and maintains controlled trade execution. Also, we need to show the countdown if we have the trade and not yet been released. We achieve that via the following logic.
if(currentTime >= targetTime && currentTime < candidateEventTime) { //--- } else { //--- If current time is before the candidate event window, show a pre-trade countdown int remainingSeconds = (int)(candidateEventTime - currentTime); int hrs = remainingSeconds / 3600; int mins = (remainingSeconds % 3600) / 60; int secs = remainingSeconds % 60; //--- Construct the pre-trade countdown text string countdownText = "News in: " + IntegerToString(hrs) + "h " + IntegerToString(mins) + "m " + IntegerToString(secs) + "s"; //--- If the countdown object does not exist, create it with specified dimensions and blue background if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") < 0) { createButton1("NewsCountdown", 50, 17, 300, 30, countdownText, clrWhite, 12, clrBlue, clrBlack); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was created Print("Pre-trade countdown created: ", countdownText); } else { //--- If the countdown object exists, update its text updateLabel1("NewsCountdown", countdownText); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was updated Print("Pre-trade countdown updated: ", countdownText); } }
If the current time does not fall within the candidate event's trading window—that is, if the current time is not greater than or equal to "targetTime" (calculated as the candidate event's scheduled time minus the offset) and still not less than the candidate event's scheduled time, we assume that the current time is still before the trading window, so we calculate the remaining time until the candidate event by subtracting the current time from the candidate event's scheduled time, then convert this difference into hours, minutes, and seconds.
Using IntegerToString, we construct a countdown text string in the format "News in: __h __m __s". We then use the ObjectFind function to check if the "NewsCountdown" object already exists; if it does not, we create it using the "createButton1" function with the specified dimensions (X=50, Y=17, width=300, height=30) and a blue background, logging that the pre‑trade countdown was created, otherwise, we update its text via "updateLabel1" and log the update. Finally, if no event is selected after the analysis, we just delete our objects.
//--- If no candidate event is selected, delete any existing countdown and trade info objects if(ObjectFind(0, "NewsCountdown") >= 0) { ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); ObjectDelete(0, "NewsTradeInfo"); //--- Log that the pre-trade countdown was deleted Print("Pre-trade countdown deleted."); }
If no candidate event is selected—that is, if no event meets the criteria for trade execution—we check for the existence of the "NewsCountdown" object using the ObjectFind function. If found, we remove both the "NewsCountdown" and "NewsTradeInfo" objects from the chart by calling the ObjectDelete function, ensuring that no outdated countdown or trade information remains displayed.
However, the user may terminate the program explicitly, which means that we still need to clean off our chart in the instance of that situation. So we can define a function to handle the clean-up easily.
//--- Function to delete trade-related objects from the chart and redraw the chart void deleteTradeObjects(){ //--- Delete the countdown object from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsCountdown"); //--- Delete the news trade information label from the chart ObjectDelete(0, "NewsTradeInfo"); //--- Redraw the chart to reflect the deletion of objects ChartRedraw(); }
After defining the function, we just call it on the OnDeinit event handler, where we also destroy the existing dashboard, ensuring total clean-up, as highlighted in yellow below.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason){ //--- destroy_Dashboard(); deleteTradeObjects(); }
One thing that remains is to keep track of the updated filter information when the user clicks the dashboard so that we can stay with up-to-date information. So that means that we will have to track the events on the OnChartEvent event handler. We create a function to easily implement that.
//--- Function to log active filter selections in the Experts log void UpdateFilterInfo() { //--- Initialize the filter information string with the prefix "Filters: " string filterInfo = "Filters: "; //--- Check if the currency filter is enabled if(enableCurrencyFilter) { //--- Append the currency filter label to the string filterInfo += "Currency: "; //--- Loop through each selected currency filter option for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected); i++) { //--- Append the current currency filter value filterInfo += curr_filter_selected[i]; //--- If not the last element, add a comma separator if(i < ArraySize(curr_filter_selected) - 1) filterInfo += ","; } //--- Append a semicolon to separate this filter's information filterInfo += "; "; } else { //--- Indicate that the currency filter is turned off filterInfo += "Currency: Off; "; } //--- Check if the importance filter is enabled if(enableImportanceFilter) { //--- Append the impact filter label to the string filterInfo += "Impact: "; //--- Loop through each selected impact filter option for(int i = 0; i < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected); i++) { //--- Append the string representation of the current importance filter value filterInfo += EnumToString(imp_filter_selected[i]); //--- If not the last element, add a comma separator if(i < ArraySize(imp_filter_selected) - 1) filterInfo += ","; } //--- Append a semicolon to separate this filter's information filterInfo += "; "; } else { //--- Indicate that the impact filter is turned off filterInfo += "Impact: Off; "; } //--- Check if the time filter is enabled if(enableTimeFilter) { //--- Append the time filter information with the upper limit filterInfo += "Time: Up to " + EnumToString(end_time); } else { //--- Indicate that the time filter is turned off filterInfo += "Time: Off"; } //--- Print the complete filter information to the Experts log Print("Filter Info: ", filterInfo); }
We create a void function called "UpdateFilterInfo". First, we initialize a string with the prefix "Filters: " and then check if the currency filter is enabled—if so, we append "Currency: " and loop through the "curr_filter_selected" array using "ArraySize", adding each currency (with commas between them) and ending with a semicolon; if disabled, we simply note "Currency: Off; ". Next, we perform a similar process for the impact filter: if enabled, we append "Impact: " and iterate over "imp_filter_selected", converting each selected impact level to a string with EnumToString before appending them, or state "Impact: Off; " if not enabled.
Finally, we address the time filter by appending "Time: Up to " along with the string representation of the "end_time" input (again using "EnumToString"), or "Time: Off" if disabled. Once all segments are concatenated, we output the complete filter information to the Experts log using the Print function, thereby giving us a clear, real-time snapshot of the filters in effect for troubleshooting and verification. We then call the functions on the OnChartEvent event handler, as well as OnTick.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| OnChartEvent handler function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent( const int id, // event ID const long& lparam, // long type event parameter const double& dparam, // double type event parameter const string& sparam // string type event parameter ){ if (id == CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK){ //--- Check if the event is a click on an object UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick(){ //--- UpdateFilterInfo(); CheckForNewsTrade(); if (isDashboardUpdate){ update_dashboard_values(curr_filter_selected,imp_filter_selected); } }
Upon running the program, we have the following outcome.
From the image, we can see that we can open trades based on user-selected settings, and when the news is traded, we create the countdown timer and label to show and update the information, and then log the updates, hence achieving our objective. The only thing that remains is testing our logic, and that is handled in the next section.
Testing the Trading Logic
As for the backtesting, we waited for live trading news events, and upon the testing, the outcome was as illustrated in the video below.
Conclusion
In conclusion, we have successfully integrated automated trade entry into our MQL5 Economic Calendar system by using user-defined filters, precise time offsets, and dynamic countdown timers. Our solution scans for news events compares forecast and previous values, and automatically executes BUY or SELL orders based on clear calendar signals.
However, further advancements are needed to refine the system for real-world trading conditions. We encourage continued development and testing—particularly in enhancing risk management and fine-tuning filter criteria—to ensure optimal performance. Happy trading!
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hello! Thank you for the work done.
I have problems with the table display on the 2K monitor.
hello! Thank you for the work done.
I have problems with the table display on the 2K monitor.
Hello. Welcome. That will require you modify the fontsize so everything fits perfectly.