Datetime Type

The datetime type is intended for storing the date and time as the number of seconds elapsed since January 01, 1970. This type occupies 8 bytes of memory.

Constants of the date and time can be represented as a literal string, which consists of 6 parts showing the numerical value of the year, month, day (or day, month, year), hours, minutes and seconds. The constant is enclosed in single quotation marks and starts with the D character.

Values range from 1 January, 1970 to 31 December, 3000. Either date (year , month, day) or time (hours, minutes, seconds), or all together can be omitted.

With literal date specification, it is desirable that you specify year, month and day. Otherwise the compiler returns a warning about an incomplete entry.

Examples:

datetime NY=D'2015.01.01 00:00'; // Time of beginning of year 2015

datetime d1=D'1980.07.19 12:30:27'; // Year Month Day Hours Minutes Seconds

datetime d2=D'19.07.1980 12:30:27'; // Equal to D'1980.07.19 12:30:27';

datetime d3=D'19.07.1980 12'; // Equal to D'1980.07.19 12:00:00'

datetime d4=D'01.01.2004'; // Equal to D'01.01.2004 00:00:00'

datetime compilation_date=__DATE__; // Compilation date

datetime compilation_date_time=__DATETIME__; // Compilation date and time

datetime compilation_time=__DATETIME__-__DATE__;// Compilation time

//--- Examples of declarations after which compiler warnings will be returned

datetime warning1=D'12:30:27'; // Equal to D'[date of compilation] 12:30:27'

datetime warning2=D''; // Equal to __DATETIME__

