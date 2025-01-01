Bool Type

The bool type is intended to store the logical values of true or false, numeric representation of them is 1 or 0, respectively.

Examples:

bool a = true;

bool b = false;

bool c = 1;

The internal representation is a whole number 1 byte large. It should be noted that in logical expressions you can use other integer or real types or expressions of these types - the compiler will not generate any error. In this case, the zero value will be interpreted as false, and all other values - as true.

Examples:

int i=5;

double d=-2.5;

if(i) Print("i = ",i," and is set to true");

else Print("i = ",i," and is set to false");



if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");

else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");



i=0;

if(i) Print("i = ",i," and has the true value");

else Print("i = ",i," and has the false value");



d=0.0;

if(d) Print("d = ",d," and has the true value");

else Print("d = ",d," and has the false value");



//--- Execution results

// i= 5 and has the true value

// d= -2.5 and has the true value

// i= 0 and has the false value

// d= 0 and has the false value

See also

Boolean Operations, Precedence Rules