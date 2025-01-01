Bool Type
The bool type is intended to store the logical values of true or false, numeric representation of them is 1 or 0, respectively.
Examples:
bool a = true;
The internal representation is a whole number 1 byte large. It should be noted that in logical expressions you can use other integer or real types or expressions of these types - the compiler will not generate any error. In this case, the zero value will be interpreted as false, and all other values - as true.
Examples:
int i=5;
