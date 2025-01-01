DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceConstants, Enumerations and StructuresEnvironment StateRunning MQL5 Program Properties 

Running MQL5 Program Properties

To obtain information about the currently running mql5 program, constants from ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_MQL_INFO_STRING are used.

For function MQLInfoInteger

ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER

Identifier

Description

Type

MQL_HANDLES_USED

The current number of active object handles. These include both dynamic (created via new) and non-dynamic objects, global/local variables or class members. The more handles a program uses, the more resources it consumes.

int

MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT

Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB

int

MQL_MEMORY_USED

Memory used by MQL5 program in MB

int

MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE

Type of the MQL5 program

ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE

MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED

The permission to use DLL for the given running program

bool

MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED

The permission to trade for the given running program

bool

MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED

The permission to modify the Signals for the given running program

bool

MQL_DEBUG

Indication that the program is running in the debugging mode

bool

MQL_PROFILER

Indication that the program is running in the code profiling mode

bool

MQL_TESTER

Indication that the program is running in the tester

bool

MQL_FORWARD

Indication that the program is running in the forward testing process

bool

MQL_OPTIMIZATION

Indication that the program is running in the optimization mode

bool

MQL_VISUAL_MODE

Indication that the program is running in the visual testing mode

bool

MQL_FRAME_MODE

Indication that the Expert Advisor is running in gathering optimization result frames mode

bool

MQL_LICENSE_TYPE

Type of license of the EX5 module. The license refers to the EX5 module, from which a request is made using MQLInfoInteger(MQL_LICENSE_TYPE).

ENUM_LICENSE_TYPE

MQL_STARTED_FROM_CONFIG

Returns true if a script/EA is launched from the StartUp section of the configuration file. This means that the script/EA had been specified in the configuration file the terminal was launched with.

bool

For function MQLInfoString

ENUM_MQL_INFO_STRING

Identifier

Description

Type

MQL_PROGRAM_NAME

Name of the running mql5-program

string

MQL5_PROGRAM_PATH

Path for the given running program

string

 

For information about the type of the running program, values of ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE are used.

ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE

Identifier

Description

PROGRAM_SCRIPT

Script

PROGRAM_EXPERT

Expert

PROGRAM_INDICATOR

Indicator

PROGRAM_SERVICE

Service

 

ENUM_LICENSE_TYPE

Identifier

Description

LICENSE_FREE

A free unlimited version

LICENSE_DEMO

A trial version of a paid product from the Market. It works only in the strategy tester

LICENSE_FULL

A purchased licensed version allows at least 5 activations. The number of activations is specified by seller. Seller may increase the allowed number of activations

LICENSE_TIME

A version with a limited term license

Example:

   ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE mql_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE);
   switch(mql_program)
     {
      case PROGRAM_SCRIPT:
        {
         Print(__FILE__+" is script");
         break;
        }
      case PROGRAM_EXPERT:
        {
         Print(__FILE__+" is Expert Advisor");
         break;
        }
      case PROGRAM_INDICATOR:
        {
         Print(__FILE__+" is custom indicator");
         break;
        }
      default:Print("MQL5 type value is ",mql_program);
   //---
   Print("MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT)="MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT), " MB");
   Print("MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_USED)="MQLInfoInteger(MQL_MEMORY_USED), " MB");
   Print("MQLInfoInteger(MQL_HANDLES_USED)="MQLInfoInteger(MQL_HANDLES_USED), " handles");