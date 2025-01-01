- Client Terminal Properties
- Running MQL5 Program Properties
- Symbol Properties
- Account Properties
- Testing Statistics
Running MQL5 Program Properties
To obtain information about the currently running mql5 program, constants from ENUM_MQL_INFO_INTEGER and ENUM_MQL_INFO_STRING are used.
For function MQLInfoInteger
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
MQL_HANDLES_USED
|
The current number of active object handles. These include both dynamic (created via new) and non-dynamic objects, global/local variables or class members. The more handles a program uses, the more resources it consumes.
|
int
|
MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT
|
Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB
|
int
|
MQL_MEMORY_USED
|
Memory used by MQL5 program in MB
|
int
|
MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE
|
Type of the MQL5 program
|
MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED
|
The permission to use DLL for the given running program
|
bool
|
MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED
|
The permission to trade for the given running program
|
bool
|
MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED
|
The permission to modify the Signals for the given running program
|
bool
|
MQL_DEBUG
|
Indication that the program is running in the debugging mode
|
bool
|
MQL_PROFILER
|
Indication that the program is running in the code profiling mode
|
bool
|
MQL_TESTER
|
Indication that the program is running in the tester
|
bool
|
MQL_FORWARD
|
Indication that the program is running in the forward testing process
|
bool
|
MQL_OPTIMIZATION
|
Indication that the program is running in the optimization mode
|
bool
|
MQL_VISUAL_MODE
|
Indication that the program is running in the visual testing mode
|
bool
|
MQL_FRAME_MODE
|
Indication that the Expert Advisor is running in gathering optimization result frames mode
|
bool
|
MQL_LICENSE_TYPE
|
Type of license of the EX5 module. The license refers to the EX5 module, from which a request is made using MQLInfoInteger(MQL_LICENSE_TYPE).
|
MQL_STARTED_FROM_CONFIG
|
Returns true if a script/EA is launched from the StartUp section of the configuration file. This means that the script/EA had been specified in the configuration file the terminal was launched with.
|
bool
For function MQLInfoString
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
Type
|
MQL_PROGRAM_NAME
|
Name of the running mql5-program
|
string
|
MQL5_PROGRAM_PATH
|
Path for the given running program
|
string
For information about the type of the running program, values of ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE are used.
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
PROGRAM_SCRIPT
|
Script
|
PROGRAM_EXPERT
|
Expert
|
PROGRAM_INDICATOR
|
Indicator
|
PROGRAM_SERVICE
|
Service
|
Identifier
|
Description
|
LICENSE_FREE
|
A free unlimited version
|
LICENSE_DEMO
|
A trial version of a paid product from the Market. It works only in the strategy tester
|
LICENSE_FULL
|
A purchased licensed version allows at least 5 activations. The number of activations is specified by seller. Seller may increase the allowed number of activations
|
LICENSE_TIME
|
A version with a limited term license
Example:
|
ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE mql_program=(ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE)MQLInfoInteger(MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE);