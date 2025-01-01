MQL_HANDLES_USED The current number of active object handles. These include both dynamic (created via new) and non-dynamic objects, global/local variables or class members. The more handles a program uses, the more resources it consumes. int

MQL_MEMORY_LIMIT Maximum possible amount of dynamic memory for MQL5 program in MB int

MQL_MEMORY_USED Memory used by MQL5 program in MB int

MQL_PROGRAM_TYPE Type of the MQL5 program ENUM_PROGRAM_TYPE

MQL_DLLS_ALLOWED The permission to use DLL for the given running program bool

MQL_TRADE_ALLOWED The permission to trade for the given running program bool

MQL_SIGNALS_ALLOWED The permission to modify the Signals for the given running program bool

MQL_DEBUG Indication that the program is running in the debugging mode bool

MQL_PROFILER Indication that the program is running in the code profiling mode bool

MQL_TESTER Indication that the program is running in the tester bool

MQL_FORWARD Indication that the program is running in the forward testing process bool

MQL_OPTIMIZATION Indication that the program is running in the optimization mode bool

MQL_VISUAL_MODE Indication that the program is running in the visual testing mode bool

MQL_FRAME_MODE Indication that the Expert Advisor is running in gathering optimization result frames mode bool

MQL_LICENSE_TYPE Type of license of the EX5 module. The license refers to the EX5 module, from which a request is made using MQLInfoInteger(MQL_LICENSE_TYPE). ENUM_LICENSE_TYPE