FormatRequestResult

Schreibt die Ausführungsergebnisse der letzten Anfrage in String.

string  FormatRequestResult(
   string&                 str,         // String
   const MqlTradeRequest&  request,     // Abfrage
   const MqlTradeResult&   result       // Ergebnis
   ) const

Parameter

str

[in]  Die Referenz an String um die Ergebnisse zu platzieren.

request

[in]  Referenz auf die Struktur vom Typ MqlTradeRequest, die Informationen über die letzte Anfrage enthält.

result

[in]  Referenz auf die Struktur vom Typ MqlTradeResult, die Informationen über die Ausführung der letzten Anfrage enthält.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.