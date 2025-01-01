DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeRequestDeviation 

RequestDeviation

Erhält die maximal zulässige Abweichung von der Preisvorstellung.

ulong  RequestDeviation() const

Rückgabewert

Die maximal zulässige Abweichung von der Preisvorstellung, die in der letzten Abfrage verwendet war