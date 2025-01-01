DokumentationKategorien
ResultRetcodeDescription

Erhält den Code der Abfrageausführungsergebnisse als String.

string  ResultRetcodeDescription() const

Rückgabewert

Gibt den String mit der Beschreibung des Ergebnisses der letzten Abfrage zurück.