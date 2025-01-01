DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekHandelsklassenCTradeResult 

Result

Erhält eine Kopie der Struktur der Ausführungsergebnisse der letzten Anfrage.

void  Result(
   MqlTradeResult&  result      // Referenz
   ) const

Parameter

result

[out]  Referenz auf die Struktur vom Typ MqlTradeResult für Kopieren.

Rückgabewert

Nichts.