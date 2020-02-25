Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXVII): Arbeiten mit Handelsanfragen - platzieren von Pending-Orders

Inhalt

Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir mit der Implementierung von schwebenden Handelsanfragen begonnen und die erste schwebende Anfrage zur Eröffnung einer Position für den Fall erstellt, dass nach dem Senden einer Anfrage an den Server ein Fehler in der Handelsklasse auftritt. In diesem Artikel werden wir die Entwicklung der schwebenden Anfrage wieder aufnehmen und die Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage für den Fall implementieren, dass beim Setzen von Pending-Orders Fehler aufgetreten sind.

Beim Testen der Handelsklasse hatte ich einige Unzulänglichkeiten festgestellt. Insbesondere bei der Initialisierung der Handelsobjekte des Symbols im Klassenkonstruktor wurden für diese fest eingestellte Standardwerte gesetzt. Möglicherweise wurden nicht alle diese Werte in der Symbolspezifikation unterstützt. Dies führte zu Serverfehlern beim Versuch, Pending-Orders zu platzieren — der Server aktivierte den nicht unterstützten Fehler vom Typ Ablauf der Order. Dieser Fehler wurde nirgendwo korrigiert und führte schließlich zur Unfähigkeit, eine Pending-Order aufzugeben. Beim Senden einer Handelsanforderung mit Standardwerten wurden auch einige nicht unterstützte Daten an die Handelsanforderung gesendet. Um dieses Problem zu lösen, musste ich die korrekten Daten entsprechend der entsprechenden Symbolspezifikation direkt in der Handelsanfrage angeben.

Daten vorbereiten



Dies erforderte die Kenntnis einer Symbolspezifikation und die manuelle Eingabe genauer Werte direkt in den Programmcode, statt der automatischen Korrektur von Werten durch die Bibliothek selbst. Zur Vereinfachung werden wir kleinere Änderungen in der Logik der Handelsklasse vornehmen. Alle Symbol-Handelsobjekte sollen durch automatische Auswahl der richtigen Werte im OnInit() des EA initialisiert werden. Die Werte -1 werden standardmäßig an die Handelsmethoden der Handelsklasse für die Orderausfüllung und die Ablauftypen übergeben, um anzuzeigen, dass es an der Zeit ist, voreingestellte korrekte Standardwerte zu verwenden. Wenn ein anderer Wert aus dem Programm übergeben wird, wird dieser stattdessen verwendet. Wenn sich der Wert als ungültig herausstellt, wird er bei der Behandlung von Fehlern in der Handelsklasse korrigiert.

Abgesehen von der Festlegung der Handelsklasse werden wir auch die Beschreibung der Anfrage (die alle ihre Parameter im Journal anzeigt) zur Objektklasse der ausstehenden Anfrage hinzufügen. Dies erleichtert das Testen der Arbeit mit den Objekten der schwebenden Anfragen.

Fügen Sie zunächst alle erforderlichen Nachrichten zum Nachrichtenarray der Bibliothek hinzu.

Öffnen Sie die Datei Datas.mqh und fügen Sie die Indizes der neuen Nachrichten hinzu:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_MAGIC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET, };

und die Nachrichtentexte, die den Indizes entsprechen:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155" , "Property not supported in MetaTrader 5, build lower than 2155" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера" , "In accordance with the order expiration mode" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать отложенный запрос" , "Failed to create pending request" }, { "Торговая попытка #" , "Trading attempt #" }, { "Повторная торговая попытка #" , "Retry trading attempt #" }, { "Тип выполняемого действия" , "Trade operation type" }, { "Штамп эксперта (magic number)" , "Expert Advisor ID (magic number)" }, { "Тикет ордера" , "Order ticket" }, { "Имя торгового инструмента" , "Trade symbol" }, { "Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах" , "Requested volume for a deal in lots" }, { "Цена" , "Price" }, { "Уровень StopLimit ордера" , "StopLimit level of the order" }, { "Уровень Stop Loss ордера" , "Stop Loss level of the order" }, { "Уровень Take Profit ордера" , "Take Profit level of the order" }, { "Максимальное отклонение от цены" , "Maximal deviation from the price" }, { "Тип ордера" , "Order type" }, { "Тип ордера по исполнению" , "Order execution type" }, { "Тип ордера по времени действия" , "Order expiration type" }, { "Срок истечения ордера" , "Order expiration time" }, { "Комментарий к ордеру" , "Order comment" }, { "Тикет позиции" , "Position ticket" }, { "Тикет встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ticket" }, { "Поставить рыночный ордер" , "Place market order" }, { "Установить отложенный ордер" , "Place pending order" }, { "Изменить значения Stop Loss и Take Profit у открытой позиции" , "Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position" }, { "Изменить параметры ранее установленного торгового ордера" , "Modify the parameters of the order placed previously" }, { "Удалить ранее выставленный отложенный ордер" , "Delete the pending order placed previously" }, { "Закрыть позицию встречной" , "Close a position by an opposite one" }, { "Неизвестный тип торговой операции" , "Unknown trade action type" }, { "Ордер исполняется исключительно в указанном объеме, иначе отменяется (FOK)" , "The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный отменяется (IOK)" , "The order is executed on the available volume, the unfulfilled is canceled (IOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный остаётся (Return)" , "The order is executed at an available volume, unfulfilled remains in the market (Return)" }, { "Ордер действителен до явной отмены" , "Good till cancel order" }, { "Ордер действителен только в течение текущего торгового дня" , "Good till current trade day order" }, { "Ордер действителен до даты истечения" , "Good till expired order" }, { "Ордер действителен до 23:59:59 указанного дня" , "The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day" }, { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request's parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request's parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Отложенный запрос удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Pending request deleted due to expiration" }, { "Цена в момент создания запроса: " , "Price at time of request create: " }, { "Время создания запроса: " , "Request creation time: " }, { "Время активации запроса: " , "Request activation time: " }, { "Время ожидания между торговыми попытками: " , "Waiting time between trading attempts: " }, { "Текущая торговая попытка: " , "Current trading attempt: " }, { "Общее количество торговых попыток: " , "Total trade attempts: " }, { "Идентификатор торгового запроса: " , "Trade request ID: " }, { "Код возврата, на основании которого создан запрос: " , "Return code based on which the request was created: " }, { "Тип отложенного запроса: " , "Pending request type: " }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по коду возврата сервера" , "Pending request that was created as a result of the server code" }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по запросу" , "Pending request created by request" }, { "Ожидание наступления времени первой торговой попытки" , "Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt" }, };

Abgesehen von den oben genannten Unzulänglichkeiten habe ich festgestellt, dass sich die Kollektion der IDs mit den IDs der Objekttypen in der Standardbibliothek überschneiden. Insbesondere entspricht die ID von COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (Kollektion historischer Aufträge und Geschäfte) 0x7779 dem Typ der Standardbibliothek der dynamische Liste CList der CO-Objektklasseninstanzen und ihrer Nachkommen. Es wäre nicht sinnvoll, wenn die Objekt-IDs gleiche Werte haben.

Nachfolgend finden Sie eine Liste von Standard-Bibliotheksobjekt-IDs und die entsprechenden hexadezimalen Werte:

Die Liste ist höchstwahrscheinlich unvollständig. Wie wir sehen können, entspricht der Listenobjekttyp der ID der Kollektion mit historischen Aufträgen und Geschäften, die für die Bibliothek festgelegt wurde.

Korrigieren wir dies in der Datei Defines.mqh durch das Erhöhen der Werte aller Kollektions-IDs um 1:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) Da ich die Fähigkeit zum Handel mit schwebenden Anfragen umsetzen möchte, sollen die beiden Arten von schwebenden Anfrage umgesetzt werden: eine Anfrage, die auf der Grundlage des Fehlercodes des Handelsservers generiert wird (dies sind die Anfragen, die wir derzeit implementieren);



eine schwebende Anfrage, die auf Anfrage eines Programms erstellt wird (Handel über hängige Anforderungen, die später implementiert werden soll).

Daher werde ich das Konzept des "Anfrage-Typs" und die IDs, die diesem entsprechen, einführen, um die Anfrage-Typen zu trennen: #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) Ganz am Ende der Datei Defines.mqh wird die Enumeration der Typen schwebender Anfragen hinzugefügt: enum ENUM_PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE { PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; Um die Beschreibungen der Handelsanfragen im Journal anzuzeigen, müssen wir die entsprechenden Funktionen vorbereiten.

Wir fügen in der Datei DELib.mqh der Dienstfunktionen alle notwendigen Funktionen hinzu, um eine Nachricht aus den vordefinierten Texten, die in der Datei Datas.mqh gesetzt sind, und den Werten der von den Funktionen angezeigten Eigenschaften zu erzeugen. Die Funktionen für die Anzeige des Ausfüllmodus der Order und den Typ der Ablaufzeit:

string OrderTypeFillingDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { return ( type== ORDER_FILLING_FOK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_IOC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN): type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } string OrderTypeTimeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { return ( type== ORDER_TIME_GTC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC) : type== ORDER_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) : type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } Die Funktionen zur Darstellung der Beschreibung von Struktur der Handelsanforderung (MqlTradeRequest):

void PrintRequestDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { string datas= ( " - " +RequestActionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestMagicDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestOrderDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestSymbolDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestVolumeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPriceDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLossDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestDeviationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestExpirationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestCommentDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionByDescription(request) ); Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas, "

" ); } string RequestActionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int code_descr= ( request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(code_descr); } string RequestMagicDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ ": " +( string )request.magic; } string RequestOrderDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER)+ ": " +(request.order> 0 ? ( string )request.order : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestSymbolDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL)+ ": " +request.symbol; } string RequestVolumeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int dg=( int )DigitsLots(request.symbol); int dgl=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME)+ ": " +(request.volume> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.volume,dgl) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPriceDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ ": " +(request.price> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.price,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLimitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT)+ ": " +(request.stoplimit> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.stoplimit,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLossDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ ": " +(request.sl> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.sl,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestTakeProfitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ ": " +(request.tp> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.tp,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestDeviationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION)+ ": " +( string )request.deviation; } string RequestTypeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE)+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(request.type); } string RequestTypeFillingDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING)+ ": " +OrderTypeFillingDescription(request.type_filling); } string RequestTypeTimeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME)+ ": " +OrderTypeTimeDescription(request.type_time); } string RequestExpirationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION)+ ": " +(request.expiration> 0 ? TimeToString (request.expiration) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestCommentDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT)+ ": " +(request.comment!= "" && request.comment!= NULL ? "\"" +request.comment+ "\"" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION)+ ": " +(request.position> 0 ? ( string )request.position : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionByDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY)+ ": " +(request.position_by> 0 ? ( string )request.position_by : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } Lassen Sie uns nun die festgestellten Nachteile der Handelsklasse beheben und die Erstellung eines Objekts für schwebende Anfragen zur Einstellung von Pending-Orders vorbereiten.



Beseitigung von Mängeln in der Handelsklasse und Erstellung einer schwebenden Anfrage für das Erteilen von Aufträgen

Mir ist eine interessante Eigenschaft einiger Symbole aufgefallen, deren Charts auf den letzten Kursen basieren. Manchmal fehlen Ask- oder Bid-Preise oder beide. Um den Preis trotzdem zu erhalten, musste ich der abstrakten Objektklasse CSymbol zusätzliche Methoden hinzufügen (und vorhandene ändern), um den Chart-Konstruktionstyp zu überprüfen. Wenn das Diagramm auf den letzten Preisen basiert, wird das Vorhandensein von Ask- und Bid-Preisen geprüft. Falls vorhanden, werden diese Preise verwendet, andernfalls wird der letzte Kurs Last verwendet.

Im Block der Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Objekteigenschaften der Symbole in der Datei Symbol.mqh ändern wir den Typ der Methode, die die Zeit zurückgibt. Da die Zeit in Millisekunden zurückgegeben wird, sollte der Typ 'ulong' anstelle von 'datetime' sein.

Wir geben auch die drei zusätzlichen Methoden an, deren Zweck oben beschrieben wurde:



long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time ( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); }

Wir haben bereits die drei ähnlichen Methoden für den Angebotspreis, wenn auch ohne die Prüfung der Preispräsenz. Ändern wir es:

double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)) ); }

Wie oben erwähnt, überprüfen wir hier die Art der Chartkonstruktion. Wenn das Chart auf Bid-Preisen basiert, geben wir die entsprechenden Bid-Preise zurück. Wenn das Chart auf den letzten Preisen basiert, prüfen wir bei einer zurückgegebenen Symboleigenschaft zusätzlich den Bid-Preis auf Null. Ist er gleich Null, verwenden wir den entsprechenden Letztpreis, andernfalls den entsprechenden Bid-Preis.

Schreiben wir dieselbe Implementierung für die Methoden, die den Ask-Preis zurückgeben:

double CSymbol::AskLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)) ); }

Dies sind die Methoden, die in der Bibliothek bei der Berechnung des Preisniveaus für die Erlangung von "Ask"- oder "Last"-Preisen sowie von "Bid"- oder "Last"-Preisen zu verwenden sind.

Bei der Darstellung von Nachrichten über Handelsereignisse im Journal gibt es nun zusätzliche Notationen für die Magicnummer-IDs und zwei Gruppen, vorausgesetzt, dass zusätzliche Daten im Wert der Magicnummer gespeichert sind (im vorherigen Artikel implementiert). Wenn die Magicnummer jedoch auch die ID der schwebenden Anfrage enthält, wurde sie im Journal nicht angezeigt. Bringen wir das in Ordnung. Fügen wir ein paar Zeichenfolgen zur entsprechenden kurzen Ereignisbeschreibungsmethode jeder der Ereignisklassen in den Dateien EventModify.mqh, EventOrderPlaced.mqh, EventOrderRemoved.mqh, EventPositionClose.mqh und EventPositionOpen.mqh hinzu.

Ersetzen wir die folgende Zeichenfolge in jeder der Dateien:

string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" );

mit folgender Zeichenkette:

string pend_req_id=( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 ? ", ID: " +( string ) this .GetPendReqID() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2+pend_req_id : "" );

Daher haben wir die Beschreibung der ausstehenden Ereignis-ID (falls vorhanden) der Beschreibung der magischen Zahl hinzugefügt.



Fügen wir die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen der Felder der Handelsanforderungsstruktur MqlTradeRequest zurückgeben, dem 'public' Abschnitt der Handelsobjektklasse CTradeObj des Symbols in der Datei TradeObj.mqh hinzu:

string GetRequestActionDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestMagicDescription( void ) const { return RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestOrderDescription( void ) const { return RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestSymbolDescription( void ) const { return RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestVolumeDescription( void ) const { return RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPriceDescription( void ) const { return RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLimitDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLossDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTakeProfitDescription( void ) const { return RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestDeviationDescription( void ) const { return RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeFillingDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeTimeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestExpirationDescription( void ) const { return RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestCommentDescription( void ) const { return RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionByDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request); }

Die Methoden rufen einfach die entsprechenden Funktionen auf, die wir zuvor in der Datei der Bibliotheksdienstfunktionen erstellt haben.



Bisher habe ich übersehen, dass den Methoden zur Eröffnung der Positionen der Typ der Auftragsausführung übergeben werden muss.

Fügen wir diesen Parameter der Deklaration der Methode, die die Klassenpositionen öffnet, hinzu:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

und der Implementation der Methode:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) {

Da ich in Zukunft die Möglichkeit des Handels mit schwebenden Anfragen einführen werde, habe ich das Konzept eines Typs von schwebenden Anfragen eingeführt.

In der Datei der Handelsklassen Trading.mqh (nämlich in der Klasse der schwebenden Anfragen CPendingReq ), fügen wir die Klassenvariablen zum 'private' Abschnitt hinzu, um den schwebenden Anfragetyp zu speichern:

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_type; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts;

Im Abschnitt der 'public' Klasse fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die den Server-Rückgabecode zurückgibt, auf dem die schwebende Anfrage basiert, die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen der Eigenschaften der schwebenden Anfrage zurückgeben und den Anfragetyp, sowie die Methode, die alle Daten der Handelsanfrage an die Zeitschrift zurückgibt:



public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int Retcode( void ) const { return this .m_retcode; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds;} void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } string MqlRequestDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE) + ( this .Type()==PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST) ); } string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE)+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceCreate(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeCreate()); } string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeActivate());} string WaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING)+( string ) this .WaitingMSC(); } string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT)+ ( this .CurrentAttempt()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET) : ( string ) this .CurrentAttempt()) ); } string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS)+( string ) this .TotalAttempts(); } string IdDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID)+( string ) this .ID(); } string RetcodeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE)+( string ) this .Retcode(); } string ReasonDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text( this .m_retcode); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void Print ( void ); CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); };

Die Methoden, die die Beschreibungen der Objekteigenschaften der schwebenden Anfrage zurückgeben, erzeugen einfach eine zusammengesetzte Beschreibung aus dem Kopf, der die Eigenschaft beschreibt, und ihren Wert. Die Methode Type(), die den Typ der schwebenden Anfrage zurückgibt, wird virtuell gemacht, da dieselbe virtuelle Methode bereits definiert wurde für das Basisobjekt COObjekt, von dem das ausstehende Anforderungsobjekt abgeleitet ist. Um die Rückgabe des abgeleiteten Objekttyps zu implementieren, sollte die Methode im abgeleiteten Objekt neu definiert werden. Genau das habe ich getan, und jetzt gibt diese Methode den in der Klasse der schwebenden Anfrage definierten Variablenwert m_type zurück.



Setzen wir im Klassenkonstruktor den Wert für einen schwebenden Anfragetyp :

CPendingReq::CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode ) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_type=( retcode> 0 ? PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR : PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ); }

Da schwebenden Anfragen durch einen Server-Return-Code und eine Programmanforderung erzeugt werden, reicht es aus, den Server-Antwortcode zu kennen, um den Typ einer schwebenden Anfrage zu definieren. Genau das tun wir hier: Wenn der Rückgabecode größer als Null ist (der Server hat einen Fehler zurückgegeben), ist diese Anfrage durch den Server-Rückgabecode erzeugt worden. Wenn der Code Null ist, wurde ein schwebendes Anfrageobjekt durch eine Programmanforderung erzeugt.



Verbessern Sie die virtuelle Methode Compare() des schwebenden Anfrageobjekts.

Bisher wurden Objekte immer nach einer einzigen Eigenschaft verglichen — der Anforderungs-ID:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

Nach der Einführung der Typen von schwebenden Anfragen müssen wir die Objekte nach zwei Eigenschaften vergleichen — ID und Typ.

Um dies zu implementieren, ändern wir die Methode zum Vergleich zweier Objekte:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( mode== 0 ? ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID( ) ? - 1 : 0 ) : ( this . Type() >compared_req. Type() ? 1 : this . Type() <compared_req. Type() ? - 1 : 0 ) ); }

Die verglichenen Eigenschaften der Variable mode werden hier ausgewählt. Wenn 0, werden die Objekte mit IDs verglichen. Wenn nicht 0, werden sie nach Typen der Objekte verglichen.

Ebenfalls jenseits des Klassenkörpers schreiben wir die Methode, die die vollständige Beschreibung aller ausstehenden Anforderungsobjekteigenschaften anzeigt, in das Journal:

void CPendingReq:: Print ( void ) { string action= " - " +RequestActionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; string symbol= "" ,order= "" ,volume= "" ,price= "" ,stoplimit= "" ,sl= "" ,tp= "" ,deviation= "" ,type= "" ,type_filling= "" ; string type_time= "" ,expiration= "" ,position= "" ,position_by= "" ,magic= "" ,comment= "" ,request_data= "" ; string type_req= " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" ; if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; deviation= " - " +RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+sl+tp+deviation+type+type_filling+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+sl+tp+position+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; stoplimit= " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+stoplimit+sl+tp+type+type_filling+type_time+expiration+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+price+sl+tp+type_time+expiration+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position_by= " - " +RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+position+position_by+magic+ " ==================

" ); } string datas= ( " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .IdDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .RetcodeDescription()+ " \"" + this .ReasonDescription()+ "\"

" + " - " + this .TimeCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .PriceCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TimeActivateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .WaitingMSCDescription()+ " (" + TimeToString ( this .WaitingMSC()/ 1000 , TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" + "

" + " - " + this .CurrentAttemptDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TotalAttemptsDescription()+ "

" ); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas,request_data); }

In der Methode werden die Beschreibungen aller Objekteigenschaften in String-Variablen gesammelt, einschließlich der Feldbeschreibungen für die Struktur der Handelsanfrage des Objekts. Die Anzahl der angezeigten Daten hängt von der Art der Aktion in der Handelsanforderung ab, da verschiedene Aktionen eine unterschiedliche Anzahl von Feldern der Struktur der Handelsanforderung erfordern. Daher wird der Wert des Feldes 'action' überprüft und nur die entsprechenden Felder angezeigt. Die Beschreibung der Objektvariablen wird zuerst angezeigt, gefolgt von der Beschreibung der Felder der Anforderungsstruktur. Somit werden alle Objekteigenschaften der schwebenden Anfragen im Journal entsprechend dem Handelsaktionstyp (Aktion) der Anfrage angezeigt.

Zuvor haben wir die zusätzliche Eigenschaft — Typ der Auftragsfüllung — zur Positionseröffnungsmethode in der Klasse CTradeObj hinzugefügt.

Jetzt fügen wir die gleiche Eigenschaft zur Definition der Methode zur Eröffnung einer privaten Position in der Klasse CTrading hinzu:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Fügen wir die gleichen Eigenschaften zur Definition der Methoden zur Eröffnung öffentlicher Kauf- und Verkaufspositionen hinzu:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Fügen wir außerdem die gleichen Parameter hinzu, wenn diese Methoden außerhalb des Klassenkörpers implementiert werden:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); }

In der 'private' Sektion der Klasse deklarieren wir die Methode, die den Objektindex der Anfrage in der Liste nach der ID zurückgibt:



int GetFreeID( void ); int GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id); public :

Ich habe die Implementierung des Klassenzeitgebers leicht geändert.

Unten ist der vollständige Timer-Implementierungscode mit der in den Kommentaren beschriebenen Logik:

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; if ( req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*req_obj.TotalAttempts()) ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); req_obj. Print (); } this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj * list= this .m_market.GetList ( ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID , id,EQUAL ); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()); switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; default : break ; } } }

Ich hoffe, hier ist alles klar.

In der Fehlerkorrekturmethode RequestErrorsCorrecting() fügen wir die Korrektur des Ablauftyps bei Erhalt des Fehlers "ungültige Verfallszeit" (nur ein Teil des Codes mit Korrekturen):

if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { request.type_time=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(); if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; }

Zuvor haben wir dem Symbolobjekt die neuen Methoden zur Erlangung von Ask-Preisen hinzugefügt und die Methoden zur Erlangung von Bid-Preisen angepasst. Jetzt müssen wir alle Vorkommen der Zeichenfolgen "Ask()" und "Bid()" in dem gesamten aufgelisteten Code durch "AskLast()" bzw. "BidLast()" ersetzen. Die bequemste Art, dies zu tun, ist die Anwendung der Such- und Ersetzungsfunktion (Strg+H) über den gesamten Code. Daher werden wir die automatische Auswahl geeigneter Preise überall dort verwenden, wo wir die Ask- und Bid-Preise der Symbolobjekte benötigen.

Zum Beispiel sieht die Methode zur Festlegung des Angebotspreises jetzt wie folgt aus mit den ersetzten Preisen:

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PS price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_request.stoplimit : this .m_request.price ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

Es hat keinen Sinn, hier alle Codezeilen mit den durchgeführten Ersetzungen anzuzeigen. Sie sind alle bereits korrigiert und unten angehängt.

Bei der Implementierung der privaten Methode für die Platzierung einer Pending Order fügen Sie den Block für die Erstellung einer Pending Trading Order für den Fall eines Serverfehlers hinzu:

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

Ich glaube, dass alle Maßnahmen im Zusammenhang mit der Entwicklung des anhängigen Antrags in den Kommentaren zum Kodex beschrieben werden und leicht verständlich sind. In jedem Fall können Sie gerne den Abschnitt Kommentare verwenden.

Um das Debuggen in der Methode zur Erzeugung des Objekts der schwebenden Anfragen zu vereinfachen (d.h. um das Ergebnis der Erzeugung einer schwebenden Anfrage sehen zu können), ergänzen wir die Darstellung der Eigenschaften einer neu erzeugten Anforderung im Journal:

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj. Print (); } return true ; }

Ganz am Ende der Auflistung der Handelsklassen implementieren wir die Methode, die den Index des Anforderungsobjekts in der Liste nach ID zurückgibt:

int CTrading::GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id ) { CPendingReq *req= new CPendingReq(); if (req== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; req.SetID(id); this .m_list_request.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_request.Search(req); delete req; return index; }

Die Methode erhält die notwendige ID, ein temporäres Anfrageobjekt wird erzeugt und die der Methode übergebene ID wird dafür gesetzt.

Als Nächstes wird das Flag für sortierte Liste für die Liste mit Anfrageobjekten gesetzt. Standardmäßig ist der Sortiermodus gleich Null. Dies ist der Modus, der verwendet wird, um die Objekte nach der ID in der virtuellen Methode Compare() der Klasse CPendingReq zu vergleichen. Daher ist es nun möglich, die Objektsuchmethode Search() im dynamischen Array von Pointern auf Objekte zu verwenden. Die Methode gibt den erhaltenen Objektindex in der Liste zurück oder -1, wenn das Objekt nicht gefunden wurde. Bevor die Methode verlassen wird, entfernt das temporäre Anforderungsobjekt und gibt den erhaltenen Index des gefundenen Objekts oder -1 zurück.

Jetzt müssen wir nur noch die Basisobjektklasse der Bibliothek CEngine um einen zusätzlichen Parameter ergänzen, der die Art der Auftragsfüllung angibt. Der Parameter wird zu den Definitionen der Klassenmethoden für das Senden von Handelsanfragen hinzugefügt.

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Wenn der Standardwert -1 ist, werden die korrekten Werte der Auftragsfüllarten von Symbolhandelsobjekten übernommen, mit denen ein Handelsvorgang durchgeführt werden soll.

Fügen wir die gleichen Parameter zu den Implementierungscodes dieser Handelsmethoden hinzu:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); }

Dies alles sind die notwendigen Anpassungen und Änderungen für den Augenblick.



Tests

Um schwebenden Anfragen für das Platzieren von Pending-Order zu testen, nehmen wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part27\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart27.mq5.

In der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion des EA fügen wir die Einstellung der korrekten Werte der Orderfüll- und Ablauftypen für alle Handelsobjekte aller im EA verwendeten Symbole hinzu:

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration() ; engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling() ; engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Merkwürdigerweise sind das bereits alle Änderungen des EAs. Alle anderen Änderungen wurden an den Bibliothekscodes vorgenommen.



Zum Testen von schwebenden Anfragen für die Erteilung von Bestellungen werden wir genau dasselbe wie beim letzten Mal tun — das Internet deaktivieren, versuchen, eine ausstehende Bestellung zu erteilen, den Fehler bei der Verbindung zum Handelsserver erhalten und die Meldung des Journals erhalten, die über die Erzeugung einer ausstehenden Anfrage und deren Parameter informiert. Dann aktivieren wir das Internet wieder und erhalten die Aktivierung einer schwebenden Anfrage sowie die Platzierung der angeforderten Pending-Order.

Überprüfen wir das.

Kompilieren und starten wir den EA. Trennen wir die Internetverbindung und warten, bis das folgende Bild in der unteren rechten Ecke des Terminals erscheint:





Nachdem das Internet deaktiviert und auf Verkaufen geklickt wurde, gibt der Handelsserver den Fehler zurück, und der folgende Fehler und ausstehende Anforderungseinträge werden im Journal angezeigt.



Stellen wir nun die Internetverbindung und die Verbindung zum Handelsserver wieder her:





Sobald die Verbindung wiederhergestellt ist, beginnt die Bibliothek mit der Bearbeitung einer schwebenden Anfrage, die an den Server gesendet wird.

Daraufhin wird die Pending-Order platziert und die folgenden Journaleinträge erscheinen:

2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 CTrading::PlaceOrder< uint , int , uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Trading attempt #1 . Error: No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Pending request created #1 : 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Pending trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Pending request type: Pending request that was created as a result of the server code 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade request ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Return code based on which the request was created: 10031 "No connection with the trade server" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request creation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 39.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price at time of request create: : 1.10913 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request activation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 59.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Waiting time between trading attempts: 20000 ( 00 : 00 : 20 ) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Current trading attempt: Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Total trade attempts: 5 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade operation type: Place pending order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade symbol: EURUSD 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Requested volume for a deal in lots: 0.10 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price: 1.10963 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - StopLimit level of the order: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Stop Loss level of the order: 1.11113 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Take Profit level of the order: 1.10813 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order type: Pending order Sell Limit 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order execution type: The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration type: Good till cancel order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration time: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Magic number: 24379515 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order comment: "Pending order SellLimit" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Retry trading attempt #1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Retry trading attempt #2 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.852 Retry trading attempt #3 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 - Pending order placed: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 38 : 45.933 - 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 EURUSD Placed 0.10 Pending order Sell Limit #491179168 at price 1.10963 , sl 1.11113 , tp 1.10813 , Magic number 24379515 ( 123 ), G1: 4 , G2: 7 , ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.472 OnDoEasyEvent: Pending order placed

Zuerst erhalten wir den Fehler "Keine Verbindung mit dem Handelsserver".

Als Nächstes erhalten wir die Nachricht über die Erstellung einer schwebenden Handelsanfrage mit der ID #1, die alle Objektparameter und Anforderungsstrukturparameter innerhalb dieses Objekts enthält.

Danach werden zwei wiederholte Handelsversuche #1 und #2 unternommen. Die Versuche werden von einer schwebenden Handelsanfrage aus gesendet und es folgt der Fehler des deaktivierten Handels auf dem Konto (der Handel auf dem Konto ist nach der Wiederherstellung der Verbindung noch nicht aktiviert).

Der dritte Versuch, der vom Objekt der schwebenden Handelsanfrage aus gesendet wurde, hat sich als erfolgreich erwiesen, und der schwebende Auftrag wurde erteilt.

In der Beschreibung der Magicnummer der Pending-Order haben wir die Magicnummer Zahl 24379515, gefolgt von der ID der Magicnummer, die in den EA-Parametern (123) festgelegt ist, der ersten Gruppen-ID "G1: 4", der zweiten Gruppen-ID "G2: 7" und der schwebenden Aunfrage-ID "ID: 1".

Bitte beachten Sie: Verwenden Sie die Ergebnisse der Handelsklasse mit den im Artikel beschriebenen schwebenden Anträgen und dem beigefügten Test EA nicht im realen Handel!

Der Artikel, die Begleitmaterialien und die Ergebnisse sind nur als Test für das Konzept der schwebenden Anträge gedacht. In seinem gegenwärtigen Zustand ist er kein fertiges Produkt und in keiner Weise für den realen Handel bestimmt. Stattdessen ist er nur für den Demo-Modus oder den Tester bestimmt.

Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir die Arbeit an den grundlegenden Funktionen für schwebenden Anfragen — Ändern, Löschen und Schließen von Orders/Positionen — fortsetzen.

Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

