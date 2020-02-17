Library for easy and quick development of MetaTrader programs (part XXVII): Working with trading requests - placing pending orders

Contents

In the previous article, we started the implementation of pending trading requests and created the first pending request for opening a position in case an error is received in the trading class after sending a request to the server. In this article, we will resume the development of pending requests and implement creation of a pending request in case of errors occurred when setting pending orders.

While testing the trading class, I have detected some shortcomings. In particular, when initializing symbol's trading objects in the class constructor, hard-set default values were set for them. Not all of those values may have been supported in the symbol specification. This caused server errors when attempting to place pending orders — the server activated the unsupported order expiration type error. This error was not corrected anywhere and eventually led to the inability to place a pending order. When sending a trading request with default values, some unsupported data was also sent to the trading request. To solve this issue, I had to specify correct data corresponding to the appropriate symbol specification directly in the trading request.

Preparing data



This required the knowledge of a symbol specification and the manual input of accurate values directly in the program code instead of auto correction of values by the library itself. To simplify things, we are going to make minor changes in the trading class handling logic. All symbol trading objects are to be initialized by auto selection of correct values in the EA's OnInit() handler. The -1 values are passed to the trading methods of the trading class by default for order filling and expiration types indicating it is time to use preset correct default values. If another value is passed from the program, it is applied instead. If the value turns out to be invalid, it is corrected when handling errors in the trading class.

Apart from fixing the trading class, we are also going to add the request description (displaying all its parameters in the journal) to the pending request object class. This makes it easier to test working with pending request objects.

First, add all the necessary messages to the library message array.

Open the Datas.mqh file and add indices of new messages to it:

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_MAGIC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET, };

and message texts corresponding to the indices:

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155" , "Property not supported in MetaTrader 5, build lower than 2155" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера" , "In accordance with the order expiration mode" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать отложенный запрос" , "Failed to create pending request" }, { "Торговая попытка #" , "Trading attempt #" }, { "Повторная торговая попытка #" , "Retry trading attempt #" }, { "Тип выполняемого действия" , "Trade operation type" }, { "Штамп эксперта (magic number)" , "Expert Advisor ID (magic number)" }, { "Тикет ордера" , "Order ticket" }, { "Имя торгового инструмента" , "Trade symbol" }, { "Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах" , "Requested volume for a deal in lots" }, { "Цена" , "Price" }, { "Уровень StopLimit ордера" , "StopLimit level of the order" }, { "Уровень Stop Loss ордера" , "Stop Loss level of the order" }, { "Уровень Take Profit ордера" , "Take Profit level of the order" }, { "Максимальное отклонение от цены" , "Maximal deviation from the price" }, { "Тип ордера" , "Order type" }, { "Тип ордера по исполнению" , "Order execution type" }, { "Тип ордера по времени действия" , "Order expiration type" }, { "Срок истечения ордера" , "Order expiration time" }, { "Комментарий к ордеру" , "Order comment" }, { "Тикет позиции" , "Position ticket" }, { "Тикет встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ticket" }, { "Поставить рыночный ордер" , "Place market order" }, { "Установить отложенный ордер" , "Place pending order" }, { "Изменить значения Stop Loss и Take Profit у открытой позиции" , "Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position" }, { "Изменить параметры ранее установленного торгового ордера" , "Modify the parameters of the order placed previously" }, { "Удалить ранее выставленный отложенный ордер" , "Delete the pending order placed previously" }, { "Закрыть позицию встречной" , "Close a position by an opposite one" }, { "Неизвестный тип торговой операции" , "Unknown trade action type" }, { "Ордер исполняется исключительно в указанном объеме, иначе отменяется (FOK)" , "The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный отменяется (IOK)" , "The order is executed on the available volume, the unfulfilled is canceled (IOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный остаётся (Return)" , "The order is executed at an available volume, unfulfilled remains in the market (Return)" }, { "Ордер действителен до явной отмены" , "Good till cancel order" }, { "Ордер действителен только в течение текущего торгового дня" , "Good till current trade day order" }, { "Ордер действителен до даты истечения" , "Good till expired order" }, { "Ордер действителен до 23:59:59 указанного дня" , "The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day" }, { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request's parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request's parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Отложенный запрос удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Pending request deleted due to expiration" }, { "Цена в момент создания запроса: " , "Price at time of request create: " }, { "Время создания запроса: " , "Request creation time: " }, { "Время активации запроса: " , "Request activation time: " }, { "Время ожидания между торговыми попытками: " , "Waiting time between trading attempts: " }, { "Текущая торговая попытка: " , "Current trading attempt: " }, { "Общее количество торговых попыток: " , "Total trade attempts: " }, { "Идентификатор торгового запроса: " , "Trade request ID: " }, { "Код возврата, на основании которого создан запрос: " , "Return code based on which the request was created: " }, { "Тип отложенного запроса: " , "Pending request type: " }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по коду возврата сервера" , "Pending request that was created as a result of the server code" }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по запросу" , "Pending request created by request" }, { "Ожидание наступления времени первой торговой попытки" , "Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt" }, };

Apart from the above shortcomings, I have noticed that collection IDs overlap with object type IDs in the standard library. In particular, the ID of the COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (historical orders and deals collection) is 0x7779 corresponding to the standard library's type of the CList dynamic list of CObject class instances and its descendants. It is unreasonable for object IDs to have the same value.

Below is a list of standard library object IDs and the corresponding hexadecimal values:

The list is most probably incomplete. As we can see, the list object type matches the ID of the historical orders and deals collection set for the library.

Let's fix this in the Defines.mqh file by increasing the values of all collection IDs by 1:

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) Since I want to implement the ability to trade using pending requests, the two types of pending requests are to be implemented: a request generated based on the trade server error code (these are the requests we are currently implementing);



a pending request created by request from a program (trading by pending requests, which is to be implemented later).

Therefore, I am going to introduce the concept of "request type" and the IDs matching it to separate request types: #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) At the very end of the Defines.mqh file, add the enumeration of pending request types: enum ENUM_PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE { PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; To display trading request descriptions in the journal, we need to prepare the appropriate functions.

In the DELib.mqh file of service functions, add all the necessary functions for generating a message from the pre-defined texts set in the Datas.mqh file and the values of the properties displayed by the functions. The functions for displaying the order filling mode and expiration type:

string OrderTypeFillingDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { return ( type== ORDER_FILLING_FOK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_IOC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN): type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } string OrderTypeTimeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { return ( type== ORDER_TIME_GTC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC) : type== ORDER_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) : type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } The functions for displaying the description of the MqlTradeRequest trading request structure:

void PrintRequestDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { string datas= ( " - " +RequestActionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestMagicDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestOrderDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestSymbolDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestVolumeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPriceDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLossDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestDeviationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestExpirationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestCommentDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionByDescription(request) ); Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas, "

" ); } string RequestActionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int code_descr= ( request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(code_descr); } string RequestMagicDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ ": " +( string )request.magic; } string RequestOrderDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER)+ ": " +(request.order> 0 ? ( string )request.order : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestSymbolDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL)+ ": " +request.symbol; } string RequestVolumeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int dg=( int )DigitsLots(request.symbol); int dgl=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME)+ ": " +(request.volume> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.volume,dgl) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPriceDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ ": " +(request.price> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.price,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLimitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT)+ ": " +(request.stoplimit> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.stoplimit,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLossDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ ": " +(request.sl> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.sl,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestTakeProfitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ ": " +(request.tp> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.tp,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestDeviationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION)+ ": " +( string )request.deviation; } string RequestTypeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE)+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(request.type); } string RequestTypeFillingDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING)+ ": " +OrderTypeFillingDescription(request.type_filling); } string RequestTypeTimeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME)+ ": " +OrderTypeTimeDescription(request.type_time); } string RequestExpirationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION)+ ": " +(request.expiration> 0 ? TimeToString (request.expiration) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestCommentDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT)+ ": " +(request.comment!= "" && request.comment!= NULL ? "\"" +request.comment+ "\"" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION)+ ": " +(request.position> 0 ? ( string )request.position : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionByDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY)+ ": " +(request.position_by> 0 ? ( string )request.position_by : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } Now let's fix the detected trading class drawbacks and prepare for the creation of a pending request object for setting pending orders.



Eliminating trading class shortcomings and creating a pending request for placing orders

I have noticed an interesting feature of some symbols whose charts are based on Last prices. Sometimes, they do not have Ask and Bid prices, or one of them. To obtain the price anyway, I had to add additional methods (and change the existing ones) in the CSymbol abstract symbol object class to check the chart construction type. If the chart is based on Last prices, the presence of Ask and Bid prices is checked. If present, these prices are used, otherwise the Last price is applied.

In the block of methods for a simplified access to the symbol object properties in the Symbol.mqh file, change the type of the method returning time. Since the time is returned in milliseconds, the type should be 'ulong' instead of 'datetime'.

Also, declare the three additional methods whose purpose has been described above:



long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time ( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); }

We already have the similar three methods for the Bid price, although without the price presence check. Let's make changes to them:

double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)) ); }

As mentioned above, here we check the chart construction type. If the chart is based on Bid prices, return the appropriate Bid prices. If the chart is based on Last prices, additionally check for the zero Bid price of a returned symbol property. If it is equal to zero, use the appropriate Last price, otherwise use the appropriate Bid price.

Let's write the same implementation for the methods returning Ask prices:

double CSymbol::AskLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)) ); }

These are the methods to be used in the library when calculating price levels for obtaining Ask or Last, as well as Bid or Last prices.

When displaying messages about trading events in the journal, we now have additional notations for magic number IDs and two groups provided that additional data is stored in the magic number value (implemented in the previous article). But if the magic number also contains the pending request ID, it has not been displayed in the journal. Let's fix this. Add a couple of strings to the appropriate brief event description method of each of the event classes in the EventModify.mqh, EventOrderPlaced.mqh, EventOrderRemoved.mqh, EventPositionClose.mqh and EventPositionOpen.mqh files.

Replace the following string in each of the files:

string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" );

with the following two strings:

string pend_req_id=( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 ? ", ID: " +( string ) this .GetPendReqID() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2+pend_req_id : "" );

Thus, we have added the description of the pending event ID (if any) to the magic number description.



Add the methods returning the descriptions of the MqlTradeRequest trading request structure fields to the public section of the symbol's CTradeObj trading object class in the TradeObj.mqh file:

string GetRequestActionDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestMagicDescription( void ) const { return RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestOrderDescription( void ) const { return RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestSymbolDescription( void ) const { return RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestVolumeDescription( void ) const { return RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPriceDescription( void ) const { return RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLimitDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLossDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTakeProfitDescription( void ) const { return RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestDeviationDescription( void ) const { return RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeFillingDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeTimeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestExpirationDescription( void ) const { return RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestCommentDescription( void ) const { return RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionByDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request); }

The methods simply call the appropriate functions we have previously created in the file of the library service functions.



Previously, I have overlooked passing the order filling type to the position opening methods.

Let's add this parameter to the declaration of the method of opening class positions:

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

and to the method implementation:

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) {

Since I am going to implement the ability to trade using pending requests in the future, I have introduced the concept of a pending request type.

In the Trading.mqh trading class file (namely, in the CPendingReq pending request class), add the class member variable to the private section to store the pending request type:

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_type; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts;

In the public class section, add the method returning the server return code the pending request is based on, the methods returning the descriptions of the pending request properties and the request type, as well as the method returning all trading request data to the journal:



public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int Retcode( void ) const { return this .m_retcode; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds;} void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } string MqlRequestDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE) + ( this .Type()==PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST) ); } string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE)+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceCreate(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeCreate()); } string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeActivate());} string WaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING)+( string ) this .WaitingMSC(); } string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT)+ ( this .CurrentAttempt()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET) : ( string ) this .CurrentAttempt()) ); } string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS)+( string ) this .TotalAttempts(); } string IdDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID)+( string ) this .ID(); } string RetcodeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE)+( string ) this .Retcode(); } string ReasonDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text( this .m_retcode); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void Print ( void ); CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); };

The methods returning descriptions of the pending request object properties simply generate a composite description out of the header describing the property and its value. The Type() method returning the pending request type is made virtual since the same virtual method has already been defined for the CObject base object the pending request object is derived from. To implement the return of the derived object type, the method should be redefined in the descendant. I have done exactly that, and now this method returns the m_type variable value defined in the pending request class.



In the class constructor, set the value for a pending request type:

CPendingReq::CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode ) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_type=( retcode> 0 ? PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR : PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ); }

Since pending requests are created by a server return code and a program request, it is sufficient to know the server response code to define a pending request type. This is exactly what we do here: if the return code exceeds zero (the server has returned an error), this request has been generated by the server return code. If the code is zero, a pending request object has been created by a program request.



Improve the Compare() virtual method of the pending request object.

Previously, it always compared objects according to a single property — request ID:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

After introducing pending request types, we need to compare objects by two properties — ID and type.

To implement this, change the method of comparing two objects:

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( mode== 0 ? ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID( ) ? - 1 : 0 ) : ( this . Type() >compared_req. Type() ? 1 : this . Type() <compared_req. Type() ? - 1 : 0 ) ); }

Compared properties from the mode variable are selected here. If 0, the objects are compared by IDs. If not 0, they are compared by object types.

Also beyond the class body, write the method displaying the full description of all pending request object properties to the journal:

void CPendingReq:: Print ( void ) { string action= " - " +RequestActionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; string symbol= "" ,order= "" ,volume= "" ,price= "" ,stoplimit= "" ,sl= "" ,tp= "" ,deviation= "" ,type= "" ,type_filling= "" ; string type_time= "" ,expiration= "" ,position= "" ,position_by= "" ,magic= "" ,comment= "" ,request_data= "" ; string type_req= " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" ; if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; deviation= " - " +RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+sl+tp+deviation+type+type_filling+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+sl+tp+position+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; stoplimit= " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+stoplimit+sl+tp+type+type_filling+type_time+expiration+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+price+sl+tp+type_time+expiration+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position_by= " - " +RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+position+position_by+magic+ " ==================

" ); } string datas= ( " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .IdDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .RetcodeDescription()+ " \"" + this .ReasonDescription()+ "\"

" + " - " + this .TimeCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .PriceCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TimeActivateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .WaitingMSCDescription()+ " (" + TimeToString ( this .WaitingMSC()/ 1000 , TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" + "

" + " - " + this .CurrentAttemptDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TotalAttemptsDescription()+ "

" ); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas,request_data); }

In the method, descriptions of all object properties are gathered in string variables including field descriptions for the object's trading request structure. The number of displayed data depends on the type of the action in the trading request since different actions require different number of trading request structure fields. Therefore, the 'action' field value is checked and only the appropriate fields are displayed. The description of the object variables is displayed first followed by the description of the request structure fields. Thus, all pending request object properties are displayed in the journal according to the request trading action type (action).

Previously, we added the additional property — order filling type — to the position opening method in the CTradeObj class.

Now, let's add the same property to the private position opening method definition in the CTrading class:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Add the same properties to the definition of public Buy and Sell positions opening methods:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Also, let's add the same parameters when implementing these methods outside the class body:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); }

In the private section of the class, declare the method returning the request object index in the list by ID:



int GetFreeID( void ); int GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id); public :

I have slightly changed the implementation of the class timer.

Below is the full timer implementation code with its logic described in the comments:

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; if ( req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*req_obj.TotalAttempts()) ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); req_obj. Print (); } this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj * list= this .m_market.GetList ( ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID , id,EQUAL ); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()); switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; default : break ; } } }

I hope, everything is clear here.

In the RequestErrorsCorrecting() error correction method, add expiration type correction when receiving the "invalid order expiration date" error (only a part of the code with corrections):

if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { request.type_time=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(); if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; }

Previously, we added the new methods for obtaining Ask prices to the symbol object and adjusted the methods for obtaining Bid prices. Now we need to replace all occurrences of the "Ask()" and "Bid()" strings in the entire listing with "AskLast()" and "BidLast()", respectively. The most convenient way to do this is applying the search and replace function (Ctrl+H) to the entire code. Thus, we are going to use the auto selection of suitable prices wherever we need symbol object's Ask and Bid prices.

For example, the method of setting the trading request price now looks as follows with the replaced prices:

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PS price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_request.stoplimit : this .m_request.price ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

There is no point in displaying all codes with the performed replacements here. They are all fixed already and attached below.

In the implementation of the private method for placing a pending order, add the block for creating a pending trading request in case of a server error:

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

I believe, all actions related to the development of the pending request are described in the code comments and are easy to understand. In any case, you are welcome to use the comments section.

To simplify debugging (namely to be able to see the pending request generation result), in the method of creating the pending request object, add displaying the properties of a newly created request in the journal:

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj. Print (); } return true ; }

At the very end of the trading class listing, implement the method returning the request object index in the list by ID:

int CTrading::GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id ) { CPendingReq *req= new CPendingReq(); if (req== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; req.SetID(id); this .m_list_request.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_request.Search(req); delete req; return index; }

The method receives the necessary ID, a temporary request object is created and the ID passed to the method is set for it.

Next, the sorted list flag is set for the list containing request objects. By default, the sorting mode is equal to zero. This is the mode used to arrange the objects comparison by ID in the Compare() virtual method of the CPendingReq class. Therefore, it is now possible to use the Search() object searching method in the dynamic array of pointers to objects. The method returns the obtained object index in the list or -1 if the object is not found. Before exiting the method, remove the temporary request object and return the obtained index of the detected object or -1.

Now all we have to do is supplement the library's CEngine base object class with an additional parameter specifying the order filling type. The parameter is added to the definitions of the class methods for sending trading requests.

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

If the default value is -1, correct values of order filling types are taken from symbol trading objects a trading operation is to be performed on.

Add the same parameters to the implementation codes of these trading methods:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); }

These are all the necessary adjustments and changes for now.



Testing

To test pending requests for placing pending orders, let's take the EA from the previous article and save it to \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part27\ under the name TestDoEasyPart27.mq5.

In the EA's library initialization function, add setting correct values of order filling and expiration types for all trading objects of all symbols used in the EA:

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration() ; engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling() ; engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Oddly enough, these are all the changes in the EA. All other changes have been implemented to the library codes.



To test pending requests for placing pending orders, we will do exactly the same thing as the last time — disable the Internet, try to place a pending order, get the trade server connection error and get the journal message informing of a pending request generation and its parameters. Then enable the Internet back and get activation of a pending request, as well as placing the requested pending order.

Let's check.

Compile and launch the EA. Turn off the Internet and wait till the following image appears in the lower right corner of the terminal:





After disabling the Internet and clicking Sell, the trade server returns the error and the following error and pending request entries are displayed in the journal.



Then enable the Internet to restore the connection to the trade server:





As soon as the connection is restored, the library starts handling a pending request sending it to the server.

As a result, the pending order is placed and the following journal entries appear:

2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 CTrading::PlaceOrder< uint , int , uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Trading attempt #1 . Error: No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Pending request created #1 : 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Pending trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Pending request type: Pending request that was created as a result of the server code 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade request ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Return code based on which the request was created: 10031 "No connection with the trade server" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request creation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 39.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price at time of request create: : 1.10913 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request activation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 59.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Waiting time between trading attempts: 20000 ( 00 : 00 : 20 ) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Current trading attempt: Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Total trade attempts: 5 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade operation type: Place pending order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade symbol: EURUSD 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Requested volume for a deal in lots: 0.10 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price: 1.10963 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - StopLimit level of the order: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Stop Loss level of the order: 1.11113 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Take Profit level of the order: 1.10813 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order type: Pending order Sell Limit 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order execution type: The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration type: Good till cancel order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration time: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Magic number: 24379515 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order comment: "Pending order SellLimit" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Retry trading attempt #1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Retry trading attempt #2 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.852 Retry trading attempt #3 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 - Pending order placed: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 38 : 45.933 - 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 EURUSD Placed 0.10 Pending order Sell Limit #491179168 at price 1.10963 , sl 1.11113 , tp 1.10813 , Magic number 24379515 ( 123 ), G1: 4 , G2: 7 , ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.472 OnDoEasyEvent: Pending order placed

First, we obtain the "No connection with trade server" error.

Next, obtain the message about creation of a pending trading request with ID #1 containing all the object parameters and request structure parameters within that object.

After that, two repeated trading attempts #1 and #2 are made. The attempts are sent from a pending trading request and are followed by the error of disabled trading on the account (trading on the account is not enabled yet after connection is restored).

The third attempt sent from the pending trading request object has turned out to be successful and the pending order has been placed.

In the description of the pending order's magic number, we have the magic number 24379515 followed by the ID of the magic number set in the EA parameters (123), the first group ID "G1: 4", the second group ID "G2: 7" and the pending request ID "ID: 1"

Please note: Do not use the results of the trading class with the pending requests, described in the article, and the attached test EA in real trading!

The article, its accompanying materials and results are meant only as a test of the pending requests concept. In its current state, it is not a finished product and is in no way intended for real trading. Instead, it is only meant for the demo mode or the tester.

What's next?

In the next article, we will continue working on basic pending request features — modifying, deleting and closing orders/positions.

All files of the current version of the library are attached below together with the test EA files for you to test and download.

Leave your questions, comments and suggestions in the comments.

