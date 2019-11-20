Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XVIII): Interaktivität des Kontos und aller anderen Bibliotheksobjekte

Inhalt

Wir haben das Basisobjekt erstellt, das alle Ereignisfunktionen, die anderen Bibliotheksobjekte, die sie benötigen, übernehmen sollen. Jetzt ist es viel einfacher geworden, die Parameter von verfolgten Ereignissen einzustellen und sie von Objekten zu empfangen - alles geschieht in der Basisklasse, und für alle ihre abgeleiteten Objekte müssen wir die gleichen Schritte durchführen, um die überwachten Eigenschaften und Werte festzulegen, die wir in den Objekteigenschaften verfolgen möchten.

Heute werden wir das Basisobjekt leicht verbessern und das Kontoobjekt damit verbinden. Wir werden auch die Fähigkeit testen, die verfolgten Objekteigenschaften und deren Werte am Beispiel eines Test-EAs einzustellen.

Im vorherigen Artikel, habe ich mich beim Erstellen der Methoden des Basisobjekts CBaseObj und seines Nachkommens (des Symbolobjekts) hinreißen lassen und eine Reihe von Methoden in zwei Klassen implementiert, die sich tatsächlich duplizieren. Lassen Sie uns das beheben — entfernen Sie einfach die Methoden zum Setzen und Empfangen der Eigenschaften aus der abgeleiteten Objektklasse CSymbol und arrangieren Sie die Methoden des Basisobjekts CBaseObj.

Verbesserung der Basis- und Symbolobjekte

Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh und machen Sie einige Änderungen.

Verschieben Sie die Methode CheckEvents() von der Klasse CSymbol auf die Basisklasse CBaseObj, da diese Methode für alle abgeleiteten Objekte der Basisklasse absolut identisch ist, d.h. die Basisklasse ist der richtige Ort dafür.

Lassen Sie uns ihre Definition zum 'protected' Bereich der Klasse CBaseObj hinzufügen:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); void CheckEvents( void ); long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar to_byte, long &long_value); protected : long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

Aus dem 'public' Bereich, entfernen Sie der Methoden, die die Werte auf der Ereignisflags setzen — Ereignisse treten unabhängig von unserer Planung auf, und die Flags werden ohne Benutzereingriff gesetzt. Daher halte ich es für sinnvoll, die Methoden zu haben, die zwangsweise die Ereignisflags setzen:

template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value);

Die Methoden, die kontrollierte Objekteigenschaftswerte zurückgeben, die von Nutzern festgelegt wurden, der aktuelle Objekteigenschaftswert und die Werte von Objekteigenschaftsänderungen haben nun sprechende und sinnvollere Namen:



long GetControlledLongValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledLongValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetPropLongValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetPropDoubleValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetPropLongChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetPropDoubleChangedValue( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetPropLongFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetPropDoubleFlagEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; }

Bei der Durchführung des ausführlichen Tests der Ereignisfunktionen des Basisobjekts CBaseObj wurden die Fehler der Ereignisdefinitionen erkannt. Das Verfahren zum Ausfüllen der Basisobjekteigenschaften und zum Suchen nach den Ereignissen FillPropertySettings() war ungenau — am Ende des Verfahrens wurde ohnehin der aktuelle Eigenschaftsstatus in den vorherigen geschrieben. Dadurch konnte keine Änderung der Eigenschafte definiert werden, da ein neu erhaltener Eigenschaftswert sofort in den vorherigen geschrieben wurde. Bei einem kleinen kontrollierten Änderungswert trat dieser Fehler nicht auf, da es der Eigenschaft gelungen ist, sich in einem Durchgang um einen Betrag zu ändern, der den für die Ereigniserzeugung festgelegten Betrag überschreitet.

Aber wenn es notwendig war, erhebliche Veränderungen zu verfolgen, die in mehr als einem Tick auftreten, war das unmöglich.

Dies wurde behoben — der aktuelle Zustand wird nur bei der Registrierung eines Ereignisses in den vorherigen geschrieben:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { event_id=index+(typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 1 ]<LONG_MAX) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } if (array[index][ 2 ]<LONG_MAX) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; } } return true ; }

Bisher wurden die Eigenschaften mit LONG_MAX Werten in der Initialisierungsmethode für Basisobjekteigenschaften initialisiert, jetzt sollen sie mit Null initialisiert werden:

void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]= 0 ; }

Fügen Sie die Implementierung der Methode CheckEvents() hinzu, die aus CSymbol übertragen wurde:

void CBaseObj::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong( this .MSCfromTime( this .TickTime()), 0 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong( event .Reason(), 1 ,lvalue); this .UshortToLong(( ushort ) this .m_type, 2 ,lvalue); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .m_name)) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Korrigieren Sie in der Objektklasse des Symbols CSymbol.

Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh und nehmen Sie die Änderungen vor.

Entfernen Sie zwei Methoden aus dem 'private' Bereich der Klasse:

private : struct MqlMarginRate { double Initial; double Maintenance; }; struct MqlMarginRateMode { MqlMarginRate Long; MqlMarginRate Short; MqlMarginRate BuyStop; MqlMarginRate BuyLimit; MqlMarginRate BuyStopLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStop; MqlMarginRate SellLimit; MqlMarginRate SellStopLimit; }; MqlMarginRateMode m_margin_rate; MqlBookInfo m_book_info_array[]; long m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL]; string m_string_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STRING_TOTAL]; bool m_is_change_trade_mode; virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents ( void );

Die Methode zur kontrollierten Dateninitialisierung ist nicht erforderlich, da alle Eigenschaften und Parameter einer Klasse, die für die Verfolgung erforderlich sind, durch explizite Angabe von verfolgten Parameterwerten durchgeführt werden sollten. Standardmäßig werden keine Änderungen an den Eigenschaften von abgeleiteten Objekten verfolgt. Wir haben die Methode CheckEvents() bereits von hier in die Basisklasse CBaseObj verschoben.

Aus dem Abschnitt 'public' der Klasse, entfernen Sie die Methoden, die tatsächlich die Basisobjektmethoden dupliziert haben:

public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

Die Methoden zum Empfangen und Setzen von Parametern von verfolgten Symboleigenschaften verwenden nun direkt die Methoden der Basisklasse, um die Werte zurückzugeben. Nachfolgend finden Sie die Methodenliste:.



bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetPropLongChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

Die über den Klassenkörper hinaus implementierten Methoden verwenden nun auch direkt die Methoden der Basisklasse:

void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); }

Außerdem habe ich einen logischen Fehler im Klassenkonstruktor gemacht. Die Daten des Basisobjekts wurden nicht unmittelbar nach dem Erstellen eines Symbolobjekts ausgefüllt, so dass Ereignisse während des ersten Starts nicht verfolgt werden können. Das Zuweisen begann erst, nachdem ein Ereignis zur Änderung der Symboleigenschaften aufgetreten war, wobei der Änderungswert zwischen zwei benachbarten Häkchen unbedeutend genug war.

Lassen Sie uns das beheben — sofort nach dem Ausfüllen der Symbolobjekteigenschaften, fügen Sie das Ausfüllen der Basisobjekteigenschaften hinzu:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

Ändern Sie im 'public' Abschnitt der Klasse der Symbolkollektion in der Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh auch den Namen der Methode zum Aktualisieren von Symbolkollektion und zum Suchen nach SymbolsEventsControl() Ereignissen.

Machen Sie den Methodennamen geeigneter für die Aufgaben — Daten aktualisieren und nach Ereignissen suchen:

void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true );

Das sind alle Änderungen, die in den Klassen des Basisobjekts, seinem Nachfolger (Symbolobjekt) und der Klasse der Symbolkollektion implementiert werden sollen.

Nun fangen wir an, die Objektklassen der Konten zu verbessern, um sie auch zu einem Nachkommen des CBaseObj-Basisobjekts zu machen, und lassen Sie es die Ereignisfunktionalität erhalten, um die Änderungen der Eigenschaften der Kontenobjekte einfach zu verfolgen.

Neuausrichtung des Kontenobjekts

Wie Sie sich vielleicht schon aus dem vorherigen Artikel kennen, müssen wir keine Ereignisflags mehr erstellen und Ereignis-IDs aus den Flag-Kombinationen erstellen, wenn wir das Basisobjekt als Quelle der Ereigniserzeugung verwenden. Die Ereignisfunktionen des Basisobjekts ist nun flexibler. Das bedeutet, dass wir unnötige Enumerationen aus der Defines.mqh-Datei der Bibliothek entfernen können:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, };

Alles, was von diesen Enumerationen übrig bleibt, ist eine Makrosubstitution, die den nächsten Ereigniscode anzeigt:

#define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE)

Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor.



Deklarieren Sie die virtuelle Methode Refresh() im 'public' Bereich der Klasse:

public : CAccount( void ); void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ) { this .m_long_prop[property]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ) { this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } void SetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ) { this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]= value ; } long GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .m_long_prop[property]; } double GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } string GetProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) const { return this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(property)]; } bool IsPercentsForSOLevels( void ) const { return this .MarginSOMode()==ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_PERCENT; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property) { return true ; } virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property) { return true ; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const ; bool IsEqual(CAccount* compared_account) const ; virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual bool Save( const int file_handle); virtual bool Load( const int file_handle);

Um die aktuellen Kontodaten zu aktualisieren, verwenden Sie die Methode Refresh() wie in der Klasse CSymbol sowie in allen nachfolgenden Klassen, die auf dem Basisobjekt CBaseObj basieren. Zuvor haben wir die Daten des laufenden Kontos aus der Klasse Kontoerhebung aktualisiert. Aber damit alle Klassen die gleiche Struktur haben, werden wir alles so machen, wie wir es in CSymbol getan haben, und auch so, wie wir es in anderen zukünftigen Klassen tun werden.

Wir haben bereits die Methoden in der Klasse CSymbol erstellt, um die Parameter der verfolgten Symboleigenschaften zu erhalten und einzustellen.

Lassen Sie uns die gleichen Methoden auch für die Objektklasse Konto erstellen:

void SetControlLeverageInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLeverageLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsIncreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } bool IsDecreasedLeverage( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } void SetControlLimitOrdersInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLimitOrdersLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedLimitOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } void SetControlTradeAllowedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeAllowedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsIncreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } bool IsDecreasedTradeAllowed( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } void SetControlTradeExpertInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlTradeExpertLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetPropLongChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsIncreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } bool IsDecreasedTradeExpert( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropLongFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } void SetControlBalanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBalanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsIncreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } bool IsDecreasedBalance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE); } void SetControlCreditInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlCreditLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsIncreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } bool IsDecreasedCredit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT); } void SetControlProfitInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlProfitLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsIncreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } bool IsDecreasedProfit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT); } void SetControlEquityInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlEquityLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsIncreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } bool IsDecreasedEquity( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY); } void SetControlMarginInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsIncreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } bool IsDecreasedMargin( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN); } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginFreeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginFree( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE); } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginLevelLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL); } void SetControlMarginCallInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginCallLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginCall( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL); } void SetControlMarginStopOutInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginStopOutLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsIncreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } bool IsDecreasedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO); } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginInitialLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsIncreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } bool IsDecreasedMarginInitial( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsIncreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } bool IsDecreasedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } void SetControlAssetsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAssetsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsIncreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } bool IsDecreasedAssets( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS); } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLiabilitiesLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsIncreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } bool IsDecreasedLiabilities( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES); } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlComissionBlockedLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,( double )::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .GetPropDoubleChangedValue(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsIncreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); } bool IsDecreasedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetPropDoubleFlagDEC(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED); }

Im Klassenkonstruktor geben Sie zuerst die Datenarraygröße an und initialisieren Sie alle kontrollierten Daten im Basisobjekt CBaseObj und dann, nach Ausfüllen aller Kontoobjekteigenschaften, füllen Sie die Eigenschaften im Basisobjekt aus. Schließlich aktualisieren Sie alle Kontodaten im Basisobjekt CBaseObj:



CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL) ; this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams() ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; this .m_type=COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); }

Über den Klassenkörper hinaus schreiben Sie die Implementierung der virtuellen Methode zur Aktualisierung der Kontodaten:

void CAccount::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)] =:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj::Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Hier wird das Kontoereignis-Flag zurückgesetzt und die Haschsumme auf Null gesetzt (höchstwahrscheinlich wird die Hash-Summe in den folgenden Versionen entfernt, wenn sie sich für andere CBaseObj-basierte Objekte als unnötig erweist).

Als Nächstes werden alle Eigenschaften des Kontoobjekts ausgefüllt, die Kontodaten im Basisobjekt werden (wie im Klassenkonstruktor) und die Methode zur Aktualisierung des Basisobjekts heißt. Im Basisobjekt werden die aktuellen Daten aktualisiert und die Suche nach Werten für Objekteigenschaften durchgeführt. Wird die Änderung der eingestellten Werte für die Suche nach Ereignissen überschritten, werden die Objektbasisereignisse erzeugt.

Als Nächstes überprüfen Sie mit der Methode CheckEvents() der übergeordneten Klasse das Vorhandensein von Basisereignissen in der Liste der Basisereignisse des Objekts CBaseObj. Wenn die Ereignisse vorhanden sind, erstellt die Methode die Liste der Ereignisse ihres Nachkommens. In diesem Fall ist dies die Liste der Kontoereignisse.

Die Klasse CAccount wurde verbessert.

Nehmen wir nun Korrekturen in der Klasse der Kontokollektion vor.

Öffnen Sie \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\AccountsCollection.mqh und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor.



Entfernen Sie alle unnötigen Elemente:



class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); virtual void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Ändern Sie Typen der Methoden und fügen Sie Deklarationen einiger benötigter Variablen und Methoden hinzu:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : string m_symbol; CListObj m_list_accounts; int m_index_current; int m_last_event; bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } int GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } virtual void Refresh( void ); void RefreshAndEventsControl( void ); CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); };

Lassen Sie uns den Aufruf von zwei jetzt gelöschten Methoden aus dem Klassenkonstruktor entfernen und die entfernte Struktur löschen:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Alle diese Variablen, Strukturen und Methoden wurden nun durch die vorgefertigte Basisobjektfunktionalität ersetzt. Es ist nicht notwendig, sie für abgeleitete Klassen erneut zu erstellen. Die Ereignisfunktionen sollte auch in der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Kontodaten gelöscht werden:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Alle entfernten Elemente werden durch Aufruf der Methode zur Aktualisierung der Basisklasse ersetzt:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; account.Refresh(); }

Die Methode aktualisiert Objektdaten und sucht nach Eigenschaftsänderungen, um Ereignisse zu erzeugen:

void CAccountsCollection::RefreshAndEventsControl( void ) { ::ResetLastError(); if (!::SymbolInfoTick(::Symbol(), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=::GetLastError(); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current==WRONG_VALUE) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account==NULL) return ; account.Refresh(); if (!account.IsEvent()) return ; CArrayObj *list=account.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) return ; this .m_is_event= true ; this .m_event_code=account.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; this .m_last_event= event .ID(); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()) ) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } }

Hier bei einem erfolglosen Versuch, den aktuellen Symbol-Tick zu erhalten, sichern wir den Fehlercode zu und verlassen die Methode. Wenn das aktuelle Konto in der Liste der Kontenkollektion aus irgendeinem Grund nicht gefunden wird und ihr Index negativ ist, verlassen Sie die Methode.

Setzen Sie das Flag für das Kontoereignis zurück , löschen Sie die Liste der Kontoereignisse und setzen Sie das Flag für die sortierte Liste.

Holen Sie sich das Objekt des aktuellen Kontos aus der Liste der Kontenkollektion und aktualisieren Sie die Kontodaten.

Wenn es im Moment kein Kontoereignis gibt, beenden Sie die Methode.

Andernfalls erhalten Sie die Liste der Basisereignisse des Konto dem Basisobjekt, dann setzen Sie das Ereignisflag des Konto und holen Sie den letzten Ereigniscode (höchstwahrscheinlich wird dieser Überrest der Vergangenheit auch später entfernt). In einer Schleife durch die Liste der Basisereignisse gehen Sie zum nächsten Ereignis aus der Liste, speichern Sie das letzte Kontoereignisund fügen Sie es zur Liste der Kontoereignisse hinzu und senden Sie das Ereignis an das Steuerungsprogramm auf dem Chart.





Entfernen Sie SetAccountsParams(), SetEventCode(), EventDescription(), InitChangesParams() und InitControlsParams() aus der Liste der Implementierungsklassen der Methode.

Das Verfahren, das zuvor den Wert der Enumeration jetzt zurückgegeben hat, gibt das Kontoereignis nach seiner Nummer in der Liste zurück. Die Enumeration wurde entfernt, so dass die Methode nun einen 'int' Wert zurückgibt. Wenn das Ereignis nicht gefunden wird, geben Sie -1 zurück:



int CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE ; return ( int ) event .ID(); }

Dies sind alle notwendigen Änderungen in der Klasse der Kontenkollektion.

Nun bleibt nur noch, kleine Änderungen in der Basisobjektklasse CEngine der Bibliothek vorzunehmen.

Öffnen Sie \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Engine.mqh und nehmen Sie die Änderungen vor.

Bisher hatte die Variable, die das letzte Ereignis des Kontos m_last_account_event sowie die Methoden GetAccountEventByIndex() und LastAccountEvent() speichert, die es zurückgeben, hatten den Enumerationstyp ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT, den wir jetzt gelöscht haben. Führen wir sie als Typ 'int' ein:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; int m_last_account_event; CArrayObj *GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListEvents(); } int GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index=- 1 ) { return this .m_accounts.GetEventID(index); } CAccount *GetAccountCurrent( void ); ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } int LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; }

Initialisieren Sie die Variable m_last_account_event mit -1 in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors. Zuvor haben wir es mit der Konstante ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT der gelöschten Enumeration ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT Enumeration.



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Da wir den Methodennamen Refresh() der Symbolkollektion durch RefreshAndEventsControl() ersetzt und die gleiche Methode in der Klasse der Kontenkollektion erstellt haben, in den Methoden zum Arbeiten mit Symbolereignissen und Konten, ersetzen Sie den Namen der aufgerufenen Methode:

void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } } void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.RefreshAndEventsControl(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEventID(); } }

Dies sind alle Änderungen in der Klasse CEngine.

Jetzt können wir programmgesteuert die Eigenschaften festlegen, die wir für jede der Klassen, die auf dem Basisobjekt CBaseObj basieren, verfolgen möchten. Außerdem sind wir in der Lage, Werte für Eigenschaftsänderungen festzulegen, bei deren Überschreitung Ereignisse der Nachkommen der Basisklasse erzeugt werden.

Mal sehen, wie das alles gemacht werden kann.



Testen der Einstellung der Tracking-Parameter und des Empfangsobjekts für Ereignisse

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den Test-EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn im neuen Ordner unter dem neuen Namen \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part18\TestDoEasyPart18.mq5.



Wir müssen die Einstellung der Parameter, deren benutzerdefinierte Änderungen wir in zwei verschiedenen Klassen verfolgen möchten, testen. Nun kann dies auf einheitliche Weise geschehen.

Lassen Sie uns die Klasse CSymbol überprüfen.

Erhöhung des Bid-Preise aller verwendeten Symbole um 10 Punkte

Senkung des Bid-Preise aller verwendeten Symbole um 10 Punkte

Erhöhung der Verbreitung aller verwendeten Symbole um 4 Punkte

Verminderung des Spread aller verwendeten Symbole um 4 Punkte

Kontrolle eines Spread von mehr als 15 Punkten für alle verwendeten Symbole

Kontrolle der Bid-Preise des aktuellen Symbols über den Wert von 1,10300

Erhöhung des laufenden Gewinns um 10 Währungseinheiten des Kontos

Erhöhung der Geldmittel um 15 Währungseinheiten des Kontos

Kontrolle der Steigerung des laufenden Gewinns über 20 Währungseinheiten des Kontos hinweg



Wenn die Geldmittel um mehr als 15 Einheiten erhöht wird, schließen Sie die profitabelste Position, wenn sie vorhanden ist und ihr Gewinn größer als Null ist.

Setzen Sie alle notwendigen Werte in OnInit() für die Testzwecke:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); string ru1= "" ,ru2= "" ,ru3= "" ,en1= "" ,en2= "" ,en3= "" ; CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { for ( int i= 0 ;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 *symbol. Point ()); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Bid price decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем увеличение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value increase control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); ru1= "Контролируем уменьшение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " на " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Spread value decrease control for symbol " ; en2= " by " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); ru1= "Контролируем значение спреда для символа " ; ru2= " в " ; ru3= " пунктов" ; en1= "Control the spread value for the symbol " ; en2= " at " ; en3= " points" ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2),( string )symbol.GetControlledLongValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD),TextByLanguage(ru3,en3)); Print ( "------" ); if (symbol.Name()== Symbol ()) { symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.10300 ); ru1= "Контролируемый уровень цены Bid для символа " ; ru2= " установлен в значение " ; en1= "Controlled level of Bid price for the symbol " ; en2= " is set to " ; Print (TextByLanguage(ru1,en1),symbol.Name(),TextByLanguage(ru2,en2), DoubleToString (symbol.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID),symbol. Digits ())); } } } Print ( "------" ); CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение прибыли аккаунта на " , "Controlling account profit increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем увеличение средств аккаунта на " , "Controlling account equity increase by " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); Print (TextByLanguage( "Контролируем уровень прибыли аккаунта в " , "Controlling the account profit level of " ), DoubleToString (account.GetControlledDoubleValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT),( int )account.CurrencyDigits()), " " ,account.Currency()); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Die Auflistung enthält alle notwendigen Kommentare. Ich glaube, dort ist alles leicht zu verstehen. Nachdem Sie einen verfolgten Wert für eine Eigenschaft festgelegt haben, wird er sofort im Journal angezeigt (als Beispiel für das Empfangen eines eingestellten verfolgten Eigenschaftswerts).



Entfernen Sie aus OnTick() die Variable last_account_event zum Speichern des letzten Kontoereignisses, wie sie früher für die Definition eines neuen Ereignisses benötigt wurde.

Nun sieht die Funktion wie folgt aus:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Nun können alle neuen Ereignisflags aus dem Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine bezogen werden. Noch wichtiger ist, dass wir sogar zwei ähnliche Ereignisse aus verschiedenen Symbolen erhalten können. Dies betrifft die Definition von Ereignissymbolen, während das Konto immer gleich bleibt (das aktuelle). Im Gegenteil, dies war bei der Verwendung von Variablen nicht möglich, da das aktuelle und das vorherige Ereignis angeblich gleich waren und es daher kein Ereignis gab. Das war nicht richtig.



Die Ereignisbehandlung der Bibliothek wurde verbessert, um Kontoereignisse und eine Reaktion auf eine Erhöhung der Geldmittel um einen bestimmten Wert zu definieren:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (source==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID) { CAccount *account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account== NULL ) return ; int digits= int (idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : account.CurrencyDigits()); string id_descr=(idx<ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : account.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); if (idx==ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (account.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } else if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } }

Alle Aktionen im Zusammenhang mit der Definition von Ereignissen verfügen über die notwendigen Codekommentare, die sie leicht verständlich machen. Die Blöcke für die Behandlung von Ereignissen aus verschiedenen Klassen wurden ausgetauscht (nur zur Aufrechterhaltung der Ordnung) und durch die Bedingungen "if - else" getrennt. Dies ist wichtig, da wir mehrere Ereignistypen haben: Symbol- und Kontenereignisse werden auf die gleiche Weise behandelt (mit Hilfe von Kollektions-IDs), während Ereignisse im Handels- und Marktübersichts-Fenster durch einen Wert der Enumeration der Ereignisse behandelt werden. Um Konflikte zwischen verschiedenen Methoden der Ereignisdefinition zu vermeiden, wurden die Blöcke durch die bedingten Anweisungen geteilt.

Den vollständigen Code des EAs finden Sie in den unten angehängten Dateien.

Kompilieren Sie den EA, setzen Sie Nullwerte in den Testereinstellungen für die Parameter StopLoss in Punkten und TakeProfit in Punkten. Wählen Sie für den Parameter des Modus der Liste der verwendeten Symbole "Work only with the current symbol" (Nur mit dem aktuellen Symbol arbeiten) und starten Sie in M15 den letzten Monat einen visuellen EA-Test:





Bevor wir den Test starten, können wir sehen, dass das Journal die angegebenen Werte für verfolgte Symbol- und Kontoeigenschaften enthält. Während der visuellen Prüfung werden die Meldungen über erhaltene Ereignisse aus den Eigenschaften, deren Änderungen wir verfolgen, im Journal angezeigt. Übersteigt die Erhöhung der Geldmittel den kontrollierten Wert, werden profitable Positionen geschlossen.

So haben wir das Basisobjekt für alle Bibliotheksobjekte erstellt, das seinen Nachkommen die Ereignisfunktionen und die Methoden zum Einstellen und Empfangen von Tracking-Parametern für beliebige Eigenschaften eines beliebigen Objekts zu jeder Zeit zur Verfügung stellt.

Dies wird in Zukunft die Entwicklung neuer Klassen für neue Objekte erheblich vereinfachen.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir die Klasse der Bibliotheksnachrichten implementieren, die sowohl interne (Nachrichten von Bibliotheksmethoden) als auch externe (Fehler und andere Nachrichten vom Terminal) Nachrichten enthält.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Teil 1. Konzept, Datenverwaltung.

Teil 2. Erhebung (Collection) historischer Aufträge und Deals.

Teil 3. Erhebung (Collection) von Marktorders und Positionen, Organisieren der Suche

Teil 4. Handelsereignisse. Konzept

Teil 5. Klassen und Kollektionen von Handelsereignissen. Senden von Ereignissen an das Programm

Teil 6. Ereignisse auf Netting-Konten

Teil 7. Ereignis der Aktivierung einer StopLimit-Order, Vorbereiten der Funktionsweise bei Änderungen von Orders und Positionen

Teil 8. Ereignisse von Änderungen von Orders und Positionen

Teil 9. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Datenvorbereitung

Teil 10. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Ereignisse der Positionseröffnung und Aktivierung von Pending-Orders

Teil 11. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Ereignisse des Schließens von Positionen

Teil 12. Objektklasse "Account" und die Kollektion von Konto-Objekten

Teil 13. Das Objekt der Kontoereignisse

Teil 14. Das Symbolobjekt

Teil 15. Die Kollektion der Symbolobjekte

Teil 16. Ereignisse der Kollektionssymbole

Teil 17. Interaktivität von Bibliotheksobjekten

