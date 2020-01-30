Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXV): Behandlung der Fehlermeldungen von Server

Inhalt

Konzept

Wir haben bereits die Überprüfung der gültigen Parameter des Terminals, des Kontos und des Handelssymbols sowie die Automatische Korrektur ungültiger Handelsauftragsparameter implementiert. Jetzt muss nur noch die Behandlung von Server-Antworten auf gesendete Handelsaufträge implementiert werden.

Nachdem wir einen Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet haben, müssen wir die Antwort überprüfen. Der Server gibt uns die Abwesenheit von Fehlern oder die Fehlercodes zurück, die wir bearbeiten müssen.

Wir werden die Behandlung genau so durchführen, wie wir ungültige Handelsauftragsparameter verarbeiten:

Kein Fehler — ein Auftrag wurde erfolgreich zur Ausführung in die Warteschlange gestellt.



— ein Auftrag wurde erfolgreich zur Ausführung in die Warteschlange gestellt. Handel für die EA deaktivieren — zum Beispiel ein vollständiges Verbot von Handelsoperationen von der Serverseite aus.



deaktivieren — zum Beispiel ein vollständiges Verbot von Handelsoperationen von der Serverseite aus. Handelsmethode beenden — z.B. ist es unmöglich, eine Order erfolgreich an den Server zu senden, eine Position ist bereits geschlossen oder eine Pending Order wurde schon entfernt.



— z.B. ist es unmöglich, eine Order erfolgreich an den Server zu senden, eine Position ist bereits geschlossen oder eine Pending Order wurde schon entfernt. Korrigieren der Parameter der Handelsanfrage und sie wiederholen — es gibt einige ungültige Werte in den Parametern der Handelsorder. Höchstwahrscheinlich wurden die Daten bei der Vorbereitung einer Serveranfrage geändert, und nun ist eine entsprechende Anpassung erforderlich.



— es gibt einige ungültige Werte in den Parametern der Handelsorder. Höchstwahrscheinlich wurden die Daten bei der Vorbereitung einer Serveranfrage geändert, und nun ist eine entsprechende Anpassung erforderlich. Daten aktualisieren und wiederholen — die Serverdaten haben sich geändert, es besteht jedoch keine Notwendigkeit, die Werte der Handelsanfrage anzupassen.



— die Serverdaten haben sich geändert, es besteht jedoch keine Notwendigkeit, die Werte der Handelsanfrage anzupassen. Warten und Wiederholen — Warten ist erforderlich, z.B. wenn der Preis nahe an einem der Positions-Stopp-Level liegt, deaktiviert der Parameter FreezeLevel die Änderung, da die Stop-Order bereits aktiviert worden sein kann. Mit Warten können Sie entweder auf die Aktivierung einer Stop-Order und die Stornierung einer Handelsanforderung oder auf das Verlassen des Freeze-Bereichs warten, so dass die Order erfolgreich an den Server gesendet wird,



— Warten ist erforderlich, z.B. wenn der Preis nahe an einem der Positions-Stopp-Level liegt, deaktiviert der Parameter FreezeLevel die Änderung, da die Stop-Order bereits aktiviert worden sein kann. Mit Warten können Sie entweder auf die Aktivierung einer Stop-Order und die Stornierung einer Handelsanforderung oder auf das Verlassen des Freeze-Bereichs warten, so dass die Order erfolgreich an den Server gesendet wird, Erstellen Sie eine schwebende Anfrage — die wird im nächsten Artikel besprochen.



Die Rückgabecodes sind zahlreicher als diejenigen, die zur Behebung möglicher Fehler in einem Handelsauftrag implementiert wurden. Außerdem kann nicht jeder Code korrigiert werden, um eine Anfrage zu wiederholen. Um Fehler, die behoben werden können, auszuschließen, werden wir versuchen, diese zu bearbeiten und an einen Handelsauftrag zurückzuschicken.



Bei den Methoden zum Senden von Handelsanfragen ist die Schleife für das erneute Senden einer Handelsorder an den Server in den Methoden zum Senden von Handelsanfragen einzurichten. Mit anderen Worten: Wenn wir nach der ersten Anfrage an den Server einen Fehler erhalten, senden wir den Handelsauftrag so oft, wie es definierte Handelsversuche für die Handelsklasse gibt — entweder bis der Auftrag erfolgreich an den Server gesendet wird oder bevor alle Versuche unternommen werden.

Wenn alle Versuche, den Auftrag an den Server zu senden, erfolglos sind, kehren wir mit false von der Handelsmethode zurück. In diesem Fall können wir den letzten Fehlercode im aufrufenden Programm sehen. Der Code wird vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben, so dass wir über die Behandlung des Fehlers entscheiden können.

Jetzt ist es Zeit für die Umsetzung.



Umsetzung

Im Abschnitt des vereinfachten Zugriffs auf die Kontoobjekteigenschaften der Kontoklasse Konto in der Datei Account.mqh fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das Flag für die Arbeit mit dem Hedgetyp des Kontos zurückgibt:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); } long FIFOClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ; }

In der Datei Defines.mqh fügen wir die Makro-Substitution hinzu, um die Standardanzahl der Handelsversuche für eine Handelsklasse anzugeben.

In diesem Artikel werden wir uns auf die Erstellung von anhängigen Anfragen vorbereiten, daher brauchen wir den Timer für die Handelsklasse.

Lassen Sie uns daher die Parameter des Timers der Handelsklasse sofort schreiben:



#define DFUN_ERR_LINE ( __FUNCTION__ +( TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_LANGUAGE )== "Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line " )+( string ) __LINE__ + ": " ) #define DFUN ( __FUNCTION__ + ": " ) #define COUNTRY_LANG ( "Russian" ) #define END_TIME ( D'31.12.3000 23:59:59' ) #define TIMER_FREQUENCY ( 16 ) #define TOTAL_TRY ( 5 ) #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE ( 250 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID ( 1 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE ( 1000 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID ( 2 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 ( 100 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 ( 3 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 ( 4 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE ( 300 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP ( 16 ) #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID ( 5 ) #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x7779 ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777D ) #define DIRECTORY ( "DoEasy\\" ) #define RESOURCE_DIR ( "DoEasy\\Resource\\" ) #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

Fügen Sie zwei Flags zur Liste der Flags der Fehlerbehandlungsmethoden des Handelsservers hinzu — das Flag eines Preisfehlers einer Pending Order und das Flag des Preisfehlers einer Stop-Limit-Order . Fügen Sie außerdem die Methode zur Korrektur der Parameter von Handelsaufträgen zu den Methoden zur Behandlung von Fehlern und den Return-Codes des Handelsservers hinzu:



enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR = 8 , TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_LIMIT_ERROR = 16 , }; enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT , ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, };

Schreiben Sie die neuen Nachrichtenindizes in die Datei Datas.mqh:

MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PRICE_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_LIMIT_LESS_STOP_LEVEL , MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ , MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N , };

und die Nachrichtentexte:

{"Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция установки лимит-ордера относительно стоп-ордера меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place limit order relative to stop order less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"} , {"Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported StopLoss parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported price parameter type ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double )","Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order ( int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе","Unsupported price parameter type in request"}, {"Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета","Trading for expert disabled till this ban eliminated"}, {"Торговая операция прервана","Trading operation aborted"}, {"Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ...","Correction of trade request parameters ..."}, {"Создание отложенного запроса","Create pending request"}, {"Нет возможности скорректировать лот","Unable to correct lot"}, {"Не удалось создать отложенный запрос","Failed to create pending request"} , {"Торговая попытка #","Trading attempt #"} , };

Die Datei TradeObj.mqh mit dem Basisobjekt des Handels wurde geringfügig geändert.

Die Methode für die Platzierung einer Pending Order verfügt über den Parameter für den Ordertyp, der die Ausführung definiert (zuvor wurde der Standardparameter verwendet):

bool SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Jetzt wird, wenn der übergebene Wert -1 überschreitet, der an die Methode übergebene Wert verwendet. Andernfalls wird der Standardparameterwert verwendet:

bool CTradeObj::SetOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const double price_stoplimit= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type== ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this .m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false ; } :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_result); this .m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.symbol = this .m_symbol; this .m_request.magic = (magic== ULONG_MAX ? this .m_magic : magic); this .m_request.volume = volume; this .m_request.type = type; this .m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; this .m_request.price = price; this .m_request.sl = sl; this .m_request.tp = tp; this .m_request.expiration = expiration; this .m_request.type_time = (type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : this .m_type_time); this .m_request.type_filling= ( type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : this .m_type_filling ); this .m_request.comment = (comment== NULL ? this .m_comment : comment); #ifdef __MQL5__ return (! this .m_async_mode ? :: OrderSend ( this .m_request, this .m_result) : :: OrderSendAsync ( this .m_request, this .m_result)); #else :: ResetLastError (); int ticket=:: OrderSend (m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,( int )m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,( int )m_request.magic,m_request.expiration, clrNONE ); :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick); if (ticket!= WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.order=ticket; this .m_result.price=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this .m_request.price); this .m_result.volume=(:: OrderSelect (ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this .m_request.volume); this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return true ; } else { this .m_result.retcode=:: GetLastError (); this .m_result.ask= this .m_tick.ask; this .m_result.bid= this .m_tick.bid; this .m_result.comment=CMessage::Text( this .m_result.retcode); return false ; } #endif }

Die Preise in den Handelsaufträgen wurden ebenfalls korrigiert. Wenn der Chart bisher auf den letzten Preisen basierte, wurde der Preis in dem Handelsauftrag als Ask und Last festgelegt. Jetzt ist es immer Ask und Bid, unabhängig von den Preisen, die zur Erstellung eines Charts verwendet wurden.



Weitere kleinere Änderungen finden Sie in den unten angehängten Dateien. Es hat keinen Sinn, hier auf sie einzugehen.



Fügen Sie in der Datei Trading.mqh im 'private' Abschnitt der Handelsklasse CTrading die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen und die Variable zur Speicherung der Anzahl der Handelsversuche hinzu:



class CTrading { private : CAccount *m_account; CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; CMarketCollection *m_market; CHistoryCollection *m_history; CArrayObj m_list_request ; CArrayInt m_list_errors; bool m_is_trade_disable; bool m_use_sound; uchar m_total_try ; ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; MqlTradeRequest m_request; ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior;

In Zukunft werden wir eine Liste mit Handelsanfragen verwenden, um die Objekte der ausstehenden Anforderungsklasse zu speichern, während die Variable m_total_versuch die Anzahl der Handelsversuche standardmäßig für eine Handelsklasse in ihrem Konstruktor enthalten soll:

CTrading::CTrading() { this .m_list_errors.Clear(); this .m_list_errors.Sort(); this .m_list_request.Clear() ; this .m_list_request.Sort(); this .m_total_try= TOTAL_TRY ; this .m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this .m_is_trade_disable= false ; this .m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); }

Hier löschen wir die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen und setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste dafür.



Hinzufügen des Preises der Platzierung einer Limit-Order für eine Order vom Typ StopLimit zu den Parametern der Methode zur Überprüfung des Preises in Bezug auf StopLevel:



bool CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const double limit= 0 );

Fügen Sie die Prüfung in die Methode selbst ein:

bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double price, const CSymbol *symbol_obj, const double limit= 0 ) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj. Point (); double pr=( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); return ( limit== 0 ? ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ) : ( order_type== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? limit<(price-lv) : order_type== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit>(price+lv) : true ) ); }

Hier ist der Preis der Limit-Order gleich null, überprüfen Sie die Preise von Stop- und Limit-Orders, andernfalls prüfen Sie die Preise der Stop-Limit-Orders (der Preis der Limit-Order im Verhältnis zum Preis der Stop-Order, zu dem eine Stop-Limit-Order aktiviert wird).

Übergeben Sie den Fehlercode an die Methode, die die Art und Weise der Fehlerbehandlung wiedergibt, und fügen Sie den Zeiger auf das Handelsobjekt in der Fehlerkorrekturmethode hinzu:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code ); ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj, CTradeObj *trade_obj );

Da wir mehrere Methoden haben, um Positionen zu eröffnen und Aufträge zu erteilen, haben sich alle als fast gleich herausgestellt. Der Unterschied besteht nur in den Arten der eröffneten Positionen und der erteilten Aufträge.

Um zu vermeiden, dass für jede Methode derselbe Code geschrieben wird, deklarieren und implementieren Sie zwei 'private' Methoden — zum Öffnen einer Position und zum Platzieren von Pending-Orders:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition ( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceOrder ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); public :

Im 'public' Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir den Timer wir müssen mit der Klasse der ausstehenden Anfragen arbeiten, die Methode, die die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen zurückgibt und die Methode, die die Anzahl der Handelsversuche festlegt:



public : CTrading(); void OnTimer ( void ) ; void OnInit (CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this .m_account=account; this .m_symbols=symbols; this .m_market=market; this .m_history=history; } CArrayInt *GetListErrors( void ) { return & this .m_list_errors; } CArrayObj *GetListRequests( void ) { return & this .m_list_request;} void SetTotalTry( const uchar number) { this .m_total_try=number; }

Verbessern wir die Spezifikation der Methode zum Schließen von Positionen mit einem schließenden Volumen. Der Standardwert ist WRONG_VALUE — schließen der ganzen Position, sonst — teilweise Schließung mit einem bestimmten Volumen:

bool ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const double volume= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX );

In den Spezifikationen der Methoden zur Platzierung von Pending Order fügen wir die Arten der Auftragsausführung für den Rest hinzu. Bisher wurde immer der Standardwert für die Klasse verwendet. Der Wert für die Art der Auftragsausführung wird nun basierend auf dem an die Methode übergebenen Wert ausgewählt. Im Fall von WRONG_VALUE wird der angegebene Wert standardmäßig gesetzt, andernfalls wird der der Methode übergebene verwendet:



template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool ModifyOrder( const ulong ticket, const PS price= WRONG_VALUE , const SL sl= WRONG_VALUE , const TP tp= WRONG_VALUE , const PL limit= WRONG_VALUE , datetime expiration= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

Lassen Sie uns den Timer implementieren. Bislang werden wir ein Werkstück zur Bearbeitung der Liste der anhängigen Anträge vorbereiten:

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { } }

Implementierung der Methode, die die Reaktionsmöglichkeiten der vom Handelsserver gesendeten Fehlercodes zurückgibt:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod( const uint result_code ) { switch (result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ case 9 : case 64 : case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 1 : case 2 : case 5 : case 7 : case 132 : case 133 : case 139 : case 140 : case 148 : case 149 : case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 3 : case 129 : case 130 : case 131 : case 134 : case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 1000 ; case 128 : case 135 : case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; #else case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; case 10007 : case 10012 : case 10017 : case 10018 : case 10023 : case 10025 : case 10028 : case 10032 : case 10033 : case 10034 : case 10035 : case 10036 : case 10039 : case 10040 : case 10041 : case 10042 : case 10043 : case 10044 : case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; case 10004 : case 10006 : case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; case 10013 : case 10014 : case 10015 : case 10016 : case 10019 : case 10022 : case 10030 : case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 10000 ; case 10011 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10031 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; case 10008 : case 10009 : case 10010 : #endif default : break ; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

Hier ist alles einfach: Die Methode empfängt den vom Server erhaltenen Code, nachdem eine Handelsanfrage an ihn gesendet wurde. Dann werden die Codes, die einen Fehler beheben können, von der Fehlerbehebungsmethode behandelt, die Codes, die eine Datenaktualisierung und das erneute Senden einer Anfrage erfordern, werden entsprechend behandelt, usw.

Da MQL5- und MQL4-Server unterschiedliche Fehlercodes zurückgeben, verfügt die Methode über die bedingte Kompilierung für MQL4 und MQL5.

Alle Codes, die die gleiche Art der Behandlung erfordern, werden in einem einzigen Fall des Operators switch gruppiert und geben die einheitliche Methode zur Behandlung des Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers zurück.



Implementierung der Methode zur Behandlung von Handelsserver-Fehlern:

ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting( MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj, CTradeObj *trade_obj) { int total= this .m_list_errors.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10033 )) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10033 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10034 )) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10034 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } double price_set=( this .IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR) ? request.price : request.stoplimit); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,price_set,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,price_set,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); double shift= 0 ; if ( this .IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR)) { price_set=request.price; request.price= this .CorrectPricePending(order_type,price_set, 0 ,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); shift=request.price-price_set; if (request.stoplimit== 0 ) { if (request.sl> 0 ) request.sl= this .CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if (request.tp> 0 ) request.tp= this .CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); } } if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; } for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { int err= this .m_list_errors.At(i); if (err== NULL ) continue ; switch (err) { case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break ; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl= 0 ; break ; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp= 0 ; break ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume= this .CorrectVolume(request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if (request.volume== 0 ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break ; } case 10021 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case 10031 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10031 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) 5000 ; default : break ; } } trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 0 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; }

In den Code-Kommentaren der Methodenliste werden alle Aktionen aufgeführt, die auf die Behandlung von Fehlern abzielen, die vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben werden.

Implementation der 'private' Methode zur Eröffnung einer Position:

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=( ENUM_ORDER_TYPE )type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type, 0 ,sl,tp, 0 ,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN, 0 , this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { :: Sleep (method); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break ; } } } return res; }

Kauf-

Verkaus-

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell ( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); }

Diese Methode wird direkt im Code ausführlich kommentiert und soll zur Eröffnung vonundPositionen verwendet werden:

Die übliche 'private' Methode zur Eröffnung einer Position Angabe des geöffneten Positionstyps wird in diesen Methoden einfach aufgerufen.



Die Implementierung der 'private' Methode zur Platzierung von Pending-Orders:

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { Sleep (method); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break ; } } } return res; }

Diese Methode wird direkt detailliert im Code kommentiert und soll verwendet werden, um verschiedene Arten von Pending-Orders zu platzieren:

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #else return true ; #endif } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price, 0 ,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ return this .PlaceOrder( ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); #else return true ; #endif }

Die übrigen Methoden sind notwendig, um Positionen zu schließen und Pending-Orders zu entfernen. Die Methoden zur Änderung von Positionen und Orders sind ähnlich wie die 'private' Methoden zur Eröffnung von Positionen/Platzierung von Pending-Orders. Alle Methodencodes sind detaillierte kommentiert. Alle Dateien sind unten angehängt.

Damit ist die gesamte Arbeit mit der Handelsklasse in dieser Phase abgeschlossen.

Jetzt müssen nur noch einige Änderungen an der Basisobjektklasse CEngine in der Bibliothek vorgenommen werden.



In Anbetracht der schwebenden Natur des Mindeststopps und der ausstehenden Order-Levels (StopLevel) müssen wir den Spread-Multiplikator festlegen, da in solchen Fällen oft ein Spread multipliziert mit einem bestimmten Wert verwendet wird, um den akzeptablen Stopp-Order-Abstand festzulegen. Dies bedeutet, dass wir die Methode benötigen, die es ermöglicht, den Spread-Multiplikator für die Handelsklasse festzulegen.

Deklarieren Sie die folgende Methode im 'public' Bereich der Klasse:

void SetSpreadMultiplier ( const uint value = 1 , const string symbol=NULL) { this .m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier( value ,symbol); }

Die Methode ruft einfach die gleichnamige Handelsklassenmethode auf, die wir bereits im vorigen Artikel untersucht haben und die es uns erlaubt, sowohl einen einzigen gemeinsamen Multiplikator für alle verwendeten Symbole als auch individuelle Multiplikatoren für bestimmte Symbole zu setzen.

Da die Handelsklasse in Kürze den Timer für die Arbeit mit ausstehenden Anfragen verwenden wird, erstellen Sie den neuen Timer für die Handelsklasse im Klassenkonstruktor von CEngine:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ), m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Fügen Sie im Timer der Klasse CEngine den Block für die Arbeit des Timers der Handelsklasse hinzu:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl(); if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } else this .SymbolEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } else this .m_trading. OnTimer (); } } }

Für das vollständige Schließen einer Position muss die Methode etwas geändert werden:

bool CEngine::ClosePosition( const ulong ticket, const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX ) { return this .m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket, WRONG_VALUE ,comment,deviation); }

Da wir jetzt die gemeinsame Methode zum Schließen einer Position sowohl für das vollständige als auch für das teilweise Schließen haben, müssen wir -1 als Volumen der geschlossenen Position für die vollständige Positionsschließung übergeben.



Damit sind die notwendigen Änderungen und Verbesserungen für die Behandlung der Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers abgeschlossen.



Tests

Um die Behandlung der vom Handelsserver zurückgegebenen Fehler zu überprüfen, wäre es sinnvoll, die Handelsbedingungen festzulegen, die Fehler verursachen, z.B. Ausführungsverzögerungen. Während der Verzögerung ändern sich die Preise, die den entsprechenden Fehler verursachen.

Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part25\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart25.mq5.

Wir könnten den EA ohne Änderungen starten, aber lassen Sie uns zunächst einige Verbesserungen vornehmen.

Im Block der EA-Eingaben ändern wir den Standardwert für den Slippage (Schlupf) von null auf fünf Punkte und fügen auch den Spread-Multiplikator hinzu:



input ulong InpMagic = 123 ; input double InpLots = 0.1 ; input uint InpStopLoss = 50 ; input uint InpTakeProfit = 50 ; input uint InpDistance = 50 ; input uint InpDistanceSL = 50 ; input uint InpSlippage = 5 ; input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1 ; sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40 ; sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10 ; input uint InpTrailingStop = 50 ; input uint InpTrailingStep = 20 ; input uint InpTrailingStart = 0 ; input uint InpStopLossModify = 20 ; input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60 ; sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY" ; sinput bool InpUseSounds = true ;

In der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion legen wir den Spread-Multiplikator für alle Handelsobjekte aller verwendeten Symbole fest und kommentieren die Blockeinstellungskontrolle über die Erhöhung der Symbolparameterwerte aus, um die Verfolgung und das Senden redundanter Einträge an das Testerjournal zu vermeiden:



void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

Stellen Sie die Ausführungsverzögerung von 4 Sekunden im Strategietester ein.

Wählen Sie dazu "Benutzerdefinierte Verzögerung ..." im Dropdown-Menü



... und geben Sie 4000 Millisekunden in das neue Eingabefeld ein:







Jetzt werden alle an den Server gesendeten Handelsaufträge im Tester um vier Sekunden verzögert.

Starten Sie den EA im visuellen Modus und versuchen Sie, mehrere Positionen zu öffnen und diese dann in einem schnellen Markt zu schließen:

Wie wir sehen, ist es nicht immer möglich, eine Position zu eröffnen, wenn wir ein Requote erhalten. Der EA macht die erforderliche Anzahl von Handelsversuchen (die Vorgabe ist nicht mehr als fünf). Dies wird durch die Eingabe "Trading attempt" bestätigt, die die Anzahl der Versuche und die Versuche bei Requotes angeben. Bei gleichzeitiger Schließung von Positionen erhalten wir wieder Requotes. Die letzte Position nach fünf Versuchen wurde nie geschlossen. Es gelang mir, sie nach einigen erfolglosen Versuchen manuell zu schließen. Jedenfalls führte der EA den in der Bibliothek eingebauten Algorithmus mit der angegebenen Anzahl von wiederholten Handelsversuchen aus.

In den letzten Versionen von MetaTrader 5 (ab build 2201) verfügt der Tester über die Möglichkeit, Parameter eines Symbols einzustellen, an dem der Test durchgeführt wird. So ist es möglich, Handelsbeschränkungen für ein Symbol festzulegen und das Verhalten der Bibliothek zu testen, wenn die Symbolbeschränkungen erkannt werden.

Um das Fenster für die Symboleinstellungen aufzurufen, klicken Sie auf die Schaltfläche rechts neben der Auswahl des getesteten Zeitrahmens:

Erlauben Sie die Eröffnung von Kaufpositionen nur für ein Symbol und setzen Sie die Volumenbegrenzung von gleichzeitig geöffneten Positionen und platzierten Pending-Orders in einer Richtung auf 0,5.

So können wir nur Kaufpositionen nutzen und haben das maximale Gesamtvolumen der Kaufpositionen und Aufträge von nicht mehr als 0,5 Lot im Markt. Mit anderen Worten, wenn wir eine Position mit dem Lot 0,1 eröffnen, können wir nur fünf Positionen eröffnen oder eine einzige Pending-Order platzieren und vier Positionen eröffnen:





Für mehr Authentizität könnten wir die automatische Schließung von Positionen deaktivieren, wenn ein bestimmter Gewinn überschritten wird. Wir sehen jedoch, dass wir keine Verkaufsposition eröffnen konnten und die Warnung erhielten, dass nur Kaufpositionen auf ein Symbol erlaubt sind. Weiterhin erhalten wir beim Versuch, eine Anzahl von Positionen zu öffnen, deren Gesamtvolumen 0,5 Lots übersteigt, die Meldung, dass wir eine Position nicht öffnen können, weil das maximale Gesamtvolumen von Positionen und Aufträgen in einer Richtung überschritten wird.

Sie können diese und viele andere Funktionen im Zusammenhang mit Symbolparametern im Terminal-Beta-Versionstester ab der Version 2201 testen.

Um die neueste Betaversion des Terminals zu erhalten, verbinden Sie sich einfach mit der MetaQuotes-Demo und wählen Sie im Menü Hilfe die Option Neueste Betaversion:





Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir ausstehende Handelsanträge umsetzen.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

