Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XXV): Behandlung der Fehlermeldungen von Server
Konzept
Wir haben bereits die Überprüfung der gültigen Parameter des Terminals, des Kontos und des Handelssymbols sowie die Automatische Korrektur ungültiger Handelsauftragsparameter implementiert. Jetzt muss nur noch die Behandlung von Server-Antworten auf gesendete Handelsaufträge implementiert werden.
Nachdem wir einen Handelsauftrag an den Server gesendet haben, müssen wir die Antwort überprüfen. Der Server gibt uns die Abwesenheit von Fehlern oder die Fehlercodes zurück, die wir bearbeiten müssen.
Wir werden die Behandlung genau so durchführen, wie wir ungültige Handelsauftragsparameter verarbeiten:
- Kein Fehler — ein Auftrag wurde erfolgreich zur Ausführung in die Warteschlange gestellt.
- Handel für die EA deaktivieren — zum Beispiel ein vollständiges Verbot von Handelsoperationen von der Serverseite aus.
- Handelsmethode beenden — z.B. ist es unmöglich, eine Order erfolgreich an den Server zu senden, eine Position ist bereits geschlossen oder eine Pending Order wurde schon entfernt.
- Korrigieren der Parameter der Handelsanfrage und sie wiederholen — es gibt einige ungültige Werte in den Parametern der Handelsorder. Höchstwahrscheinlich wurden die Daten bei der Vorbereitung einer Serveranfrage geändert, und nun ist eine entsprechende Anpassung erforderlich.
- Daten aktualisieren und wiederholen — die Serverdaten haben sich geändert, es besteht jedoch keine Notwendigkeit, die Werte der Handelsanfrage anzupassen.
- Warten und Wiederholen — Warten ist erforderlich, z.B. wenn der Preis nahe an einem der Positions-Stopp-Level liegt, deaktiviert der Parameter FreezeLevel die Änderung, da die Stop-Order bereits aktiviert worden sein kann. Mit Warten können Sie entweder auf die Aktivierung einer Stop-Order und die Stornierung einer Handelsanforderung oder auf das Verlassen des Freeze-Bereichs warten, so dass die Order erfolgreich an den Server gesendet wird,
- Erstellen Sie eine schwebende Anfrage — die wird im nächsten Artikel besprochen.
Die Rückgabecodes sind zahlreicher als diejenigen, die zur Behebung möglicher Fehler in einem Handelsauftrag implementiert wurden. Außerdem kann nicht jeder Code korrigiert werden, um eine Anfrage zu wiederholen. Um Fehler, die behoben werden können, auszuschließen, werden wir versuchen, diese zu bearbeiten und an einen Handelsauftrag zurückzuschicken.
Bei den Methoden zum Senden von Handelsanfragen ist die Schleife für das erneute Senden einer Handelsorder an den Server in den Methoden zum Senden von Handelsanfragen einzurichten. Mit anderen Worten: Wenn wir nach der ersten Anfrage an den Server einen Fehler erhalten, senden wir den Handelsauftrag so oft, wie es definierte Handelsversuche für die Handelsklasse gibt — entweder bis der Auftrag erfolgreich an den Server gesendet wird oder bevor alle Versuche unternommen werden.
Wenn alle Versuche, den Auftrag an den Server zu senden, erfolglos sind, kehren wir mit false von der Handelsmethode zurück. In diesem Fall können wir den letzten Fehlercode im aufrufenden Programm sehen. Der Code wird vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben, so dass wir über die Behandlung des Fehlers entscheiden können.
Jetzt ist es Zeit für die Umsetzung.
Umsetzung
Im Abschnitt des vereinfachten Zugriffs auf die Kontoobjekteigenschaften der Kontoklasse Konto in der Datei Account.mqh fügen wir die Methode hinzu, die das Flag für die Arbeit mit dem Hedgetyp des Kontos zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the account object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Return the account's integer properties ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode(void) const { return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); } long FIFOClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_FIFO_CLOSE); } bool IsHedge(void) const { return this.MarginMode()==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING; } //--- Return the account's real properties
In der Datei Defines.mqh fügen wir die Makro-Substitution hinzu, um die Standardanzahl der Handelsversuche für eine Handelsklasse anzugeben.
In diesem Artikel werden wir uns auf die Erstellung von anhängigen Anfragen vorbereiten, daher brauchen wir den Timer für die Handelsklasse.
Lassen Sie uns daher die Parameter des Timers der Handelsklasse sofort schreiben:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Macro-Substitution | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Beschreibung der Funktion mit der Zeilennummer des Fehlers #define DFUN_ERR_LINE (__FUNCTION__+(TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)=="Russian" ? ", Page " : ", Line ")+(string)__LINE__+": ") #define DFUN (__FUNCTION__+": ") // "Function description" #define COUNTRY_LANG ("Russian") // Country language #define END_TIME (D'31.12.3000 23:59:59') // End date for account history data requests #define TIMER_FREQUENCY (16) // Minimal frequency of the library timer in milliseconds #define TOTAL_TRY (5) // Default number of trading attempts //--- Standard sounds #define SND_ALERT "alert.wav" #define SND_ALERT2 "alert2.wav" #define SND_CONNECT "connect.wav" #define SND_DISCONNECT "disconnect.wav" #define SND_EMAIL "email.wav" #define SND_EXPERT "expert.wav" #define SND_NEWS "news.wav" #define SND_OK "ok.wav" #define SND_REQUEST "request.wav" #define SND_STOPS "stops.wav" #define SND_TICK "tick.wav" #define SND_TIMEOUT "timeout.wav" #define SND_WAIT "wait.wav" //--- Parameters of the orders and deals collection timer #define COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE (250) // Orders and deals collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Increment of the orders and deals collection timer counter #define COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID (1) // Orders and deals collection timer counter ID //--- Parameters of the account collection timer #define COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE (1000) // Account collection timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Account timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID (2) // Account timer counter ID //--- Symbol collection timer 1 parameters #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1 (100) // Pause of the symbol collection timer 1 in milliseconds (for scanning market watch symbols) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1 (16) // Increment of the symbol timer 1 counter #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1 (3) // Symbol timer 1 counter ID //--- Symbol collection timer 2 parameters #define COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2 (300) // Pause of the symbol collection timer 2 in milliseconds (for events of the market watch symbol list) #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2 (16) // Increment of the symbol timer 2 counter #define COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2 (4) // Symbol timer 2 counter ID //--- Trading class timer parameters #define COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE (300) // Trading class timer pause in milliseconds #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP (16) // Trading class timer counter increment #define COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID (5) // Trading class timer counter ID //--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x7779) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777A) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777B) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777C) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777D) // Symbol collection list ID //--- Data parameters for file operations #define DIRECTORY ("DoEasy\\") // Library directory for storing object folders #define RESOURCE_DIR ("DoEasy\\Resource\\") // Library directory for storing resource folders //--- Symbol parameters #define CLR_DEFAULT (0xFF000000) // Default color #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL (1000) // Total number of working symbols //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fügen Sie zwei Flags zur Liste der Flags der Fehlerbehandlungsmethoden des Handelsservers hinzu — das Flag eines Preisfehlers einer Pending Order und das Flag des Preisfehlers einer Stop-Limit-Order . Fügen Sie außerdem die Methode zur Korrektur der Parameter von Handelsaufträgen zu den Methoden zur Behandlung von Fehlern und den Return-Codes des Handelsservers hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Flags indicating the trading request error handling methods | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS { TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR = 0, // No error TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_FATAL_ERROR = 1, // Disable trading for an EA (critical error) - exit TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR = 2, // Library internal error - exit TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_ERROR_IN_LIST = 4, // Error in the list - handle (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD) TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR = 8, // Placement price error TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_LIMIT_ERROR = 16, // Limit order price error }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| The methods of handling errors and server return codes | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD { ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK, // No errors ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE, // Disable trading for the EA ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT, // Exit the trading method ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT, // Correct trading request parameters and repeat ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH, // Update data and repeat ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING, // Create a pending request ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT, // Wait and repeat }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Schreiben Sie die neuen Nachrichtenindizes in die Datei Datas.mqh:
//--- CTrading MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trade operations are not allowed in the terminal (the AutoTrading button is disabled) MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // EA is not allowed to trade (F7 --> Common --> Allow Automated Trading) MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trading is disabled for the current account MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED, // Trading on the trading server side is disabled for EAs on the current account MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_REJECTED_DUE, // Request was rejected before sending to the server due to: MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_REQUEST, // Invalid request: MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR, // Insufficient funds for performing a trade MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED, // Exceeded maximum allowed aggregate volume of orders and positions in one direction MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME, // Request volume is less than the minimum acceptable one MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME, // Request volume exceeds the maximum acceptable one MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED, // Close by is disabled MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP, // Request volume is not a multiple of the minimum lot change step gradation MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL, // Symbols of opposite positions are not equal MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // StopLoss violates requirements for symbol's StopLevel MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // TakeProfit violates requirements for symbol's StopLevel MSG_LIB_TEXT_PRICE_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // Order distance in points is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_LIMIT_LESS_STOP_LEVEL, // Limit order distance in points relative to a stop order is less than a value allowed by symbol's StopLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to StopLoss is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to TakeProfit is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL, // The distance from the price to an order activation level is less than a value allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel parameter MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE, // Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE, // Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE, // Unsupported price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE, // Unsupported limit order price parameter type (should be 'int' or 'double') MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ, // Unsupported price parameter type in a request MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE, // Trading disabled for the EA until the reason is eliminated MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED, // Trading operation is interrupted MSG_LIB_TEXT_CORRECTED_TRADE_REQUEST, // Correcting trading request parameters MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST, // Creating a pending request MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT, // Unable to correct a lot MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, // Failed to create a pending request MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, // Trading attempt # };
und die Nachrichtentexte:
{"Дистанция установки ордера в пунктах меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place order in points less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция установки лимит-ордера относительно стоп-ордера меньше разрешённой параметром StopLevel символа","Distance to place limit order relative to stop order less than allowed by symbol's StopLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до StopLoss меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to StopLoss less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до TakeProfit меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to TakeProfit less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Дистанция от цены до цены срабатывания ордера меньше разрешённой параметром FreezeLevel символа","Distance from price to order triggering price less than allowed by symbol's FreezeLevel"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра StopLoss (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported StopLoss parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра TakeProfit (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported TakeProfit parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported price parameter type (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены limit-ордера (необходимо int или double)","Unsupported type of price parameter for limit order (int or double required)"}, {"Неподдерживаемый тип параметра цены в запросе","Unsupported price parameter type in request"}, {"Торговля отключена для эксперта до устранения причины запрета","Trading for expert disabled till this ban eliminated"}, {"Торговая операция прервана","Trading operation aborted"}, {"Корректировка параметров торгового запроса ...","Correction of trade request parameters ..."}, {"Создание отложенного запроса","Create pending request"}, {"Нет возможности скорректировать лот","Unable to correct lot"}, {"Не удалось создать отложенный запрос","Failed to create pending request"}, {"Торговая попытка #","Trading attempt #"}, };
Die Datei TradeObj.mqh mit dem Basisobjekt des Handels wurde geringfügig geändert.
Die Methode für die Platzierung einer Pending Order verfügt über den Parameter für den Ordertyp, der die Ausführung definiert (zuvor wurde der Standardparameter verwendet):
//--- Place an order bool SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const double price_stoplimit=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
Jetzt wird, wenn der übergebene Wert -1 überschreitet, der an die Methode übergebene Wert verwendet. Andernfalls wird der Standardparameterwert verwendet:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set an order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::SetOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE type, const double volume, const double price, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const double price_stoplimit=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { ::ResetLastError(); //--- If an invalid order type has been passed, write the error code and description, send the message to the journal and return 'false' if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL || type==ORDER_TYPE_CLOSE_BY #ifdef __MQL4__ || type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT #endif ) { this.m_result.retcode=MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_INVALID_ORDER_TYPE),OrderTypeDescription(type)); return false; } //--- Clear the structures ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); ::ZeroMemory(this.m_result); //--- Fill in the request structure this.m_request.action = TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; this.m_request.symbol = this.m_symbol; this.m_request.magic = (magic==ULONG_MAX ? this.m_magic : magic); this.m_request.volume = volume; this.m_request.type = type; this.m_request.stoplimit = price_stoplimit; this.m_request.price = price; this.m_request.sl = sl; this.m_request.tp = tp; this.m_request.expiration = expiration; this.m_request.type_time = (type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : this.m_type_time); this.m_request.type_filling= (type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : this.m_type_filling); this.m_request.comment = (comment==NULL ? this.m_comment : comment); //--- Return the result of sending a request to the server #ifdef __MQL5__ return(!this.m_async_mode ? ::OrderSend(this.m_request,this.m_result) : ::OrderSendAsync(this.m_request,this.m_result)); #else ::ResetLastError(); int ticket=::OrderSend(m_request.symbol,m_request.type,m_request.volume,m_request.price,(int)m_request.deviation,m_request.sl,m_request.tp,m_request.comment,(int)m_request.magic,m_request.expiration,clrNONE); ::SymbolInfoTick(this.m_symbol,this.m_tick); if(ticket!=WRONG_VALUE) { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.ask=this.m_tick.ask; this.m_result.bid=this.m_tick.bid; this.m_result.order=ticket; this.m_result.price=(::OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderOpenPrice() : this.m_request.price); this.m_result.volume=(::OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET) ? ::OrderLots() : this.m_request.volume); this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); return true; } else { this.m_result.retcode=::GetLastError(); this.m_result.ask=this.m_tick.ask; this.m_result.bid=this.m_tick.bid; this.m_result.comment=CMessage::Text(this.m_result.retcode); return false; } #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die Preise in den Handelsaufträgen wurden ebenfalls korrigiert. Wenn der Chart bisher auf den letzten Preisen basierte, wurde der Preis in dem Handelsauftrag als Ask und Last festgelegt. Jetzt ist es immer Ask und Bid, unabhängig von den Preisen, die zur Erstellung eines Charts verwendet wurden.
Weitere kleinere Änderungen finden Sie in den unten angehängten Dateien. Es hat keinen Sinn, hier auf sie einzugehen.
Fügen Sie in der Datei Trading.mqh im 'private' Abschnitt der Handelsklasse CTrading die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen und die Variable zur Speicherung der Anzahl der Handelsversuche hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Trading class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CTrading { private: CAccount *m_account; // Pointer to the current account object CSymbolsCollection *m_symbols; // Pointer to the symbol collection list CMarketCollection *m_market; // Pointer to the list of the collection of market orders and positions CHistoryCollection *m_history; // Pointer to the list of the collection of historical orders and deals CArrayObj m_list_request; // List of pending requests CArrayInt m_list_errors; // Error list bool m_is_trade_disable; // Flag disabling trading bool m_use_sound; // The flag of using sounds of the object trading events uchar m_total_try; // Number of trading attempts ENUM_LOG_LEVEL m_log_level; // Logging level MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trading request prices ENUM_TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAGS m_error_reason_flags; // Flags of error source in a trading method ENUM_ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR m_err_handling_behavior; // Behavior when handling error
In Zukunft werden wir eine Liste mit Handelsanfragen verwenden, um die Objekte der ausstehenden Anforderungsklasse zu speichern, während die Variable m_total_versuch die Anzahl der Handelsversuche standardmäßig für eine Handelsklasse in ihrem Konstruktor enthalten soll:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Konstruktor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CTrading::CTrading() { this.m_list_errors.Clear(); this.m_list_errors.Sort(); this.m_list_request.Clear(); this.m_list_request.Sort(); this.m_total_try=TOTAL_TRY; this.m_log_level=LOG_LEVEL_ALL_MSG; this.m_is_trade_disable=false; this.m_err_handling_behavior=ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_CORRECT; ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier löschen wir die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen und setzen das Flag für die sortierte Liste dafür.
Hinzufügen des Preises der Platzierung einer Limit-Order für eine Order vom Typ StopLimit zu den Parametern der Methode zur Überprüfung des Preises in Bezug auf StopLevel:
bool CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const double limit=0);
Fügen Sie die Prüfung in die Methode selbst ein:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the flag checking the validity of the distance | //| from the price to the placement level by StopLevel | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CheckPriceByStopLevel(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const double price,const CSymbol *symbol_obj,const double limit=0) { double lv=symbol_obj.TradeStopLevel()*symbol_obj.Point(); double pr=(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? symbol_obj.Ask() : symbol_obj.Bid()); return (limit==0 ? //--- Order placement prices relative to the price ( order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT ? price<(pr-lv) : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT ? price>(pr+lv) : true ) : //--- Limit order placement prices relative to the stop order price ( order_type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT ? limit<(price-lv) : order_type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ? limit>(price+lv) : true ) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist der Preis der Limit-Order gleich null, überprüfen Sie die Preise von Stop- und Limit-Orders, andernfalls prüfen Sie die Preise der Stop-Limit-Orders (der Preis der Limit-Order im Verhältnis zum Preis der Stop-Order, zu dem eine Stop-Limit-Order aktiviert wird).
Übergeben Sie den Fehlercode an die Methode, die die Art und Weise der Fehlerbehandlung wiedergibt, und fügen Sie den Zeiger auf das Handelsobjekt in der Fehlerkorrekturmethode hinzu:
//--- Return the error handling method ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code); //--- Correct errors ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD RequestErrorsCorrecting(MqlTradeRequest &request,const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type,const uint spread_multiplier,CSymbol *symbol_obj,CTradeObj *trade_obj);
Da wir mehrere Methoden haben, um Positionen zu eröffnen und Aufträge zu erteilen, haben sich alle als fast gleich herausgestellt. Der Unterschied besteht nur in den Arten der eröffneten Positionen und der erteilten Aufträge.
Um zu vermeiden, dass für jede Methode derselbe Code geschrieben wird, deklarieren und implementieren Sie zwei 'private' Methoden — zum Öffnen einer Position und zum Platzieren von Pending-Orders:
//--- (1) Open a position, (2) place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); public: //--- Konstructor
Im 'public' Teil der Klasse deklarieren wir den Timer wir müssen mit der Klasse der ausstehenden Anfragen arbeiten, die Methode, die die Liste der ausstehenden Anfragen zurückgibt und die Methode, die die Anzahl der Handelsversuche festlegt:
public: //--- Konstructor CTrading(); //--- Timer void OnTimer(void); //--- Get the pointers to the lists (make sure to call the method in program's OnInit() since the symbol collection list is created there) void OnInit(CAccount *account,CSymbolsCollection *symbols,CMarketCollection *market,CHistoryCollection *history) { this.m_account=account; this.m_symbols=symbols; this.m_market=market; this.m_history=history; } //--- Return the list of (1) errors and (2) pending requests CArrayInt *GetListErrors(void) { return &this.m_list_errors; } CArrayObj *GetListRequests(void) { return &this.m_list_request;} //--- Set the number of trading attempts void SetTotalTry(const uchar number) { this.m_total_try=number; } //--- Check limitations and errors
Verbessern wir die Spezifikation der Methode zum Schließen von Positionen mit einem schließenden Volumen. Der Standardwert ist WRONG_VALUE — schließen der ganzen Position, sonst — teilweise Schließung mit einem bestimmten Volumen:
bool ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const double volume=WRONG_VALUE,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX);
In den Spezifikationen der Methoden zur Platzierung von Pending Order fügen wir die Arten der Auftragsausführung für den Rest hinzu. Bisher wurde immer der Standardwert für die Klasse verwendet. Der Wert für die Art der Auftragsausführung wird nun basierend auf dem an die Methode übergebenen Wert ausgewählt. Im Fall von WRONG_VALUE wird der angegebene Wert standardmäßig gesetzt, andernfalls wird der der Methode übergebene verwendet:
//--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Modify a pending order template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool ModifyOrder(const ulong ticket, const PS price=WRONG_VALUE, const SL sl=WRONG_VALUE, const TP tp=WRONG_VALUE, const PL limit=WRONG_VALUE, datetime expiration=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
Lassen Sie uns den Timer implementieren. Bislang werden wir ein Werkstück zur Bearbeitung der Liste der anhängigen Anträge vorbereiten:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTrading::OnTimer(void) { int total=this.m_list_request.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Implementierung der Methode, die die Reaktionsmöglichkeiten der vom Handelsserver gesendeten Fehlercodes zurückgibt:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the error handling method | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::ResultProccessingMethod(const uint result_code) { switch(result_code) { #ifdef __MQL4__ //--- Malfunctional trade operation case 9 : //--- Account disabled case 64 : //--- Invalid account number case 65 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; //--- No error but result is unknown case 1 : //--- General error case 2 : //--- Old client terminal version case 5 : //--- Not enough rights case 7 : //--- Market closed case 132 : //--- Trading disabled case 133 : //--- Order is locked and being processed case 139 : //--- Buy only case 140 : //--- The number of open and pending orders has reached the limit set by the broker case 148 : //--- Attempt to open an opposite order if hedging is disabled case 149 : //--- Attempt to close a position on a symbol contradicts the FIFO rule case 150 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; //--- Invalid trading request parameters case 3 : //--- Invalid price case 129 : //--- Invalid stop levels case 130 : //--- Invalid volume case 131 : //--- Not enough money to perform the operation case 134 : //--- Expirations are denied by broker case 147 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; //--- Trade server is busy case 4 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- No connection to the trade server case 6 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Too frequent requests case 8 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- No price case 136 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Broker is busy case 137 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Too many requests case 141 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Modification denied because the order is too close to market case 145 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Trade context is busy case 146 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)1000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- Trade timeout case 128 : //--- Price has changed case 135 : //--- New prices case 138 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; //--- MQL5 #else //--- Auto trading disabled by the server case 10026 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE; //--- Request canceled by a trader case 10007 : //--- Request expired case 10012 : //--- Trading disabled case 10017 : //--- Market closed case 10018 : //--- Order status changed case 10023 : //--- Request unchanged case 10025 : //--- Request blocked for handling case 10028 : //--- Transaction is allowed for live accounts only case 10032 : //--- The maximum number of pending orders is reached case 10033 : //--- Reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol case 10034 : //--- Invalid or prohibited order type case 10035 : //--- Position with the specified ID already closed case 10036 : //--- A close order is already present for a specified position case 10039 : //--- The maximum number of open positions is reached case 10040 : //--- Request to activate a pending order is rejected, the order is canceled case 10041 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only long positions are allowed" is set for the symbol case 10042 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only short positions are allowed" is set for the symbol case 10043 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions is allowed" is set for the symbol case 10044 : //--- Request is rejected, because the rule "Only closing of existing positions by FIFO rule is allowed" is set for the symbol case 10045 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; //--- Requote case 10004 : //--- Request rejected case 10006 : //--- Prices changed case 10020 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH; //--- Invalid request case 10013 : //--- Invalid request volume case 10014 : //--- Invalid request price case 10015 : //--- Invalid request stop levels case 10016 : //--- Insufficient funds for request execution case 10019 : //--- Invalid order expiration in a request case 10022 : //--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported case 10030 : //--- Closed volume exceeds the current position volume case 10038 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT; //--- No quotes to process the request case 10021 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT; //--- Too frequent requests case 10024 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT //--- An order or a position is frozen case 10029 : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)10000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT; //--- Request handling error case 10011 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; //--- Auto trading disabled by the client terminal case 10027 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; //--- No connection to the trade server case 10031 : return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING; //--- Order placed case 10008 : //--- Request executed case 10009 : //--- Request executed partially case 10010 : #endif //--- "OK" default: break; } return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hier ist alles einfach: Die Methode empfängt den vom Server erhaltenen Code, nachdem eine Handelsanfrage an ihn gesendet wurde. Dann werden die Codes, die einen Fehler beheben können, von der Fehlerbehebungsmethode behandelt, die Codes, die eine Datenaktualisierung und das erneute Senden einer Anfrage erfordern, werden entsprechend behandelt, usw.
Da MQL5- und MQL4-Server unterschiedliche Fehlercodes zurückgeben, verfügt die Methode über die bedingte Kompilierung für MQL4 und MQL5.
Alle Codes, die die gleiche Art der Behandlung erfordern, werden in einem einzigen Fall des Operators switch gruppiert und geben die einheitliche Methode zur Behandlung des Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers zurück.
Implementierung der Methode zur Behandlung von Handelsserver-Fehlern:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Correct errors | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD CTrading::RequestErrorsCorrecting(MqlTradeRequest &request, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const uint spread_multiplier, CSymbol *symbol_obj, CTradeObj *trade_obj) { //--- The empty error list means no errors are detected, return success int total=this.m_list_errors.Total(); if(total==0) return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; //--- Trading is disabled for the current account //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Trading on the trading server side is disabled for EAs on the current account //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_ACCOUNT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Trading operations are disabled in the terminal //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TERMINAL_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Trading operations are disabled for the EA //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_EA_NOT_TRADE_ENABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Disable trading on a symbol //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Close only //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Market orders are disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_MARKET_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Limit orders are disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Stop orders are disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- StopLimit orders are disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Sell only //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Buy only //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- CloseBy orders are disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_SYM_CLOSE_BY_ORDER_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Exceeded maximum allowed aggregate volume of orders and positions in one direction //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_MAX_VOLUME_LIMIT_EXCEEDED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Close by is disabled //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_ORDERS_DISABLED); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Symbols of opposite positions are not equal //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CLOSE_BY_SYMBOLS_UNEQUAL); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Unsupported price parameter type in a request //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PRICE_TYPE_IN_REQ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Trading disabled for the EA until the reason is eliminated //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- The maximum number of pending orders is reached //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10033)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10033); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Reached the maximum order and position volume for this symbol //--- write the error code to the base trading class object and return "exit from the trading method" if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10034)) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10034); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; } //--- Correcting trading request parameters //--- Price, according to which stop orders are placed double price_set=(this.IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR) ? request.price : request.stoplimit); //--- First, adjust stop orders relative to the order/position level if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.sl=this.CorrectStopLoss(order_type,price_set,request.sl,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if(this.IsPresentErorCode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_STOP_LEVEL)) request.tp=this.CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,price_set,request.tp,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); //--- Pending orders price double shift=0; if(this.IsPresentErrorFlag(TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_PRICE_ERROR)) { price_set=request.price; request.price=this.CorrectPricePending(order_type,price_set,0,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); shift=request.price-price_set; //--- If this is not a stop limit order, move stop orders by the calculated correcting order level shift if(request.stoplimit==0) { if(request.sl>0) request.sl=this.CorrectStopLoss(order_type,request.price,request.sl+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); if(request.tp>0) request.tp=this.CorrectTakeProfit(order_type,request.price,request.tp+shift,symbol_obj,spread_multiplier); } } //--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10030)) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); //--- Invalid order expiration in a request - if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10022)) { //--- if the expiration type is not supported as set by the expiration date and the expiration data is defined, reset the expiration date if(!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration>0) request.expiration=0; } //--- View the list of remaining errors and correct trading request parameters for(int i=0;i<total;i++) { int err=this.m_list_errors.At(i); if(err==NULL) continue; switch(err) { //--- Correct an invalid volume and disabling stop levels in a trading request case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_LESS_MIN_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQ_VOL_MORE_MAX_VOLUME : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_INVALID_VOLUME_STEP : request.volume=symbol_obj.NormalizedLot(request.volume); break; case MSG_SYM_SL_ORDER_DISABLED : request.sl=0; break; case MSG_SYM_TP_ORDER_DISABLED : request.tp=0; break; //--- If unable to select the position lot, return "abort trading attempt" since the funds are insufficient even for the minimum lot case MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_ENOUTH_MONEY_FOR : request.volume=this.CorrectVolume(request.price,order_type,symbol_obj,DFUN); if(request.volume==0) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_NOT_POSSIBILITY_CORRECT_LOT); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT; break; } //--- No quotes to process the request case 10021 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds //--- No connection to the trade server case 10031 : trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10031); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds //--- Proximity to the order activation level is handled by five-second waiting - during this time, the price may go beyond the freeze level case MSG_LIB_TEXT_SL_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_TP_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : case MSG_LIB_TEXT_PR_LESS_FREEZE_LEVEL : return (ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD)5000; // ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT - wait 5 seconds default: break; } } //--- No errors - return ОК trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(0); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); return ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
In den Code-Kommentaren der Methodenliste werden alle Aktionen aufgeführt, die auf die Behandlung von Fehlern abzielen, die vom Handelsserver zurückgegeben werden.
Implementation der 'private' Methode zur Eröffnung einer Position:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- Set the trading request result as 'true' and the error flag as "no errors" bool res=true; this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type=(ENUM_ORDER_TYPE)type; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name. If failed to get CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); //--- If failed to get - write the "internal error" flag, display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,0,sl,tp,0,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return false; } //--- Write the volume to the request structure this.m_request.volume=volume; //--- Get the method of handling errors from the CheckErrors() method while checking for errors in the request parameters ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume,symbol_obj.Ask(),action,order_type,symbol_obj,trade_obj,DFUN,0,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp); //--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency, //--- if there are limitations by StopLevel or FreezeLevel ... if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { //--- If trading is completely disabled, set the error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned) ::Sleep(method); //--- after waiting, update all data symbol_obj.Refresh(); } //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } //--- In the loop by the number of attempts for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++) { //--- Send the request res=trade_obj.OpenPosition(type,this.m_request.volume,this.m_request.sl,this.m_request.tp,magic,comment,deviation); //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true' if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true; } //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); //--- Get the error handling method method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true); break; } //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break; } //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue; } //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- update data and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue; } //--- If "Wait and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- in this implementation, we wait the number of milliseconds equal to the 'method' value and move on to the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { ::Sleep(method); continue; } //--- If "Create a pending request" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- create a pending request with the trading request parameters and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break; } } } //--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+Diese Methode wird direkt im Code ausführlich kommentiert und soll zur Eröffnung von Kauf- und Verkaus-Positionen verwendet werden:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die übliche 'private' Methode zur Eröffnung einer Position Angabe des geöffneten Positionstyps wird in diesen Methoden einfach aufgerufen.
Die Implementierung der 'private' Methode zur Platzierung von Pending-Orders:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { bool res=true; this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return false; } //--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency, //--- there are limitations on StopLevel - play the error sound and exit this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this.m_request.type_time=type_time; this.m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume, this.m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this.m_request.stoplimit, this.m_request.sl, this.m_request.tp); if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { //--- If trading is completely disabled if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned) ::Sleep(method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } //--- In the loop by the number of attempts for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++) { //--- Send the request res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this.m_request.volume, this.m_request.price, this.m_request.sl, this.m_request.tp, this.m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this.m_request.expiration, this.m_request.type_time, this.m_request.type_filling); //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true' if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true; } //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true); break; } //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break; } //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue; } //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- update data and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue; } //--- If "Wait and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- in this implementation, we wait the number of milliseconds equal to the 'method' value and move on to the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { Sleep(method); continue; } //--- If "Create a pending request" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- create a pending request with the trading request parameters and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING) { break; } } } //--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Diese Methode wird direkt detailliert im Code kommentiert und soll verwendet werden, um verschiedene Arten von Pending-Orders zu platzieren:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { #ifdef __MQL5__ //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); //--- MQL4 #else return true; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price,0,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { #ifdef __MQL5__ //--- Return the result of sending a trading request using the PlaceOrder() method return this.PlaceOrder(ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT,volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); //--- MQL4 #else return true; #endif } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Die übrigen Methoden sind notwendig, um Positionen zu schließen und Pending-Orders zu entfernen. Die Methoden zur Änderung von Positionen und Orders sind ähnlich wie die 'private' Methoden zur Eröffnung von Positionen/Platzierung von Pending-Orders. Alle Methodencodes sind detaillierte kommentiert. Alle Dateien sind unten angehängt.
Damit ist die gesamte Arbeit mit der Handelsklasse in dieser Phase abgeschlossen.
Jetzt müssen nur noch einige Änderungen an der Basisobjektklasse CEngine in der Bibliothek vorgenommen werden.
In Anbetracht der schwebenden Natur des Mindeststopps und der ausstehenden Order-Levels (StopLevel) müssen wir den Spread-Multiplikator festlegen, da in solchen Fällen oft ein Spread multipliziert mit einem bestimmten Wert verwendet wird, um den akzeptablen Stopp-Order-Abstand festzulegen. Dies bedeutet, dass wir die Methode benötigen, die es ermöglicht, den Spread-Multiplikator für die Handelsklasse festzulegen.
Deklarieren Sie die folgende Methode im 'public' Bereich der Klasse:
//--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection void SetSpreadMultiplier(const uint value=1,const string symbol=NULL) { this.m_trading.SetSpreadMultiplier(value,symbol); } //--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position
Die Methode ruft einfach die gleichnamige Handelsklassenmethode auf, die wir bereits im vorigen Artikel untersucht haben und die es uns erlaubt, sowohl einen einzigen gemeinsamen Multiplikator für alle verwendeten Symbole als auch individuelle Multiplikatoren für bestimmte Symbole zu setzen.
Da die Handelsklasse in Kürze den Timer für die Arbeit mit ausstehenden Anfragen verwenden wird, erstellen Sie den neuen Timer für die Handelsklasse im Klassenkonstruktor von CEngine:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine Konstruktor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start(true), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_last_symbol_event(WRONG_VALUE), m_global_error(ERR_SUCCESS) { this.m_is_hedge=#ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool(::AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING) #endif; this.m_is_tester=::MQLInfoInteger(MQL_TESTER); this.m_list_counters.Sort(); this.m_list_counters.Clear(); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); this.CreateCounter(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_REQ_PAUSE); ::ResetLastError(); #ifdef __MQL5__ if(!::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } //---__MQL4__ #else if(!this.IsTester() && !::EventSetMillisecondTimer(TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { ::Print(DFUN_ERR_LINE,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_FAILED_CREATE_TIMER),(string)::GetLastError()); this.m_global_error=::GetLastError(); } #endif //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Fügen Sie im Timer der Klasse CEngine den Block für die Arbeit des Timers der Handelsklasse hinzu:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CEngine Timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CEngine::OnTimer(void) { //--- Timer der Kollektion der historischen Aufträge und Deals, und aus der Marktorders und Positionen int index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the order, deal and position collections events if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.TradeEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else this.TradeEventsControl(); } } //--- Account collection timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the account collection events if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.AccountEventsControl(); } //--- If this is a tester, work with collection events by tick else this.AccountEventsControl(); } } //--- Timer 1 of the symbol collection (updating symbol quote data in the collection) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If the pause is over, update quote data of all symbols in the collection if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } //--- In case of a tester, update quote data of all collection symbols by tick else this.m_symbols.RefreshRates(); } } //--- Timer 2 of the symbol collection (updating all data of all symbols in the collection and tracking symbl and symbol search events in the market watch window) index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If the pause is over if(counter.IsTimeDone()) { //--- update data and work with events of all symbols in the collection this.SymbolEventsControl(); //--- When working with the market watch list, check the market watch window events if(this.m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this.MarketWatchEventsControl(); } } //--- If this is a tester, work with events of all symbols in the collection by tick else this.SymbolEventsControl(); } } //--- Trading class timer index=this.CounterIndex(COLLECTION_REQ_COUNTER_ID); if(index>WRONG_VALUE) { CTimerCounter* counter=this.m_list_counters.At(index); if(counter!=NULL) { //--- If this is not a tester if(!this.IsTester()) { //--- If unpaused, work with the list of pending requests if(counter.IsTimeDone()) this.m_trading.OnTimer(); } //--- In case of the tester, work with the list of pending orders by tick else this.m_trading.OnTimer(); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Für das vollständige Schließen einer Position muss die Methode etwas geändert werden:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Close a position in full | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CEngine::ClosePosition(const ulong ticket,const string comment=NULL,const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX) { return this.m_trading.ClosePosition(ticket,WRONG_VALUE,comment,deviation); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Da wir jetzt die gemeinsame Methode zum Schließen einer Position sowohl für das vollständige als auch für das teilweise Schließen haben, müssen wir -1 als Volumen der geschlossenen Position für die vollständige Positionsschließung übergeben.
Damit sind die notwendigen Änderungen und Verbesserungen für die Behandlung der Rückgabecodes des Handelsservers abgeschlossen.
Tests
Um die Behandlung der vom Handelsserver zurückgegebenen Fehler zu überprüfen, wäre es sinnvoll, die Handelsbedingungen festzulegen, die Fehler verursachen, z.B. Ausführungsverzögerungen. Während der Verzögerung ändern sich die Preise, die den entsprechenden Fehler verursachen.
Um den Test durchzuführen, verwenden wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part25\ unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart25.mq5.
Wir könnten den EA ohne Änderungen starten, aber lassen Sie uns zunächst einige Verbesserungen vornehmen.
Im Block der EA-Eingaben ändern wir den Standardwert für den Slippage (Schlupf) von null auf fünf Punkte und fügen auch den Spread-Multiplikator hinzu:
//--- Eingabeparameter input ulong InpMagic = 123; // Magic number input double InpLots = 0.1; // Lots input uint InpStopLoss = 50; // StopLoss in points input uint InpTakeProfit = 50; // TakeProfit in points input uint InpDistance = 50; // Pending orders distance (points) input uint InpDistanceSL = 50; // StopLimit orders distance (points) input uint InpSlippage = 5; // Slippage in points input uint InpSpreadMultiplier = 1; // Spread multiplier for adjusting stop-orders by StopLevel sinput double InpWithdrawal = 10; // Withdrawal funds (in tester) sinput uint InpButtShiftX = 40; // Buttons X shift sinput uint InpButtShiftY = 10; // Buttons Y shift input uint InpTrailingStop = 50; // Trailing Stop (points) input uint InpTrailingStep = 20; // Trailing Step (points) input uint InpTrailingStart = 0; // Trailing Start (points) input uint InpStopLossModify = 20; // StopLoss for modification (points) input uint InpTakeProfitModify = 60; // TakeProfit for modification (points) sinput ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE InpModeUsedSymbols = SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; // Mode of used symbols list sinput string InpUsedSymbols = "EURUSD,AUDUSD,EURAUD,EURCAD,EURGBP,EURJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,NZDUSD,USDCAD,USDJPY"; // List of used symbols (comma - separator) sinput bool InpUseSounds = true; // Use sounds
In der Bibliotheksinitialisierungsfunktion legen wir den Spread-Multiplikator für alle Handelsobjekte aller verwendeten Symbole fest und kommentieren die Blockeinstellungskontrolle über die Erhöhung der Symbolparameterwerte aus, um die Verfolgung und das Senden redundanter Einträge an das Testerjournal zu vermeiden:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing DoEasy library | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInitDoEasy() { //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Number of used symbols: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Create resource text files engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red); //--- Pass all existing collections to the trading class engine.TradingOnInit(); //--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false); //--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols engine.SetSoundsStandart(); //--- Set the general flag of using sounds engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); //--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); //--- Set controlled values for symbols //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program /* for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400); } */ } //--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Stellen Sie die Ausführungsverzögerung von 4 Sekunden im Strategietester ein.
Wählen Sie dazu "Benutzerdefinierte Verzögerung ..." im Dropdown-Menü
... und geben Sie 4000 Millisekunden in das neue Eingabefeld ein:
Jetzt werden alle an den Server gesendeten Handelsaufträge im Tester um vier Sekunden verzögert.
Starten Sie den EA im visuellen Modus und versuchen Sie, mehrere Positionen zu öffnen und diese dann in einem schnellen Markt zu schließen:
Wie wir sehen, ist es nicht immer möglich, eine Position zu eröffnen, wenn wir ein Requote erhalten. Der EA macht die erforderliche Anzahl von Handelsversuchen (die Vorgabe ist nicht mehr als fünf). Dies wird durch die Eingabe "Trading attempt" bestätigt, die die Anzahl der Versuche und die Versuche bei Requotes angeben. Bei gleichzeitiger Schließung von Positionen erhalten wir wieder Requotes. Die letzte Position nach fünf Versuchen wurde nie geschlossen. Es gelang mir, sie nach einigen erfolglosen Versuchen manuell zu schließen. Jedenfalls führte der EA den in der Bibliothek eingebauten Algorithmus mit der angegebenen Anzahl von wiederholten Handelsversuchen aus.
In den letzten Versionen von MetaTrader 5 (ab build 2201) verfügt der Tester über die Möglichkeit, Parameter eines Symbols einzustellen, an dem der Test durchgeführt wird. So ist es möglich, Handelsbeschränkungen für ein Symbol festzulegen und das Verhalten der Bibliothek zu testen, wenn die Symbolbeschränkungen erkannt werden.
Um das Fenster für die Symboleinstellungen aufzurufen, klicken Sie auf die Schaltfläche rechts neben der Auswahl des getesteten Zeitrahmens:
Erlauben Sie die Eröffnung von Kaufpositionen nur für ein Symbol und setzen Sie die Volumenbegrenzung von gleichzeitig geöffneten Positionen und platzierten Pending-Orders in einer Richtung auf 0,5.
So können wir nur Kaufpositionen nutzen und haben das maximale Gesamtvolumen der Kaufpositionen und Aufträge von nicht mehr als 0,5 Lot im Markt. Mit anderen Worten, wenn wir eine Position mit dem Lot 0,1 eröffnen, können wir nur fünf Positionen eröffnen oder eine einzige Pending-Order platzieren und vier Positionen eröffnen:
Für mehr Authentizität könnten wir die automatische Schließung von Positionen deaktivieren, wenn ein bestimmter Gewinn überschritten wird. Wir sehen jedoch, dass wir keine Verkaufsposition eröffnen konnten und die Warnung erhielten, dass nur Kaufpositionen auf ein Symbol erlaubt sind. Weiterhin erhalten wir beim Versuch, eine Anzahl von Positionen zu öffnen, deren Gesamtvolumen 0,5 Lots übersteigt, die Meldung, dass wir eine Position nicht öffnen können, weil das maximale Gesamtvolumen von Positionen und Aufträgen in einer Richtung überschritten wird.
Sie können diese und viele andere Funktionen im Zusammenhang mit Symbolparametern im Terminal-Beta-Versionstester ab der Version 2201 testen.
Um die neueste Betaversion des Terminals zu erhalten, verbinden Sie sich einfach mit der MetaQuotes-Demo und wählen Sie im Menü Hilfe die Option Neueste Betaversion:
Was kommt als Nächstes?
Im nächsten Artikel werden wir ausstehende Handelsanträge umsetzen.
Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.
Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.
Über die Informationen, die im Wert der magischen Zahl gespeichert sind:
Sie können für jede Gruppe eine andere magische Zahl verwenden, um verschiedene Gruppen zu erstellen. Wenn die magische Zahl des Beraters beispielsweise 123 ist, dann ist die magische Zahl der ersten Gruppe 124, die magische Zahl der zweiten Gruppe 125, die magische Zahl der dritten Gruppe 126 und so weiter.
Die Bibliothek bietet eine andere Möglichkeit, verschiedene Gruppen zu erstellen - die Nummer jeder Untergruppe wird direkt im Wert der magischen Zahl gespeichert. Dann ist die magische Zahl des EA auch ein Gruppenbezeichner, aber sie wird in einer unabhängigen Gruppe namens MagicID gespeichert - dem Bezeichner der magischen Zahl des EA. Und es gibt noch zwei weitere Gruppen. Jede von ihnen hat 15 Untergruppen. Und jede der Untergruppen kann ihre eigene Kennung haben.
Dies bietetmehr Flexibilität bei der Arbeit mit Gruppen.
Ein Beispiel: Wir möchten eine Reihe von ausstehenden Aufträgen hinter den Preis verschieben - fügen Sie sie der Gruppe 1 in Untergruppe 1 hinzu. Gruppe 1 bewegt sich hinter dem Preis. Untergruppe 1 bewegt sich entlang des MA. Nun wollen wir einige dieser Aufträge, die sich hinter dem Preis (Gruppe 1) bewegen, durch den Parabolic SAR verschieben. Wir geben ihnen die Untergruppe 2. Dann bewegt sich Gruppe 1 hinter dem Kurs, aber Untergruppe 1 bewegt sich entlang des MA, und Untergruppe 2 bewegt sich entlang des Parabolic SAR.
Die Orders werden ausgelöst und verwandeln sich in Positionen - Sie können Ihre eigenen Gruppen für die Modifikation von Stop-Losses und Ihre eigenen Untergruppen in dieser Gruppe für die Modifikation durch verschiedene Werte festlegen. Modifikationsalgorithmen werden in Untergruppen geschrieben.
Im Allgemeinen ist das eine reine Spielerei. Sie können auch eine einfache Magie verwenden, aber Sie müssen die Logik der Verfolgung verschiedener Gruppen selbst erfinden.
Zur zweiten Frage:
Es gibt eine CSelect-Klasse. Sie ist im Programm verfügbar und bietet Methoden für die Auswahl und Suche aus allen vorhandenen Sammlungen: Konto, Ereignis, Auftrag, Symbol.
Sie können die Objekte jeder Sammlung in einer Liste nach allen Kriterien auswählen. In der erstellten Liste können Sie durch Verfeinerung der Kriterien erneut auswählen, Sie können die maximalen und minimalen Werte für das Auswahlkriterium finden.
In Zukunft wird es jedoch benutzerdefinierte Funktionen (viel später) für den schnellen und bequemen Zugriff auf alle Eigenschaften aller Sammlungen und die Suche in ihnen geben.
Aber vorerst - nur über CSelect, und wenn Sie es brauchen. Die Klasse ist statisch, daher erfolgt der Zugriff auf ihre Methoden über ":::" Zum Beispiel, CSelect::ByOrderProperty().
Ja, übrigens, es gibt ein Beispiel für ihre Verwendung im Programm direkt im Test-EA - zum Beispiel in seinen nachlaufenden Funktionen:
Ich habe CSelect herausgefunden, aber es stellt sich heraus, dass ich an jeder Stelle, an der wir aggregierte Werte benötigen, eine Auswahl treffen muss: Sagen wir, ich muss den Gesamtgewinn eines Rasters von Positionen berechnen, um es zu trailen, das ist eine Funktion. In einer anderen Funktion muss ich z. B. den Gesamtumsatz eines Gitters anpassen, nachdem ich einen Auftrag geöffnet oder geschlossen habe - und dafür brauche ich den Gesamtgewinn und das Gesamtvolumen.
Und an anderer Stelle muss ich entscheiden, ob ich ein neues Raster eröffne oder das aktuelle fortsetze - ich muss wissen, wie viele Aufträge ich in dieser Gruppe bereits offen habe.
Alle diese Werte werden durch einen Durchlauf durch die Liste berechnet, die durch eine Reihe von CSelects ausgewählt werden kann. Da ich sie aber an verschiedenen Stellen benötige, müsste ich jedes Mal eine Aggregatkonstruktion starten, zu Beginn eines Ticks neu berechnen und sie dann überall verwenden.
Ich dachte, es wäre gut, der Bibliothek ein solches Konstrukt hinzuzufügen, mit der Möglichkeit, es nach einer Reihe von Auswahlkriterien zuzuordnen, wie z. B. Symbol, Magick (mit Gruppen), Auftragstyp.
Und lassen Sie es einfache Statistiken sammeln: Anzahl der Aufträge, Gesamtvolumen, Gesamtgewinn... eine Sammlung von Aufträgen, nebenbei bemerkt, da wir sie bereits ausgewählt haben.
Andernfalls entweder eine Hilfsstruktur jedes Mal zu erstellen, oder CSelects und Iteration in jedem Ort.
Ich habe mich mit CSelect auseinandergesetzt, aber es hat sich herausgestellt, dass ich an jeder Stelle, an der ich aggregierte Werte benötige, eine Auswahl treffen muss: Wenn ich z. B. den Gesamtgewinn eines Rasters von Positionen berechnen muss, um es zu durchforsten, ist das eine Funktion. In einer anderen Funktion muss ich den Gesamtumsatz eines Gitters anpassen, nachdem ich einen der Aufträge geöffnet oder geschlossen habe - und dafür brauche ich den Gesamtgewinn und das Gesamtvolumen.
Und an anderer Stelle muss ich eine Entscheidung treffen, ob ich ein neues Raster eröffnen oder das aktuelle fortsetzen soll - dazu muss ich wissen, wie viele Aufträge ich in dieser Gruppe bereits geöffnet habe.
Alle diese Werte werden durch einen Durchlauf durch die Liste berechnet, die durch eine Reihe von CSelects ausgewählt werden kann. Da sie aber an verschiedenen Stellen benötigt werden, muss ich jedes Mal eine Aggregationskonstruktion starten, sie zu Beginn eines Ticks neu berechnen und sie dann überall verwenden.
Ich dachte, es wäre gut, eine solche Konstruktion zur Bibliothek hinzuzufügen, mit der Möglichkeit, sie nach einer Reihe von Auswahlkriterien zuzuordnen, z.B. Symbol, Magick (mit Gruppen), Auftragstyp.
Und einfache Statistiken sammeln zu lassen: Anzahl der Aufträge, Gesamtvolumen, Gesamtgewinn... eine Sammlung von Aufträgen übrigens, denn wir haben ja schon eine Stichprobe gemacht.
Andernfalls entweder eine Hilfsstruktur jedes Mal zu erstellen, oder CSelects und Iteration in jedem Ort.
Und Sie schlagen vor, die Berechnungen in der Bibliothek selbst schwerer zu machen? Dort gibt es bereits eine Menge Dinge zu berechnen.
Warum machen Sie das, was Sie vorschlagen, nicht direkt im EA statt in der Bibliothek? Es macht keinen Unterschied, wo man das alles berechnet. Aber jemand braucht es (Sie) und jemand braucht es nicht. Und warum braucht er unnötige Berechnungen?
Um nicht jedes Mal das Gleiche in verschiedenen Funktionen zu berechnen, sollten Sie im Expert Advisor globale Listen anlegen, in denen Sie die Informationen, die Sie brauchen, überall unterbringen können. Und in separaten Funktionen, und nur bei Bedarf, diese öffentlichen Listen nehmen, und von ihnen die Daten erhalten, die nur innerhalb der Funktion notwendig sind, und sie zurückgeben.
Die Bibliothek stellt eine Reihe von Daten zur Verfügung, bietet die Möglichkeit, diese Daten in beliebiger Kombination auszuwählen, und bietet Werkzeuge für die Lösung von Aufgaben, die von Grund auf nicht schnell genug zu erledigen sind.
Und Sie schlagen vor, dass die Berechnungen in der Bibliothek selbst nach unten gewichtet werden? Dort wird bereits eine Menge gezählt.
Warum machen Sie das, was Sie vorschlagen, nicht direkt im EA und nicht in der Bibliothek? Es macht keinen Unterschied, wo man das alles berechnet. Aber jemand braucht es (Sie) und jemand braucht es nicht. Und warum braucht er zusätzliche Berechnungen?
Um nicht jedes Mal das Gleiche in verschiedenen Funktionen zu berechnen, sollten Sie im Expert Advisor globale Listen erstellen, in denen Sie die Informationen, die Sie brauchen, überall unterbringen können. Und in separaten Funktionen, und nur bei Bedarf, nehmen Sie diese öffentlichen Listen und holen sich daraus die Daten, die nur innerhalb der Funktion benötigt werden, und geben sie zurück.
Die Bibliothek stellt eine Reihe von Daten zur Verfügung, bietet die Möglichkeit, diese Daten in jeder beliebigen Kombination auszuwählen, und bietet Werkzeuge zur Lösung von Aufgaben, die nicht schnell genug von Grund auf zu erledigen sind.
Nun, ich schlage vor, es optional zu machen.
Ein "Abonnement" zu starten.
Aber wenn Ihnen diese Idee nicht erwägenswert erscheint, werde ich den Wrapper sicherlich selbst schreiben.
Nochmals vielen Dank für das, was bereits getan wurde - und vorausschauend für alles, was noch in Planung ist (ich stoße hier und da auf Vorbehalte gegenüber Plänen, die Bibliothek weiterzuentwickeln).
Nun, ich schlage vor, optional zu zählen.
Machen Sie ein "Abonnement".
Aber wenn Sie diese Idee nicht für erwägenswert halten, werde ich den Wrapper sicherlich selbst schreiben.
Nochmals vielen Dank für das, was bereits getan wurde - und im Voraus für alles, was noch in der Pipeline ist (ich habe hier und da Vorbehalte gegenüber Plänen gesehen, die Bibliothek weiter zu entwickeln)