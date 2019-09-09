Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XIII): Ereignisse des Kontoobjekts

Inhalt

Das Konzept der Kontoereignisse

Zuvor haben wir eine separate Klasse erstellt, die Auftrags- und Positionsereignisse verfolgt (Teile IV-XI) und Daten über erkannte Änderungen an das Hauptbibliotheksobjekt CEngine sendet.



Um Kontoereignisse zu verfolgen, werden wir eine andere Methode verwenden: Da wir in der Lage sind, Ereignisse nur auf einem einzigen Konto zu verfolgen (demjenigen, mit dem das Terminal derzeit verbunden ist), wäre eine separate Klasse für diese redundant. Stattdessen werden wir die Methoden für die Arbeit mit Ereignissen direkt in der Klasse der Kollektion der Konten erstellen.

Um Änderungen in den Kontoeigenschaften zu erkennen, werden wir die Eigenschaften des aktuellen Kontos mit ihrem vorherigen Status vergleichen. Werden Änderungen festgestellt, wird ein Ereignis an das Programm auf dem Chart gesendet.

Wir haben bereits im vorherigen Artikel einige Funktionen zur Verfolgung von Ereigniskonten bei der Erstellung der Kontenobjektsammlung entwickelt. In diesem Artikel werden wir die bestehende Funktionalität verbessern, um sie vollständig nutzbar zu machen.



Methoden für die Arbeit mit Kontoereignissen

Beginnen wir damit, die notwendigen Enumerationen und Makroersetzungen in der Datei Defines.mqh zu erstellen. Da die Entwickler die tatsächliche Größe der Zeichenketten der Kontoeigenschaften in Bytes bekanntgegeben haben, werden wir die Größe im Code der Klasse CAccount fest einstellen, wodurch die Notwendigkeit der Makroersetzung entfällt, die die Größe von uchar-Arrays zur Speicherung der Eigenschaften der Zeichenkette des Kontoobjekts festlegt. Entfernen der Makroersetzung aus dem Defines.mqh Listing

#define UCHAR_ARRAY_SIZE ( 64 )

Ich habe mich auch entschieden, alle notwendigen Enumerationen und Makro-Substitutionen für die Arbeit mit Kontoobjekten ganz am Ende der Datei hinzuzufügen — nach den Daten für die Arbeit mit Handelsereignissen, da wir nicht nur Kontoereignisse, sondern auch implementierte Handelsereignisse an das Programm senden werden. Das bedeutet, dass die Zahlenwerte der Ereigniscodes des Kontos vom Zahlenwert des allerletzten Trading-Ereigniscodes+1 ausgehen sollen. Wenn die Anzahl der Handelsereignisse steigt, deklarieren wir die Makro-Substitution mit der Gesamtzahl aller Handelsereignisse, um die Zahlenwerte der Ereigniscodes des Kontos nicht neu zu schreiben. Außerdem werden wir die Makro-Substitution festlegen, die die Gesamtzahl der Kontoereignisse angibt, falls wir andere Ereignisse (wie Symbolereignisse) implementieren. In diesem Fall beginnen die Zahlencodes dieser neuen Ereignisse mit der Gesamtzahl der Kontoereignisse+1.

Am Ende der Liste der möglichen Handelsgeschehnisse auf dem Konto, einfügen der Makro-Substitution unter Angabe des Wertes, der dem Zahlenwert des letzten Handelsgeschehens+1 entspricht:

enum ENUM_TRADE_EVENT { TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT = 0 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_PLASED, TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_REMOVED, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = DEAL_TYPE_CREDIT , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CHARGE, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_CORRECTION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BONUS, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_DAILY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_COMISSION_AGENT_MONTHLY, TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_INTEREST, TRADE_EVENT_BUY_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_SELL_CANCELLED, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT, TRADE_EVENT_DIVIDENT_FRANKED, TRADE_EVENT_TAX = DEAL_TAX , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_REFILL = DEAL_TAX + 1 , TRADE_EVENT_ACCOUNT_BALANCE_WITHDRAWAL = DEAL_TAX + 2 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED = DEAL_TAX + 3 , TRADE_EVENT_PENDING_ORDER_ACTIVATED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_OPENED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_REVERSED_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_MARKET_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_VOLUME_ADD_BY_PENDING_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_POS, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_SL, TRADE_EVENT_POSITION_CLOSED_PARTIAL_BY_TP, TRADE_EVENT_TRIGGERED_STOP_LIMIT_ORDER, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_PRICE_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_ORDER_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS_TAKE_PROFIT, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_STOP_LOSS, TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT, }; #define TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (TRADE_EVENT_MODIFY_POSITION_TAKE_PROFIT+ 1 )

Dies ist der Code, von dem aus die Ereigniscodes des Kontos ausgehen sollen.



Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir die Kontoeigenschaften Integer, Double und String sowie mögliche Sortierkriterien für Konten festgelegt und vor die Daten für die Arbeit mit Kontoereignissen gestellt. Jetzt gehen wir zum Ende und stellen zusätzliche Daten für die Arbeit mit Kontoereignissen zur Verfügung — die Liste der Kontoereigniskennzeichen und möglichen Kontoereignisse:

enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAGS { ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE = 1 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS = 2 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED = 4 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT = 8 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE = 16 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY = 32 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT = 64 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT = 128 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN = 256 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE = 512 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL = 1024 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL = 2048 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = 4096 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL = 8192 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO = 16384 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS = 32768 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES = 65536 , ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED = 131072 , }; enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT { ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT = TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON, ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC, ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC, }; #define ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC+ 1 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER { ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED, ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS, ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 10 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE { ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE = ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL, ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS, ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL ( 14 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP ( 0 ) enum ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING { ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME = (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL), ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER, ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY, ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY }; #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_TOTAL ( 4 ) #define ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING_SKIP ( 0 ) #define FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP (ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_ACCOUNT_MODE { SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN = 0 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE = 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS = 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE = 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED = 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT = 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE = 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS = 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER_TYPE = 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_BALANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CREDIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_PROFIT = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_EQUITY = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 3 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 4 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 5 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 6 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 7 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 8 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 9 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 10 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_ASSETS = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 11 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 12 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED = FIRST_ACC_DBL_PROP+ 13 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_NAME = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_SERVER = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 1 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_CURRENCY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 2 , SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_COMPANY = FIRST_ACC_STR_PROP+ 3 };

Da sich mehrere Kontoeigenschaften gleichzeitig ändern können, werden wir mit einer Reihe von Ereignis-Flags arbeiten, um nicht eine einzige der aufgetretenen Änderungen zu verpassen. Die Flags werden einer Variable des Ereigniscodes hinzugefügt. Dann wird das Vorhandensein eines bestimmten Flags innerhalb der Variable überprüft. Basierend auf den Flags, die im Ereigniscode vorhanden sind, definieren wir, was genau in den Kontoeigenschaften passiert ist. Alle erkannten Ereignisse sind im Array zu speichern. Die Zugriffsmöglichkeit ist in der Klasse CEngine und später im Programm bereitzustellen.

Wie Sie sehen können, bietet die Liste der ganzzahligen Kontoeigenschaften eine weitere Eigenschaft — trade server type. Dementsprechend wurde die Gesamtzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften von 9 auf 10 geändert.

Diese Kontoeigenschaft dient dazu, zu definieren, ob ein Konto zu MetaTrader 5 oder MetaTrader 4 gehört. Ich habe mich entschieden, die Eigenschaft hinzuzufügen, weil die Liste aller Konten, mit denen das Programm jemals verbunden war, alle Konten erhält — sowohl MetaTrader 5 als auch MetaTrader 4, wenn das bibliotheksbasierte Programm in beiden Terminals gestartet wird. Die Eigenschaft erlaubt es uns, die Typen der Handelsserver zu unterscheiden. Sie soll in der im Journal durch die Methoden PrintShort() der Klasse CAccount angezeigten Kontenbeschreibung vorhanden sein. Außerdem sind wir in der Lage, Kontoobjekte nach der Plattform zu sortieren, zu der sie gehören.



Kommen wir nun zur Datei Acount.mqh. Fügen wir die neue Eigenschaft hinzu und setzen die genaue Größe der Arrays zum Speichern der String-Eigenschaften des Kontos im 'private' Bereich der Kontodatenstruktur:

class CAccount : public CObject { private : struct SData { long login; int trade_mode; long leverage; int limit_orders; int margin_so_mode; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; int margin_mode; int currency_digits; int server_type; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; uchar name[ 128 ]; uchar server[ 64 ]; uchar currency[ 32 ]; uchar company[ 128 ]; }; SData m_struct_obj; uchar m_uchar_array[];

Fügen Sie im 'public' Bereich der Klasse eine weitere Methode für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf die Eigenschaften der Kontoobjekte hinzu, die den Handelsservertyp zurückgibt:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE MarginSOMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE MarginMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE); } long Login( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN); } long Leverage( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE); } long LimitOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS); } long TradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED); } long TradeExpert( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT); } long CurrencyDigits( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS); } long ServerType( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE); }

Fügen Sie in den Methoden der Beschreibung der Kontoeigenschaften eine weitere Methode hinzu, die die Beschreibung des Handelsservertyps zurückgibt:

string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property); string GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property); string TradeModeDescription( void ) const ; string ServerTypeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginSOModeDescription( void ) const ; string MarginModeDescription( void ) const ; void Print ( const bool full_prop= false ); void PrintShort( void );

Tragen Sie im Klassenkonstruktor die Eigenschaft ein, die den Typ des Handelsservers speichert:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); }

Hier lesen wir einfach den Terminalnamen. Wenn dies MetaTrader 5 ist, tragen Sie 5 ein, ansonsten 4.

Fügen Sie das Einfügen der neuen Eigenschaft der Methode ObjectToStruct() zum Erstellen einer Objektstruktur hinzu:

bool CAccount::ObjectToStruct( void ) { this .m_struct_obj.login= this .Login(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode= this .TradeMode(); this .m_struct_obj.leverage= this .Leverage(); this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders=( int ) this .LimitOrders(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode= this .MarginSOMode(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed= this .TradeAllowed(); this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert= this .TradeExpert(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode= this .MarginMode(); this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits=( int ) this .CurrencyDigits(); this .m_struct_obj.server_type=( int ) this .ServerType(); this .m_struct_obj.balance= this .Balance(); this .m_struct_obj.credit= this .Credit(); this .m_struct_obj.profit= this .Profit(); this .m_struct_obj.equity= this .Equity(); this .m_struct_obj.margin= this .Margin(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_free= this .MarginFree(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_level= this .MarginLevel(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call= this .MarginSOCall(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so= this .MarginSOSO(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial= this .MarginInitial(); this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance= this .MarginMaintenance(); this .m_struct_obj.assets= this .Assets(); this .m_struct_obj.liabilities= this .Liabilities(); this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked= this .ComissionBlocked(); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Name(), this .m_struct_obj.name); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Server(), this .m_struct_obj.server); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Currency(), this .m_struct_obj.currency); :: StringToCharArray ( this .Company(), this .m_struct_obj.company); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: StructToCharArray ( this .m_struct_obj, this .m_uchar_array)) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось сохранить структуру объекта в uchar-массив, ошибка " , "Failed to save object structure to uchar array, error " ),( string ):: GetLastError ()); return false ; } return true ; }

während die Methode zum Erzeugen eines Objekts aus der Struktur StructToObject() die enthaltene Eigenschaft aus der Struktur erhält:

void CAccount::StructToObject( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = this .m_struct_obj.login; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = this .m_struct_obj.leverage; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = this .m_struct_obj.limit_orders; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_allowed; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = this .m_struct_obj.trade_expert; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_mode; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = this .m_struct_obj.currency_digits; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = this .m_struct_obj.server_type; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = this .m_struct_obj.balance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.credit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = this .m_struct_obj.profit; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = this .m_struct_obj.equity; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_free; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_level; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_call; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_so_so; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = this .m_struct_obj.margin_initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_struct_obj.margin_maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = this .m_struct_obj.assets; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = this .m_struct_obj.liabilities; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]= this .m_struct_obj.comission_blocked; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.name); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.server); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.currency); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: CharArrayToString ( this .m_struct_obj.company); }

Fügen Sie nun die Anzeige des Handelsservertyps in der Methode zur Anzeige von Kurzbeschreibungen der Kontoeigenschaften: hinzu.

void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription() + " " + this .ServerTypeDescription() + ")" ; :: Print (names,values); }

Hinzufügen der neuen Eigenschaftsbeschreibung zu der Methode, die die Beschreibung der Integer-Eigenschaften des Kontos zurückgibt:

string CAccount::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN ? TextByLanguage( "Номер счёта" , "Account number" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового счета" , "Account trade mode" )+ ": " + this .TradeModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE ? TextByLanguage( "Размер предоставленного плеча" , "Account leverage" )+ ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров" , "Maximum allowed number of active pending orders" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим задания минимально допустимого уровня залоговых средств" , "Mode for setting the minimal allowed margin" )+ ": " + this .MarginSOModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для текущего счета" , "Allowed trade for the current account" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT ? TextByLanguage( "Разрешенность торговли для эксперта" , "Allowed trade for an Expert Advisor" )+ ": " + ( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим расчета маржи" , "Margin calculation mode" )+ ": " + this .MarginModeDescription() : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой для валюты счета" , "Number of decimal places in account currency" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : property==ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип торгового сервера" , "Type of trading server" )+ ": " + ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) : "" ); }

Implementieren Sie die Methode, die den Namen des Typs des Handelsservers zurückgibt:

string CAccount::ServerTypeDescription( void ) const { return ( this .ServerType()== 5 ? "MetaTrader5" : "MetaTrader4" ); }

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klasse CAccount abgeschlossen.

Nun lasst uns die notwendigen Änderungen an der Klasse der Kontenerhebung vornehmen, da wir beschlossen haben, Ereignisse aus der Klasse CAccountCollection zu verfolgen. Alle gefundenen Änderungen, die gleichzeitig aufgetreten sind, werden in das int-Array geschrieben. Um dies zu erreichen, verwenden wir die fertige Klasse des dynamischen Arrays der Variablen vom Typ int oder uint der Standardbibliothek CArrayInt.

Um sie zu verwenden, binden wir die Klassendatei in die Bibliotheksdatei AccountsCollection.mqh ein:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Accounts\Account.mqh" class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj {

Wir müssen entscheiden, was wir wollen. Wir müssen die Momente kennen, in denen sich einige Kontoeigenschaften geändert haben. Eine Eigenschaft kann aktiviert oder deaktiviert werden — zum Beispiel die Erlaubnis, auf einem Konto im Allgemeinen zu handeln oder EAs für den Handel zu verwenden. Wir müssen wissen, ob sich diese Eigenschaft geändert hat. Auf die gleiche Weise kann die Änderung des MarginCall oder StopOut-Levels die EA-Effizienz bei der Aufrechterhaltung eines Drawdowns usw. beeinflussen. Außerdem müssen wir auch die Zunahme und Abnahme der Geldmittel und des Saldos verfolgen, um bestimmte EA-bezogene Entscheidungen zu treffen. Beispielsweise gibt es eine bestimmte Anzahl offener Positionen, und wir wollen einige von ihnen schließen, wenn ein positiver oder negativer Betrag erreicht wurde. Erstens müssen wir einen bestimmten Schwellenwert festlegen, bei dessen Überschreitung ein Ereignis erzeugt wird. Als Nächstes müssen wir eine bestimmte Entscheidung treffen, je nachdem, ob wir mit Wachstum oder Rückgang der Mittel über/unter dem angegebenen Wert konfrontiert sind. Die gleiche Logik gilt für den aktuellen Gewinn auf einem Konto, Saldo, freie Marge und Einlagenbelastung. So müssen wir für einige Eigenschaften Schwellenwerte für Über-/Unterschreiten und den aktuellen Eigenschaftswert haben, während wir für andere nur den Wert benötigen, der aktiviert/deaktiviert oder geändert/unverändert werden kann.

Fügen Sie alle notwendigen Klassenvariablen zum 'private' Bereich der Klasse hinzu, um die Auf-/Abwärtswerte der verfolgten Eigenschaften und deren aktuelle Werte zu speichern, entfernen Sie die Methode SavePrevValues(), die sich als redundant erwiesen hat und fügen Sie die Methoden zur Initialisierung der verfolgten und kontrollierten Kontodaten hinzu, das Verfahren zum Überprüfen von Kontoänderungen und Rückgabe eines Änderungscodes, das Verfahren zum Einstellen des Ereignistyps und Füllen der Ereignisliste und schließlich das Verfahren zum Rückgeben des Flags im Kontoereignis:



void SavePrevValues( void ) class CAccountsCollection : public CListObj { private : struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; }; MqlDataAccount m_struct_curr_account; MqlDataAccount m_struct_prev_account; MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code; long m_changed_leverage_value; bool m_is_change_leverage_inc; bool m_is_change_leverage_dec; int m_changed_limit_orders_value; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; bool m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; bool m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_on; bool m_is_change_trade_expert_off; double m_control_balance_inc; double m_control_balance_dec; double m_changed_balance_value; bool m_is_change_balance_inc; bool m_is_change_balance_dec; double m_changed_credit_value; bool m_is_change_credit_inc; bool m_is_change_credit_dec; double m_control_profit_inc; double m_control_profit_dec; double m_changed_profit_value; bool m_is_change_profit_inc; bool m_is_change_profit_dec; double m_control_equity_inc; double m_control_equity_dec; double m_changed_equity_value; bool m_is_change_equity_inc; bool m_is_change_equity_dec; double m_control_margin_inc; double m_control_margin_dec; double m_changed_margin_value; bool m_is_change_margin_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_dec; double m_control_margin_free_inc; double m_control_margin_free_dec; double m_changed_margin_free_value; bool m_is_change_margin_free_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_free_dec; double m_control_margin_level_inc; double m_control_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_level_value; bool m_is_change_margin_level_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_level_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_call_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; double m_changed_margin_so_so_value; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; double m_control_margin_initial_inc; double m_control_margin_initial_dec; double m_changed_margin_initial_value; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; double m_control_margin_maintenance_inc; double m_control_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; bool m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; double m_control_assets_inc; double m_control_assets_dec; double m_changed_assets_value; bool m_is_change_assets_inc; bool m_is_change_assets_dec; double m_control_liabilities_inc; double m_control_liabilities_dec; double m_changed_liabilities_value; bool m_is_change_liabilities_inc; bool m_is_change_liabilities_dec; double m_control_comission_blocked_inc; double m_control_comission_blocked_dec; double m_changed_comission_blocked_value; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; bool m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; void InitChangesParams( void ); void InitControlsParams( void ); int SetChangeCode( void ); void SetTypeEvent( void ); bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_change_code & change_code)==change_code; } void SetAccountsParams(CAccount* account); bool IsPresent(CAccount* account); int Index( void ); public :

Die Methode SavePrevValues() hat sich als redundant erwiesen. Wenn wir die Änderung der Kontoeigenschaften definieren, müssen wir den neuen Eigenschaftswert in die Struktur schreiben, die die Daten über den vorherigen Status der geänderten Eigenschaft speichert. Die restlichen Eigenschaften sollten so belassen werden, wie sie bei der vorherigen Prüfung vor der eigentlichen Änderung waren. Die Methode SavePrevValues() speichert alle Kontoeigenschaften als vorherige und verletzt damit die Verfolgung eines bestimmten Änderungswerts, der standardmäßig für jede der verfolgten Eigenschaften festgelegt ist, die separat mit bestimmten Methoden zum Setzen eines verfolgten Wertes eingestellt werden können.

Schreiben wir die Methode zur Initialisierung von verfolgten Daten außerhalb des Klassenkörpers:

void CAccountsCollection::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_changes.Clear(); this .m_list_changes.Sort(); this .m_changed_leverage_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= false ; this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= false ; this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= false ; this .m_changed_balance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_balance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_balance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_credit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_credit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_credit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_profit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_profit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_profit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_equity_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_equity_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_equity_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_free_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= false ; this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= false ; this .m_changed_assets_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_assets_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_assets_dec= false ; this .m_changed_liabilities_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= false ; this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= false ; }

Das Verfahren zum Initialisieren der kontrollierten Daten:

void CAccountsCollection::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_balance_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_balance_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_profit_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_profit_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_equity_inc= 15 ; this .m_control_equity_dec= 15 ; this .m_control_margin_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_free_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_inc= 10000 ; this .m_control_margin_level_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_initial_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_assets_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_liabilities_dec= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec= 1000 ; }

Bei dieser Methode initialisieren wir die Variablen einfach mit Standardwerten. Wenn die Eigenschaften die in den Variablen eingestellten Werte überschreiten, wird ein entsprechendes Kontoereignis erzeugt. Diese Eigenschaften können auch durch direkten Aufruf der entsprechenden Methoden zum Einstellen der kontrollierten Kontoeigenschaften festgelegt werden.



Die Methode, die die Eigenschaften des Kontos überprüft, ändert sich und füllt den Ereigniscode mit den entsprechenden Kennzeichen aus:



int CAccountsCollection::SetChangeCode( void ) { this .m_change_code=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed != this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert!= this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES; if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked!= 0 ) this .m_change_code+=ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED; return this .m_change_code; }

Zunächst wird ein Ereigniscode in der Methode zurückgesetzt. Anschließend werden die Werte der kontrollierten Kontenparameter in der aktuellen Datenstruktur und der vorherigen Datenstruktur verglichen. Wenn die Daten nicht ähnlich sind, wird das entsprechende Flag zum Ereigniscode hinzugefügt.

Die Methode, die einen Ereignistyp festlegt und das Ereignis zur Liste der Kontoänderungen hinzufügt:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if ( ! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed ) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_EXPERT)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert) { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= false ; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON; this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_expert= true ; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE) this .m_list_changes.Add( event ); } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LEVERAGE)) { this .m_changed_leverage_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage- this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage; if ( this .m_changed_leverage_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_leverage_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_leverage_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.leverage= this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIMIT_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_limit_orders_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders- this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders; if ( this .m_changed_limit_orders_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.limit_orders= this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_CREDIT)) { this .m_changed_credit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit- this .m_struct_prev_account.credit; if ( this .m_changed_credit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_credit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_credit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.credit= this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_CALL)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_call= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_SO_SO)) { this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so; if ( this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC; } if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_so_so= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_BALANCE)) { this .m_changed_balance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance- this .m_struct_prev_account.balance; if ( this .m_changed_balance_value> this .m_control_balance_inc) { this .m_is_change_balance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } else if ( this .m_changed_balance_value<- this .m_control_balance_dec) { this .m_is_change_balance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.balance= this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_PROFIT)) { this .m_changed_profit_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit- this .m_struct_prev_account.profit; if ( this .m_changed_profit_value> this .m_control_profit_inc) { this .m_is_change_profit_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } else if ( this .m_changed_profit_value<- this .m_control_profit_dec) { this .m_is_change_profit_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.profit= this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_EQUITY)) { this .m_changed_equity_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity- this .m_struct_prev_account.equity; if ( this .m_changed_equity_value> this .m_control_equity_inc) { this .m_is_change_equity_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } else if ( this .m_changed_equity_value<- this .m_control_equity_dec) { this .m_is_change_equity_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.equity= this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN)) { this .m_changed_margin_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin; if ( this .m_changed_margin_value> this .m_control_margin_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_value<- this .m_control_margin_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_FREE)) { this .m_changed_margin_free_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free; if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value> this .m_control_margin_free_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_free_value<- this .m_control_margin_free_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_free= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_LEVEL)) { this .m_changed_margin_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level; if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value> this .m_control_margin_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_level_value<- this .m_control_margin_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_level= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_INITIAL)) { this .m_changed_margin_initial_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial; if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value> this .m_control_margin_initial_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_initial_value<- this .m_control_margin_initial_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_initial= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)) { this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance- this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance; if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value> this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } else if ( this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value<- this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec) { this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.margin_maintenance= this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_ASSETS)) { this .m_changed_assets_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets- this .m_struct_prev_account.assets; if ( this .m_changed_assets_value> this .m_control_assets_inc) { this .m_is_change_assets_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } else if ( this .m_changed_assets_value<- this .m_control_assets_dec) { this .m_is_change_assets_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.assets= this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_LIABILITIES)) { this .m_changed_liabilities_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities- this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities; if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value> this .m_control_liabilities_inc) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } else if ( this .m_changed_liabilities_value<- this .m_control_liabilities_dec) { this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.liabilities= this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_COMISSION_BLOCKED)) { this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked- this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked; if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value> this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } else if ( this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value<- this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec) { this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec= true ; event =ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC; if ( this .m_list_changes.Search( event )==WRONG_VALUE && this .m_list_changes.Add( event )) this .m_struct_prev_account.comission_blocked= this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; } } }

Die Methode verfügt über zwei Ereignis-Typen:

einfache Verfolgung einer Eigenschaftserlaubnis/-veränderung,

Verfolgen von Änderungen, die bestimmten Werte über- oder unterschreitet.

Da die Methode recht umfangreich ist, werden wir die beiden Typen der Kontoereignisdefinition als Beispiel verwenden:

Zunächst werden alle Änderungsflags und Daten zurückgesetzt und der Ereignistyp auf Null gesetzt.

Weiter, für den ersten Logiktyp (mit der Erlaubnis, auf einem Konto zu handeln):

Aktivieren Sie das Flag der Berechtigung zum Handeln auf einem Konto im Ereigniscode

wenn der Handel derzeit verboten ist , wurde die Berechtigung gerade deaktiviert

setzen Sie die Flag, die den Handel auf dem Konto verbietet



aqetzen Sie das Ereignis "Handel auf dem Konto deaktiviert"



speichern des aktuellen Status der Kontoeigenschaft in der vorherigen Datenstruktur zur späteren Überprüfung

andernfalls, wenn der Handel derzeit erlaubt ist

setzen Sie das Flag, das den Handel auf dem Konto ermöglicht



setzen Sie das Ereignis "Trading auf dem Konto aktiviert"



speichern des aktuellen Status der Kontoeigenschaft in der vorherigen Datenstruktur zur späteren Überprüfung

wenn es kein solches Ereignis in der Änderungsliste gibt

ein Ereignis zur Liste hinzufügen

Für den zweiten Logiktyp (am Beispiel der Änderung der Summe der gesperrten Provisionen):

Aktivieren Sie das Flag zum Ändern der Summe der gesperrten Provisionen

Berechnen der Änderung der Summe der gesperrten Provisionen

Wenn der Änderungswert den kontrollierten Wachstumswert überschreitet

setzen Sie das Flag der Summe der blockierten Provisionen



setzen Sie das Ereignis "Summe der Erhöhung der gesperrten Provisionen überschreitet den angegebenen Wert"



wenn es kein solches Ereignis in der Änderungsliste gibt und das Ereignis erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde



speichern des aktuellen Status der Kontoeigenschaft in der vorherigen Datenstruktur zur späteren Überprüfung

andernfalls, wenn der Änderungswert den kontrollierten Abnahmewert überschreitet.

setzen Sie das Flag für die Verringerung der Summe der gesperrte Provisionen



setzen Sie das Ereignis "Summe der blockierten Provisionen überschreitet den angegebenen Wert"



wenn es kein solches Ereignis in der Änderungsliste gibt und das Ereignis erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde



speichern des aktuellen Status der Kontoeigenschaft in der vorherigen Datenstruktur zur späteren Überprüfung

Im 'public' Teil der Klasse fügen Sie die Methoden hinzu, die den Code des Kontoereignisses, deren Liste und das Kontoereignis durch seinen Index in der Liste zurückgeben; die Methoden Einstellen und Rückgeben eines Symbols, die Methode, die die ID des Steuerungsprogramm-Diagramms und die Methode, die die Beschreibung des Kontoereignisses zurückgibt. Fügen Sie auch die Methoden zum Empfangen und Einstellen der Parameter von verfolgten Änderungen hinzu:



public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_accounts; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_INTEGER property, long value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_ACCOUNT_PROP_STRING property, string value ,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::ByAccountProperty( this .GetList(),property, value ,mode);} int IndexCurrentAccount( void ) const { return this .m_index_current; } bool IsAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_account_event; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_change_code; } CArrayInt *GetListChanges( void ) { return & this .m_list_changes; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE); void SetSymbol( const string symbol) { this .m_symbol=symbol; } string GetSymbol( void ) const { return this .m_symbol; } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } CAccountsCollection(); ~CAccountsCollection(); bool AddToList(CAccount* account); bool SaveObjects( void ); bool LoadObjects( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ); void Refresh( void ); long GetValueChangedLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_changed_leverage_value; } bool IsIncreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLeverage( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_leverage_dec; } int GetValueChangedLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_limit_orders_value; } bool IsIncreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLimitOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_limit_orders_dec; } bool IsOnTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on; } bool IsOffTradeAllowed( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off; } bool IsOnTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_on; } bool IsOffTradeExpert( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_expert_off; } void SetControlBalanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBalanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_balance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBalance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_balance_value; } bool IsIncreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBalance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_balance_dec; } double GetValueChangedCredit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_credit_value; } bool IsIncreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseCredit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_credit_dec; } void SetControlProfitInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlProfitDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_profit_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedProfit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_profit_value; } bool IsIncreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseProfit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_profit_dec; } void SetControlEquityInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlEquityDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_equity_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedEquity( void ) const { return this .m_changed_equity_value; } bool IsIncreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_inc; } bool IsDecreaseEquity( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_equity_dec; } void SetControlMarginInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMargin( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_value; } bool IsIncreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMargin( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_dec; } void SetControlMarginFreeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginFreeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_free_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_free_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginFree( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_free_dec; } void SetControlMarginLevelInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginLevelDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_level_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_call_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginCall( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_call_dec; } double GetValueChangedMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_so_so_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginStopOut( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_inc; } bool IsDecreasMarginStopOute( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_so_so_dec; } void SetControlMarginInitialInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginInitialDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_initial_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_initial_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginInitial( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_initial_dec; } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlMarginMaintenanceDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_margin_maintenance_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_changed_margin_maintenance_value; } bool IsIncreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_inc; } bool IsDecreaseMarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_margin_maintenance_dec; } void SetControlAssetsInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAssetsDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_assets_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAssets( void ) const { return this .m_changed_assets_value; } bool IsIncreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAssets( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_assets_dec; } void SetControlLiabilitiesInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlLiabilitiesDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_liabilities_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_changed_liabilities_value; } bool IsIncreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_inc; } bool IsDecreaseLiabilities( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_liabilities_dec; } void SetControlComissionBlockedInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlComissionBlockedDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_comission_blocked_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_changed_comission_blocked_value; } bool IsIncreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_inc; } bool IsDecreaseComissionBlocked( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_comission_blocked_dec; } };

Implementieren Sie über den Klassenkörper hinaus die Methode, die das Kontoereignis nach seiner Nummer in der Liste zurückgibt:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE ) { int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; int index=( shift< 0 || shift>total- 1 ? total- 1 : total-shift- 1 ); int event = this .m_list_changes.At(index); return ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT( event !=NULL ? event : ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT); }

Die Ereignisse in der Liste der Änderungen der Kontoeigenschaften befinden sich in der Reihenfolge, in der sie hinzugefügt wurden — das allererste befindet sich im Index 0, während das allerletzte im Index (list_size-1) liegt. Wir wollen jedoch, dass die Nutzer wie in einer Zeitreihe ein gewünschtes Ereignis erhalten — der Nullindex sollte das allerletzte Ereignis enthalten. Um dies zu erreichen, verfügt die Methode über die Indexberechnung: index = (list_size - desired_event_number-1). In diesem Fall, wenn wir 0 übergeben, wird das letzte Ereignis in der Liste zurückgegeben; wenn 1, das vorletzte; wenn eine Zahl die Listengröße überschreitet, wird das letzte Ereignis zurückgegeben.



So wird der Index eines gewünschten Ereignisses an die Methode übergeben.

Überprüfen Sie zunächst die Anzahl der Ereignisse in der Liste. Wenn es keine Ereignisse gibt, geben Sie 'no event' zurück.

Als Nächstes überprüfen Sie einen gewünschten Ereignisindex. Wenn der übergebene Wert kleiner als Null ist oder die Array-Größe überschreitet, gibt der Index das letzte Ereignis in der Liste an, andernfalls berechnet den Ereignisindex in der Liste nach der Regel: wenn 0 an die Methode übergeben wird, wollen wir das letzte Ereignis (wie in einer Zeitreihe) erhalten, wenn 1 — das vorletzte, etc. Alternativ, wenn Sie das letzte Ereignis holen müssen, übergeben Sie -1 als Indexeingabe.

Als Nächstes, ermitteln Sie das Ereignis aus der Liste durch den berechneten Index und geben Sie es zurück.

Wenn kein Ereignis ermittelt werden konnte, geben Sie NULL zurück. Das bedeutet, dass das Ergebnis der Methodenoperation vor der Verwendung auf Gültigkeit überprüft werden sollte.



Implementieren Sie die Methode, die eine Beschreibung des Kontoereignisses zurückgibt:

string CAccountsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { int total= this .m_list_accounts.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Список изменений пуст" , "Error. List of changes is empty" )); CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return (DFUN+TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось получить данные аккаунта" , "Error. Failed to get account data" )); const int dg=(account.MarginSOMode()== ACCOUNT_STOPOUT_MODE_MONEY ? ( int )account.CurrencyDigits() : 2 ); const string curency= " " +account.Currency(); const string mode_lev=(account.IsPercentsForSOLevels() ? "%" : " " +curency); return ( event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT ? TextByLanguage( "Нет события" , "No event" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте разрешена" , "Trading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Торговля на счёте запрещена" , "Trading on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_ON ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте разрешена" , "Autotrading on account allowed now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_EXPERT_OFF ? TextByLanguage( "Автоторговля на счёте запрещена" , "Autotrade on account prohibited now" ) : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо увеличено на " , "Leverage increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LEVERAGE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Плечо уменьшено на " , "Leverage decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLeverage()+ " (1:" +( string )account.Leverage()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров увеличено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders increased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIMIT_ORDERS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Максимально допустимое количество действующих отложенных ордеров уменьшено на" , "Maximum allowable number of active pending orders decreased by " )+( string ) this .GetValueChangedLimitOrders()+ " (" +( string )account.LimitOrders()+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта увеличен на " , "Account balance increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_BALANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Баланс счёта уменьшен на " , "Account balance decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedBalance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Balance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства увеличены на " , "Equity increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Средства уменьшены на " , "Equity decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedEquity(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Equity(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта увеличена на " , "Account current profit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_PROFIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Текущая прибыль счёта уменьшена на " , "Account current profit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedProfit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Profit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит увеличен на " , "Credit increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_CREDIT_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Предоставленный кредит уменьшен на " , "Credit decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedCredit(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Credit(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства увеличены на " , "Margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Залоговые средства уменьшены на " , "Margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMargin(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Margin(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства увеличены на " , "Free margin increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_FREE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Свободные средства уменьшены на " , "Free margin decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginFree(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginFree(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств увеличен на " , "Margin level increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_LEVEL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уровень залоговых средств уменьшен на " , "Margin level decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginLevel(),dg)+ "%" + " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginLevel(),dg)+ "%)" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_INITIAL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по отложенным ордерам уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for pending orders decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginInitial(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям увеличена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Гарантийная сумма по позициям уменьшена на " , "Guarantee sum for positions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginMaintenance(),dg)+curency+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Margin Call на " , "Increased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_CALL_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Margin Call на " , "Decreased Margin Call level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOCall(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Увеличен уровень Stop Out на " , "Increased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_MARGIN_SO_SO_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Уменьшен уровень Stop Out на " , "Decreased Margin Stop Out level by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedMarginStopOut(),dg)+mode_lev+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.MarginSOSO(),dg)+mode_lev+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов увеличен на " , "Assets increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_ASSETS_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер активов уменьшен на " , "Assets decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedAssets(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Assets(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств увеличен на " , "Liabilities increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_LIABILITIES_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер обязательств уменьшен на " , "Liabilities decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedLiabilities(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.Liabilities(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий увеличен на " , "Blocked commissions increased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : event==ACCOUNT_EVENT_COMISSION_BLOCKED_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Размер заблокированных комиссий уменьшен на " , "Blocked commissions decreased by " )+:: DoubleToString ( this .GetValueChangedComissionBlocked(),dg)+ " (" +:: DoubleToString (account.ComissionBlocked(),dg)+ ")" : :: EnumToString (event) ); }

Hier wird das Kontoereignis an die Methode übergeben, deren Beschreibung erhalten werden soll. Überprüfen Sie die Größe der Objektliste des Kontos. Wenn sie leer ist, geben Sie die Fehlerbeschreibung zurück. Da wir nur die aktuellen Kontoereignisse verfolgen können, erhalten wir das aktuelle Kontoobjekt aus der Kontenliste über den Index des aktuellen Kontoobjekts. Wenn kein Objekt empfangen wird, geben Sie auch die Fehlerbeschreibung zurück.

Als nächstes, erhalten Sie die notwendigen Kontoeigenschaften für die korrekte Anzeige der Ereignisbeschreibung, überprüfen Sie das Ereignis und geben Sie seine Beschreibung zurück.



In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors initialisieren Sie die Symbolvariablen und die ID des Programms auf dem Chart mit den Standardwerten — das aktuelle Symbol und das aktuelle Chart, Löschen Sie die Struktur der Ticks, wir müssen die Ereigniszeit definieren und initialisieren Sie editierbare und kontrollierte Kontenparameter:



CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_folder_name(DIRECTORY+ "Accounts" ), m_is_account_event( false ), m_symbol(:: Symbol ()), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Fügen Sie schließlich der Methode zur Aktualisierung der veränderten Kontodaten hinzu:

void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { this .m_is_account_event= false ; if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; return ; } if ( this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum!= this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum) { this .m_change_code= this .SetChangeCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_changes.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_account_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event= this .GetEvent(i); if (event== NULL || !:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_symbol, this .m_tick)) continue ; string sparam=TimeMSCtoString( this .m_tick.time_msc)+ ": " + this .EventDescription(event); Print (sparam); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event, this . m_tick.time_msc,( double ) i,sparam); } } this .m_struct_prev_account.hash_sum= this .m_struct_curr_account.hash_sum; } }

das Flag für das Kontoereignis zurück

stattdessen die Zeichenkette

hinzu — zum Speichern der aktuellen Datenstruktur in den vorherigen Daten beim ersten Start

überprüfen und setzen Sie den Ereigniscode

den aufgetretenen Ereignistyp

Zuerst setzen Sie. Da wir die Methode SavePrevValues() entfernt haben, fügen wir. Wenn Sie den Hash ändern,und

Bei der Methode zur Einstellung des Ereignistyps werden alle Ereignisse, die gleichzeitig in den Kontoeigenschaften aufgetreten sind, an die Änderungsliste übergeben. Überprüfen Sie daher zuerst die Größe der Änderungsliste. Wenn sie nicht leer ist, setzen Sie das aufgetretenen Änderungsflag, übernehmen Sie das Ereignisin einer Schleife durch die Listendaten, setzen Sie die Zeichenkettenbeschreibung in Form der Zeit in Millisekunden und der Ereignisbeschreibung, zeigen Sie temporär die Ereignisbeschreibung im Journal an (diese Funktion soll später entfernt werden, alle Meldungen des Bibliothekssystems sollen im Journal nur angezeigt werden, wenn die Protokollierung aktiviert ist) und senden Sie schließlich das Ereignis über EventChartCustom() an das Steuerungsprogramm.

In den Parametern der Funktion EventChartCustom() übergeben Sie:

ein Ereignis — über die event_id ,



, eine Ereigniszeit in Millisekunden — über lparam



Ereignisindex in der Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Kontoänderungen — über dparam



Beschreibung der Ereigniszeichenkette — über sparam

Am Ende der Methode stellen Sie sicher, dass Sie den aktuellen Hash als den vorherigen speichern, für eine spätere Verifizierung.

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klasse CAccountsCollection abgeschlossen. Kommen wir nun zur Klasse CEngine , die das Alpha und Omega der Bibliothek ist. Wir müssen alle notwendigen Funktionen für die Arbeit mit Kontoereignissen hinzufügen. Fügen Sie im privaten Bereich der Klasse die Variablen zur Speicherung des Kennzeichens der Kontoeigenschaften Change Event und das letzte Ereignis auf dem Konto hinzu. Fügen Sie im 'public' Bereich die Methoden hinzu, die die Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Kontoereignisse und das letzte Kontoereignis zurückgeben:

class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CArrayObj m_list_counters; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; int CounterIndex( const int id) const ; bool IsFirstStart( void ); void TradeEventsControl( void ); void AccountEventsControl( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketPending( void ); COrder* GetLastMarketOrder( void ); COrder* GetLastPosition( void ); COrder* GetPosition( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetLastHistoryPending( void ); COrder* GetLastHistoryOrder( void ); COrder* GetHistoryOrder( const ulong ticket); COrder* GetFirstOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastOrderPosition( const ulong position_id); COrder* GetLastDeal( void ); public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } void CreateCounter( const int id, const ulong frequency, const ulong pause); void OnTimer ( void ); CEngine(); ~CEngine(); }; Hinzufügen der Initialisierung des letzten Kontoereignisses in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ),m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { Hinzufügen der Methode AccountEventsControl(), die bisher nur zum Aufruf der Methode Refresh() der Klasse der Kollektion der Konten verwendet wurde: void CEngine::AccountEventsControl( void ) { this .m_accounts.Refresh(); this .m_is_account_event= this .m_accounts.IsAccountEvent(); if ( this .m_is_account_event) { this .m_last_account_event= this .m_accounts.GetEvent(); } } Hier ist alles einfach. Zuerst aktualisieren Sie die Kontodaten. Wenn sich eine der Kontoeigenschaften geändert hat, schreiben Sie einfach das letzte Ereignis in die Variable. Alle übrigen Daten zum Ereignis werden im bibliotheksbasierten Steuerprogramm abgerufen.



Testen der Kontoereignisse

Um die Kontoereignisse zu testen, können wir den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel verwenden, da die Bibliothek alle Kontoeigenschaften selbstständig findet, eine entsprechende Nachricht an das Diagrammereignis sendet und die Beschreibung des aufgetretenen Kontoereignisses im Journal anzeigt.

Aber lasst uns versuchen, über die Bibliothek "Sandbox" hinauszugehen und einige Kontoereignisse im Programm zu behandeln, z.B. die Erhöhung des Kapitals.

Derzeit ist der Zugriff auf die Programmfunktionen von außen sehr eingeschränkt. Dies ist jedoch nur so lange der Fall, bis wir die notwendigen Daten gesammelt und verarbeitet haben — die Bibliothek zeigt verschiedene Ereignisse im Journal an, um die Richtigkeit der erstellten Klassen, gesammelten Daten und verfolgten Ereignisse zu testen. Darüber hinaus werden wir einen einfachen und bequemen Zugriff auf alle Bibliotheksdaten einführen, der deren Abruf aus dem Programm erheblich vereinfacht.

Um bereits jetzt Daten über Änderungen der Kontoeigenschaften zu erhalten, sollten wir die Klasse CEngine leicht verbessern. Wir müssen Zugang zum Objekt und zu den Ereignissen des laufenden Kontos erhalten.

Dazu fügen Sie die notwendigen Methoden im öffentlichen Teil der Klasse CEngine (die Datei Engine.mqh) hinzu:



public : CArrayObj* GetListMarketPosition( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListMarketOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj* GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj* GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj* GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); CArrayObj* GetListAllAccounts( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetList(); } CArrayInt* GetListAccountEvents( void ) { return this .m_accounts.GetListChanges(); } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetAccountEventByIndex( const int index) { return this .m_accounts.GetEvent(index); } CAccount* GetAccountCurrent( void ); string GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event );

Hier haben wir die Methode zum Empfangen eines Kontoereignisses durch seinen Index in der Änderungsliste, die Methode zum Empfangen des aktuellen Kontoobjekts und die Methode zum Empfangen der Kontoereignisbeschreibung hinzugefügt.

Die Methode zum Empfangen eines Kontoereignisses über den Index gibt einfach das Operationsergebnis der zuvor beschriebenen Methode GetEvent() in der Klasse der Kontensammlung zurück.



Am Ende der Auflistung, Implementieren Sie die Methode zum Empfangen des Objekts des aktuellen Kontos:

CAccount* CEngine::GetAccountCurrent( void ) { int index= this .m_accounts.IndexCurrentAccount(); if (index== WRONG_VALUE ) return NULL ; CArrayObj* list= this .m_accounts.GetList(); return (list!= NULL ? (list.At(index)!= NULL ? list.At( index ) : NULL ) : NULL ); }

Zuerst erhalten Sie den Index des aktuellen Kontos aus der Klasse der Kontenerhebung. Wenn kein Index empfangen wird, geben Sie NULL zurück. Als nächstes, erhalten Sie die vollständige Liste der Konten und geben Sie das benötigte, aktuelle Konto über seinen Index in der Kontenliste zurück. Im Falle eines Listen- oder Kontenfehlers wird NULL zurückgegeben.

Außerdem implementieren wir die Methode, die eine Beschreibung des Kontoereignisses zurückgibt:

string CEngine::GetAccountEventDescription(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event ) { return this .m_accounts.EventDescription( event ); }

Die Methode gibt das Operationsergebnis der Methode der Kontenerfassungsklasse zurück, die die Beschreibung des Kontoereignisses zurückgibt.

Um die Kontoereignisse zu testen, verwenden Sie den EA aus dem vorherigen ArtikelTestDoEasyPart12_2.mq5, das sich in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part12\ befindet, und speichern Sie ihn als TestDoEasyPart13.mq5 in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part13.



Entfernen Sie sofort den folgenden Eingabeparameter.

input bool InpFullProperties = false ;

zusammen mit der Schnellprüfung der Kollektion der Konten in OnInit():

CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAllAccounts(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); if (total> 0 ) Print ( "

" ,TextByLanguage( "=========== Список сохранённых аккаунтов ===========" , "=========== List of saved accounts ===========" )); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CAccount* account=list.At(i); if (account== NULL ) continue ; Sleep ( 100 ); if (InpFullProperties) account. Print (); else account.PrintShort(); } }

Seit wir die Objektstruktur des Kontos geändert haben (geänderte Größe der uchar-Arrays zum Speichern von Zeichenketteneigenschaften und eine weitere ganzzahlige Eigenschaft), werden alle zuvor gespeicherten Kontoobjektdateien nicht mehr korrekt heruntergeladen. Wenn sie in \Files\DoEasy\Accounts\ des gemeinsamen Terminalordners vorhanden sind, löschen Sie sie, bevor Sie den Test-EA starten. Sie werden beim Wechsel von einem Konto zum anderen mit einer bereits neuen Objektstrukturgröße neu angelegt.

Der OnInit() Handler sieht nun wie folgt aus:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Um alle Ereignisse zu behandeln, die aus der Bibliothek in das Programm gelangen, und um das integrierte OnChartEvent() nicht zu überladen, implementieren Sie eine separate Funktion OnDoEasyEvent(), um alle erhaltenen Ereignisse darin zu verarbeiten. Dies macht den Code lesbarer und ermöglicht es uns vor allem, Ereignisse im Tester zu behandeln, was genau das ist, was wir gerade jetzt brauchen, da wir das Kontoereignis "Kapitalerhöhung über den angegebenen Wachstumswert hinaus" behandeln werden, und es ist viel schneller und einfacher, alles im Tester zu überprüfen, um dies zu erreichen.





Lassen Sie uns die notwendige Funktionalität für die Behandlung der Kontoereignisse im OnTick() Handler hinzufügen:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " , EnumToString (last_trade_event)); } if (engine.LastAccountEvent()!=last_account_event) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayInt* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; string sparam=engine.GetAccountEventDescription(event); long lparam= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 ; double dparam=( double )i; OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } Comment ( "

Last account event: " , EnumToString (last_account_event)); } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Hier haben wir die neue Variable eingeführt, die den Typ des letzten Kontoereignisses speichert. Überprüfen Sie den aktuellen Status in Bezug auf die Art des letzten Ereignisses, das von der Klasse CAccountsCollection zurückgegeben wird . Wenn sich der Status geändert hat, gab es ein Kontoereignis. Als nächstes, nur für den Tester, holen Sie sich ein neues Ereignis in einer Schleife gemäß der Kontenliste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse und senden Sie es an den Library Event Handler. Die Listenkommentare enthalten alle Aktionen, um Ereignisse zu empfangen und an den Handler zu senden. Bei der Arbeit mit dem Tester können wir nicht auf Daten zu einer Ereigniszeit in Millisekunden zugreifen. Senden Sie daher einfach die aktuelle Zeit * 1000.

Nun verbessern wir die Ereignisbehandlung durch OnChartEvent():

void OnChartEvent ( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) return ; if (id== CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK && StringFind (sparam, "BUTT_" )> 0 ) { PressButtonEvents(sparam); } if (id>= CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ) { OnDoEasyEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } }

Hier haben wir den Aufruf der Ereignisbehandlung der Bibliothek hinzugefügt, falls die Ereignis-ID ein Bibliotheksereignis anzeigt.

Schließlich implementieren Sie dei Ereignisbehandlung der Bibliothek:.

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits= 0 ; if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { Print (DFUN,sparam); CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } }

Beim Senden eines Ereignisses an die Regelprogrammkarte wird der Wert von CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM gleich 1000 in den Code eingefügt. Um einen echten Code zu erhalten, müssen wir daher den Wert CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM vom erhaltenen Code abziehen. Wenn der Zahlenwert des Ereignisses im Bereich von TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE bis ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE-1 liegt, bedeutet dies, dass ein Ereignis zur Änderung der Kontoeigenschaften eingetroffen ist. Da wir die profitabelste Position schließen wollen, wenn das Eigenkapital über den in den Einstellungen angegebenen Wert hinaus steigt (der voreingestellte Wachstumswert ist 15 und höher), müssen wir das "Eigenkapital über dem angegebenen Wert" Ereignis überprüfen, die Ereignisbeschreibung im Journal anzeigen und die profitabelste Position schließen. Der Code enthält alle notwendigen Kommentare.

Wenn wir jetzt einfach den EA auf dem Chart starten, erhalten wir die Journalbuchungen über den Handel, der nach einer Weile aktiviert/deaktiviert wird:

2019.06 . 10 10 : 56 : 33.877 2019.06 . 10 06 : 55 : 29.279 : Trading on the account is prohibited now 2019.06 . 10 11 : 08 : 56.549 2019.06 . 10 07 : 08 : 51.900 : Trading on the account is allowed now

Auf dem Demokonto von MetaQuotes können solche Aktivierungen/Deaktivierungen mehrmals täglich beobachtet werden, so dass wir überprüfen können, wie die Bibliothek solche Ereignisse auf einem Demokonto definiert.

Starten Sie nun den EA im Tester und eröffnen Sie weitere Positionen, um das Ereignis der Eigenkapitalerhöhung schnell zu erkennen, gefolgt vom Schließen der profitabelsten Position:





Wie wir sehen können, wird die profitabelste Position automatisch geschlossen, wenn das Eigenkapital den angegebenen Wert erreicht. Das Journal zeigt die Meldungen über das verfolgte Kontoereignis an.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Teil werde ich mit der Arbeit mit Symbolen beginnen. Ich möchte Symbolobjekte, Symbolobjektsammlung und Symbolereignisse implementieren.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie herunterladen und testen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

Teil 1. Konzept, Datenverwaltung.

Teil 2. Erhebung (Collection) historischer Aufträge und Deals.

Teil 3. Erhebung (Collection) von Marktorders und Positionen, Organisieren der Suche

Teil 4. Handelsereignisse. Konzept.

Teil 5. Klassen und Kollektionen von Handelsereignissen. Senden von Ereignissen an das Programm.

Teil 6. Ereignisse auf Netting-Konten.

Teil 7. Ereignis der Aktivierung einer StopLimit-Order, Vorbereiten der Funktionsweise bei Änderungen von Orders und Positionen.

Teil 8. Ereignisse von Änderungen von Orders und Positionen.

Teil 9. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Datenvorbereitung.

Teil 10. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Ereignisse der Positionseröffnung und Aktivierung von Pending-Orders.

Teil 11. Kompatibilität mit MQL4 - Ereignisse des Schließens von Positionen.

Teil 12. Objektklasse "Account" und die Kollektion von Konto-Objekten.

