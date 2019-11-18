Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XVII): Interaktivität von Bibliotheksobjekten

Inhalt





Im vorherigen Artikel haben wir das Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte erstellt. Nun erhält jedes Objekt, das von der Basis geerbt wird, die Ereignisfunktionalität, die es uns ermöglicht, Ereignisse, die in den Eigenschaften der abgeleiteten Klasse des Basisobjekts auftreten, einfach zu verfolgen.

Heute gehen wir ein wenig weiter und statten das Objekt (und damit alle anderen Bibliotheksobjekte) mit der Möglichkeit aus, einzustellen, welche Eigenschaften in Bezug auf ihre Änderungen, Änderungsgröße und Wertebene der Objekteigenschaften extern gesteuert werden sollen. Somit erhalten alle Bibliotheksobjekte die Funktionen, die es den Benutzern ermöglicht, mit Bibliotheksobjekten zu interagieren.

Nehmen wir zum Beispiel an, dass wir einen Spread und ein Preisniveau überprüfen wollen, um eine Position zu eröffnen. Wir können die kontrollierte Spreadgröße einfach einstellen, den Preis bis zum vorgegebenen Niveau verfolgen und eine Position eröffnen. Alles, was wir tun müssen, ist, die Spreadgröße, unterhalb derer der Handel möglich ist, und ein Preisniveau programmgesteuert einzustellen, bei dessen Erreichen ein Ereignis von einem Symbolobjekt an das Programm gesendet wird, das den Handel nach Spread und Preisniveau ermöglicht.

Eine weitere wichtige Sache ist, dass wir uns von der Notwendigkeit befreien, Ereignisflags zu verwenden (was die Verfolgung von Ereignissen einschränkt und das Speichern der Liste von Enumerationen aller möglichen Ereignistypen für jedes Objekt erfordert). Nun entspricht die Anzahl der möglichen Ereignisse der Anzahl der Objekteigenschaften — Integer und Real. Die Eigenschaften, die nicht verfolgt werden sollen, werden mit dem Wert LONG_MAX initialisiert und nehmen nicht an der Suche nach Objektereignissen teil.



Da Bibliotheksobjekte in ihren Kollektionen gespeichert sind, erfolgt die Aktualisierung der Objekteigenschaften im Timer der Bibliothek mit den Methoden Refresh() für die Kollektion mit dem Aufruf der Refresh()-Methoden der Objekte, die in der Kollektionsliste gespeichert sind. Wenn wir Änderungen des abgeleiteten Objekts in der Refresh()-Methode des Basisobjekts verfolgen, können wir für jedes der Bibliotheksobjekte ein einfaches Ereignismodell erstellen. Jedes der Objekte sendet die Liste seiner Ereignisse an das Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine.

So ist das bibliotheksbasierte Programm immer über alle Ereignisse informiert, die in einem Objekt einer Kollektion aufgetreten sind. Außerdem sind wir immer in der Lage, die Größe eines kontrollierten Wertes einer Eigenschaft für jedes Objekt einer Kollektion programmgesteuert einzustellen und zu ändern.

All dies wird durch die einfache Klasse, des Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte, erreicht.



Steuerungsmethoden für die Ereignisse des Basisobjekts der Bibliothek

Das Arbeiten mit Ereignissen der Bibliothek Basisobjekte ist wie folgt zu organisieren: Bisher haben wir zur Definition von Ereignissen einer bestimmten Klasse separate Ereignissteuerungsmethoden dafür implementiert, Ereignisflags erstellt und mögliche Objektereignisse aufgezählt. Da nun die Kontrolle über Ereignisse der abgeleiteten Klasse in ihrer einzigen Basisklasse angeordnet werden soll, müssen wir eine universelle Ereignissteuerung implementieren, unabhängig davon, ob es sich um ein Symbolereignis, ein Kontoereignis oder ein Ereignis einer anderen Klasse handelt, das später erstellt wird. Daher ist dies ein geeigneter Ort, um Änderungen in den Zuständen der Objekteigenschaften (ganzzahlig und real) zu steuern. Ihre Liste für jede abgeleitete Klasse ist eindeutig und repräsentiert eine Ereignis-ID. Außerdem müssen wir eine Eigenschaft ändern Richtung — Erhöhung oder Verringerung der Eigentumswerte (nennen wir dies einen Ereignisgrund), sowie die Objekteigenschaft ändern Wert. Ereignis-ID, Grund und Änderungswert sollen in eine einfache Klasse des Objekt-Basisereignisses geschrieben und in der Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse gespeichert werden.

Wir haben bereits vereinbart, dass ein Ereignis mit streng spezifizierten Parametern (Event-ID, 'long', 'double' und 'string' Werte) verwendet wird, um Ereignisse an das Programm zu senden. Im Parameter 'long' haben wir eine Ereigniszeit in Millisekunden gesendet. Jetzt müssen wir das Ereignis durch einige seiner Parameter aufgrund von Änderungen in der Definition von Ereignissen genau definieren:

Ereignis-ID — geänderte Eigenschaft eines Objekts. Jedes Objekt verfügt über seine einzigartigen Eigenschaften. Das Programm weiß nichts über ein Objekt, in dem die Eigenschaft geändert wurde, sowie über den Status der geänderten Eigenschaft (ob integer oder real), daher ist es unmöglich, sie durch eine Ereignis-ID genau zu definieren. Ereignisgrund — Erhöhen oder Verringern eines Eigenschaftswertes oder Überschreiten eines kontrollierten Niveaus. Dieser Wert erlaubt es uns auch nicht, ein Ereignis genau zu bestimmen. Aber die Ereignis-ID und der Grund erlauben es uns zu definieren, dass eine bestimmte Objekteigenschaft erhöht oder verringert wurde oder einen bestimmten Kontrollwert überschritten hat. Daher müssen wir die ID der Klasse angeben, in deren Objekt das Ereignis aufgetreten ist, um das Ereignis genau zu identifizieren.

Die Kollektionsliste ist dafür ideal geeignet, da sie die Klasse, zu der das Objekt gehört — Symbol, Konto oder ein anderes in der Zukunft zu erstellendes Kollektionsobjekt — genau definiert. Daher sollten zusätzlich die folgenden Daten an das Ereignis gesendet werden:

Kollektions-ID — so dass wir mit drei oben genannten IDs das Ereignis genau definieren können. String-Eigenschaft des Ereignisses — Name eines Objekts, in dem das Ereignis aufgetreten ist.

Um ein Ereignis zu definieren, müssen wir also drei ganzzahlige Parameter erhalten und den Ereignisnamen erhalten, der auch vom 'long'-Wert übergeben wird. Wir haben nur eine 'long'-Eigenschaft. Was können wir tun? Die Lösung ist einfach: Wir werden drei ganzzahlige Ereignisse vom Typ 'ushort' in einem einzigen 'long'-Parameter packen. Der Typ 'long' hat acht Bytes, während 'ushort' nur zwei Bytes hat. Der 'long'-Container erlaubt es uns also, drei 'ushort'-Nummern zu speichern, die in den Bytes 0,1, 2,3, 4,5 der 'long'-Nummer geschrieben sind, und wir haben noch zwei weitere Bytes 6 und 7, um bei Bedarf später noch einen weiteren 'ushort'-Wert einzutragen.

Um eine Ereigniszeit zu definieren, müssen wir nur die Zeit Millisekunden in den Bytes 0 und 1 des 'long'-Parameters übergeben.



Das Datum und die Uhrzeit des Ereignisses können aus TimeCurrent() entnommen werden, wenn man ein Ereignis erhält, und die Anzahl der Millisekunden, die in den Bytes 0 und 1 des Wertes 'long' des Ereignisses übergeben werden, hinzufügen.



Der Ereignisgrund wird in den Bytes 2 und 3 des Parameters 'long' des Ereignisses gesetzt, während



die Klassen-ID wird in den Bytes 4 und 5 des 'long'-Ereignisses des Parameters gesetzt.



Wenn wir also ein Ereignis empfangen, rufen wir drei 'ushort'-Werte aus dem 'long'-Parameter ab, um eine Ereigniszeit zu definieren und zusätzliche Daten für die genaue Ereignisidentifikation durch die Ereignis-ID zu erhalten, die als 'ushort'-Parameter custom_event_id an EventChartCustom() übergeben wird, sowie eine korrekte ID des aufgetretenen Ereignisses unter Verwendung der Ereignis-ID und zweier Werte, die zusätzlich von lparam abgerufen werden.

Überprüfen Sie im übergeordneten Objekt-Timer den aktuellen Zustand jeder der Objekteigenschaften und vergleichen Sie ihn mit dem vorherigen Zustand, um Ereignisse in den nachfolgenden Objekteigenschaften zu definieren. Überprüfen Sie zunächst, ob der zu vergleichende Wert mit der Eigenschaftsänderung eingestellt ist. Wenn der geprüfte Wert nicht gesetzt ist (LONG_MAX ist dafür gesetzt), wird diese Eigenschaft ignoriert.

Da wir die Listen der Objekteigenschaften von 'long' und 'double' Typen überprüfen, ist es sinnvoller, zweidimensionale Arrays anstelle der Struktur zu verwenden, um den aktuellen und vorherigen Zustand der Objekteigenschaften zu speichern. Die erste Dimension des Arrays ist das Speichern von Objekt-Eigenschaftsindizes, während die zweite die Speicherung der Werte der Eigenschaft ist, deren Index in der ersten Dimension gesetzt wurde, des Eigenschaftsänderungswerts sowie der Kontrollwerte und Flags der Eigenschaftsereignisse.

Lassen Sie mich erklären, warum es bequemer ist, Arrays als Strukturen zu verwenden:

Wir wissen nicht im Voraus, welche Art von Eigenschaft wir prüfen werden. Seinen Typ sehen wir jedoch im Eigenschafts-Index ('double' Objekteigenschaften stehen immer hinter 'long'). Das bedeutet, dass wir keine Felder in der Struktur für 'long'- und 'double'-Werte desselben Objekt-Eigenschaftswerts duplizieren müssen. Wir schreiben einfach die notwendigen Daten zur Steuerung der Zustände der Objekteigenschaften mit ihren korrekten Typen in das Array des notwendigen Typs (entsprechend dem aus dem Eigenschaftenindex definierten Eigenschaftstyp). Es ist also nicht erforderlich, das Strukturfeld auszuwählen, in das der übergebene Wert gesetzt werden soll ('long' oder 'double').

Sobald eine Änderung einer der Objekteigenschaften definiert ist, fügen Sie diese der Liste der Basisobjektereignisse hinzu (da die Suche im Basisobjekt durchgeführt wird, ist das Ereignis grundlegend, es sollte nicht mit dem Ereignis der Nachkommenklasse verwechselt werden, das durch die Liste der Basisereignisse definiert und aus Basisereignissen erstellt werden soll, deren Zeiger in der Liste gespeichert sind).



Die Listen der Eigenschaftsänderungen (Basisereignislisten) werden im Timer in den Refresh()-Methoden der abgeleiteten Klasse jedes Basisobjekts überprüft. Wenn die Objektlisten diese Ereignisse enthalten, wird jedes Ereignis in das Bibliotheksereignis umgewandelt und an das Steuerungsprogramm gesendet.

Um das Bild vollständig zu machen, müssen wir die Methoden erstellen, die es uns ermöglichen, programmgesteuert kontrollierte Änderungswerte für jede Eigenschaft eines beliebigen Bibliotheksobjekts basierend auf dem Basisobjekt festzulegen. So können wir die wesentlichen Bedingungen für die Erzeugung von Ereignissen aus den notwendigen Objekten jederzeit schnell ändern.

Die Menge aller hier getroffenen Maßnahmen zur Verbesserung des Basisobjekts der Bibliothek erlaubt es uns, nicht darüber nachzudenken, eine Ereignissteuerung für alle nachfolgend erstellten Objekte zu erstellen. Stattdessen verwenden wir die vorgefertigte Funktionalität.

Beginnen wir.

Da wir mit Ereignissen im Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte arbeiten sollen, müssen wir die Ereignisgrund-Aufzählung erstellen, um Ereignisse zu identifizieren.

In der \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ Defines.mqh Datei, nach einiger Zeit Optionen, hinzufügen der Aufzählung der möglichen Gründe für das Basisobjekt-Ereignis:

enum ENUM_SELECT_BY_TIME { SELECT_BY_TIME_OPEN, SELECT_BY_TIME_CLOSE, }; enum ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON { BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN, BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS };

Da wir keine Ereignisflags mehr benötigen, ersetzen Sie die Liste der Symbol-Ereignis-Flags durch die Liste der möglichen Symbol-Ereignisse im Fenster der Marktübersicht:

enum ENUM_MW_EVENT { MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL, MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT+ 1 )

Entfernen Sie die Liste der möglichen Symbolereignisse, da sie nicht mehr benötigt wird:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

Der Code des nächsten Ereignisses wurde durch den Wert ersetzt, der auf die Konstante MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT aus der Enumeration ENUM_MW_EVENT folgt.



Lassen Sie uns nun die geplante Funktionsweise implementieren.



Fügen Sie in der Basisobjektdatei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\BaseObj.mqh die neue Klasse des Basisereignisses hinzu:

class CBaseEvent : public CObject { private : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON m_reason; int m_event_id; double m_value; public : ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON Reason( void ) const { return this .m_reason; } int ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } double Value( void ) const { return this .m_value; } CBaseEvent ( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) : m_reason(reason) , m_event_id(event_id) , m_value( value ) {} virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CBaseEvent *compared=node; return ( this .Reason()>compared.Reason() ? 1 : this .Reason()<compared.Reason() ? - 1 : this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); } };

Der Abschnitt der 'private' Klasse enthält die Variablen zum Speichern von Ereignisgründen, Ereignis-ID (entspricht dem Index der geänderten Objekteigenschaft) und Ereignisänderungswert.

Der 'public' Abschnitt der Klasse enthält die Methoden zur Rückgabe der oben aufgeführten Variablen der Klassenmitglieder.

Die Formalparameter des Klassenkonstruktors erhalten die Eigenschaftswerte. Die übergebenen Werte werden in der Initialisierungsliste sofort den entsprechenden Variablen der Klassenvariablen zugewiesen.

Außerdem bietet die Klasse die Methode des Vergleichs zweier Klassenobjekte für die Suche in der Liste der dynamischen Zeiger auf Objekte, die wir mehr als einmal diskutiert haben.



Da wir die Liste der kontrollierten Objekteigenschaften in zweidimensionalen Arrays speichern sollen, fügen wir die Makroersetzung hinzu, die auf die Größe der zweiten Array-Dimension zeigt. Deklarieren Sie im privaten Teil der Klasse die beiden Variablen, in denen wir die Anzahl der ganzen Zahl und reale Eigenschaften des Objekts speichern sollen, die von der Klasse geerbt werden sollen (da die Basisklasse nichts über die Nummern der Eigenschaften weiß, die ihre Nachkommen haben, und diese Nummern explizit angezeigt werden sollten). Deklarieren Sie die Methode zum Ausfüllen der Eigenschaftsarrays und zum Suchen nach Änderungen in den nachfolgenden Objekteigenschaften.



#define CONTROLS_TOTAL ( 10 ) class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : int m_long_prop_total; int m_double_prop_total; template < typename T> bool FillPropertySettings ( const int index,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id); protected :

Deklarieren Sie im 'protected' Abschnitt der Klasse die Liste zum Speichern der Zeiger auf Instanzen der Objektbasisereignisse, die Variable zum Speichern der Ereignis-ID, das erste Startflag und die Variable zum Speichern des nachfolgenden Objekttyps.

Wir haben auch vier zweidimensionale Arrays hinzugefügt, um die Eigenschaften zu speichern und ihre Änderungen zu steuern (die aktuellen und vorherigen ganzzahligen und realen Nachkommen-Objekteigenschaften), sowie die Methode, die nur Millisekunden zurückgibt, die in der Ereigniszeit gespeichert sind (zurückgegeben wird bei MQL4, 0, bei MQL5 der durch 1000 geteilte Rest der Division des 'long'-Wert der Zeit).

Da die Basisklasse nichts über die Anzahl der nachkommenden Objekteigenschaften weiß, während die Größe aus den nachkommenden Klassen (wo sie bekannt sind) eingestellt werden sollte, deklarieren Sie die Methoden zum Setzen und Prüfen der Arraygröße:



protected : CArrayObj m_list_events_base ; CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; int m_event_id; string m_name; string m_folder_name; bool m_first_start ; int m_type; long m_long_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; long m_long_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL]; double m_double_prop_event_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL] ; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ; } ushort MSCfromTime( const long time_msc) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ ushort ( this .TickTime()% 1000 ) #else 0 #endif ; } bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; bool SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size); bool SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size); bool CheckControlDataArraySize( bool check_long= true ); template < typename T> void SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property, const T value); long GetControlledValueLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]; } long GetControlledValueLongLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]; } double GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]; } long GetControlledValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]; } double GetControlledValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]; } long GetControlledChangedValueLong( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]; } double GetControlledChangedValueDouble( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongINC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleINC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleMORE( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleLESS( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]; } long GetControlledFlagLongEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]; } double GetControlledFlagDoubleEQUAL( const int property) const { return this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 9 ]; } long UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value, const uchar index, long &long_value); long UshortToByte( const ushort value, const uchar index) const ; public :

Die Methoden für das Setzen und die Rückgabe der kontrollierten Eigenschaften und deren Werten, und die Methoden zum Packen einer 'ushort'-Nummer in spezifizierte 'long'-Containerbytes durch einen Index werden auch im privaten Abschnitt der Klasse deklariert. (Index 0 => bytes 0-1, Index 1 => bytes 2-3, Index 2 => bytes 4-5)



Im 'public' Teil der Klasse deklarieren Sie die Methoden zum Zurücksetzen der Werte von geänderten Eigenschaften und die Werte von kontrollierten Objekteigenschaften, die Methode zum Hinzufügen eines Basisereignisses zur Liste, das Verfahren zum Empfangen des Basisobjekts von der Liste durch einen Index, das Verfahren zum Rückgeben der Anzahl der Basisobjekte in der Liste, das virtuelle Verfahren zum Rückgeben eines Objekttyps und das Verfahren zum Rückgeben einer Zeichenkettenbeschreibung eines Basisereignisses:



public : void ResetChangesParams( void ); virtual void ResetControlsParams( void ); bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool EventBaseAdd ( const int event_id, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const double value ); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE, const bool check_out= true ); CBaseEvent *GetEventBase ( const int index); int GetEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } string EventDescription ( const int property, const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason, const int source, const string value , const string property_descr, const int digits); CBaseObj(); };

Lassen Sie uns nun kurz alle oben deklarierten Methoden durchgehen.

Der Klassenkonstruktor:

CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ), m_event_code( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( __FUNCTION__ ) , m_long_prop_total( 0 ) , m_double_prop_total( 0 ) , m_first_start( true ) { :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, 0 , 100 ); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear() ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); }

Da wir keine Ereigniscodes mehr haben, die wir zuvor aus Flags gesammelt haben, bei denen der Wert Null das Fehlen eines Ereignisses anzeigt, müssen wir die Ereigniscode-Initialisierung durch eine Initialisierung ungleich Null in der Klasseninitialisierungsliste ersetzen (da Null für die allererste Eigenschaft in der Aufzählung der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften des Objekts steht, während positive Werte die nächsten Ereignisse in der Liste der Objekteigenschaften anzeigen, aber wir können ihre Anzahl nicht in der übergeordneten Klasse definieren). Setzen wird den Ereigniscode auf -1.

Der Objektname wird durch einen Klassennamen initialisiert (der Name wird in den Nachkommen neu vergeben). Initialisieren Sie die Anzahl der ganzzahligen und reale Eigenschaften des abgeleiteten Objekts mit Null und setzen Sie das Flag des ersten Starts.

Setzen Sie im Klassenkörper die Größe von Arrays mit ganzzahligen und realen Eigenschaften auf den Wert Null, löschen Sie die Liste der Basisereignisse und setzen Sie das Sortierlisten-Flag.



Bisher wurde die virtuelle Methode Refresh() der Klasse einfach deklariert, und ihre Implementierung sollte von den abgeleiteten Klassen durchgeführt werden. Lassen Sie uns nun die Methode für die Basisobjektklasse erstellen und implementieren, um Änderungen der abgeleiteten Objekteigenschaften zu verfolgen. Wenn ein Ereignis definiert ist, werden die Basisereignisse erstellt und der Liste der Basisereignisse hinzugefügt, um sie anschließend zu behandeln und Objektereignisse zu erzeugen, die an das Programm gesendet werden sollen:

void CBaseObj::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize() || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_long_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_long_prop_event, this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_double_prop_total;i++) if (! this .FillPropertySettings(i, this .m_double_prop_event, this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_event_id)) continue ; if ( this .m_first_start) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, this .m_long_prop_event); :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, this .m_double_prop_event); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_first_start= false ; this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); return ; } }

Hier werden alle Aktionen in den Codekommentaren beschrieben, einschließlich derjenigen, die in der Methode ausgeführt werden, wie das vorläufige Löschen von Ereignislisten und der Aufruf der Methoden zum Ausfüllen der Arrays von ganzzahligen und realen Eigenschaften der abgeleiteten Objekte und die Überprüfung ihrer Änderungen.

Wenn dies der erste Start ist, wird der aktuelle Status der Eigenschaftenarrays in den vorherigen Status kopiert (um zu vermeiden, dass die Differenz zwischen ihnen zur Registrierung von Ereignissen führt), das erste Startflag zurückgesetzt und die Liste der Basisereignisse, die möglicherweise beim Aufruf der Methoden FillPropertySettings() erstellt wurden, wird gelöscht.



Implementierung der Methode zum Ausfüllen der Arrays der nachkommenden Objekteigenschaften und Kontrolle ihrer Änderungen:

template<typename T> bool CBaseObj::FillPropertySettings( const int index ,T &array[][CONTROLS_TOTAL],T &array_prev[][CONTROLS_TOTAL], int &event_id) { if ( this .m_first_start) return false ; event_id = index +( typename(T)== "double" ? this .m_long_prop_total : 0 ); for ( int j= 5 ;j<CONTROLS_TOTAL;j++) array[index][j]= false ; T value =array[index][ 3 ]-array_prev[index][ 3 ]; array[index][ 4 ]= value ; if (array[index][ 0 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value > 0 && value >array[index][ 0 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC, value )) { array[index][ 5 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 1 ]< LONG_MAX ) { if ( value < 0 && fabs( value )>array[index][ 1 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC, value )) { array[index][ 6 ]= true ; array_prev[index][ 4 ]= value ; } } } if (array[index][ 2 ]< LONG_MAX ) { value =array[index][ 3 ]-array[index][ 2 ]; if ( value > 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]<=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 7 ]= true ; } else if ( value < 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]>=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 8 ]= true ; } else if ( value == 0 && array_prev[index][ 3 ]!=array[index][ 2 ]) { if ( this .EventBaseAdd(event_id,BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS,array[index][ 2 ])) array[index][ 9 ]= true ; } } array_prev[index][ 3 ]=array[index][ 3 ]; return true ; }

Hier werden alle Aktionen in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Das Einzige, was ich klarstellen möchte, ist das Bestimmen des Index der 'double'-Eigenschaft eines Objekts für die Positionierung einer Ereignis-ID. Da sich die reellen Eigenschaften aller Objekte hinter den ganzzahligen Eigenschaften befinden, ist der Anfang der ersten reellen Eigenschaft gleich der Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften (wenn die Anzahl der 'long'-Eigenschaften gleich drei ist, hat die erste reale Eigenschaft den Index 3 (0,1,2, 3)). Bei Arrays beginnt die Zählung bei Null. Daher müssen wir bei der Arbeit mit 'double'-Eigenschaften die Anzahl der Integer-Eigenschaften des Objektes zu dem Array-Index hinzufügen.

Die Verfahren zum Festlegen einer Größe von Arrays mit ganzzahligen und realen Eigenschaften des abgeleiteten Objekts:

bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeLong( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_long_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_long_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_long_prop_total==size ? true : false ); } bool CBaseObj::SetControlDataArraySizeDouble( const int size ) { int x =( #ifdef __MQL4__ CONTROLS_TOTAL #else 1 #endif ); this .m_double_prop_total=:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event, size , 100 )/x; return ((:: ArrayResize ( this .m_double_prop_event_prev, size , 100 )/x)==size && this .m_double_prop_total==size ? true : false ); }

Die Methoden geben das Ergebnis der Größenänderung von Arrays um den an die Methode übergebenen Wert zurück.

Ich sollte eine Funktion zum Ändern einer multidimensionalen Arraygröße in MQL4 hervorheben. Die Funktion ArrayResize() in MQL4 liefert die Gesamtgröße aller Array-Dimensionen. In MQL5 gibt es die Größe der ersten Dimension zurück, die geändert werden kann. Wenn beispielsweise die Größe der zweiten Dimension zwei ist, gibt die Funktion 20 zurück, wenn die erste Dimension ihre Größe auf 10 ändert, was nicht logisch ist (da wir nur die Größe der ersten Dimension ändern). In MQL5 gibt die Funktion den korrekten Wert zurück. Für das obige Beispiel gibt es wie erwartet 10 zurück.

Aus diesem Grund wurde in den Methoden ein Divisor erstellt, der in MQL4 den von der Funktion zurückgegebene Wert durch die Größe der zweiten Dimension teilt.



Das Verfahren zum Überprüfen der Größe des Arrays der ganzzahligen und realen abgeleiteten Objekteigenschaften:

Das Verfahren empfängt das Flag, das die Größe des überprüften Arrays anzeigt.

Ist es true, wird das Array der 'long'-Eigenschaften überprüft. Ist es false, wird stattdessen das Array der 'double' Eigenschaften überprüft.

Wenn eine Größe des markierten Arrays nicht gesetzt ist, wird der Nachrichtentext generiert, die Nachricht wird im Journal angezeigt und false wird zurückgegeben. Wenn die Arraygröße bereits eingestellt wurde, wird true zurückgegeben.

Die Methoden des Rücksetzens von kontrollierten Werten und Änderungswerte von verfolgten Daten von Objekteigenschaften:

void CBaseObj::ResetControlsParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]= LONG_MAX ; for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 0 ; j< 3 ; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=( double ) LONG_MAX ; } void CBaseObj::ResetChangesParams( void ) { if (! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( true ) || ! this .CheckControlDataArraySize( false )) return ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_list_events_base.Clear(); this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); for ( int i= this .m_long_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? LONG_MAX : 0 ); for ( int i= this .m_double_prop_total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) for ( int j= 3 ; j<CONTROLS_TOTAL; j++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][j]=(j< 5 ? ( double ) LONG_MAX : 0 ); }

Die Initialisierungswerte werden in den notwendigen Zellen der zweiten Dimensionen der Arrays in den Methoden in zwei Schleifen durch Arrays der nachfolgenden Objektganzzahl und der realen Eigenschaften gesetzt. Die initialisierten Zellen werden in den Codekommentaren gesetzt.



Das Verfahren, das das Basisereignis zur Liste der Objekt-Basisereignisse hinzufügt:

bool CBaseObj::EventBaseAdd( const int event_id , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const double value ) { CBaseEvent* event = new CBaseEvent(event_id,reason, value ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events_base.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events_base.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events_base.Add( event ); }

Das Verfahren empfängt die Ereignis-ID, den Ereignisgrund und den Änderungswert der abgeleiteten Objekteigenschaft.



Als Nächstes wird ein neues Basisereignis erstellt, und wenn das gleiche Ereignis bereits in der Liste der Basisereignisse vorhanden ist, wird es entfernt und, false wird zurückgegeben — das Ereignis wird nicht hinzugefügt. Andernfalls wird das Ergebnis des Hinzufügens eines neuen Ereignisses zur Liste der Basisobjektereignisse zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die das Basisereignis über seinen Index in der Liste der Basisobjektereignisse zurückgibt:

CBaseEvent *CBaseObj::GetEventBase( const int index ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 || index< 0 || index>total- 1 ) return NULL; CBaseEvent * event = this .m_list_events_base.At(index); return ( event !=NULL ? event : NULL); }

Die Methode empfängt den Index des gewünschten Ereignisses. Wenn die Liste die Größe Null hat oder der Index über die Basisereignisliste hinausgeht, wird NULL zurückgegeben. Andernfalls empfängt das Ereignis von der Liste durch einen Index und gibt den Zeiger auf das erhaltene Objekt zurück.

Wir müssen die Methoden für die Objekt-Basisklasse erstellen, um schnell die notwendigen Eigenschaftsänderungen vorzunehmen. Das Überschreiten der Änderungen führt zur Ereigniserzeugung. Wir benötigen auch die Methoden zum Setzen neuer Werte für nachkommende Objekteigenschaften und zum Zurückgeben von Flags über aufgetretene "kontrollierte" Objektereignisse. Da die Basisklasse nichts über die Eigenschaften ihrer Nachkommen weiß, müssen wir die universellen Methoden erstellen, die es uns ermöglichen, Änderungen an der notwendigen Nachkommenschaft vorzunehmen. Da wir die Anzahl der ganzzahligen und realen Eigenschaften für jede der nachfolgenden Klassen angeben werden, ist es einfach, die Eigenschaft zu definieren, für die wir den Wert festlegen. Wir sollten einfach den geänderten Eigenschaftsindex überprüfen. Wenn der Index kleiner als die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften ist, werden die Änderungen an der Objektganzzahleigenschaft vorgenommen, andernfalls werden die Eigenschaften geändert.



Implementierung der Methoden zum Setzen von abgeleiteten, objektgesteuerten Eigenschaften:

template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 0 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 0 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 1 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 1 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValueLEVEL( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 2 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 2 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 3 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 3 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledChangedValue( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 4 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 4 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagINC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 5 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 5 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagDEC( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 6 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 6 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagMORE( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 7 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 7 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagLESS( const int property, const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 8 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[property- this .m_long_prop_total][ 8 ]=( double ) value ; } template<typename T> void CBaseObj::SetControlledFlagEQUAL( const int property , const T value ) { if (property< this .m_long_prop_total) this .m_long_prop_event[property][ 9 ]=( long ) value ; else this .m_double_prop_event[ property- this .m_long_prop_total ][ 9 ]=( double ) value ; }

Betrachten Sie die letzte Methode: Eine Eigenschaft wird an die Methode übergeben, in deren Wert der Vorlagenwert T value eingegeben werden muss. Wenn der Eigenschaftsindex kleiner als ist die Anzahl der Integer-Eigenschaften des abgeleiteten Objektes, wird T value zur notwendigen Zelle des Arrays der Objekt-Integer-Eigenschaften hinzugefügt, andernfalls wird der Index berechnet, um den die Eigenschaft in dem Array der realen Eigenschaften gespeichert wird (der 'double'-Index der Eigenschaft übersteigt immer den Index der gleichen Eigenschaft um die Anzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften des Objektes) und den T value zur benötigten Zelle des Arrays der realen Objekteigenschaften hinzufügen. Die benötigten Zellen der zweiten Dimension des Arrays für jede der Methoden werden vor der Methodenliste aufgelistet.



Das Verfahren konvertiert einen 'ushort'-Wert in einen 'long'-Wert, der um die notwendige Anzahl von Bytes verschoben wird, um ihn anschließend in einen 'long'-Container zu packen:



long CBaseObj::UshortToByte( const ushort value , const uchar index) const { if (index> 3 ) { ::Print(DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long ) value << ( 16 *index ); }

Angenommen, wir haben einen 8-Byte langen Wert, der in Zellen mit jeweils zwei Bytes unterteilt ist (jeder Zelle dieser Art ist ein eindeutiger Index zugeordnet):

Wir können ihm vier 'ushort'-Zahlen zuordnen. Jede weitere Zahl sollte um 16 Bit * Index (1 Byte = 8 Bit) nach links verschoben werden. Anschließend wird der erhaltene Wert zur 'long'-Zahl hinzugefügt. So erhalten wir einige 'ushort'-Werte, die in den 'long'-Container verpackt sind.



Das Verfahren erhält eine 'ushort'-Nummer und den Index, mit dem ein 'ushort'-Wert im 'long'-Container gespeichert werden soll.

Der Index wird überprüft, und wenn er 3 überschreitet, wird die falsche Indexmeldung angezeigt und 0 zurückgegeben.

Wenn der Index korrekt ist, wird eine 'ushort'-Nummer, und zwar um 16 Bits * Index (ein Byte enthält 8 Bit, und wir müssen die 'ushort'-Nummer mit zwei Bytes verschieben) und das Verschiebungsergebnis wird von der Methode zurückgegeben.



Die Methode, die den Wert 'ushort' packt, verschiebt sich um die erforderliche Anzahl von Bytes in einen 'long'-Container:

long CBaseObj::UshortToLong( const ushort ushort_value , const uchar index , long &long_value ) { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } return ( long_value |= UshortToByte (ushort_value,index)); }

Die Methode erhält eine 'ushort'-Nummer, die in einen 'long'-Container gepackt werden soll, der über den Link an die Methode übergeben wird, und der Index der Bytes, der 'ushort'-Wert im 'long'-Container sollte auf gesetzt werden.

Wie bei der vorstehend beschriebenen Methode wird der Index geprüft, und wenn die Prüfung erfolgreich ist, wird der 'ushort'-Wert, der mit der UshortToByte()-Methode um die erforderliche Anzahl von Bytes verschoben wurde, zur 'long'-Zahl addiert, indem bitweise 'OR' verwendet wird, und das Ergebnis wird an das aufrufende Programm zurückgegeben.



Die Methode gibt die Zeichenkettenbeschreibung des Ereignisses des nachkommenden Objekts zurück:

string CBaseObj::EventDescription( const int property , const ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON reason , const int source , const string value , const string property_descr , const int digits ) { string type= ( this .Type()==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ? TextByLanguage( "символа: " , "symbol property: " ) : this .Type()==COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ? TextByLanguage( "аккаунта: " , "account property: " ) : "" ); string level= ( property< this .m_long_prop_total ? ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueLongLEVEL(property),digits) : ::DoubleToString( this .GetControlledValueDoubleLEVEL(property),digits) ); string res= ( reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " увеличено на " , " increased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " уменьшено на " , " decreased by " )+ value : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало больше " , " became more than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " стало меньше " , " became less than " )+level : reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS ? TextByLanguage( "Значение свойства " , "Value of the " )+type+property_descr+TextByLanguage( " равно " , " is equal to " )+level : TextByLanguage( "Неизвестное событие " , "Unknown " )+type ); return this .m_name+ ": " +res; }

Da die Basisobjektklasse nichts über ihre abgeleiteten Klassen weiß, müssen wir die angeben, bei denen das Ereignis aufgetreten ist, um ein Ereignis in der abgeleiteten Klasse zu beschreiben.

Um dies zu erreichen, erhält das Verfahren

eine Eigenschaft des Objekts , dass das Ereignis erkannt wurde,

, dass das Ereignis erkannt wurde, ein Ereignisgrund — Erhöhen/Verringern eines Eigenschaftswertes um einen bestimmten Wert/Überschreiten eines bestimmten Niveaus durch den Eigenschaftswert,



— Erhöhen/Verringern eines Eigenschaftswertes um einen bestimmten Wert/Überschreiten eines bestimmten Niveaus durch den Eigenschaftswert, Ereignisquelle — ID der Kollektion, in deren Objekt ein Ereignis aufgetreten ist,



— ID der Kollektion, in deren Objekt ein Ereignis aufgetreten ist, der Wert, um den die Objekteigenschaft geändert wurde ,

, die Textbeschreibung der Eigenschaft des abgeleiteten Objekts (verfügbar im Nachkommen) und



(verfügbar im Nachkommen) und die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen in der numerischen Darstellung der geänderten Eigenschaft (auch im Nachkommen verfügbar).

Alle Schritte zur Erstellung eines abgeleiteten Objekts sind in den Codekommentaren beschrieben. Ich glaube, sie sind umfassend genug.

Wir haben alle notwendigen Änderungen in der Basisobjektklasse vorgenommen (bei der Weiterentwicklung der Bibliothek und dem Anlegen neuer Kollektionen sollen der letzten Methode neue Kollektions-IDs hinzugefügt werden, um eine korrekte Ereignisbeschreibung zu erstellen).



Überarbeitung der Symbolklasse und der Symbolkollektion

An dieser Stelle werden wir die Symbolklasse und die Symbolkollektion unter Berücksichtigung der neuen Ereignisse des Basisobjekts überarbeiten. Lassen Sie uns einige Änderungen an den Klassen Symbol und Symbolkollektion vornehmen.

Öffnen Sie \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh und fügen Sie die Änderungen hinzu.



Da nun alle nachkommenden Objektereignisse des Basisobjekts in der übergeordneten Klasse definiert sind, ist es nicht notwendig, die Änderungen der Objekteigenschaften in der nachkommenden Klasse zu steuern. Daher ist die Datenstruktur der verfolgten Objekteigenschaften jetzt überflüssig.

Lassen Sie uns die Struktur und zwei Objekte mit dem Strukturtyp aus der Symbolobjektklasse entfernen:

struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Alle Klassenvariablen zum Speichern von kontrollierten und geänderten Symbolobjekteigenschaften entfernen — jetzt werden alle diese Daten in den Arrays der Basisobjektklasse gespeichert:

long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Entfernen Sie die hervorgehobenen Methoden aufgrund ihrer Redundanz:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event );

Anstelle der virtuellen Methode zum Platzieren des Codes zum Ändern einer Symboleigenschaft deklarieren Sie die Methode zum Überprüfen der Änderungen in den Symboleigenschaften und zum Erzeugen eines Ereignisses:



virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); void CheckEvents( void );

Fügen Sie im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse Deklarationen von Methoden hinzu, die verfolgte Werte setzen und kontrollierte Werte von verfolgten Eigenschaften, geänderte Werte von Eigenschaften und Flags zurückgeben:



public : template < typename T> void SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value); template < typename T> void SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value); long GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongINC(property); } double GetControlParameterINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleINC(property); } long GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledValueLongDEC(property); } double GetControlParameterDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledValueDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagLongINC(property); } double GetControlFlagINC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledFlagDoubleINC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagLongDEC(property); } bool GetControlFlagDEC( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlledFlagDoubleDEC(property); } long GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueLong(property); } double GetControlChangedValue( const ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property) const { return this .GetControlledChangedValueDouble(property); }

Jede Methode wird in Form von zwei überladenen Methoden ausgeführt, die die Methoden des Basisobjekts aufrufen, die dem Typ zum Setzen/Prüfen der Objekteigenschaft des Symbols entsprechen.



Zuvor haben wir bereits die Methoden für einen vereinfachten Zugriff auf einige Symbolobjekteigenschaften entwickelt. Fügen wir die Methoden zum Platzieren der Werte der kontrollierten Ebenen der Eigenschaften hinzu und deklarieren wir die Methoden zum Einstellen/Empfangen von Daten für Bid/Last und zugehörige Parameter (vorher wurde Bid oder Last automatisch ausgewählt, abhängig von den Preisen, auf denen das Diagramm basiert. Nun müssen wir die Methoden für die Arbeit mit diesen Daten erstellen):

bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionDealsLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionDeals( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS,( long )::fabs( value ));} long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowLevel( const long value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW,( long )::fabs( value )); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSpreadLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsIncreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsDecreasedSpread( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlStopLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedStopLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } void SetControlFreezeLevelLevel( const int value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL,( long )::fabs( value )); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsIncreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } bool IsDecreasedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } void SetControlBidInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BID,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBid( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsIncreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } bool IsDecreasedBid( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } void SetControlBidHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedBidHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } void SetControlBidLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlBidLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedBidLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsIncreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } bool IsDecreasedBidLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } void SetControlLastInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLast( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsIncreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } bool IsDecreasedLast( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } void SetControlLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedLastHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } void SetControlLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlLastLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedLastLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsIncreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } bool IsDecreasedLastLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const ; void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ); void SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value ); double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; bool IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const ; void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsIncreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } bool IsDecreasedAsk( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskHighLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsIncreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } bool IsDecreasedAskHigh( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlAskLowLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsIncreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } bool IsDecreasedAskLow( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlOptionStrikeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsIncreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } bool IsDecreasedOptionStrike( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } void SetControlVolumeLimitLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsIncreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } bool IsDecreasedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } void SetControlSwapLongLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsIncreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } bool IsDecreasedSwapLong( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } void SetControlSwapShortLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsIncreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } bool IsDecreasedSwapShort( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsIncreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } bool IsDecreasedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionInterestLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsIncreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } bool IsDecreasedSessionInterest( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME,::fabs( value ));} double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsIncreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } bool IsDecreasedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWLevel( const double value ) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW,::fabs( value )); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsIncreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } bool IsDecreasedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); }

Betrachten wir die Implementierung von deklarierten Methoden und Änderungen an den bereits bestehenden.



Nehmen Sie einige kleine Änderungen am Klassenkonstruktor vor:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index) { this .m_name=name; this .m_type=COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. No such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .SetControlDataArraySizeLong(SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL); this .SetControlDataArraySizeDouble(SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL); this .ResetChangesParams(); this .ResetControlsParams(); this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); }

Um Objektereignisse in der Basisobjektklasse genau zu definieren, ordnen Sie die Symbolkollektions-ID dem Symbolobjekttyp zu und setzen Sie die Größe von Arrays von Integer und Realdaten, um Ereignisse in Symbolobjekteigenschaften durch das Basisobjekt zu verfolgen. Als nächstes initialisieren Sie bearbeitbare und steuerbare Parameter in den Arrays von Ganzzahlen und realen Eigenschaften.

Die Methode Refresh() des Symbolobjekts wurde ebenfalls geändert:

void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL;i++) this .m_long_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_long_prop[i]; for ( int i= 0 ;i<SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL;i++) this .m_double_prop_event[i][ 3 ]= this .m_double_prop[i]; CBaseObj:: Refresh(); this .CheckEvents(); }

Da wir keine Strukturen mehr für die Speicherung des aktuellen und vorherigen Symbol-Eigenschaftszustands anlegen müssen, wurde das Ausfüllen der Struktur der aktuellen Symbolstatusdaten entfernt. Stattdessen haben wir das Ausfüllen in den Arrays von Integer- und Real-Eigenschaften im Basisobjekt eingegliedert.

Nachdem die Arrays ausgefüllt sind, müssen wir die Refresh()-Methode des CBaseObj-Basisobjekts aufrufen, in der die Suche nach aufgetretenen Änderungen durchgeführt und die Liste der nachfolgenden Objekt-Basisereignisse erstellt wird.

Nachdem Sie die Liste der Basisereignisse in der übergeordneten Klasse erstellt haben (falls es Kriterien zur Ereigniserzeugung gibt), überprüfen Sie die Basisereignisse mit der Methode CheckEvents(). Wenn sie vorhanden sind, erstellen Sie die Liste der Symbolereignisse.

Implementierung der Methode zur Überprüfung von Ereignissen:

void CSymbol::CheckEvents( void ) { int total= this .m_list_events_base.Total(); if (total== 0 ) return ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CBaseEvent * event = this .GetEventBase(i); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; long lvalue= 0 ; this .UshortToLong ( this .MSCfromTime ( this .TickTime() ), 0 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( event .Reason() , 1 ,lvalue ); this .UshortToLong ( COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID , 2 ,lvalue ); if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(),lvalue, event .Value(), this .Name())) this .m_is_event= true ; } }

Wenn die Liste der Basisereignisse leer ist, exit.

In der Schleife durch die Liste der Basisereignisse, erhalten wir das nächste Ereignis. Wenn das Ereignis empfangen wird, erstellen Sie ein Symbolereignis:

rufen Sie nur die Millisekunden von der aktuellen Zeit in Millisekunden ab und fügen Sie sie zu den ersten beiden Bytes des 'long' Parameter des Ereignisses hinzu .

und . Ereignisgrund (Steigen/Fallen/Oberes Niveau/Unteres Niveau) und fügen Sie ihn zur zweiten zwei Bytes des 'long' Parameter des Ereignisses hinzu .

(Steigen/Fallen/Oberes Niveau/Unteres Niveau) und . Symbolkollektions-ID wird zu den dritten zwei Bytes des 'long' Parameter des Ereignisses hinzugefügt.

hinzugefügt. Hinzufügen des Symbolereignisses zur Liste der Symbolereignisse und Setzen des Flags, das eine Ereignispräsenz eines Symbols anzeigt.

Verfahren zum Initialisieren der Variablen von kontrollierten Symboldaten:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .ResetControlsParams(); } Rufen Sie einfach die oben genannte Methode zum Zurücksetzen der Variablen von kontrollierten Objektdatenwerten auf.

Verfahren zum Setzen von kontrollierten Werten und Flags von aufgetretenen Änderungen und die Verfahren zum Empfangen einer Größe von aufgetretenen Änderungen und Flags:

template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlPropertyLEVEL( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledValueLEVEL(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagINC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagINC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlFlagDEC( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledFlagDEC(property,( double )value); } template < typename T> void CSymbol::SetControlChangedValue( const int property, const T value) { if (property<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL) this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( long )value); else this .SetControlledChangedValue(property,( double )value); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BID : SYMBOL_PROP_LAST),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastHighLevel( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyINC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyDEC(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } void CSymbol::SetControlBidLastLowLevev( const double value) { this .SetControlPropertyLEVEL(( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW : SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW),:: fabs (value)); } double CSymbol::GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetControlChangedValue(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsIncreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagINC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } bool CSymbol::IsDecreasedBidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( bool ) this .GetControlFlagDEC(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Wir haben die ähnlichen Methoden bereits bei der Verbesserung der Basisobjektklasse berücksichtigt. Die betrachteten Methoden werden hier in Abhängigkeit von einer erforderlichen Symbolobjekteigenschaft aufgerufen. Damit ist die Verbesserung der Symbolobjektklasse abgeschlossen. Nun bleibt nur noch, die Klasse der Symbolkollektion etwas zu verfeinern.

Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Collections\SymbolsCollection.mqh und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor.

Da wir nicht mehr für jedes Objekt separate Ereignisenumerationen erstellen müssen, setzen Sie den Typ 'int' für die Variable "last symbol event" und die Methode GetLastEvent() anstelle des vorherigen Typs ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT: int m_last_event; int GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } Da nun alle Symbolereignisse (sowie Ereignisse eines beliebigen abgeleiteten Objekts) in der Basisobjektklasse behandelt werden, benennen Sie die Methode EventDescription() in EventMWDescription() um und übergeben die Variable mit dem Enumerationstyp der Fensterereignisse in der Marktübersicht an die Methode:. string EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ); string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ); Da sich die Namen der Enumerationen geändert haben, hat sich die Arbeitsweise mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht geringfügig auch geändert (Enumerationsnamen und der Typ der Ereignisvariablen wurde geändert): void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ushort event_id = ( ushort ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL : MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) ); if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id== MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } } Der Typ der Ereignisvariablen wurde auch in der Arbeitsweise mit der Ereignisliste der Symbolkollektion geändert:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ushort event_id = event .ID(); this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd(( ushort ) event .ID(), event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam())) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, event .LParam(), event .DParam(), event .SParam()); } } } } Die Namen der Enumerationskonstanten der Ereignisse wurden auch in der Methode geändert, die die Zeichenkettenbeschreibung der Ereignisse im Fenster der Marktübersicht zurückgibt:

string CSymbolsCollection::EventMWDescription( const ENUM_MW_EVENT event ) { return ( event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed symbol from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event == MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); } Lassen Sie uns nun die Klasse CEngine verbessern. Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Engine.mqh und nehmen Sie dort die notwendigen Änderungen vor: Die Variable, die das letzte Ereignis in den Symboleigenschaften speichert, und die Methode , die den Wert der Variable zurückgibt, sind ebenfalls vom Typ 'int': int m_last_symbol_event ; int LastSymbolsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } Fügen Sie im öffentlichen Abschnitt der Klasse die Deklaration der Methode hinzu, die eine 'ushort'-Nummer aus dem Container 'long' zum angegebenen Speicherindex im 'long'-Parameter der 'ushort'-Nummer abruft: ushort LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value, const uchar index) const ; Schreiben Sie auch die drei Methoden, die sofort die Millisekunden, den Grund und die Quelle des Ergebnisses aus dem 'long'-Ereignisparameter zurückgeben: ushort EventMSC ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 0 ); } ushort EventReason ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 1 ); } ushort EventSource ( const long lparam) const { return this .LongToUshortFromByte(lparam, 2 ); } Da Null die allererste ganzzahlige Eigenschaft eines beliebigen Objekts ist, ändern Sie den Initialisierungswert für die Variable, die das letzte Symbolereignis in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors speichert — jetzt wird er mit einem negativen Wert initialisiert:

CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event( WRONG_VALUE ) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { Implementierung des Verfahrens zum Abrufen einer 'ushort'-Nummer aus dem 'long'-Container durch den Byteindex seiner Position im 'long'-Container: ushort CEngine::LongToUshortFromByte( const long source_value , const uchar index ) const { if (index> 3 ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Значение \"index\" должно быть в пределах 0 - 3" , "Error. \"index\" value should be between 0 - 3" )); return 0 ; } long res= source_value>> ( 16 *index); return ushort ( res &= 0xFFFF ); } Das Verfahren empfängt einen 'long'-Wert, aus dem eine 'ushort'-Nummer extrahiert werden soll, und den Byteindex, in dem sich die Nummer befindet (die Tabelle der 'ushort'-Nummern, die sich im 'long'-Container befinden, wurde oben berücksichtigt). Anschließend wird die Gültigkeit der Indexspezifikation überprüft. Wenn der Index ungültig ist, wird eine Fehlermeldung angezeigt und 0 zurückgegeben.

Als Nächstes verschieben Sie die long'-Zahlenbits um 16 * Indexbits nach rechts, wenden Sie eine Maske zum "Löschen" der restlichen hohen Bits an und geben Sie eine so erhaltene 'ushort'-Zahl zurück. Um in MQL4 zu arbeiten, müssen wir den Compiler über den Größenfehler ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY des Arrays mit der Größe Null.

Der Fehler, der für ein Array mit der Größe Null am besten geeignet ist, ist der dem MQL4-Compiler bekannte Fehler "invalid array". Stellen wird das als Alternative zum Array-Nullgrößenfehler ein.

Öffnen Sie die Datei \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\ToMQL4.mqh und fügen Sie den für den MQL4-Compiler unbekannten Fehlercode hinzu: #property copyright "Copyright 2017, Artem A. Trishkin, Skype artmedia70" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property strict #ifdef __MQL4__ #define ERR_SUCCESS (ERR_NO_ERROR) #define ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL (ERR_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL) #define ERR_ZEROSIZE_ARRAY (ERR_ARRAY_INVALID) Dies sind alle Änderungen, die wir brauchten, um Symbole zu starten, die mit den neuen Ereignisfunktionen ausgestattet sind, die das Objekt CBaseObj allen seinen Nachkommen bietet.



Testen der Ereignisfunktionen des Basisobjekts aller Bibliotheksobjekte

Um die neuen Ereignisfunktionen des Basisobjekts zu testen, nehmen Sie den EA aus dem vorherigen Artikel und speichern Sie ihn unter dem Namen TestDoEasyPart17.mq5 in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ Part17.

Testen wir die Änderung des Spread des aktuellen Symbols um 4 Punkte (erhöhen und verringern), sowie die Kontrolle eines Spread von 15 Punkten. Für den Bid-Preis kontrollieren Sie die Erhöhung/Verminderung des Wertes um +/- 10 Punkte und verfolgen Sie den Preis, der das Niveau von 1,13700 überschreitet.

Um die oben genannten Überwachungswerte einzustellen, fügen Sie einfach die folgenden Zeichenketten in OnInit() in diesem Beispiel hinzu:

int OnInit () { prefix= MQLInfoString ( MQL_PROGRAM_NAME )+ "_" ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<TOTAL_BUTT;i++) { butt_data[i].name=prefix+ EnumToString ((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); butt_data[i].text=EnumToButtText((ENUM_BUTTONS)i); } lot=NormalizeLot( Symbol (), fmax (InpLots,MinimumLots( Symbol ())* 2.0 )); magic_number=InpMagic; stoploss=InpStopLoss; takeprofit=InpTakeProfit; distance_pending=InpDistance; distance_stoplimit=InpDistanceSL; slippage=InpSlippage; trailing_stop=InpTrailingStop* Point (); trailing_step=InpTrailingStep* Point (); trailing_start=InpTrailingStart; stoploss_to_modify=InpStopLossModify; takeprofit_to_modify=InpTakeProfitModify; used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); CSymbol* symbol=engine.GetSymbolCurrent(); if (symbol!= NULL ) { symbol.SetControlBidInc( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlBidDec( 10 * Point ()); symbol.SetControlSpreadInc( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadDec( 4 ); symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel( 15 ); symbol.SetControlBidLevel( 1.13700 ); } if (IsPresentObects(prefix)) ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 ,prefix); if (!CreateButtons(InpButtShiftX,InpButtShiftY)) return INIT_FAILED ; ButtonState(butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT- 1 ].name,trailing_on); #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.SetDeviationInPoints(slippage); trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(magic_number); trade.SetTypeFillingBySymbol( Symbol ()); trade.SetMarginMode(); trade.LogLevel(LOG_LEVEL_NO); #endif return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Dies ist ein Testbeispiel für das Setzen von verfolgten Symbolparametern, daher legen wir sofort die erforderlichen Kontrollwerte in OnInit() fest.

Aber nichts hindert uns daran, die rückverfolgbaren Werte des Symbols anhand einiger aktueller Kriterien während des Arbeitsprozesses zeitnah zu ändern - alle Methoden befinden sich im Basisobjekt. Es genügt, Zugriff auf eines der von CBaseObj geerbten Objekte zu erhalten, um Methoden zur Einstellung kontrollierter Parameter und Methoden zum Erhalten der geänderten Parameter zur Verfügung zu haben, und dann die kontrollierten Parameter gemäß der im Programm eingebetteten Logik zu ändern — programmatisch oder aus der grafischen Oberfläche der Bibliothek, die ebenfalls später erstellt wird.

Aus der Funktion OnTick() des EAs entfernen Sie die Variable, die das letzte Symbolereignis speichert. Wir haben andere Werkzeuge zur Verfolgung von Symbolereignissen als einen einfachen Vergleich des aktuellen und vorherigen Zustands.



void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) {

Ändern Sie die Ereignisbehandlung der Bibliothek in Bezug auf die Behandlung der Ereignisse einer Symbolkollektion:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); ushort msc=engine.EventMSC(lparam); ushort reason=engine.EventReason(lparam); ushort source=engine.EventSource(lparam); long time= TimeCurrent ()* 1000 +msc; if (idx>MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_MW_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==MARKET_WATCH_EVENT_SYMBOL_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } if (source==COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID) { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol== NULL ) return ; int digits=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? 0 : symbol. Digits ()); string id_descr=(idx<SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ? symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER)idx) : symbol.GetPropertyDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE)idx)); string value= DoubleToString (dparam,digits); if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_INC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_DEC) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_MORE_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_LESS_THEN) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } if (reason==BASE_EVENT_REASON_EQUALS) { Print (symbol.EventDescription(idx,(ENUM_BASE_EVENT_REASON)reason,source,value,id_descr,digits)); } } if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); int digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } }

Alle Änderungen werden im Code kommentiert und beziehen sich nur darauf, eine Ereignisbeschreibung aus dem Symbolobjekt zu erhalten und diese je nach Ereignisgrund im Journal anzuzeigen. Fügen Sie in der Nicht-Test-Behandlung die normale Ereignisbehandlung hinzu, anstatt eine Nachricht im Journal anzuzeigen.

Kompilieren und starten Sie den jetzt EA im Tester:

Wie wir sehen können, werden beim Erhöhen oder Verringern eines Spreads über die angegebenen Kontrollwerte hinaus die entsprechenden Einträge an das Journal gesendet. Änderungen des Bid-Preises (Erhöhung oder Senkung um mehr als 10 Punkte) werden auch von Journaleinträgen begleitet. Wenn der Bid-Preis die angegebene Kontrollstufe überschreitet, wird schließlich auch ein Ereignis gesendet und der Journaleintrag angezeigt.

So haben wir das Basisobjekt erstellt, das es uns ermöglicht, Ereignisse von jedem seiner Nachkommenobjekte zu verfolgen und sie an das Steuerungsprogramm zu senden, wo das Programm sie verfolgen und gemäß seiner eingebauten Logik reagieren kann, sowie neue verfolgte Werte und Ebenen einzustellen, die eine flexible Verwaltung der Programmbetriebslogik ermöglichen.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir die Arbeit des Konto-Objekts und seiner Ereignisse basierend auf der Ereignisfunktionen der Basisobjektklasse CBaseObj implementieren.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:

