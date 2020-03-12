MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第27部): 取引リクエストの使用 - 指値注文

内容

前の記事では、保留中取引リクエストの実装を開始し、サーバにリクエストを送信した後に取引クラスでエラーが受信された場合にポジションを開くための最初の保留中リクエストを作成しました。本稿では、保留中リクエストの開発を再開し、指値注文の設定中にエラーが発生した場合の保留中リクエストの作成を実装します。

取引クラスのテスト中に、いくつかの欠点が見つかりました。特に、クラスコンストラクタで銘柄の取引オブジェクトを初期化するときに、ハードセットのデフォルト値が設定されていました。これらの値のすべてが銘柄仕様でサポートされているわけではありません。これにより、指値注文をしようとしたときに、サーバで「サポートされていない注文有効期限タイプ」エラーが発生しました。このエラーはどこでも修正されず、最終的に指値注文をすることができなくなっていました。デフォルト値で取引リクエストを送信することによって、サポートされていないデータも取引リクエストに送信されていました。この問題を解決するには、取引リクエストで適切な銘柄仕様に対応する正しいデータを直接指定する必要がありました。

データの準備



これには、銘柄仕様の知識とともに、ライブラリ自体による値の自動修正ではなくプログラムコードで正確な値を手動入力することが必要でした。物事を簡素化するために、取引クラスの処理ロジックを少し変更します。すべての銘柄取引オブジェクトは、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで正しい値を自動選択することにより初期化されます。注文と有効期限タイプに対してはデフォルトで-1の値が取引クラスの取引メソッドに渡され、事前設定された正しいデフォルト値を使用するべきことを示します。プログラムから別の値が渡された場合、その値が代わりに適用されます。無効な値は、取引クラスでエラーを処理するときに修正されます。

取引クラスの修正とは別に、保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスにリクエストの説明(操作ログ内のすべてのパラメータを表示)を追加します。これにより、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを使用したテストが簡単になります。

最初に、必要なすべてのメッセージをライブラリメッセージ配列に追加します。

Datas.mqhファイルを開き、新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。

enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG= ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST , MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR,

...

MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_MAGIC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST, MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET, };

またインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。

string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { { "Начало списка параметров" , "Beginning of event parameter list" }, { "Конец списка параметров" , "End of parameter list" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается" , "Property not supported" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155" , "Property not supported in MetaTrader 5, build lower than 2155" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у позиции" , "Property not supported for position" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера" , "Property not supported for pending order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for market order" }, { "Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера" , "Property not supported for historical market order" }, { "Значение не задано" , "Value not set" }, { "Отсутствует" , "Not set" }, { "В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера" , "In accordance with the order expiration mode" }, { "Ошибка " , "Error" },

...

{ "Не удалось создать отложенный запрос" , "Failed to create pending request" }, { "Торговая попытка #" , "Trading attempt #" }, { "Повторная торговая попытка #" , "Retry trading attempt #" }, { "Тип выполняемого действия" , "Trade operation type" }, { "Штамп эксперта (magic number)" , "Expert Advisor ID (magic number)" }, { "Тикет ордера" , "Order ticket" }, { "Имя торгового инструмента" , "Trade symbol" }, { "Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах" , "Requested volume for a deal in lots" }, { "Цена" , "Price" }, { "Уровень StopLimit ордера" , "StopLimit level of the order" }, { "Уровень Stop Loss ордера" , "Stop Loss level of the order" }, { "Уровень Take Profit ордера" , "Take Profit level of the order" }, { "Максимальное отклонение от цены" , "Maximal deviation from the price" }, { "Тип ордера" , "Order type" }, { "Тип ордера по исполнению" , "Order execution type" }, { "Тип ордера по времени действия" , "Order expiration type" }, { "Срок истечения ордера" , "Order expiration time" }, { "Комментарий к ордеру" , "Order comment" }, { "Тикет позиции" , "Position ticket" }, { "Тикет встречной позиции" , "Opposite position ticket" }, { "Поставить рыночный ордер" , "Place market order" }, { "Установить отложенный ордер" , "Place pending order" }, { "Изменить значения Stop Loss и Take Profit у открытой позиции" , "Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position" }, { "Изменить параметры ранее установленного торгового ордера" , "Modify the parameters of the order placed previously" }, { "Удалить ранее выставленный отложенный ордер" , "Delete the pending order placed previously" }, { "Закрыть позицию встречной" , "Close a position by an opposite one" }, { "Неизвестный тип торговой операции" , "Unknown trade action type" }, { "Ордер исполняется исключительно в указанном объеме, иначе отменяется (FOK)" , "The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный отменяется (IOK)" , "The order is executed on the available volume, the unfulfilled is canceled (IOK)" }, { "Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный остаётся (Return)" , "The order is executed at an available volume, unfulfilled remains in the market (Return)" }, { "Ордер действителен до явной отмены" , "Good till cancel order" }, { "Ордер действителен только в течение текущего торгового дня" , "Good till current trade day order" }, { "Ордер действителен до даты истечения" , "Good till expired order" }, { "Ордер действителен до 23:59:59 указанного дня" , "The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day" }, { "Параметры торгового запроса" , "Trade request's parameters" }, { "Параметры отложенного торгового запроса" , "Pending trade request's parameters" }, { "Создан отложенный запрос" , "Pending request created" }, { "Отложенный запрос удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия" , "Pending request deleted due to expiration" }, { "Цена в момент создания запроса: " , "Price at time of request create: " }, { "Время создания запроса: " , "Request creation time: " }, { "Время активации запроса: " , "Request activation time: " }, { "Время ожидания между торговыми попытками: " , "Waiting time between trading attempts: " }, { "Текущая торговая попытка: " , "Current trading attempt: " }, { "Общее количество торговых попыток: " , "Total trade attempts: " }, { "Идентификатор торгового запроса: " , "Trade request ID: " }, { "Код возврата, на основании которого создан запрос: " , "Return code based on which the request was created: " }, { "Тип отложенного запроса: " , "Pending request type: " }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по коду возврата сервера" , "Pending request that was created as a result of the server code" }, { "Отложенный запрос, созданный по запросу" , "Pending request created by request" }, { "Ожидание наступления времени первой торговой попытки" , "Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt" }, };

上記の欠点の他に、コレクションIDが標準ライブラリのオブジェクトタイプIDと重複していることにも気付きました。特に、COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID(履歴注文と取引のコレクション)のIDは0x7779で、CObjectクラスインスタンスとその子孫のCList動的リストの標準ライブラリの型に対応します。オブジェクトIDが同じ値を持つことは不合理です。

以下は、標準ライブラリオブジェクトIDと対応する16進値のリストです。

リストはおそらく不完全です。ご覧のとおり、リストオブジェクトタイプは、ライブラリの履歴注文および取引コレクションセットのIDと一致しています。

Defines.mqhですべてのコレクションIDの値に1を足してこれを修正します。

#define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID ( 0x777A ) #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID ( 0x777B ) #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID ( 0x777C ) #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID ( 0x777D ) #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID ( 0x777E ) 保留中リクエストを使用して取引する機能を実装するため、2種類の保留中リクエストを実装します。 取引サーバのエラーコードに基づいて生成されたリクエスト(現在実装中)



プログラムからの要求によって作成された保留中リクエスト(保留中リクエストによる取引で後に実装)

したがって、「リクエストタイプ」の概念とそれに一致するIDを導入して、リクエストタイプを分けます。 #define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ( 1 ) #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ( 2 ) Defines.mqhファイルの最後に、保留中リクエストタイプの列挙を追加します。 enum ENUM_PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE { PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ, }; 操作ログに取引リクエストの説明を表示するには、適切な関数を準備する必要があります。

サービス関数のDELib.mqhファイルに、Datas.mqhファイルに設定された事前定義テキストからメッセージを生成するために必要なすべての関数と、関数によって表示されるプロパティの値を追加します。 以下は、注文執行モードと有効期限タイプを表示する関数です。

string OrderTypeFillingDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { return ( type== ORDER_FILLING_FOK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_IOC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK) : type== ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN): type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } string OrderTypeTimeDescription ( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { return ( type== ORDER_TIME_GTC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC) : type== ORDER_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) : type== ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) : type== WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString (type) ); } 以下は、MqlTradeRequest取引リクエスト構造体の説明を表示する関数です。

void PrintRequestDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { string datas= ( " - " +RequestActionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestMagicDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestOrderDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestSymbolDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestVolumeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPriceDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestStopLossDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestDeviationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestExpirationDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestCommentDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionDescription(request)+ "

" + " - " +RequestPositionByDescription(request) ); Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas, "

" ); } string RequestActionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int code_descr= ( request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE : request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION)+ ": " +CMessage::Text(code_descr); } string RequestMagicDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ ": " +( string )request.magic; } string RequestOrderDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER)+ ": " +(request.order> 0 ? ( string )request.order : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestSymbolDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL)+ ": " +request.symbol; } string RequestVolumeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int dg=( int )DigitsLots(request.symbol); int dgl=(dg== 0 ? 1 : dg); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME)+ ": " +(request.volume> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.volume,dgl) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPriceDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+ ": " +(request.price> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.price,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLimitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT)+ ": " +(request.stoplimit> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.stoplimit,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestStopLossDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+ ": " +(request.sl> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.sl,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestTakeProfitDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+ ": " +(request.tp> 0 ? DoubleToString (request.tp,( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestDeviationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION)+ ": " +( string )request.deviation; } string RequestTypeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE)+ ": " +OrderTypeDescription(request.type); } string RequestTypeFillingDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING)+ ": " +OrderTypeFillingDescription(request.type_filling); } string RequestTypeTimeDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME)+ ": " +OrderTypeTimeDescription(request.type_time); } string RequestExpirationDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION)+ ": " +(request.expiration> 0 ? TimeToString (request.expiration) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestCommentDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT)+ ": " +(request.comment!= "" && request.comment!= NULL ? "\"" +request.comment+ "\"" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION)+ ": " +(request.position> 0 ? ( string )request.position : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } string RequestPositionByDescription( const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY)+ ": " +(request.position_by> 0 ? ( string )request.position_by : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } 次に、検出された取引クラスの欠点を修正し、指値注文を設定するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトの作成の準備をしましょう。



取引クラスの欠点の排除と発注のための保留中リクエストの作成

チャートがLast価格に基づいているいくつかの銘柄には興味深い特徴があるようです。時として、それらにはAskとBid価格のいずれかまたは両方がありません。とにかく価格を取得するには、CSymbol抽象銘柄オブジェクトクラスに新しいメソッドを追加(および既存のメソッドを変更)して、チャート構築タイプを確認する必要がありました。チャートがLast価格に基づいている場合、AskとBidの存在が確認されます。存在する場合はこれらの価格が使用され、存在しない場合は Last価格が適用されます。

Symbol.mqhファイルのpublicセクションのオブジェクトプロパティを簡単にアクセスするためのブロックで、時間を返すメソッドの型を変更します。時間はミリ秒単位で返されるため、「datetime」ではなく「ulong」型が必要です。

また、目的を上述した3つの追加メソッドを宣言します。



long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time ( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double NormalizedLot( const double volume) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; double AskLast( void ) const ; double AskLastHigh( void ) const ; double AskLastLow( void ) const ; string Name( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); }

価格提示チェックはありませんが、Bid価格には同様の3つのメソッドが既にあります。変更を加えましょう。

double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)) ); }

上記のように、ここでチャートの構築タイプを確認します。チャートがBid価格に基づいている場合、適切なBid価格を返します。チャートがLast価格に基づいている場合は、返された銘柄プロパティのBid価格がゼロに等しいかどうかをさらに確認します。ゼロに等しい場合は、適切なLast価格を使用し、そうでない場合は適切なBid価格を使用します。

Ask価格を返すメソッドに同じ実装を加えましょう。

double CSymbol::AskLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)) ); } double CSymbol::AskLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW) : ( this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)== 0 ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)) ); }

これらは、AskまたはLast、およびBidまたはLastの価格を取得するための価格レベルを計算するときにライブラリで使用されるメソッドです。

取引イベントに関するメッセージを操作ログに表示する場合、マジックナンバーID(2つのグループ)に追加の記法が追加され、マジックナンバーの値に追加のデータが格納されます(前の記事で実装)。ただし、マジックナンバーに保留中リクエストIDも含まれている場合、これは操作ログに表示されていません。これを修正しましょう。EventModify.mqh、EventOrderPlaced.mqh、EventOrderRemoved.mqh、EventPositionClose.mqh、EventPositionOpen.mqhファイル内の各イベントクラスの適切な簡単なイベント記述メソッドにいくつかの文字列を追加します。

各ファイルの次の文字列を

string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "" );

次の2つの文字列で置き換えます。

string pend_req_id=( this .GetPendReqID()> 0 ? ", ID: " +( string ) this .GetPendReqID() : "" ); string magic=( this .Magic()!= 0 ? ", " +CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+ " " +( string ) this .Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2+pend_req_id : "" );

これで、保留中イベントID(存在する場合)の説明をマジックナンバーの説明に追加しました。



MqlTradeRequest取引リクエスト構造体フィールドの説明を返すメソッドを、TradeObj.mqhファイルで銘柄のCTradeObj取引オブジェクトクラスのpublicセクションに追加します。

string GetRequestActionDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestMagicDescription( void ) const { return RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestOrderDescription( void ) const { return RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestSymbolDescription( void ) const { return RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestVolumeDescription( void ) const { return RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPriceDescription( void ) const { return RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLimitDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestStopLossDescription( void ) const { return RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTakeProfitDescription( void ) const { return RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestDeviationDescription( void ) const { return RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeFillingDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestTypeTimeDescription( void ) const { return RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestExpirationDescription( void ) const { return RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestCommentDescription( void ) const { return RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request); } string GetRequestPositionByDescription( void ) const { return RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request); }

メソッドは単に、ライブラリサービス関数のファイルで以前に作成した適切な関数を呼び出します。



以前は、注文執行タイプをポジションを開くメソッドに渡していませんでした。

このパラメータをポジションを開くクラスのメソッドの宣言に追加しましょう。

bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

メソッド実装にも追加します。

bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl= 0 , const double tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) {

保留中リクエストを使用して取引する機能を将来実装するため、保留中リクエストタイプの概念を導入しました。

Trading.mqh取引クラスファイル(つまり、CPendingReq 保留中リクエストクラス)で、クラスメンバ変数をprivateセクションに追加して、保留中リクエストタイプを保存します。

class CPendingReq : public CObject { private : MqlTradeRequest m_request; uchar m_id; int m_type; int m_retcode; double m_price_create; ulong m_time_create; ulong m_time_activate; ulong m_waiting_msc; uchar m_current_attempt; uchar m_total_attempts;

クラスのpublicセクションでは、保留中リクエストのベースとなるサーバ戻りコードを返すメソッド、保留中リクエストプロパティとリクエストタイプの説明を返すメソッド、すべての取引リクエストデータを操作ログに返すメソッドを追加します。



public : MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest( void ) const { return this .m_request; } double PriceCreate( void ) const { return this .m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate( void ) const { return this .m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate( void ) const { return this .m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC( void ) const { return this .m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt( void ) const { return this .m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts( void ) const { return this .m_total_attempts; } uchar ID( void ) const { return this .m_id; } int Retcode( void ) const { return this .m_retcode; } void SetPriceCreate( const double price) { this .m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate( const ulong time) { this .m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC( const ulong miliseconds) { this .m_waiting_msc=miliseconds;} void SetCurrentAttempt( const uchar number) { this .m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts( const uchar number) { this .m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID( const uchar id) { this .m_id=id; } string MqlRequestDescription( void ) const { return RequestActionDescription( this .m_request); } string TypeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE) + ( this .Type()==PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST) ); } string PriceCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE)+ ": " + :: DoubleToString ( this .PriceCreate(),( int ):: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_request.symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS )); } string TimeCreateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeCreate()); } string TimeActivateDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE)+TimeMSCtoString( this .TimeActivate());} string WaitingMSCDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING)+( string ) this .WaitingMSC(); } string CurrentAttemptDescription( void ) const { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT)+ ( this .CurrentAttempt()== 0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET) : ( string ) this .CurrentAttempt()) ); } string TotalAttemptsDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS)+( string ) this .TotalAttempts(); } string IdDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID)+( string ) this .ID(); } string RetcodeDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE)+( string ) this .Retcode(); } string ReasonDescription( void ) const { return CMessage::Text( this .m_retcode); } virtual int Type( void ) const { return this .m_type; } void Print ( void ); CPendingReq( void ){;} CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode); };

保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティの説明を返すメソッドは、プロパティとその値を説明するヘッダーから複合的な説明を生成するだけです。保留中リクエストオブジェクトの派生元のCObject基本オブジェクトに対して同じ仮想メソッドがすでに定義されているため、保留中リクエストタイプを返すType()メソッドは仮想化されます。派生オブジェクトタイプの戻り値を実装するには、メソッドを子孫で再定義する必要があります。まさにそれを行ったので、このメソッドは保留中リクエストクラスで定義されたm_type変数値を返します。



クラスコンストラクタで、保留中リクエストタイプの値を設定します。

CPendingReq::CPendingReq( const uchar id, const double price, const ulong time, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode ) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this .CopyRequest(request); this .m_type=( retcode> 0 ? PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR : PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ ); }

保留中リクエストはサーバの戻りコードとプログラムリクエストによって作成されるため、保留中リクエストタイプを定義するにはサーバのレスポンスコードを知るだけで十分です。これはまさにここで行うことです。戻りコードが正の場合(サーバがエラーを返した)、このリクエストはサーバの戻りコードによって生成されています。コードがゼロの場合、保留中リクエストオブジェクトはプログラムリクエストによって作成されています。



保留中リクエストオブジェクトのCompare()仮想メソッドを改善します。

以前は、常に単一のプロパティ(request ID)に従ってオブジェクトを比較していました。

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID() ? - 1 : 0 ); return 0 ; }

保留中リクエストタイプを導入した後は、IDとタイプの2つのプロパティでオブジェクトを比較する必要があります。

これを実装するには、2つのオブジェクトを比較するメソッドを変更します。

int CPendingReq::Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( mode== 0 ? ( this . ID() >compared_req. ID() ? 1 : this . ID() <compared_req. ID( ) ? - 1 : 0 ) : ( this . Type() >compared_req. Type() ? 1 : this . Type() <compared_req. Type() ? - 1 : 0 ) ); }

mode変数から比較されるプロパティはここで選択されます。0の場合、オブジェクトはIDによって比較されます。0以外の場合は、オブジェクトタイプによって比較されます。

また、クラス本体外に、すべての保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティの完全な説明を操作ログに表示するメソッドを書きます。

void CPendingReq:: Print ( void ) { string action= " - " +RequestActionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; string symbol= "" ,order= "" ,volume= "" ,price= "" ,stoplimit= "" ,sl= "" ,tp= "" ,deviation= "" ,type= "" ,type_filling= "" ; string type_time= "" ,expiration= "" ,position= "" ,position_by= "" ,magic= "" ,comment= "" ,request_data= "" ; string type_req= " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" ; if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; deviation= " - " +RequestDeviationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+sl+tp+deviation+type+type_filling+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+sl+tp+position+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ) { symbol= " - " +RequestSymbolDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; volume= " - " +RequestVolumeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; stoplimit= " - " +RequestStopLimitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type= " - " +RequestTypeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_filling= " - " +RequestTypeFillingDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; comment= " - " +RequestCommentDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+symbol+volume+price+stoplimit+sl+tp+type+type_filling+type_time+expiration+magic+comment+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; price= " - " +RequestPriceDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; sl= " - " +RequestStopLossDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; tp= " - " +RequestTakeProfitDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; type_time= " - " +RequestTypeTimeDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; expiration= " - " +RequestExpirationDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+price+sl+tp+type_time+expiration+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ) { order= " - " +RequestOrderDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+order+ " ==================

" ); } else if ( this .m_request.action== TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ) { position= " - " +RequestPositionDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; position_by= " - " +RequestPositionByDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; magic= " - " +RequestMagicDescription( this .m_request)+ "

" ; request_data= ( "================== " + CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+ " ==================

" + action+position+position_by+magic+ " ==================

" ); } string datas= ( " - " + this .TypeDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .IdDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .RetcodeDescription()+ " \"" + this .ReasonDescription()+ "\"

" + " - " + this .TimeCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .PriceCreateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TimeActivateDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .WaitingMSCDescription()+ " (" + TimeToString ( this .WaitingMSC()/ 1000 , TIME_MINUTES | TIME_SECONDS )+ ")" + "

" + " - " + this .CurrentAttemptDescription()+ "

" + " - " + this .TotalAttemptsDescription()+ "

" ); :: Print ( "================== " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS), " ==================

" ,datas,request_data); }

このメソッドでは、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティの説明が、オブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造体フィールドの説明を含む文字列変数に収集されます。アクションごとに異なる数の取引リクエスト構造フィールドが必要になるため、表示されるデータの数は、取引リクエストアクションのタイプによって異なります。 したがって、「action」フィールド値が確認され、適切なフィールドのみが表示されます。オブジェクト変数の説明が最初に表示され、その後にリクエスト構造体フィールドの説明が表示されます。したがって、すべての保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティは、リクエスト取引アクションタイプ(アクション)に従って操作ログに表示されます。

以前は、CTradeObjクラスのポジションを開くメソッドに追加のプロパティ(注文執行タイプ)を追加しました。

次に、CTradingクラスのポジションを開くprivateメソッドの定義に同じプロパティを追加しましょう。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

同じプロパティを売買ポジションを開くpublicメソッドの定義に追加します：

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

また、これらのメソッドをクラス本体の外部に実装するときに同じパラメータを追加しましょう。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition( const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_BUY ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .OpenPosition( POSITION_TYPE_SELL ,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); }

クラスのprivateセクションで、IDによってリスト内のリクエストオブジェクトインデックスを返すメソッドを宣言します。



int GetFreeID( void ); int GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id); public :

クラスタイマーの実装を少し変更しました。

以下に、コメントで説明されているロジックを備えた完全なタイマー実装コードを示します。

void CTrading:: OnTimer ( void ) { int total= this .m_list_request.Total(); for ( int i=total- 1 ;i> WRONG_VALUE ;i--) { CPendingReq *req_obj= this .m_list_request.At(i); if (req_obj== NULL ) continue ; MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue ; if ( req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>= UCHAR_MAX || ( long )symbol_obj.Time()> long (req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*req_obj.TotalAttempts()) ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); req_obj. Print (); } this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } uchar id= this .GetPendReqID(( uint )request.magic); CArrayObj * list= this .m_market.GetList ( ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID , id,EQUAL ); if (:: CheckPointer (list)== POINTER_INVALID ) continue ; if (list.Total()> 0 ) { this .m_list_request.Delete(i); continue ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if (( long )symbol_obj.Time()<( long )req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue ; req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( uchar (req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+ 1 )); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+( string )req_obj.CurrentAttempt()); switch (request.action) { case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : this .OpenPosition(( ENUM_POSITION_TYPE )request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); break ; case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this .PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break ; default : break ; } } }

すべてが明確であることを願っています。

RequestErrorsCorrecting()エラー修正メソッドで「無効な注文有効期限」エラーを受け取った場合に有効期限タイプの修正を追加します (修正された部分のみ)。

if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10030 )) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); if ( this .IsPresentErorCode( 10022 )) { request.type_time=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(); if (!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration> 0 ) request.expiration= 0 ; }

以前は、Ask価格を取得するための新しいメソッドを銘柄オブジェクトに追加し、Bid を取得するために調整しました。 ここでは、リスト全体の「Ask()」および「Bid()」文字列のすべての出現箇所を、それぞれ「AskLast()」および「BidLast()」に置き換える必要があります。 これを行う最も便利な方法は、検索と置換機能(Ctrl + H)をコード全体に適用することです。 したがって、銘柄オブジェクトのAsk価格とBid価格が必要な場合は、適切な価格の自動選択を使用します。

例えば、価格が置き換えられると取引リクエスト価格を設定するメソッドは次のようになります。

template < typename PS, typename SL, typename TP, typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action, const PS price, const SL sl, const TP tp, const PL limit, const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_request); if (!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this .AddErrorCodeToList( 10021 ); return false ; } if (price> 0 ) { if ( typename (price)== "double" ) this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble (price,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (price)== "int" || typename (price)== "uint" || typename (price)== "long" || typename (price)== "ulong" ) { switch (( int )action) { case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() +price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this .m_request.price=:: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() -price*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); break ; default : this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); break ; } } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false ; } } else { this .m_request.price= ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.AskLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) : :: NormalizeDouble ( symbol_obj.BidLast() ,symbol_obj. Digits ()) ); } if (limit> 0 ) { if ( typename (limit)== "double" ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble (limit,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (limit)== "int" || typename (limit)== "uint" || typename (limit)== "long" || typename (limit)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price-limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.stoplimit=:: NormalizeDouble ( this .m_request.price+limit*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false ; } } double price_open= ( (action== ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action== ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT ) && limit> 0 ? this .m_request.stoplimit : this .m_request.price ); if (sl> 0 ) { if ( typename (sl)== "double" ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (sl,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (sl)== "int" || typename (sl)== "uint" || typename (sl)== "long" || typename (sl)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.sl=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+sl*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false ; } } if (tp> 0 ) { if ( typename (tp)== "double" ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (tp,symbol_obj. Digits ()); else if ( typename (tp)== "int" || typename (tp)== "uint" || typename (tp)== "long" || typename (tp)== "ulong" ) { if ( this .DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)== ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open+tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); else this .m_request.tp=:: NormalizeDouble (price_open-tp*symbol_obj. Point (),symbol_obj. Digits ()); } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false ; } } return true ; }

ここで置換を含むすべてのコードを表示しても意味がありません。これらはすべて修正済みで、以下に添付されています。

指値注文を出すためのprivateメソッドの実装では、サーバエラーが発生した場合に指値取引リクエストを作成するためのブロックを追加します。

template < typename PS, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder( const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit= 0 , const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { bool res= true ; this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; CSymbol *symbol_obj= this .m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if (symbol_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false ; } CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if (trade_obj== NULL ) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false ; } if (! this .SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this .m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode( 10021 ); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text( 10021 )); return false ; } this .m_request.volume=volume; this .m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this .m_request.type_time=type_time; this .m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method= this .CheckErrors( this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this .m_request.stoplimit, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp); if (method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code= this .m_list_errors.At( this .m_list_errors.Total()- 1 ); if (code!= NULL ) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); :: Sleep (method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } if ( this .m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } for ( int i= 0 ;i< this .m_total_try;i++) { res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this .m_request.volume, this .m_request.price, this .m_request.sl, this .m_request.tp, this .m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this .m_request.expiration, this .m_request.type_time, this .m_request.type_filling); if (res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true ; } else { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N), string (i+ 1 ), ". " ,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR), ": " ,CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if ( this .IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method= this .ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this .SetTradingDisableFlag( true ); break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this .RequestErrorsCorrecting( this .m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue ; } if (method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue ; } if (method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { if ( this .GetPendReqID(( uint )magic)== 0 ) { ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0 ); int id= this .GetFreeID(); if (id< 1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false ; uint mn=(magic== ULONG_MAX ? ( uint )trade_obj.GetMagic() : ( uint )magic); this .SetPendReqID(( uchar )id,mn); this .m_request.magic=mn; this .m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this .m_request.action= TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ; this .m_request.type=order_type; this .m_request.comment=(comment== NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this .m_request.type_time=(type_time> WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this .m_request.type_filling=(type_filling> WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); uchar attempts=( this .m_total_try < 1 ? 1 : this .m_total_try); this .CreatePendingRequest(( uchar )id,attempts,wait, this .m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break ; } } } } return res; }

保留中リクエストの開発に関連するすべてのアクションは、コードのコメントに記載されており、理解しやすいと思います。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。

デバッグを簡素化するには(つまり、保留中リクエストの生成結果を表示できるように)、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、新しく作成されたリクエストのプロパティの表示を操作ログに追加します。

bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest( const uchar id, const uchar attempts, const ulong wait, const MqlTradeRequest &request, const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { CPendingReq *req_obj= new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if (req_obj== NULL ) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) :: Print (DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false ; } req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt( 0 ); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if ( this .m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { :: Print (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED), " #" ,req_obj.ID(), ":" ); req_obj. Print (); } return true ; }

取引クラスリストの最後に、IDによってリスト内のリクエストオブジェクトインデックスを返すメソッドを実装します。

int CTrading::GetIndexPendingRequestByID( const uchar id ) { CPendingReq *req= new CPendingReq(); if (req== NULL ) return WRONG_VALUE ; req.SetID(id); this .m_list_request.Sort(); int index= this .m_list_request.Search(req); delete req; return index; }

メソッドは必要なIDを受け取り、一時的なリクエストオブジェクトが作成され 、メソッドに渡されたIDが設定されます。

次に、並び替え済みリストフラグは、リクエストオブジェクトを含むリストに設定されます。デフォルトでは、並び替えモードはゼロです。これは、CPendingReq クラスのCompare()仮想メソッドでIDによるオブジェクト比較を調整するために使用されるモードです。 したがって、オブジェクトへのポインタの動的配列でSearch()オブジェクト検索メソッドを使用できるようになりました。 メソッドは、取得したオブジェクトインデックス(オブジェクトが見つからない場合は-1)をリストに返します。メソッドを終了する前に、 一時的なリクエストオブジェクトを削除し、検出されたオブジェクトの取得したインデックス または-1を返します。

ここで必要なのは、ライブラリのCEngine基本オブジェクトクラスに、注文執行タイプを指定する追加のパラメータを追加することだけです。このパラメータは、取引リクエストを送信するためのクラスメソッドの定義に追加されます。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename SL, typename TP> bool OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 , TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ); template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE );

デフォルト値が-1の場合、注文執行タイプの正しい値は、取引操作が実行される銘柄取引オブジェクトから取得されます。

これらの取引メソッドの実装コードに同じパラメータを追加します。

template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell( const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic= ULONG_MAX , SL sl= 0 ,TP tp= 0 , const string comment= NULL , const ulong deviation= ULONG_MAX , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); } template < typename PR, typename PL, typename SL, typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit( const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl= 0 , const TP tp= 0 , const ulong magic= WRONG_VALUE , const string comment= NULL , const datetime expiration= 0 , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time= WRONG_VALUE , const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling= WRONG_VALUE ) { return this .m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time, type_filling ); }

必要な調整と変更は今のところこれですべてです。



テスト

指値注文の保留中リクエストをテストするには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part27\でTestDoEasyPart27.mq5として保存します。

ライブラリ初期化関数で、EAで使用されるすべての銘柄のすべての取引オブジェクトに対して、注文執行タイプおよび有効期限タイプの正しい値の設定を追加します。

void OnInitDoEasy() { used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

Number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximum number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } } used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Number of used symbols: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 1" , "Falling coin 1" ),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавших монеток" , "Falling coins" ),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук монеток" , "Coins" ),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_coin_04" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук упавшей монетки 2" , "Falling coin 2" ),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 1" , "Button click 1" ),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_02" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 2" , "Button click 2" ),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_click_03" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук щелчка по кнопке 3" , "Button click 3" ),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV, "sound_array_cash_machine_01" ,TextByLanguage( "Звук кассового аппарата" , "Cash machine" ),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_green" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Green Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP, "img_array_spot_red" ,TextByLanguage( "Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"" , "Image \"Red Spot lamp\"" ),img_array_spot_red); engine.TradingOnInit(); engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); engine.TradingSetAsyncMode( false ); engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration() ; engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling() ; engine.SetSoundsStandart(); engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if (list!= NULL && list.Total()!= 0 ) { } CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if (account!= NULL ) { account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 10.0 ); account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY, 15.0 ); account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT, 20.0 ); } }

奇妙なことに、EAの変更はこれだけです。他のすべての変更は、ライブラリコードに実装されています。



指値注文を出すための保留中リクエストをテストするために、前回とまったく同じことを行います。インターネットを無効にして指値注文を試行し、取引サーバ接続エラーを取得してから、保留中リクエスト生成とそのパラメータを通知する操作ログメッセージを取得します。その後、インターネットを再び有効にして、保留中リクエストのアクティベーションを取得し、リクエストされた指値注文を出します。

確認しましょう。

コンパイルしてEAを起動します。インターネットをオフにして、端末の右下隅に次の画像が表示されるまで待ちます。





インターネットを無効にして[売]をクリックすると、取引サーバはエラーを返し、操作ログには次のエラーと保留中リクエストエントリが表示されます。



次に、取引サーバへの接続を復元できるようにインターネットを有効にします。





接続が復元されるとすぐに、ライブラリはサーバに送信する保留中リクエストの処理を開始します。

その結果、指値注文が出され、操作ログに次が表示されます。

2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 CTrading::PlaceOrder< uint , int , uint , uint >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.591 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Trading attempt #1 . Error: No connection with the trade server 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 Pending request created #1 : 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Pending trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Pending request type: Pending request that was created as a result of the server code 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade request ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Return code based on which the request was created: 10031 "No connection with the trade server" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request creation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 39.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price at time of request create: : 1.10913 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Request activation time: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 37 : 59.054 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Waiting time between trading attempts: 20000 ( 00 : 00 : 20 ) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Current trading attempt: Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Total trade attempts: 5 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== Trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade operation type: Place pending order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Trade symbol: EURUSD 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Requested volume for a deal in lots: 0.10 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Price: 1.10963 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - StopLimit level of the order: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Stop Loss level of the order: 1.11113 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Take Profit level of the order: 1.10813 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order type: Pending order Sell Limit 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order execution type: The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK) 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration type: Good till cancel order 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order expiration time: Value not set 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Magic number: 24379515 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 - Order comment: "Pending order SellLimit" 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 ================== 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 32.610 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Retry trading attempt #1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.185 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Retry trading attempt #2 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 CTrading::PlaceOrder< double , double , double , double >: Invalid request: 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.512 Trading operation aborted 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 45.852 Retry trading attempt #3 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 - Pending order placed: 2019.12 . 05 11 : 38 : 45.933 - 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.405 EURUSD Placed 0.10 Pending order Sell Limit #491179168 at price 1.10963 , sl 1.11113 , tp 1.10813 , Magic number 24379515 ( 123 ), G1: 4 , G2: 7 , ID: 1 2019.12 . 05 16 : 38 : 46.472 OnDoEasyEvent: Pending order placed

まず、「取引サーバとの接続がありません」というエラーが表示されます。

次に、そのオブジェクト内のすべてのオブジェクトパラメータとリクエスト構造体パラメータを含むID#1の指値取引リクエストの作成に関するメッセージを取得します。

その後、2回繰り返される取引試行#1と#2が行われます。試行は指値取引リクエストから送信され、口座で取引が無効になったというエラーが続きます(接続の復元後、口座での取引はまだ有効になっていません)。

指値取引リクエストオブジェクトから送信された3回目の試行は成功し、指値注文が出されました。

指値注文のマジックナンバーの説明では、マジックナンバー「24379515」にEAパラメータで設定されたマジックナンバーのID(123)、最初のグループID「G1: 4」、2番目のグループID「G2: 7」および保留中リクエストID「ID: 1」が続きます。

注意事項 記事で説明されている保留中リクエスト、および実際の取引で添付されているテストEAで取引クラスの結果を実際の取引で使用しないでください。

この記事、それに付随する資料、および結果は、保留中リクエストの概念をテストすることのみを目的としています。現在の状態では、これは完成した製品でも実際の取引を目的としたものでもなく、 デモモードまたはテスター専用です。

次の段階

次の記事では、基本的な保留中リクエスト機能(注文/ポジションの変更、削除、決済)を引き続き開発します。

現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。

質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。

