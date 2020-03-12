MetaTraderプログラムを簡単かつ迅速に開発するためのライブラリ(第27部): 取引リクエストの使用 - 指値注文
内容
前の記事では、保留中取引リクエストの実装を開始し、サーバにリクエストを送信した後に取引クラスでエラーが受信された場合にポジションを開くための最初の保留中リクエストを作成しました。本稿では、保留中リクエストの開発を再開し、指値注文の設定中にエラーが発生した場合の保留中リクエストの作成を実装します。
取引クラスのテスト中に、いくつかの欠点が見つかりました。特に、クラスコンストラクタで銘柄の取引オブジェクトを初期化するときに、ハードセットのデフォルト値が設定されていました。これらの値のすべてが銘柄仕様でサポートされているわけではありません。これにより、指値注文をしようとしたときに、サーバで「サポートされていない注文有効期限タイプ」エラーが発生しました。このエラーはどこでも修正されず、最終的に指値注文をすることができなくなっていました。デフォルト値で取引リクエストを送信することによって、サポートされていないデータも取引リクエストに送信されていました。この問題を解決するには、取引リクエストで適切な銘柄仕様に対応する正しいデータを直接指定する必要がありました。これには、銘柄仕様の知識とともに、ライブラリ自体による値の自動修正ではなくプログラムコードで正確な値を手動入力することが必要でした。物事を簡素化するために、取引クラスの処理ロジックを少し変更します。すべての銘柄取引オブジェクトは、EAのOnInit()ハンドラで正しい値を自動選択することにより初期化されます。注文と有効期限タイプに対してはデフォルトで-1の値が取引クラスの取引メソッドに渡され、事前設定された正しいデフォルト値を使用するべきことを示します。プログラムから別の値が渡された場合、その値が代わりに適用されます。無効な値は、取引クラスでエラーを処理するときに修正されます。
データの準備
取引クラスの修正とは別に、保留中リクエストオブジェクトクラスにリクエストの説明(操作ログ内のすべてのパラメータを表示)を追加します。これにより、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを使用したテストが簡単になります。
最初に、必要なすべてのメッセージをライブラリメッセージ配列に追加します。
Datas.mqhファイルを開き、新しいメッセージのインデックスを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| List of the library's text message indices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_MESSAGES_LIB { MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_BEG=ERR_USER_ERROR_FIRST, // Beginning of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PARAMS_LIST_END, // End of the parameter list MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED, // Property not supported MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MQL4, // Property not supported in MQL4 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MT5_LESS_2155, // Property not supported in MetaTrader 5 versions lower than 2155 MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_POSITION, // Property not supported for position MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_PENDING, // Property not supported for pending order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET, // Property not supported for market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SUPPORTED_MARKET_HIST, // Property not supported for historical market order MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET, // Value not set MSG_LIB_PROP_EMPTY, // Not set MSG_LIB_PROP_AS_IN_ORDER, // According to the order expiration mode MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR, // Error
...
MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ, // Failed to create a pending request MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N, // Trading attempt # MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N, // Repeated trading attempt # MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION, // Type of a performed action MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_MAGIC, // EA stamp (magic number) MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER, // Order ticket MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL, // Name of a trading instrument MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME, // Requested volume of a deal in lots MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE, // Price MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT, // StopLimit MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL, // Stop Loss MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP, // Take Profit MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION, // Maximum price deviation MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE, // Order type MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING, // Order filling type MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME, // Order lifetime type MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION, // Order expiration date MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT, // Order comment MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION, // Position ticket MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY, // Opposite position ticket MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL, // Place a market order MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING, // Place a pending order MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP, // Change open position Stop Loss and Take Profit MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY, // Change parameters of the previously placed trading order MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE, // Remove previously placed pending order MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY, // Close a position by an opposite one MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN, // Unknown trading operation type MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK, // Order is executed in the specified volume only, otherwise it is canceled MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK, // Order is filled within an available volume, while the unfilled one is canceled MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN, // Order is filled within an available volume, while the unfilled one remains MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC, // Order is valid till explicitly canceled MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY, // Order is valid only during the current trading day MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED, // Order is valid till the expiration date MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY, // Order is valid till 23:59:59 of a specified day MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS, // Trading request parameters MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS, // Pending trading request parameters MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED, // Pending request created MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED, // Pending request is removed due to its expiration MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE, // Price at the moment of request generation MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE, // Request creation time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE, // Request activation time MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING, // Waiting time between trading attempts MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT, // Current trading attempt MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS, // Total number of trading attempts MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID, // Trading request ID MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE, // Return code a request is based on MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE, // Pending request type MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR, // Pending request generated based on the server return code MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST, // Pending request created by request MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET, // Wait for the first trading attempt };
またインデックスに対応するテキストも追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string messages_library[][TOTAL_LANG]= { {"Начало списка параметров","Beginning of event parameter list"}, {"Конец списка параметров","End of parameter list"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается","Property not supported"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4","Property not supported in MQL4"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается в MetaTrader5 версии ниже 2155","Property not supported in MetaTrader 5, build lower than 2155"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у позиции","Property not supported for position"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у отложенного ордера","Property not supported for pending order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у маркет-ордера","Property not supported for market order"}, {"Свойство не поддерживается у исторического маркет-ордера","Property not supported for historical market order"}, {"Значение не задано","Value not set"}, {"Отсутствует","Not set"}, {"В соответствии с режимом истечения ордера","In accordance with the order expiration mode"}, {"Ошибка ","Error"},
...
{"Не удалось создать отложенный запрос","Failed to create pending request"}, {"Торговая попытка #","Trading attempt #"}, {"Повторная торговая попытка #","Retry trading attempt #"}, {"Тип выполняемого действия","Trade operation type"}, {"Штамп эксперта (magic number)","Expert Advisor ID (magic number)"}, {"Тикет ордера","Order ticket"}, {"Имя торгового инструмента","Trade symbol"}, {"Запрашиваемый объем сделки в лотах","Requested volume for a deal in lots"}, {"Цена","Price"}, {"Уровень StopLimit ордера","StopLimit level of the order"}, {"Уровень Stop Loss ордера","Stop Loss level of the order"}, {"Уровень Take Profit ордера","Take Profit level of the order"}, {"Максимальное отклонение от цены","Maximal deviation from the price"}, {"Тип ордера","Order type"}, {"Тип ордера по исполнению","Order execution type"}, {"Тип ордера по времени действия","Order expiration type"}, {"Срок истечения ордера","Order expiration time"}, {"Комментарий к ордеру","Order comment"}, {"Тикет позиции","Position ticket"}, {"Тикет встречной позиции","Opposite position ticket"}, {"Поставить рыночный ордер","Place market order"}, {"Установить отложенный ордер","Place pending order"}, {"Изменить значения Stop Loss и Take Profit у открытой позиции","Modify Stop Loss and Take Profit values of an opened position"}, {"Изменить параметры ранее установленного торгового ордера","Modify the parameters of the order placed previously"}, {"Удалить ранее выставленный отложенный ордер","Delete the pending order placed previously"}, {"Закрыть позицию встречной","Close a position by an opposite one"}, {"Неизвестный тип торговой операции","Unknown trade action type"}, {"Ордер исполняется исключительно в указанном объеме, иначе отменяется (FOK)","The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK)"}, {"Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный отменяется (IOK)","The order is executed on the available volume, the unfulfilled is canceled (IOK)"}, {"Ордер исполняется на доступный объем, неисполненный остаётся (Return)","The order is executed at an available volume, unfulfilled remains in the market (Return)"}, {"Ордер действителен до явной отмены","Good till cancel order"}, {"Ордер действителен только в течение текущего торгового дня","Good till current trade day order"}, {"Ордер действителен до даты истечения","Good till expired order"}, {"Ордер действителен до 23:59:59 указанного дня","The order will be effective till 23:59:59 of the specified day"}, {"Параметры торгового запроса","Trade request's parameters"}, {"Параметры отложенного торгового запроса","Pending trade request's parameters"}, {"Создан отложенный запрос","Pending request created"}, {"Отложенный запрос удалён в связи с окончанием времени его действия","Pending request deleted due to expiration"}, {"Цена в момент создания запроса: ","Price at time of request create: "}, {"Время создания запроса: ","Request creation time: "}, {"Время активации запроса: ","Request activation time: "}, {"Время ожидания между торговыми попытками: ","Waiting time between trading attempts: "}, {"Текущая торговая попытка: ","Current trading attempt: "}, {"Общее количество торговых попыток: ","Total trade attempts: "}, {"Идентификатор торгового запроса: ","Trade request ID: "}, {"Код возврата, на основании которого создан запрос: ","Return code based on which the request was created: "}, {"Тип отложенного запроса: ","Pending request type: "}, {"Отложенный запрос, созданный по коду возврата сервера","Pending request that was created as a result of the server code"}, {"Отложенный запрос, созданный по запросу","Pending request created by request"}, {"Ожидание наступления времени первой торговой попытки","Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt"}, }; //+---------------------------------------------------------------------+
上記の欠点の他に、コレクションIDが標準ライブラリのオブジェクトタイプIDと重複していることにも気付きました。特に、COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID(履歴注文と取引のコレクション)のIDは0x7779で、CObjectクラスインスタンスとその子孫のCList動的リストの標準ライブラリの型に対応します。オブジェクトIDが同じ値を持つことは不合理です。
以下は、標準ライブラリオブジェクトIDと対応する16進値のリストです。
|基本クラス CObject
| Type
= 0
|データコレクション CArrayChar
| Type
= 0x77
|データコレクション CArrayShort
|
Type
= 0x82
|データコレクションCArrayInt
|
Type =
0x82
|データコレクション CArrayLong
|
Type = 0x84
|データコレクション CArrayFloat
|
Type
= 0x87
|データコレクション CArrayDouble
|
Type
= 0x87
|データコレクション CArrayString
|
Type
= 0x89
|データコレクション CArrayObj
|
Type
= 0x7778
|データコレクション CList
|
Type
= 0x7779
|グラフィックオブジェクト基本クラス CChartObject
|
Type
= 0x8888
|価格チャート CChart
| Type
= 0x1111
リストはおそらく不完全です。ご覧のとおり、リストオブジェクトタイプは、ライブラリの履歴注文および取引コレクションセットのIDと一致しています。
Defines.mqhですべてのコレクションIDの値に1を足してこれを修正します。
//--- Collection list IDs #define COLLECTION_HISTORY_ID (0x777A) // Historical collection list ID #define COLLECTION_MARKET_ID (0x777B) // Market collection list ID #define COLLECTION_EVENTS_ID (0x777C) // Event collection list ID #define COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID (0x777D) // Account collection list ID #define COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID (0x777E) // Symbol collection list ID //--- Data parameters for file operations
保留中リクエストを使用して取引する機能を実装するため、2種類の保留中リクエストを実装します。
- 取引サーバのエラーコードに基づいて生成されたリクエスト(現在実装中)
- プログラムからの要求によって作成された保留中リクエスト(保留中リクエストによる取引で後に実装)
したがって、「リクエストタイプ」の概念とそれに一致するIDを導入して、リクエストタイプを分けます。
//--- Symbol parameters #define CLR_DEFAULT (0xFF000000) // Default color #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL (1000) // Total number of working symbols //--- Pending request type IDs #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR (1) // Type of a pending request created based on the server return code #define PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ (2) // Type of a pending request created by request //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Defines.mqhファイルの最後に、保留中リクエストタイプの列挙を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending request type | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ enum ENUM_PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE { PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_ERROR=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR, // Pending request created based on the return code or error PENDING_REQUEST_TYPE_REQUEST=PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ,// Pending request created by request }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
操作ログに取引リクエストの説明を表示するには、適切な関数を準備する必要があります。
サービス関数のDELib.mqhファイルに、Datas.mqhファイルに設定された事前定義テキストからメッセージを生成するために必要なすべての関数と、関数によって表示されるプロパティの値を追加します。
以下は、注文執行モードと有効期限タイプを表示する関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order filling mode description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeFillingDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type) { return ( type==ORDER_FILLING_FOK ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_FOK) : type==ORDER_FILLING_IOC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_IOK) : type==ORDER_FILLING_RETURN ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_FILLING_RETURN): type==WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString(type) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order expiration type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string OrderTypeTimeDescription(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type) { return ( type==ORDER_TIME_GTC ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_GTC) : type==ORDER_TIME_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_DAY) : type==ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED) : type==ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER_TIME_SPECIFIED_DAY) : type==WRONG_VALUE ? "WRONG_VALUE" : EnumToString(type) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
以下は、MqlTradeRequest取引リクエスト構造体の説明を表示する関数です。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display the trading request description in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void PrintRequestDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { string datas= ( " - "+RequestActionDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestMagicDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestOrderDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestSymbolDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestVolumeDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestPriceDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestStopLimitDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestStopLossDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestTakeProfitDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestDeviationDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestTypeDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestTypeFillingDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestTypeTimeDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestExpirationDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestCommentDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestPositionDescription(request)+"\n"+ " - "+RequestPositionByDescription(request) ); Print("================== ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)," ==================\n",datas,"\n"); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the executed action type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestActionDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int code_descr= ( request.action==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_DEAL : request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_PENDING : request.action==TRADE_ACTION_SLTP ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_SLTP : request.action==TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_MODIFY : request.action==TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_REMOVE : request.action==TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY ? MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_CLOSE_BY : MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION_UNCNOWN ); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ACTION)+": "+CMessage::Text(code_descr); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the magic number value description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestMagicDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+": "+(string)request.magic; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the order ticket value description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestOrderDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_ORDER)+": "+(request.order>0 ? (string)request.order : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the trading instrument name description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestSymbolDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SYMBOL)+": "+request.symbol; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request volume description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestVolumeDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { int dg=(int)DigitsLots(request.symbol); int dgl=(dg==0 ? 1 : dg); return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_VOLUME)+": "+(request.volume>0 ? DoubleToString(request.volume,dgl) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request price value description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestPriceDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_PRICE)+": "+(request.price>0 ? DoubleToString(request.price,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request StopLimit order price description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestStopLimitDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_STOPLIMIT)+": "+(request.stoplimit>0 ? DoubleToString(request.stoplimit,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request StopLoss order price description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestStopLossDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_SL)+": "+(request.sl>0 ? DoubleToString(request.sl,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request TakeProfit order price description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestTakeProfitDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TP)+": "+(request.tp>0 ? DoubleToString(request.tp,(int)SymbolInfoInteger(request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request deviation size description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestDeviationDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DEVIATION)+": "+(string)request.deviation; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request order type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestTypeDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE)+": "+OrderTypeDescription(request.type); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request order filling mode description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestTypeFillingDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_FILLING)+": "+OrderTypeFillingDescription(request.type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request order lifetime type description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestTypeTimeDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_TYPE_TIME)+": "+OrderTypeTimeDescription(request.type_time); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request order expiration time description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestExpirationDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_EXPIRATION)+": "+(request.expiration>0 ? TimeToString(request.expiration) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request order comment description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestCommentDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_COMMENT)+": "+(request.comment!="" && request.comment!=NULL ? "\""+request.comment+"\"" : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request position ticket description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestPositionDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION)+": "+(request.position>0 ? (string)request.position : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request opposite position ticket description | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string RequestPositionByDescription(const MqlTradeRequest &request) { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_POSITION_BY)+": "+(request.position_by>0 ? (string)request.position_by : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_PROP_NOT_SET)); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
次に、検出された取引クラスの欠点を修正し、指値注文を設定するための保留中リクエストオブジェクトの作成の準備をしましょう。
取引クラスの欠点の排除と発注のための保留中リクエストの作成
チャートがLast価格に基づいているいくつかの銘柄には興味深い特徴があるようです。時として、それらにはAskとBid価格のいずれかまたは両方がありません。とにかく価格を取得するには、CSymbol抽象銘柄オブジェクトクラスに新しいメソッドを追加(および既存のメソッドを変更)して、チャート構築タイプを確認する必要がありました。チャートがLast価格に基づいている場合、AskとBidの存在が確認されます。存在する場合はこれらの価格が使用され、存在しない場合は Last価格が適用されます。
Symbol.mqhファイルのpublicセクションのオブジェクトプロパティを簡単にアクセスするためのブロックで、時間を返すメソッドの型を変更します。時間はミリ秒単位で返されるため、「datetime」ではなく「ulong」型が必要です。
また、目的を上述した3つの追加メソッドを宣言します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Methods of a simplified access to the order object properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //--- Integer properties long Status(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground(void) const { return (color)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist(const string name) const { return this.SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } long Time(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime(void) const { return (datetime)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days(void) const { return (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg(void) const { return (bool)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags(void) const { return (int)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight(void) const { return (ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT)this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } //--- Real properties double Bid(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice(const double price) const; double NormalizedLot(const double volume) const; double BidLast(void) const; double BidLastHigh(void) const; double BidLastLow(void) const; double AskLast(void) const; double AskLastHigh(void) const; double AskLastLow(void) const; //--- String properties string Name(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME); } string Basis(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS); } string CurrencyBase(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE); } string CurrencyProfit(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT); } string CurrencyMargin(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN); } string Bank(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK); } string Description(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION); } string Formula(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA); } string ISIN(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN); } string Page(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE); } string Path(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH); } string Category(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CATEGORY); } string Exchange(void) const { return this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXCHANGE); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
価格提示チェックはありませんが、Bid価格には同様の3つのメソッドが既にあります。変更を加えましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Bid or Last price | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::BidLast(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return maximum Bid or Last price for a day | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::BidLastHigh(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return minimum Bid or Last price for a day | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::BidLastLow(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
上記のように、ここでチャートの構築タイプを確認します。チャートがBid価格に基づいている場合、適切なBid価格を返します。チャートがLast価格に基づいている場合は、返された銘柄プロパティのBid価格がゼロに等しいかどうかをさらに確認します。ゼロに等しい場合は、適切なLast価格を使用し、そうでない場合は適切なBid価格を使用します。
Ask価格を返すメソッドに同じ実装を加えましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return Ask or Last price | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::AskLast(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return maximum Ask or Last price for a day | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::AskLastHigh(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return minimum Ask or Last price for a day | //| depending on the chart construction method and price availability| //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double CSymbol::AskLastLow(void) const { return ( this.ChartMode()==SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW) : (this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)==0 ? this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW) : this.GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
これらは、AskまたはLast、およびBidまたはLastの価格を取得するための価格レベルを計算するときにライブラリで使用されるメソッドです。
取引イベントに関するメッセージを操作ログに表示する場合、マジックナンバーID(2つのグループ)に追加の記法が追加され、マジックナンバーの値に追加のデータが格納されます(前の記事で実装)。ただし、マジックナンバーに保留中リクエストIDも含まれている場合、これは操作ログに表示されていません。これを修正しましょう。EventModify.mqh、EventOrderPlaced.mqh、EventOrderRemoved.mqh、EventPositionClose.mqh、EventPositionOpen.mqhファイル内の各イベントクラスの適切な簡単なイベント記述メソッドにいくつかの文字列を追加します。
各ファイルの次の文字列を
string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? ", "+CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+" "+(string)this.Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2 : "");
次の2つの文字列で置き換えます。
string pend_req_id=(this.GetPendReqID()>0 ? ", ID: "+(string)this.GetPendReqID() : ""); string magic=(this.Magic()!=0 ? ", "+CMessage::Text(MSG_ORD_MAGIC)+" "+(string)this.Magic()+magic_id+group_id1+group_id2+pend_req_id : "");
これで、保留中イベントID(存在する場合)の説明をマジックナンバーの説明に追加しました。
MqlTradeRequest取引リクエスト構造体フィールドの説明を返すメソッドを、TradeObj.mqhファイルで銘柄のCTradeObj取引オブジェクトクラスのpublicセクションに追加します。
//--- Return the description of the (1) executed action type, (2) magic number, (3) order ticket, (4) volume, //--- (5) open, (6) StopLimit order, (7) StopLoss, (8) TakeProfit price, (9) deviation, //--- type of (10) order, (11) execution, (12) lifetime, (13) order expiration date, //--- (14) comment, (15) position ticket, (16) opposite position ticket string GetRequestActionDescription(void) const { return RequestActionDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestMagicDescription(void) const { return RequestMagicDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestOrderDescription(void) const { return RequestOrderDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestSymbolDescription(void) const { return RequestSymbolDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestVolumeDescription(void) const { return RequestVolumeDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestPriceDescription(void) const { return RequestPriceDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestStopLimitDescription(void) const { return RequestStopLimitDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestStopLossDescription(void) const { return RequestStopLossDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestTakeProfitDescription(void) const { return RequestTakeProfitDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestDeviationDescription(void) const { return RequestDeviationDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestTypeDescription(void) const { return RequestTypeDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestTypeFillingDescription(void) const { return RequestTypeFillingDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestTypeTimeDescription(void) const { return RequestTypeTimeDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestExpirationDescription(void) const { return RequestExpirationDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestCommentDescription(void) const { return RequestCommentDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestPositionDescription(void) const { return RequestPositionDescription(this.m_request); } string GetRequestPositionByDescription(void) const { return RequestPositionByDescription(this.m_request); } //--- Open a position
メソッドは単に、ライブラリサービス関数のファイルで以前に作成した適切な関数を呼び出します。
以前は、注文執行タイプをポジションを開くメソッドに渡していませんでした。
このパラメータをポジションを開くクラスのメソッドの宣言に追加しましょう。
//--- Open a position bool OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
メソッド実装にも追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTradeObj::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const double sl=0, const double tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) {
保留中リクエストを使用して取引する機能を将来実装するため、保留中リクエストタイプの概念を導入しました。
Trading.mqh取引クラスファイル(つまり、CPendingReq 保留中リクエストクラス)で、クラスメンバ変数をprivateセクションに追加して、保留中リクエストタイプを保存します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Pending request object class | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CPendingReq : public CObject { private: MqlTradeRequest m_request; // Trade request structure uchar m_id; // Trading request ID int m_type; // Pending request type int m_retcode; // Result a request is based on double m_price_create; // Price at the moment of a request generation ulong m_time_create; // Request generation time ulong m_time_activate; // Next attempt activation time ulong m_waiting_msc; // Waiting time between requests uchar m_current_attempt; // Current attempt index uchar m_total_attempts; // Number of attempts
クラスのpublicセクションでは、保留中リクエストのベースとなるサーバ戻りコードを返すメソッド、保留中リクエストプロパティとリクエストタイプの説明を返すメソッド、すべての取引リクエストデータを操作ログに返すメソッドを追加します。
public: //--- Return (1) the request structure, (2) the price at the moment of the request generation, //--- (3) request generation time, (4) current attempt time, //--- (5) waiting time between requests, (6) current attempt index, //--- (7) number of attempts, (8) request ID MqlTradeRequest MqlRequest(void) const { return this.m_request; } double PriceCreate(void) const { return this.m_price_create; } ulong TimeCreate(void) const { return this.m_time_create; } ulong TimeActivate(void) const { return this.m_time_activate; } ulong WaitingMSC(void) const { return this.m_waiting_msc; } uchar CurrentAttempt(void) const { return this.m_current_attempt; } uchar TotalAttempts(void) const { return this.m_total_attempts; } uchar ID(void) const { return this.m_id; } int Retcode(void) const { return this.m_retcode; } //--- Set (1) the price when creating a request, (2) request creation time, //--- (3) current attempt time, (4) waiting time between requests, //--- (5) current attempt index, (6) number of attempts, (7) request ID void SetPriceCreate(const double price) { this.m_price_create=price; } void SetTimeCreate(const ulong time) { this.m_time_create=time; } void SetTimeActivate(const ulong time) { this.m_time_activate=time; } void SetWaitingMSC(const ulong miliseconds) { this.m_waiting_msc=miliseconds;} void SetCurrentAttempt(const uchar number) { this.m_current_attempt=number; } void SetTotalAttempts(const uchar number) { this.m_total_attempts=number; } void SetID(const uchar id) { this.m_id=id; } //--- Return the description of the (1) request structure, (2) the price at the moment of the request generation, //--- (3) request generation time, (4) current attempt time, //--- (5) waiting time between requests, (6) current attempt index, //--- (7) number of attempts, (8) request ID string MqlRequestDescription(void) const { return RequestActionDescription(this.m_request); } string TypeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TYPE) + (this.Type()==PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_ERROR) : CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_BY_REQUEST) ); } string PriceCreateDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_PRICE_CREATE)+": "+ ::DoubleToString(this.PriceCreate(),(int)::SymbolInfoInteger(this.m_request.symbol,SYMBOL_DIGITS)); } string TimeCreateDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_CREATE)+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimeCreate()); } string TimeActivateDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TIME_ACTIVATE)+TimeMSCtoString(this.TimeActivate());} string WaitingMSCDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING)+(string)this.WaitingMSC(); } string CurrentAttemptDescription(void) const { return (CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CURRENT_ATTEMPT)+ (this.CurrentAttempt()==0 ? CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_WAITING_ONSET) : (string)this.CurrentAttempt()) ); } string TotalAttemptsDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_TOTAL_ATTEMPTS)+(string)this.TotalAttempts(); } string IdDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_ID)+(string)this.ID(); } string RetcodeDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_RETCODE)+(string)this.Retcode(); } string ReasonDescription(void) const { return CMessage::Text(this.m_retcode); } //--- Return a request type virtual int Type(void) const { return this.m_type; } //--- Display request data in the journal void Print(void); //--- Constructors CPendingReq(void){;} CPendingReq(const uchar id,const double price,const ulong time,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode); }; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティの説明を返すメソッドは、プロパティとその値を説明するヘッダーから複合的な説明を生成するだけです。保留中リクエストオブジェクトの派生元のCObject基本オブジェクトに対して同じ仮想メソッドがすでに定義されているため、保留中リクエストタイプを返すType()メソッドは仮想化されます。派生オブジェクトタイプの戻り値を実装するには、メソッドを子孫で再定義する必要があります。まさにそれを行ったので、このメソッドは保留中リクエストクラスで定義されたm_type変数値を返します。
クラスコンストラクタで、保留中リクエストタイプの値を設定します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Parametric constructor | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ CPendingReq::CPendingReq(const uchar id,const double price,const ulong time,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode) : m_price_create(price), m_time_create(time), m_id(id), m_retcode(retcode) { this.CopyRequest(request); this.m_type=(retcode>0 ? PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_ERR : PENDING_REQUEST_ID_TYPE_REQ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
保留中リクエストはサーバの戻りコードとプログラムリクエストによって作成されるため、保留中リクエストタイプを定義するにはサーバのレスポンスコードを知るだけで十分です。これはまさにここで行うことです。戻りコードが正の場合(サーバがエラーを返した)、このリクエストはサーバの戻りコードによって生成されています。コードがゼロの場合、保留中リクエストオブジェクトはプログラムリクエストによって作成されています。
保留中リクエストオブジェクトのCompare()仮想メソッドを改善します。
以前は、常に単一のプロパティ(request ID)に従ってオブジェクトを比較していました。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPendingReq objects by IDs | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPendingReq::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return(this.ID()>compared_req.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared_req.ID() ? -1 : 0); return 0; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
保留中リクエストタイプを導入した後は、IDとタイプの2つのプロパティでオブジェクトを比較する必要があります。
これを実装するには、2つのオブジェクトを比較するメソッドを変更します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Compare CPendingReq objects by properties | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CPendingReq::Compare(const CObject *node,const int mode=0) const { const CPendingReq *compared_req=node; return ( //--- Compare by ID mode==0 ? (this.ID()>compared_req.ID() ? 1 : this.ID()<compared_req.ID() ? -1 : 0) : //--- Compare by type (this.Type()>compared_req.Type() ? 1 : this.Type()<compared_req.Type() ? -1 : 0) ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
mode変数から比較されるプロパティはここで選択されます。0の場合、オブジェクトはIDによって比較されます。0以外の場合は、オブジェクトタイプによって比較されます。
また、クラス本体外に、すべての保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティの完全な説明を操作ログに表示するメソッドを書きます。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Display request data in the journal | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CPendingReq::Print(void) { string action=" - "+RequestActionDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; string symbol="",order="",volume="",price="",stoplimit="",sl="",tp="",deviation="",type="",type_filling=""; string type_time="",expiration="",position="",position_by="",magic="",comment="",request_data=""; string type_req=" - "+this.TypeDescription()+"\n"; if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_DEAL) { symbol=" - "+RequestSymbolDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; volume=" - "+RequestVolumeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; price=" - "+RequestPriceDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; sl=" - "+RequestStopLossDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; tp=" - "+RequestTakeProfitDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; deviation=" - "+RequestDeviationDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type=" - "+RequestTypeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type_filling=" - "+RequestTypeFillingDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; magic=" - "+RequestMagicDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; comment=" - "+RequestCommentDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+symbol+volume+price+sl+tp+deviation+type+type_filling+magic+comment+ " ==================\n" ); } else if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_SLTP) { symbol=" - "+RequestSymbolDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; sl=" - "+RequestStopLossDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; tp=" - "+RequestTakeProfitDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; position=" - "+RequestPositionDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+symbol+sl+tp+position+ " ==================\n" ); } else if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_PENDING) { symbol=" - "+RequestSymbolDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; volume=" - "+RequestVolumeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; price=" - "+RequestPriceDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; stoplimit=" - "+RequestStopLimitDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; sl=" - "+RequestStopLossDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; tp=" - "+RequestTakeProfitDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type=" - "+RequestTypeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type_filling=" - "+RequestTypeFillingDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type_time=" - "+RequestTypeTimeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; expiration=" - "+RequestExpirationDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; magic=" - "+RequestMagicDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; comment=" - "+RequestCommentDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+symbol+volume+price+stoplimit+sl+tp+type+type_filling+type_time+expiration+magic+comment+ " ==================\n" ); } else if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_MODIFY) { order=" - "+RequestOrderDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; price=" - "+RequestPriceDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; sl=" - "+RequestStopLossDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; tp=" - "+RequestTakeProfitDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; type_time=" - "+RequestTypeTimeDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; expiration=" - "+RequestExpirationDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+order+price+sl+tp+type_time+expiration+ " ==================\n" ); } else if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE) { order=" - "+RequestOrderDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+order+ " ==================\n" ); } else if(this.m_request.action==TRADE_ACTION_CLOSE_BY) { position=" - "+RequestPositionDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; position_by=" - "+RequestPositionByDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; magic=" - "+RequestMagicDescription(this.m_request)+"\n"; request_data= ("================== "+ CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_REQUEST_DATAS)+" ==================\n"+ action+position+position_by+magic+ " ==================\n" ); } string datas= ( " - "+this.TypeDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.IdDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.RetcodeDescription()+" \""+this.ReasonDescription()+"\"\n"+ " - "+this.TimeCreateDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.PriceCreateDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.TimeActivateDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.WaitingMSCDescription()+" ("+TimeToString(this.WaitingMSC()/1000,TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS)+")"+"\n"+ " - "+this.CurrentAttemptDescription()+"\n"+ " - "+this.TotalAttemptsDescription()+"\n" ); ::Print("================== ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DATAS)," ==================\n",datas,request_data); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
このメソッドでは、すべてのオブジェクトプロパティの説明が、オブジェクトの取引リクエスト構造体フィールドの説明を含む文字列変数に収集されます。アクションごとに異なる数の取引リクエスト構造フィールドが必要になるため、表示されるデータの数は、取引リクエストアクションのタイプによって異なります。 したがって、「action」フィールド値が確認され、適切なフィールドのみが表示されます。オブジェクト変数の説明が最初に表示され、その後にリクエスト構造体フィールドの説明が表示されます。したがって、すべての保留中リクエストオブジェクトプロパティは、リクエスト取引アクションタイプ(アクション)に従って操作ログに表示されます。
以前は、CTradeObjクラスのポジションを開くメソッドに追加のプロパティ(注文執行タイプ)を追加しました。
次に、CTradingクラスのポジションを開くprivateメソッドの定義に同じプロパティを追加しましょう。
//--- (1) Open a position, (2) place a pending order template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
同じプロパティを売買ポジションを開くpublicメソッドの定義に追加します：
//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
また、これらのメソッドをクラス本体の外部に実装するときに同じパラメータを追加しましょう。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenPosition(const ENUM_POSITION_TYPE type, const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_BUY,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { //--- Return the result of sending a trading request from the OpenPosition() method return this.OpenPosition(POSITION_TYPE_SELL,volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
クラスのprivateセクションで、IDによってリスト内のリクエストオブジェクトインデックスを返すメソッドを宣言します。
//--- Look for the first free pending request ID int GetFreeID(void); //--- Return the request object index in the list by ID int GetIndexPendingRequestByID(const uchar id); public:
クラスタイマーの実装を少し変更しました。
以下に、コメントで説明されているロジックを備えた完全なタイマー実装コードを示します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CTrading::OnTimer(void) { //--- In a loop by the list of pending requests int total=this.m_list_request.Total(); for(int i=total-1;i>WRONG_VALUE;i--) { //--- receive the next request object CPendingReq *req_obj=this.m_list_request.At(i); if(req_obj==NULL) continue; //--- get the request structure and the symbol object a trading operation should be performed for MqlTradeRequest request=req_obj.MqlRequest(); CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(request.symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) continue; //--- if the current attempt exceeds the defined number of trading attempts, //--- or the current time exceeds the waiting time of all attempts //--- remove the current request object and move on to the next one if(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>req_obj.TotalAttempts() || req_obj.CurrentAttempt()>=UCHAR_MAX || (long)symbol_obj.Time()>long(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*req_obj.TotalAttempts())) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_DELETED)); req_obj.Print(); } this.m_list_request.Delete(i); continue; } //--- Get the pending request ID uchar id=this.GetPendReqID((uint)request.magic); //--- Get the list of orders/positions containing the order/position with the pending request ID CArrayObj *list=this.m_market.GetList(ORDER_PROP_PEND_REQ_ID,id,EQUAL); if(::CheckPointer(list)==POINTER_INVALID) continue; //--- If the order/position is present, the request is handled: remove it and proceed to the next if(list.Total()>0) { this.m_list_request.Delete(i); continue; } //--- Set the request activation time in the request object req_obj.SetTimeActivate(req_obj.TimeCreate()+req_obj.WaitingMSC()*(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- If the current time is less than the request activation time, //--- this is not the request time - move on to the next request in the list if((long)symbol_obj.Time()<(long)req_obj.TimeActivate()) continue; //--- Set the attempt number in the request object req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(uchar(req_obj.CurrentAttempt()+1)); //--- Display the number of the trading attempt in the journal if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_RE_TRY_N)+(string)req_obj.CurrentAttempt()); //--- Depending on the type of action performed in the trading request switch(request.action) { //--- Open a position case TRADE_ACTION_DEAL : this.OpenPosition((ENUM_POSITION_TYPE)request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.magic,request.sl,request.tp,request.comment,request.deviation,request.type_filling); break; //--- Place a pending order case TRADE_ACTION_PENDING : this.PlaceOrder(request.type,request.volume,request.symbol,request.price,request.stoplimit,request.sl,request.tp,request.magic,request.comment,request.expiration,request.type_time,request.type_filling); break; //--- default: break; } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
すべてが明確であることを願っています。
RequestErrorsCorrecting()エラー修正メソッドで「無効な注文有効期限」エラーを受け取った場合に有効期限タイプの修正を追加します (修正された部分のみ)。
//--- The specified type of order execution by balance is not supported if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10030)) request.type_filling=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeFilling(); //--- Invalid order expiration in a request - if(this.IsPresentErorCode(10022)) { //--- Set a correct order expiration type request.type_time=symbol_obj.GetCorrectTypeExpiration(); //--- if the expiration type is not supported as set by the expiration date and the expiration data is defined, reset the expiration date if(!symbol_obj.IsExpirationModeSpecified() && request.expiration>0) request.expiration=0; } //--- View the list of remaining errors and correct trading request parameters
以前は、Ask価格を取得するための新しいメソッドを銘柄オブジェクトに追加し、Bid を取得するために調整しました。 ここでは、リスト全体の「Ask()」および「Bid()」文字列のすべての出現箇所を、それぞれ「AskLast()」および「BidLast()」に置き換える必要があります。 これを行う最も便利な方法は、検索と置換機能(Ctrl + H)をコード全体に適用することです。 したがって、銘柄オブジェクトのAsk価格とBid価格が必要な場合は、適切な価格の自動選択を使用します。
例えば、価格が置き換えられると取引リクエスト価格を設定するメソッドは次のようになります。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Set trading request prices | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template <typename PS,typename SL,typename TP,typename PL> bool CTrading::SetPrices(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE action,const PS price,const SL sl,const TP tp,const PL limit,const string source_method,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { //--- Reset prices ::ZeroMemory(this.m_request); //--- Update all data by symbol if(!symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) { this.AddErrorCodeToList(10021); // No quotes to handle the request return false; } //--- Open/close price if(price>0) { //--- price parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(price)=="double") this.m_request.price=::NormalizeDouble(price,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- price parameter type (int) - the distance has been passed else if(typename(price)=="int" || typename(price)=="uint" || typename(price)=="long" || typename(price)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate the order price switch((int)action) { //--- Pending order case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT : this.m_request.price=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.AskLast()-price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT : this.m_request.price=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.AskLast()+price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT : this.m_request.price=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast()+price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP : case ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT : this.m_request.price=::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast()-price*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); break; //--- Default - current position open prices default : this.m_request.price= ( this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.AskLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) : ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) ); break; } } //--- unsupported price types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PR_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- If no price is specified, use the current prices else { this.m_request.price= ( this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ? ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.AskLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) : ::NormalizeDouble(symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Digits()) ); } //--- StopLimit order price or distance if(limit>0) { //--- limit order price parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(limit)=="double") this.m_request.stoplimit=::NormalizeDouble(limit,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- limit order price parameter type (int) - the distance has been passed else if(typename(limit)=="int" || typename(limit)=="uint" || typename(limit)=="long" || typename(limit)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate a limit order price if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_request.stoplimit=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_request.price-limit*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_request.stoplimit=::NormalizeDouble(this.m_request.price+limit*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported limit order price types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_PL_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- Order price stop order prices are calculated from double price_open= ( (action==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP_LIMIT || action==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP_LIMIT) && limit>0 ? this.m_request.stoplimit : this.m_request.price ); //--- StopLoss if(sl>0) { //--- StopLoss parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(sl)=="double") this.m_request.sl=::NormalizeDouble(sl,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- StopLoss parameter type (int) - calculate the placement distance else if(typename(sl)=="int" || typename(sl)=="uint" || typename(sl)=="long" || typename(sl)=="ulong") { //--- Calculate the StopLoss price if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_request.sl=::NormalizeDouble(price_open-sl*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_request.sl=::NormalizeDouble(price_open+sl*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported StopLoss types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_SL_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- TakeProfit if(tp>0) { //--- TakeProfit parameter type (double) - normalize the price up to Digits(), since the price has been passed if(typename(tp)=="double") this.m_request.tp=::NormalizeDouble(tp,symbol_obj.Digits()); //--- TakeProfit parameter type (int) - calculate the placement distance else if(typename(tp)=="int" || typename(tp)=="uint" || typename(tp)=="long" || typename(tp)=="ulong") { if(this.DirectionByActionType((ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)action)==ORDER_TYPE_BUY) this.m_request.tp=::NormalizeDouble(price_open+tp*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); else this.m_request.tp=::NormalizeDouble(price_open-tp*symbol_obj.Point(),symbol_obj.Digits()); } //--- unsupported TakeProfit types - display the message and return 'false' else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(source_method,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_UNSUPPORTED_TP_TYPE)); return false; } } //--- All prices are recorded return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
ここで置換を含むすべてのコードを表示しても意味がありません。これらはすべて修正済みで、以下に添付されています。
指値注文を出すためのprivateメソッドの実装では、サーバエラーが発生した場合に指値取引リクエストを作成するためのブロックを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place a pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PS,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CTrading::PlaceOrder(const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE order_type, const double volume, const string symbol, const PS price_stop, const PL price_limit=0, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { bool res=true; this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_NO_ERROR; ENUM_ACTION_TYPE action=(ENUM_ACTION_TYPE)order_type; //--- Get a symbol object by a symbol name CSymbol *symbol_obj=this.m_symbols.GetSymbolObjByName(symbol); if(symbol_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_SYM_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Get a trading object from a symbol object CTradeObj *trade_obj=symbol_obj.GetTradeObj(); if(trade_obj==NULL) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR_FAILED_GET_TRADE_OBJ)); return false; } //--- Set the prices //--- If failed to set - write the "internal error" flag, set the error code in the return structure, //--- display the message in the journal and return 'false' if(!this.SetPrices(order_type,price_stop,sl,tp,price_limit,DFUN,symbol_obj)) { this.m_error_reason_flags=TRADE_REQUEST_ERR_FLAG_INTERNAL_ERR; trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(10021); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(10021)); // No quotes to process the request return false; } //--- In case of trading limitations, funds insufficiency, //--- there are limitations on StopLevel - play the error sound and exit this.m_request.volume=volume; this.m_request.type_filling=type_filling; this.m_request.type_time=type_time; this.m_request.expiration=expiration; ENUM_ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD method=this.CheckErrors(this.m_request.volume, this.m_request.price, action, order_type, symbol_obj, trade_obj, DFUN, this.m_request.stoplimit, this.m_request.sl, this.m_request.tp); if(method!=ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_OK) { //--- If trading is completely disabled if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_DISABLE)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "abort trading operation" - set the last error code to the return structure, //--- display a journal message, play the error sound and exit if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRADING_OPERATION_ABORTED)); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); return false; } //--- If the check result is "waiting" - set the last error code to the return structure and display the message in the journal if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_WAIT) { int code=this.m_list_errors.At(this.m_list_errors.Total()-1); if(code!=NULL) { trade_obj.SetResultRetcode(code); trade_obj.SetResultComment(CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); } if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); //--- Instead of creating a pending request, we temporarily wait the required time period (the CheckErrors() method result is returned) ::Sleep(method); symbol_obj.Refresh(); } //--- If the check result is "create a pending request", do nothing temporarily if(this.m_err_handling_behavior==ERROR_HANDLING_BEHAVIOR_PENDING_REQUEST) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_CREATE_PENDING_REQUEST)); } } //--- In the loop by the number of attempts for(int i=0;i<this.m_total_try;i++) { //--- Send the request res=trade_obj.SetOrder(order_type, this.m_request.volume, this.m_request.price, this.m_request.sl, this.m_request.tp, this.m_request.stoplimit, magic, comment, this.m_request.expiration, this.m_request.type_time, this.m_request.type_filling); //--- If the request is executed successfully or the asynchronous order sending mode is set, play the success sound //--- set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation and return 'true' if(res || trade_obj.IsAsyncMode()) { if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundSuccess(action,order_type); return true; } //--- If the request is not successful, play the error sound set for a symbol trading object for this type of trading operation else { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_TRY_N),string(i+1),". ",CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_SYS_ERROR),": ",CMessage::Text(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode())); if(this.IsUseSounds()) trade_obj.PlaySoundError(action,order_type); method=this.ResultProccessingMethod(trade_obj.GetResultRetcode()); //--- If "Disable trading for the EA" is received as a result of sending a request, enable the disabling flag and end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_DISABLE) { this.SetTradingDisableFlag(true); break; } //--- If "Exit the trading method" is received as a result of sending a request, end the attempt loop if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_EXIT) { break; } //--- If "Correct the parameters and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- correct the parameters and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_CORRECT) { this.RequestErrorsCorrecting(this.m_request,order_type,trade_obj.SpreadMultiplier(),symbol_obj,trade_obj); continue; } //--- If "Update data and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request - //--- update data and start the next iteration if(method==ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { symbol_obj.Refresh(); continue; } //--- If "Wait and repeat" is received as a result of sending a request //--- create a pending request and end the loop if(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_REFRESH) { //--- If the trading request magic number, has no pending request ID if(this.GetPendReqID((uint)magic)==0) { //--- Waiting time in milliseconds: //--- for the "Wait and repeat" handling method, the waiting value corresponds to the 'method' value, //--- for the "Create a pending request" handling method - till there is a zero waiting time ulong wait=(method>ERROR_CODE_PROCESSING_METHOD_PENDING ? method : 0); //--- Look for the least of the possible IDs. If failed to find //--- or in case of an error while updating the current symbol data, return 'false' int id=this.GetFreeID(); if(id<1 || !symbol_obj.RefreshRates()) return false; //--- Write the request ID to the magic number, while a symbol name is set in the request structure, //--- set the trading operation and order types, comment and position type, filling and expiration type uint mn=(magic==ULONG_MAX ? (uint)trade_obj.GetMagic() : (uint)magic); this.SetPendReqID((uchar)id,mn); this.m_request.magic=mn; this.m_request.symbol=symbol_obj.Name(); this.m_request.action=TRADE_ACTION_PENDING; this.m_request.type=order_type; this.m_request.comment=(comment==NULL ? trade_obj.GetComment() : comment); this.m_request.type_time=(type_time>WRONG_VALUE ? type_time : trade_obj.GetTypeExpiration()); this.m_request.type_filling=(type_filling>WRONG_VALUE ? type_filling : trade_obj.GetTypeFilling()); //--- Pass the number of trading attempts to the pending request uchar attempts=(this.m_total_try < 1 ? 1 : this.m_total_try); this.CreatePendingRequest((uchar)id,attempts,wait,this.m_request,trade_obj.GetResultRetcode(),symbol_obj); break; } } } } //--- Return the result of sending a trading request in a symbol trading object return res; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
保留中リクエストの開発に関連するすべてのアクションは、コードのコメントに記載されており、理解しやすいと思います。いずれにせよ、コメントセクションを使用してください。
デバッグを簡素化するには(つまり、保留中リクエストの生成結果を表示できるように)、保留中リクエストオブジェクトを作成するメソッドで、新しく作成されたリクエストのプロパティの表示を操作ログに追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create a pending request | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool CTrading::CreatePendingRequest(const uchar id,const uchar attempts,const ulong wait,const MqlTradeRequest &request,const int retcode,CSymbol *symbol_obj) { //--- Create a new pending request object CPendingReq *req_obj=new CPendingReq(id,symbol_obj.BidLast(),symbol_obj.Time(),request,retcode); if(req_obj==NULL) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); return false; } //--- If failed to add the request to the list, display the appropriate message, //--- remove the created object and return 'false' if(!this.m_list_request.Add(req_obj)) { if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) ::Print(DFUN,CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_FAILING_CREATE_PENDING_REQ)); delete req_obj; return false; } //--- Filled in the fields of a successfully created object by the values passed to the method req_obj.SetTimeActivate(symbol_obj.Time()+wait); req_obj.SetWaitingMSC(wait); req_obj.SetCurrentAttempt(0); req_obj.SetTotalAttempts(attempts); if(this.m_log_level>LOG_LEVEL_NO_MSG) { ::Print(CMessage::Text(MSG_LIB_TEXT_PEND_REQUEST_CREATED)," #",req_obj.ID(),":"); req_obj.Print(); } return true; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
取引クラスリストの最後に、IDによってリスト内のリクエストオブジェクトインデックスを返すメソッドを実装します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Return the request object index in the list by ID | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int CTrading::GetIndexPendingRequestByID(const uchar id) { CPendingReq *req=new CPendingReq(); if(req==NULL) return WRONG_VALUE; req.SetID(id); this.m_list_request.Sort(); int index=this.m_list_request.Search(req); delete req; return index; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
メソッドは必要なIDを受け取り、一時的なリクエストオブジェクトが作成され 、メソッドに渡されたIDが設定されます。
次に、並び替え済みリストフラグは、リクエストオブジェクトを含むリストに設定されます。デフォルトでは、並び替えモードはゼロです。これは、CPendingReq クラスのCompare()仮想メソッドでIDによるオブジェクト比較を調整するために使用されるモードです。 したがって、オブジェクトへのポインタの動的配列でSearch()オブジェクト検索メソッドを使用できるようになりました。 メソッドは、取得したオブジェクトインデックス(オブジェクトが見つからない場合は-1)をリストに返します。メソッドを終了する前に、 一時的なリクエストオブジェクトを削除し、検出されたオブジェクトの取得したインデックス または-1を返します。
ここで必要なのは、ライブラリのCEngine基本オブジェクトクラスに、注文執行タイプを指定する追加のパラメータを追加することだけです。このパラメータは、取引リクエストを送信するためのクラスメソッドの定義に追加されます。
//--- Open (1) Buy, (2) Sell position template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0, TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename SL,typename TP> bool OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0, TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set (1) BuyStop, (2) BuyLimit, (3) BuyStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); //--- Set (1) SellStop, (2) SellLimit, (3) SellStopLimit pending order template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE); template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE);
デフォルト値が-1の場合、注文執行タイプの正しい値は、取引操作が実行される銘柄取引オブジェクトから取得されます。
これらの取引メソッドの実装コードに同じパラメータを追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open Buy position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenBuy(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0,TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.OpenBuy(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Open a Sell position | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::OpenSell(const double volume, const string symbol, const ulong magic=ULONG_MAX, SL sl=0,TP tp=0, const string comment=NULL, const ulong deviation=ULONG_MAX, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.OpenSell(volume,symbol,magic,sl,tp,comment,deviation,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place BuyStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceBuyStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceBuyStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStop pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStop(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellStop(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellLimit(volume,symbol,price,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Place SellStopLimit pending order | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ template<typename PR,typename PL,typename SL,typename TP> bool CEngine::PlaceSellStopLimit(const double volume, const string symbol, const PR price_stop, const PL price_limit, const SL sl=0, const TP tp=0, const ulong magic=WRONG_VALUE, const string comment=NULL, const datetime expiration=0, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_TIME type_time=WRONG_VALUE, const ENUM_ORDER_TYPE_FILLING type_filling=WRONG_VALUE) { return this.m_trading.PlaceSellStopLimit(volume,symbol,price_stop,price_limit,sl,tp,magic,comment,expiration,type_time,type_filling); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
必要な調整と変更は今のところこれですべてです。
テスト
指値注文の保留中リクエストをテストするには、前の記事のEAを\MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\Part27\でTestDoEasyPart27.mq5として保存します。
ライブラリ初期化関数で、EAで使用されるすべての銘柄のすべての取引オブジェクトに対して、注文執行タイプおよび有効期限タイプの正しい値の設定を追加します。
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Initializing DoEasy library | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInitDoEasy() { //--- Check if working with the full list is selected used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols; if((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total=SymbolsTotal(false); string ru_n="\nКоличество символов на сервере "+(string)total+".\nМаксимальное количество: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" символов."; string en_n="\nNumber of symbols on server "+(string)total+".\nMaximum number: "+(string)SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+" symbols."; string caption=TextByLanguage("Внимание!","Attention!"); string ru="Выбран режим работы с полным списком.\nВ этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время."+ru_n+"\nПродолжить?\n\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \""+Symbol()+"\""; string en="Full list mode selected.\nIn this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time."+en_n+"\nContinue?\n\"No\" - working with the current symbol \""+Symbol()+"\""; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=(MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2); int mb_res=MessageBox(message,caption,flags); switch(mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break; default: break; } } //--- Fill in the array of used symbols used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode,used_symbols,array_used_symbols); //--- Set the type of the used symbol list in the symbol collection engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); //--- Displaying the selected mode of working with the symbol object collection Print(engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage(". Number of used symbols: ",". Number of symbols used: "),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal()); //--- Create resource text files engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_01",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 1","Falling coin 1"),sound_array_coin_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_02",TextByLanguage("Звук упавших монеток","Falling coins"),sound_array_coin_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_03",TextByLanguage("Звук монеток","Coins"),sound_array_coin_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_coin_04",TextByLanguage("Звук упавшей монетки 2","Falling coin 2"),sound_array_coin_04); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_01",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 1","Button click 1"),sound_array_click_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_02",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 2","Button click 2"),sound_array_click_02); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_click_03",TextByLanguage("Звук щелчка по кнопке 3","Button click 3"),sound_array_click_03); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_WAV,"sound_array_cash_machine_01",TextByLanguage("Звук кассового аппарата","Cash machine"),sound_array_cash_machine_01); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_green",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Зелёный светодиод\"","Image \"Green Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_green); engine.CreateFile(FILE_TYPE_BMP,"img_array_spot_red",TextByLanguage("Изображение \"Красный светодиод\"","Image \"Red Spot lamp\""),img_array_spot_red); //--- Pass all existing collections to the trading class engine.TradingOnInit(); //--- Set the default magic number for all used symbols engine.TradingSetMagic(engine.SetCompositeMagicNumber(magic_number)); //--- Set synchronous passing of orders for all used symbols engine.TradingSetAsyncMode(false); //--- Set the number of trading attempts in case of an error engine.TradingSetTotalTry(InpTotalAttempts); //--- Set correct order expiration and filling types to all trading objects engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeExpiration(); engine.TradingSetCorrectTypeFilling(); //--- Set standard sounds for trading objects of all used symbols engine.SetSoundsStandart(); //--- Set the general flag of using sounds engine.SetUseSounds(InpUseSounds); //--- Set the spread multiplier for symbol trading objects in the symbol collection engine.SetSpreadMultiplier(InpSpreadMultiplier); //--- Set controlled values for symbols //--- Get the list of all collection symbols CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); if(list!=NULL && list.Total()!=0) { //--- In a loop by the list, set the necessary values for tracked symbol properties //--- By default, the LONG_MAX value is set to all properties, which means "Do not track this property" //--- It can be enabled or disabled (by setting the value less than LONG_MAX or vice versa - set the LONG_MAX value) at any time and anywhere in the program /* for(int i=0;i<list.Total();i++) { CSymbol* symbol=list.At(i); if(symbol==NULL) continue; //--- Set control of the symbol price increase by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidInc(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol price decrease by 100 points symbol.SetControlBidDec(100000*symbol.Point()); //--- Set control of the symbol spread increase by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadInc(400); //--- Set control of the symbol spread decrease by 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadDec(400); //--- Set control of the current spread by the value of 40 points symbol.SetControlSpreadLevel(400); } */ } //--- Set controlled values for the current account CAccount* account=engine.GetAccountCurrent(); if(account!=NULL) { //--- Set control of the profit increase to 10 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,10.0); //--- Set control of the funds increase to 15 account.SetControlledValueINC(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,15.0); //--- Set profit control level to 20 account.SetControlledValueLEVEL(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,20.0); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
奇妙なことに、EAの変更はこれだけです。他のすべての変更は、ライブラリコードに実装されています。
指値注文を出すための保留中リクエストをテストするために、前回とまったく同じことを行います。インターネットを無効にして指値注文を試行し、取引サーバ接続エラーを取得してから、保留中リクエスト生成とそのパラメータを通知する操作ログメッセージを取得します。その後、インターネットを再び有効にして、保留中リクエストのアクティベーションを取得し、リクエストされた指値注文を出します。
確認しましょう。
コンパイルしてEAを起動します。インターネットをオフにして、端末の右下隅に次の画像が表示されるまで待ちます。
インターネットを無効にして[売]をクリックすると、取引サーバはエラーを返し、操作ログには次のエラーと保留中リクエストエントリが表示されます。
次に、取引サーバへの接続を復元できるようにインターネットを有効にします。
接続が復元されるとすぐに、ライブラリはサーバに送信する保留中リクエストの処理を開始します。
その結果、指値注文が出され、操作ログに次が表示されます。
2019.12.05 16:38:32.591 CTrading::PlaceOrder<uint,int,uint,uint>: Invalid request: 2019.12.05 16:38:32.591 No connection with the trade server 2019.12.05 16:38:32.591 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 Trading attempt #1. Error: No connection with the trade server 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 Pending request created #1: 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 ================== Pending trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Pending request type: Pending request that was created as a result of the server code 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Trade request ID: 1 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Return code based on which the request was created: 10031 "No connection with the trade server" 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Request creation time: 2019.12.05 11:37:39.054 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Price at time of request create: : 1.10913 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Request activation time: 2019.12.05 11:37:59.054 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Waiting time between trading attempts: 20000 (00:00:20) 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Current trading attempt: Waiting for the onset time of the first trading attempt 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Total trade attempts: 5 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 ================== Trade request's parameters ================== 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Trade operation type: Place pending order 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Trade symbol: EURUSD 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Requested volume for a deal in lots: 0.10 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Price: 1.10963 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - StopLimit level of the order: Value not set 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Stop Loss level of the order: 1.11113 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Take Profit level of the order: 1.10813 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Order type: Pending order Sell Limit 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Order execution type: The order is executed exclusively in the specified volume, otherwise it is canceled (FOK) 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Order expiration type: Good till cancel order 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Order expiration time: Value not set 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Magic number: 24379515 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 - Order comment: "Pending order SellLimit" 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 ================== 2019.12.05 16:38:32.610 2019.12.05 16:38:45.185 Retry trading attempt #1 2019.12.05 16:38:45.185 CTrading::PlaceOrder<double,double,double,double>: Invalid request: 2019.12.05 16:38:45.185 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12.05 16:38:45.185 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12.05 16:38:45.185 Trading operation aborted 2019.12.05 16:38:45.512 Retry trading attempt #2 2019.12.05 16:38:45.512 CTrading::PlaceOrder<double,double,double,double>: Invalid request: 2019.12.05 16:38:45.512 Trading is prohibited for the current account 2019.12.05 16:38:45.512 Correction of trade request parameters ... 2019.12.05 16:38:45.512 Trading operation aborted 2019.12.05 16:38:45.852 Retry trading attempt #3 2019.12.05 16:38:46.405 - Pending order placed: 2019.12.05 11:38:45.933 - 2019.12.05 16:38:46.405 EURUSD Placed 0.10 Pending order Sell Limit #491179168 at price 1.10963, sl 1.11113, tp 1.10813, Magic number 24379515 (123), G1: 4, G2: 7, ID: 1 2019.12.05 16:38:46.472 OnDoEasyEvent: Pending order placed
まず、「取引サーバとの接続がありません」というエラーが表示されます。
次に、そのオブジェクト内のすべてのオブジェクトパラメータとリクエスト構造体パラメータを含むID#1の指値取引リクエストの作成に関するメッセージを取得します。
その後、2回繰り返される取引試行#1と#2が行われます。試行は指値取引リクエストから送信され、口座で取引が無効になったというエラーが続きます(接続の復元後、口座での取引はまだ有効になっていません)。
指値取引リクエストオブジェクトから送信された3回目の試行は成功し、指値注文が出されました。
指値注文のマジックナンバーの説明では、マジックナンバー「24379515」にEAパラメータで設定されたマジックナンバーのID(123)、最初のグループID「G1: 4」、2番目のグループID「G2: 7」および保留中リクエストID「ID: 1」が続きます。
注意事項記事で説明されている保留中リクエスト、および実際の取引で添付されているテストEAで取引クラスの結果を実際の取引で使用しないでください。
この記事、それに付随する資料、および結果は、保留中リクエストの概念をテストすることのみを目的としています。現在の状態では、これは完成した製品でも実際の取引を目的としたものでもなく、デモモードまたはテスター専用です。
次の段階
次の記事では、基本的な保留中リクエスト機能(注文/ポジションの変更、削除、決済)を引き続き開発します。
現在のバージョンのライブラリのすべてのファイルは、テスト用EAファイルと一緒に以下に添付されているので、テストするにはダウンロードしてください。
質問、コメント、提案はコメント欄にお願いします。
シリーズのこれまでの記事:
第1部: 概念、データ管理
第2部: 過去の注文と取引のコレクション
第3部: 注文と取引のコレクション、検索と並び替え
第4部: 取引イベント概念
第5部: 取引イベントのクラスとコレクション取引イベントのプログラムへの送信
第6部: ネッティング勘定イベント
第7部: StopLimit注文発動イベント、注文およびポジション変更イベントの機能の準備
第8部: 注文とポジションの変更イベント
第9部: MQL4との互換性 - データの準備
第10部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジションオープンイベントと指値注文発動イベント
第11部: MQL4との互換性 - ポジション決済イベント
第12部: 口座オブジェクトクラスと口座オブジェクトコレクション
第13部: 口座オブジェクトイベント第14部: 銘柄オブジェクト
第15部: 銘柄オブジェクトコレクション
第16部: 銘柄コレクションイベント
第17部: ライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第18部:口座と他のライブラリオブジェクトの相互作用
第19部:ライブラリメッセージのクラス
第20部:プログラムリソースの作成と格納
第21部:取引クラス - 基本クロスプラットフォーム取引オブジェクト
第22部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、制限の検証
第23部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、パラメータ有効性の検証
第24部:取引クラス - 基本取引クラス、無効なパラメータの自動修正
第25部:取引クラス - 取引サーバによって返されたエラーを処理する基本取引クラス
第26部:指値取引リクエストの使用 - 初期実装
MetaQuotes Ltdによってロシア語から翻訳されました。
元の記事: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/7418
警告: これらの資料についてのすべての権利はMetaQuotes Ltd.が保有しています。これらの資料の全部または一部の複製や再プリントは禁じられています。
この記事はサイトのユーザーによって執筆されたものであり、著者の個人的な見解を反映しています。MetaQuotes Ltdは、提示された情報の正確性や、記載されているソリューション、戦略、または推奨事項の使用によって生じたいかなる結果についても責任を負いません。
- 無料取引アプリ
- 8千を超えるシグナルをコピー
- 金融ニュースで金融マーケットを探索
WebサイトポリシーおよびMQL5.COM利用規約に同意します。
タイプまたはIDが同じであってはならない？
タイプまたはIDが同じであってはならない？
質問の意味が理解できません。明確にしてください。
質問の意味が理解できません。明確にしてください。
比較する場合、常に等しいことが可能な状況があります。
this.Type()>=compared_req.Type()
比較すれば、常に平等が可能な状況がある。
ここでは3つの条件がチェックされる：
より大きい(1) 、より小さい(-1)、残り(0)
ここでは3つの条件がテストされる：
より大きい(1) 、より小さい(-1)、残り(0)
男、私は愚かで、コードの意味を理解していなかった)))