Bibliothek für ein leichtes und schnelles Entwickeln vom Programmen für den MetaTrader (Teil XVI): Ereignisse der Kollektionssymbole

Inhalt

Beim Erstellen des Kontoobjekts und der Kollektion der Konten im Teil 12 sowie bei der Verfolgung der aktuellen Kontoereignisse im Teil 13 der Bibliotheksbeschreibung haben wir die Notwendigkeit festgestellt, eine neue Art von Objekten zu erstellen, die ihre Ereignisse an das Objekt Engine senden.



Die Prinzipien der Verfolgung von Kontoereignissen unterscheiden sich von denen, die bei der Verfolgung von Handelsgeschäften angewendet werden wir haben begonnen, im Artikel 4 und später zu berücksichtigen. Handelsereignisse werden definiert und an die Kollektion von Handelsereignissen für einen vollständigen Zugriff auf eines der zuvor aufgetretenen Ereignisse gesendet, während Kontoereignisse einfach in Echtzeit funktionieren — "hier und jetzt": Das Ereignis wird definiert und von EventChartCustom() mit einem Programm an das Chart gesendet, bevor es an das Basisobjekt der Bibliothek gesendet wird. Danach können Sie aus dem Basisobjekt der Bibliothek auf die Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse zugreifen und diese in Ihrem Programm behandeln. Auf diese Weise werden Ereignisse am Kontoobjekt angeordnet.

Ereignisse in des Objekts der Kollektionssymbole sind gleich anzuordnen. Der Unterschied besteht nur in der Menge — wir verfolgen Kontoereignisse nur für das Konto, mit dem wir im Moment verbunden sind, aber wir müssen Symbolereignisse für jedes Symbol der Kollektion verfolgen — sei es nur das aktuelle Symbol oder zwei, drei oder alle auf dem Server verfügbaren Symbole.

Hier kommen wir zu dem Schluss, dass fast jedes Objekt mit einer bestimmten Anzahl von Eigenschaften ausgestattet ist, die sich von einem Objekt zum anderen wiederholen, und wir setzen jede dieser Eigenschaften immer wieder in jedem neuen Objekt während seiner Entwicklung.

Dies führt zu einer eindeutigen Entscheidung — wir sollten ein Basisobjekt anlegen, von dem alle Bibliotheksobjekte geerbt werden sollen. Derzeit werden sie aus dem CObject Basisobjekt der Standardbibliothek vererbt. Wir werden noch ein weiteres Objekt erstellen, das von CObject abgeleitet ist, und alle Objekte unserer Bibliothek davon erben. Somit können alle Eigenschaften, die für jedes der Objekte gemeinsam sind, einmal im Basisobjekt eingestellt werden. Alle nachfolgenden Objekte werden automatisch mit diesen Eigenschaften ausgestattet.

Interessanterweise können wir nun ein Ereignisobjekt erstellen und in das Basisobjekt schreiben, während alle Bibliotheksobjekte ihre Ereignisse an das Programm senden können. Genau das ist es, was wir im Bibliothekskonzept brauchen — die Objekte sollen das Programm selbst über ihren Status informieren können, während die Bibliothek oder das Programm die entsprechenden Nachrichten aus den Objekten verarbeiten und entscheiden (Programm) oder Objektereignisse behandeln (Bibliothek) soll. Dies erhöht die Interaktivität der Bibliothek und vereinfacht die Entwicklung von Programmen durch den Endbenutzer erheblich, da die Bibliothek alle Aktionen zur Behandlung von Objektereignissen übernimmt.

Die Objekt-Ereignisstruktur besteht darin, Daten zu wiederholen, die für das Senden von Ereignis-ID, long-, double- und string-Parameter durch die Funktion EventChartCustom() erforderlich sind. Dies vereinfacht das Senden von Ereignissen an das Programm, da alle an das Programm zu sendenden Ereignisdaten sofort in der Klasse des Objekts gefüllt werden, in dem das Ereignis bei der Ereignisregistrierung aufgetreten ist. Wir müssen es nur beschaffen und zur weiteren Bearbeitung an das Programm weiterleiten.



Beginnen wir mit der Entwicklung. Zuerst werden wir das Ereignisobjekt erstellen, gefolgt vom Basisobjekt. Danach werden wir die Verfolgung der Ereignisse von Kollektionssymbolen implementieren und Anpassungen vornehmen, wobei wir das Konzept der Klasse der Kontoereignisse im Auge behalten. Die Handelsereignisse bleiben intakt, da ihre Struktur völlig anders ist und dem Konzept widerspricht. Außerdem sind sie bereits vollständig und senden ihre Daten an das Programm.

Basisobjektklasse für alle Bibliotheksobjekte

Erstellen Sie im Bibliotheksordner \MQL5\Include\DoEasy\Objects\ die neue Klasse CBaseObj in der Datei BaseObj.mqh. Die Basisklasse der Standardbibliothek CObject ist als Basisobjekt der Klasse zu verwenden. Die Klasse ist ziemlich klein, also werde ich hier ihre vollständige Liste anzeigen. Dann werden wir es nach seinen Mitgliedern und Methoden analysieren.

Objekt

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include "..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CEventBaseObj : public CObject { private : long m_time; long m_chart_id; ushort m_event_id; long m_lparam; double m_dparam; string m_sparam; public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; } public : CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()) { this .m_event_id=event_id; this .m_lparam=lparam; this .m_dparam=dparam; this .m_sparam=sparam; } virtual int Compare( const CObject *node, const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj *compared=node; return ( this .ID()>compared.ID() ? 1 : this .ID()<compared.ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()>compared.LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()<compared.LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()>compared.DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()<compared.DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()>compared.SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()<compared.SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); } }; class CBaseObj : public CObject { private : protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name; long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void ); public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void ); CBaseObj(); }; CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); } bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam) { CEventBaseObj *event= new CEventBaseObj(event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); if (event== NULL ) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search(event)> WRONG_VALUE ) { delete event; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add(event); } CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); } int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Um zu vermeiden, dass eine neue Datei für die Ereignisklasseerstellt wird, schreiben Sie diese Klasse vor die Basisklasse in dieselbe Datei:

Lassen Sie uns einen Blick auf das Basisobjekt der Ereignisklasse werfen.



Im 'private' Teil des Basisobjekts der Ereignisklasse werden Klassenvariablen zur Speicherung aller Ereigniseigenschaften deklariert:

private : long m_time ; long m_chart_id ; ushort m_event_id ; long m_lparam ; double m_dparam ; string m_sparam ;

Ereigniszeit, ID des Charts, an den das Ereignis gesendet wird, Ereignis-ID, Ereigniswerte long, double und string, die an das Kontrollprogramm übergeben werden sollen.

Die Werte für die meisten dieser Variablen werden an den Klassenkonstruktor übergeben:

CEventBaseObj( const ushort event_id , const long lparam , const double dparam , const string sparam ) : m_chart_id(:: ChartID () ) { this .m_event_id=event_id ; this .m_lparam=lparam ; this .m_dparam=dparam ; this .m_sparam=sparam ; }

wo ihnen die zugeordneten Werte zugewiesen werden.

Auch in der Klasseninitialisierungsliste erhält die Variable der Chart-ID die aktuelle Chart-ID.

Das Verfahren zum Vergleichen zweier Objektereignisklassen:

virtual int Compare( const CObject * node , const int mode= 0 ) const { const CEventBaseObj * compared=node ; return ( this .ID()> compared .ID() ? 1 : this .ID()< compared .ID() ? - 1 : this .LParam()> compared .LParam() ? 1 : this .LParam()< compared .LParam() ? - 1 : this .DParam()> compared .DParam() ? 1 : this .DParam()< compared .DParam() ? - 1 : this .SParam()> compared .SParam() ? 1 : this .SParam()< compared .SParam() ? - 1 : 0 ); }

vergleicht alle Felder zweier Klassen (die aktuelle und diejenige , die über den Zeiger an die Methode übergeben wird) Element für Element. Wenn alle Felder gleich sind, gibt die Methode 0 zurück, was notwendig ist, um eine Suche nach dem gleichen Objekt in der dynamischen Liste der Standardbibliothekszeiger durchzuführen, da diese Objekte in der Liste von CArrayObj gespeichert sind, während ihre Methode Search() für die Suche nach ähnlichen Objekten in der Liste bestimmt ist:

int CArrayObj:: Search ( const CObject *element) const { int pos; if (m_data_total== 0 || ! CheckPointer (element) || m_sort_mode==- 1 ) return (- 1 ); pos=QuickSearch(element); if (m_data[pos]. Compare (element,m_sort_mode) == 0 ) return (pos); return (- 1 ); }

verlangt die im Objekt vorhandene virtuelle Methode Compare(). Die Methode gibt 0 zurück, falls alle Eigenschaften der beiden Objekte übereinstimmen.



Deklarieren Sie im 'public' Abschnitt der Klasse die Methoden zum Setzen und Zurückgeben aller Objekteigenschaften:

public : void Time( const long time) { this .m_time=time; } long Time( void ) const { return this .m_time; } void ChartID ( const long chart_id) { this .m_chart_id=chart_id; } long ChartID ( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void ID( const ushort id) { this .m_event_id=id; } ushort ID( void ) const { return this .m_event_id; } void LParam( const long lparam) { this .m_lparam=lparam; } long LParam( void ) const { return this .m_lparam; } void DParam( const double dparam) { this .m_dparam=dparam; } double DParam( void ) const { return this .m_dparam; } void SParam( const string sparam) { this .m_sparam=sparam; } string SParam( void ) const { return this .m_sparam; }

Hier ist alles klar, und keine Kommentare sind erforderlich. Dies ist eine komplette Objekt-Ereignisklasse.

Betrachten wir die Basisobjektklasse für alle Bibliotheksobjekte.

Die Variablen der Klassenmitglieder, die wir bereits beim Umgang mit den vorherigen Objekten gefunden haben, werden im Abschnitt Geschützte Klasse deklariert:

protected : CArrayObj m_list_events; MqlTick m_tick; double m_hash_sum; double m_hash_sum_prev; int m_digits_currency; int m_global_error; long m_chart_id; bool m_is_event; int m_event_code; string m_name; string m_folder_name;

Die Liste der Objektereignisse m_list_events soll Objekte der oben betrachteten Ereignisklasse speichern. Das Objekt kann mehrere Ereignisse auf einmal haben, daher müssen wir alle definieren und in die Liste aufnehmen. Dies ermöglicht es uns, die Liste aller Ereignisse aus dem Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine zu extrahieren und zu bearbeiten.

soll Objekte der oben betrachteten Ereignisklasse speichern. Das Objekt kann mehrere Ereignisse auf einmal haben, daher müssen wir alle definieren und in die Liste aufnehmen. Dies ermöglicht es uns, die Liste aller Ereignisse aus dem Hauptobjekt der Bibliothek CEngine zu extrahieren und zu bearbeiten. Die Struktur der Ticks m_tick dient der Ermittlung von Preisen und einer Ereigniszeit.

dient der Ermittlung von Preisen und einer Ereigniszeit. Die Hash-Summe m_hash_sum ist notwendig, um Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften zu definieren.

Eine Änderung der Objekteigenschaften wird durch den Vergleich der aktuellen und vorherigen ( m_hash_sum_prev ) Hash-Summen definiert.

ist notwendig, um Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften zu definieren. Eine Änderung der Objekteigenschaften wird durch den Vergleich der aktuellen und vorherigen ( ) Hash-Summen definiert. Die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen für die Kontowährung m_digit_currency ist notwendig, um die Daten einiger Ereignisse im Zusammenhang mit der Änderung von Geldwerten korrekt anzuzeigen.

ist notwendig, um die Daten einiger Ereignisse im Zusammenhang mit der Änderung von Geldwerten korrekt anzuzeigen. Die Nummer des Fehlers, der bei einer fehlerhaften Rückgabe einer beliebigen Funktion erhalten wurde, wird in den m_global_error global error code geschrieben. Dieser Code wird zur weiteren Verarbeitung an das aufrufende Programm übergeben.

global error code geschrieben. Dieser Code wird zur weiteren Verarbeitung an das aufrufende Programm übergeben. Die Karten-ID des Steuerungsprogramms m_chart_id dient zur Angabe des Charts, an das ein Objektereignis gesendet werden soll.

dient zur Angabe des Charts, an das ein Objektereignis gesendet werden soll. Das Flag der Objekt-Ereignisse m_is_event ist notwendig, um dem Programm mitzuteilen, dass das Ereignis im überwachten Objekt aufgetreten ist, damit es rechtzeitig auf das Ereignis reagiert.



ist notwendig, um dem Programm mitzuteilen, dass das Ereignis im überwachten Objekt aufgetreten ist, damit es rechtzeitig auf das Ereignis reagiert. Der m_event_code Objektereigniscode speichert die Flags aller gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse. Das Vorhandensein dieser Flags ermöglicht es uns, die Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Objektereignisse zu definieren.

Objektereigniscode speichert die Flags aller gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Ereignisse. Das Vorhandensein dieser Flags ermöglicht es uns, die Liste der gleichzeitig aufgetretenen Objektereignisse zu definieren. Der Objektname m_name ist notwendig, um dem Programm einige Texteigenschaften des Objekts mitzuteilen, von dem die Ereignisse empfangen werden sollen. Bei einem Konto ist dies beispielsweise die Kontonummer+Client-Name+Servername, bei einem Symbol ist es der Symbolname.

ist notwendig, um dem Programm einige Texteigenschaften des Objekts mitzuteilen, von dem die Ereignisse empfangen werden sollen. Bei einem Konto ist dies beispielsweise die Kontonummer+Client-Name+Servername, bei einem Symbol ist es der Symbolname. Der Name des Ordners zum Speichern von Objektdateien m_folder_name ist notwendig, um das Objekt in der Datei zu speichern: Hier wird der Name des Unterordners mit den Objektdateien des gleichen Typs gespeichert.

Das Basisverzeichnis für den Unterordner ist das Verzeichnis der gemeinsamen Dateien aller Client-Terminals+Bibliothek Ordnername: "DoEasy\\". Wir haben bereits die Speicherung von Dateien bei der Erstellung der Kontenkollektion im Teil 12 der Bibliotheksbeschreibung diskutiert.



Wir haben alle diese Eigenschaften bereits in den Bibliotheksobjekten angelegt und in den verschiedenen Teilen der Bibliotheksbeschreibung, die den besprochenen Objekten entsprechen, diskutiert. Nun haben wir sie in einer einzigen Klasse platziert — dem Basisobjekt aller Bibliotheksobjekte CBaseObj und entfernen die Definitionen dieser Klassenmitglieder aus den nachfolgenden Objektklassen (siehe die angehängten Dateien).



Lassen Sie uns einen Blick auf die Methoden werfen, die sich im 'private' Abschnitt der Klasse befinden:

long TickTime( void ) const { return #ifdef __MQL5__ this .m_tick.time_msc #else this .m_tick.time* 1000 #endif ;} bool IsPresentEventFlag( const int change_code) const { return ( this .m_event_code & change_code)==change_code; } int DigitsCurrency( void ) const { return this .m_digits_currency; } int GetDigits( const double value) const ; virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ); virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Die Methode TickTime() gibt die Ereigniszeit in Millisekunden zurück. Bei MQL4 wird die Zeit in Sekunden * 1000 zurückgegeben, da eine Struktur für Millisekunden nicht vorhanden sind.

gibt die Ereigniszeit in Millisekunden zurück. Bei MQL4 wird die Zeit in Sekunden * 1000 zurückgegeben, da eine Struktur für Millisekunden nicht vorhanden sind. Die Methode IsPresentEventFlag() gibt das Vorhandensein eines bestimmten Ereigniscodes in der Variablen m_event_code zurück.

gibt das Vorhandensein eines bestimmten Ereigniscodes in der Variablen zurück. Die Methode DigitsCurrency() liefert die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen im Wert der Kontowährung aus der Variablen m_digits_currency .

liefert die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen im Wert der Kontowährung aus der Variablen . Die Methode GetDigits() berechnet und gibt die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen des an sie übergebenen Doppelwerts zurück.

berechnet und gibt die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen des an sie übergebenen Doppelwerts zurück. Die virtuelle Methode InitChangesParams() initialisiert die Parameter aller editierbaren Objekteigenschaften.

initialisiert die Parameter aller editierbaren Objekteigenschaften. Die virtuelle Methode InitControlsParams() initialisiert die Parameter der verfolgten Objekteigenschaften.

initialisiert die Parameter der verfolgten Objekteigenschaften. Die virtuelle Methode SetEventCode() überprüft die Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften und gibt den Code der aufgetretenen Änderungen zurück.

überprüft die Änderungen in den Objekteigenschaften und gibt den Code der aufgetretenen Änderungen zurück. Die virtuelle Methode SetTypeEvent() setzt den Typ eines aufgetretenen Ereignisses basierend auf dem Ereigniscode und platziert alle Ereignisse in der Objekt-Ereignisliste.

Alle diese Methoden wurden bereits in den vorangegangenen Artikeln entwickelt. Es hat also keinen Sinn, sie hier zu beschreiben. Ich möchte nur klarstellen, dass alle virtuellen Methoden hier nichts bewirken und in den abgeleiteten Klassen des Basisobjekts implementiert werden sollten.

Die folgenden Methoden sind im 'public' Abschnitt der Klasse deklariert:

public : bool EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam); bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } CArrayObj *GetListEvents( void ) { return & this .m_list_events; } int GetEventCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } int GetError( void ) const { return this .m_global_error; } CEventBaseObj *GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ); int GetEventsTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_events.Total(); } void SetChartID( const long id) { this .m_chart_id=id; } long GetChartID( void ) const { return this .m_chart_id; } void SetSubFolderName( const string name) { this .m_folder_name=DIRECTORY+name; } string GetFolderName( void ) const { return this .m_folder_name; } string GetName( void ) const { return this .m_name; } virtual void Refresh( void );

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors, werden den Variablen der Klassenmitglieder die Initialwerte zugewiesen:



CBaseObj::CBaseObj() : m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ), m_hash_sum( 0 ),m_hash_sum_prev( 0 ), m_is_event( false ),m_event_code( 0 ), m_chart_id(:: ChartID ()), m_folder_name(DIRECTORY), m_name( "" ) { :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .m_digits_currency=( #ifdef __MQL5__ ( int ):: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif); this .m_list_events.Clear() ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); }

Die Tickstruktur wird dann auf Null gesetzt, die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen für die Kontowährung wird zugeordnet, die Ereignisliste wird gelöscht und das Sortierlistenkennzeichen wird für die Objekt-Ereignisliste gesetzt.



Die Methode zum Hinzufügen eines Ereignisses zur Liste:

bool CBaseObj::EventAdd( const ushort event_id, const long lparam, const double dparam, const string sparam ) { CEventBaseObj * event = new CEventBaseObj( event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam ); if ( event ==NULL) return false ; this .m_list_events.Sort(); if ( this .m_list_events.Search( event )>WRONG_VALUE) { delete event ; return false ; } return this .m_list_events.Add( event ); }

Ereignis-ID sowie Long-, Double- und String-Werte der Event-Eigenschaften werden an die Methode übergeben. Ein neues Ereignis mit diesen Parametern wird dann erzeugt. Wenn das gleiche Ereignis bereits in der Liste vorhanden ist, gibt das Ereignisobjekt und die Methode false zurück, andernfalls gibt die Methode das Ergebnis des Hinzufügens eines Ereignisobjekts zur Liste zurück.

Die Methode, die ein Ereignisobjekt über seinen Index in der Liste zurückgibt:

CEventBaseObj *CBaseObj::GetEvent( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total== 0 || (!check_out && shift>total- 1 )) return NULL ; int index=(shift<= 0 ? total- 1 : shift>total- 1 ? 0 : total-shift- 1 ); CEventBaseObj *event= this .m_list_events.At(index); return (event!= NULL ? event : NULL ); }

Wir haben die Methode bereits vorher berücksichtigt. Hier haben wir nur das Flag hinzugefügt, das die Notwendigkeit definiert, den Index zu überprüfen und zu korrigieren, wenn sein Wert über die Liste hinaus laufen sollte. Standardmäßig wird der Index -1 an die Methode übergeben und die Prüfung auf Verlassen der Liste durchgeführt. In diesem Fall gibt die Methode das jüngste Ereignisobjekt aus der Liste zurück. Um ein Objekt über seinen Index zu erhalten, müssen wir den erforderlichen Index an die Methode übergeben und das Flag außerhalb der Liste auf false setzen. In diesem Fall wird ein Objekt (oder ein Index innerhalb der Liste) zurückgegeben. Wenn der Index außerhalb der Liste liegt, wird NULL zurückgegeben.

Die Methode, die die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen der reellen Zahl zurückgibt, wurde ebenfalls vorher berücksichtigt:

int CBaseObj::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Das neue Basisobjekt ist fertig.

Nun müssen wir nur noch die Basisklasse CObject durch CBaseObj in jedem der Bibliothek-Basisobjekte ersetzen. Diese Objekte sind:

Klassenobjekt Objekt:

class CAccount : public CBaseObj {

Klassenobjekt CSymbol:

class CSymbol : public CBaseObj {

Die Kollektionsklassen sind ebenfalls mit den allgemeinen Objekteigenschaften ausgestattet:

Kollektion der Handelsereignisse:

class CEventsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Kollektion der Konten:

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Symbolkollektion:

class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj {

Nun haben alle CBaseObj-basierten Objekte einen ähnlichen Satz von Eigenschaften, und wir müssen sie nicht für jedes neu erstellte Objekt neu setzen. Außerdem sind wir nun in der Lage, beliebige Eigenschaften für alle Objekte hinzuzufügen, die auf der Grundlage dieses Basisobjekts erstellt wurden. Interessanterweise hat jedes der Objekte nun das Werkzeug, um mit Ereignissen zu arbeiten. Jedes der Objektereignisse hat den gleichen Parametersatz wie die Funktion zum Senden von Ereignissen an das Programmchart EventChartCustom(). So haben wir die Weiterentwicklung neuer Objekte und die Verbesserung der vorgefertigten stark vereinfacht.





Jetzt sind wir bereit, Ereignisse der Kollektionssymbole zu erstellen.



Ereignisse der Kollektionssymbole

Wie üblich beginnt alles mit der Definition von Konstanten und Enumerationen. Öffnen Sie die Datei Defines.mqh und fügen Sie Daten hinzu, die für die Verfolgung von Symbolereignissen erforderlich sind.

Da Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht vorhanden sein sollten, um mit ihnen zu arbeiten, während ihre Anzahl im Fenster begrenzt ist,

Hinzufügen der Zeichenkette mit der Makrosubstitution, die die maximal mögliche Anzahl von Symbolen angibt, die sich gleichzeitig im Fenster der Marktübersicht befinden, zu den Symbolparametern:.

#define CLR_DEFAULT ( 0xFF000000 ) #define SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ( 1000 )

Verschieben wir die Enumeration der Arbeitsmodi mit Symbolen aus dem Datenteil für die Arbeit mit Symbolen



enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL };

in die Datei Datas.mqh:



#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" enum ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE { SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT, SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES, SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH, SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL }; string DataSymbolsFXMajors[]= {

Ausschlaggebend für die Entscheidung war die Tatsache, dass diese Daten nicht nur für die Bibliothek, sondern auch für die bibliotheksbasierten Programme notwendig sind. Diese Aufzählung bezieht sich mehr auf allgemeine Programmdaten als auf die Bibliothek. So sollen beispielsweise die Daten zusammen mit vielen anderen Aufzählungen als Programmeingaben verwendet werden, d.h. sie werden in die notwendige Kompilierungssprache umgewandelt (die später implementiert werden wird). Daher sollte es in der Datas.mqh stehen.

Anstelle der Enumeration aus Defines.mqhfügen wir die Enumeration mit der Liste der Symbolereignisflags und Enumeration mit der Liste der möglichen Symbolereignisse hinzu:



enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAGS { SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT = 0 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE = 1 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS = 2 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS = 4 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS = 8 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME = 16 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY = 32 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY = 64 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD = 128 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL = 256 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL = 512 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST = 1024 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH = 2048 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW = 4096 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK = 8192 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH = 16384 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW = 32768 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY = 65536 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY = 131072 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY = 262144 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE = 524288 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT = 1048576 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG = 2097152 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT = 4194304 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME = 8388608 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER = 16777216 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST = 33554432 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME = 67108864 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME = 134217728 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN = 268435456 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE = 536870912 , SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW = 1073741824 }; enum ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT { SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT = ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL, SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY, SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC, SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC, }; #define SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE (SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC+ 1 )

Hier ist alles so wie bei der Enumeration der Flags und den möglichen Konto- und Handelsereignissen. Wir haben Ereignisflags und Ereignis-IDs im vierten Teil der Bibliotheksbeschreibung besprochen.



Um Symbole nach ihrer Position im Fenster der Marktübersicht zu sortieren, fügen Sie noch eine weitere ganzzahlige Symboleigenschaft hinzu:

enum ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER { SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS = 0 , SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW , SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM, SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST, SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT, SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH, SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW, SYMBOL_PROP_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS, SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD, SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT, SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE, SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT, SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR }; #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL ( 36 ) #define SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP ( 1 )

Da wir die neue Eigenschaft hinzugefügt haben, sollten wir die Gesamtzahl der ganzzahligen Eigenschaften auf 36 statt bisher 35 erhöhen.

Fügen wir schließlich die neue Eigenschaft zur Liste der möglichen Sortierkriterien für Symbole hinzu:

#define FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP) #define FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP (SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER_SKIP+SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_TOTAL-SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE_SKIP) enum ENUM_SORT_SYMBOLS_MODE { SORT_BY_SYMBOL_STATUS = 0 , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW , SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CUSTOM, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXIST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SELECT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VISIBLE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DIGITS_LOT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CALC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_START_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FILLING_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BID = FIRST_SYM_DBL_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BIDLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ASKLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LAST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTHIGH, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_LASTLOW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW_REAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_OPTION_STRIKE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_POINT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_FACE_VALUE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_AW, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_NAME = FIRST_SYM_STR_PROP, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BASIS, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_BANK, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_FORMULA, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_ISIN, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PAGE, SORT_BY_SYMBOL_PATH };

Wir sind fertig mit der Datei Defines.mqh.

Nun müssen wir die Objektklasse der Symbole verbessern. Da wir die Änderungen einiger Symboleigenschaften verfolgen werden, müssen wir ihren aktuellen Wert mit dem vorherigen vergleichen, entweder absolut oder um eine Erhöhung eines bestimmten vorgegebenen Schwellenwerts zu erkennen. Dazu müssen wir die Struktur der Symboleigenschaften erstellen und die Felder der Struktur der aktuellen Werte mit den Feldern der Struktur der vorherigen Werte vergleichen. Wir haben bereits die Logik der Definition der Objektereignisse bei der Implementierung der Verfolgung der Kontoereignisse diskutiert. Hier werden wir dasselbe tun, mit der Ausnahme, dass das Basisobjekt bereits die Methoden zum Speichern und Senden von Ereignissen an das Programm enthält.

Binden Sie die Basisobjektdatei in die Klasse CSymbol ein. Erstellen Sie im 'private' Abschnitt der Klasse die Struktur der verfolgten Symboleigenschaften und deklarieren Sie die beiden Variablen der Struktur zum Speichern der aktuellen und vorherigen Zustände der Symboleigenschaften:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" class CSymbol : public CBaseObj { private : struct MqlDataSymbol { ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE trade_mode; long session_deals; long session_buy_orders; long session_sell_orders; long volume; long volume_high_day; long volume_low_day; int spread; int stops_level; int freeze_level; double bid_last; double bid_last_high; double bid_last_low; double ask; double ask_high; double ask_low; double volume_real_day; double volume_high_real_day; double volume_low_real_day; double option_strike; double volume_limit; double swap_long; double swap_short; double session_volume; double session_turnover; double session_interest; double session_buy_ord_volume; double session_sell_ord_volume; double session_open; double session_close; double session_aw; }; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_curr_symbol; MqlDataSymbol m_struct_prev_symbol;

Als Nächstes, deklarieren wir Klassenvariablen zum Speichern von spezifizierten kontrollierten Eigenschaftsänderungswerten, aufgetretenen Änderungswerten und Flags, die das Vorhandensein von überwachten Ereignissen: anzeigen.



bool m_is_change_trade_mode; long m_control_session_deals_inc; long m_control_session_deals_dec; long m_changed_session_deals_value; bool m_is_change_session_deals_inc; bool m_is_change_session_deals_dec; long m_control_session_buy_ord_inc; long m_control_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; long m_control_session_sell_ord_inc; long m_control_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; long m_control_volume_inc; long m_control_volume_dec; long m_changed_volume_value; bool m_is_change_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_dec; long m_control_volume_high_day_inc; long m_control_volume_high_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_high_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; long m_control_volume_low_day_inc; long m_control_volume_low_day_dec; long m_changed_volume_low_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; int m_control_spread_inc; int m_control_spread_dec; int m_changed_spread_value; bool m_is_change_spread_inc; bool m_is_change_spread_dec; int m_control_stops_level_inc; int m_control_stops_level_dec; int m_changed_stops_level_value; bool m_is_change_stops_level_inc; bool m_is_change_stops_level_dec; int m_control_freeze_level_inc; int m_control_freeze_level_dec; int m_changed_freeze_level_value; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; bool m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; double m_control_bid_last_inc; double m_control_bid_last_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_dec; double m_control_bid_last_high_inc; double m_control_bid_last_high_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_high_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; double m_control_bid_last_low_inc; double m_control_bid_last_low_dec; double m_changed_bid_last_low_value; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; bool m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; double m_control_ask_inc; double m_control_ask_dec; double m_changed_ask_value; bool m_is_change_ask_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_dec; double m_control_ask_high_inc; double m_control_ask_high_dec; double m_changed_ask_high_value; bool m_is_change_ask_high_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_high_dec; double m_control_ask_low_inc; double m_control_ask_low_dec; double m_changed_ask_low_value; bool m_is_change_ask_low_inc; bool m_is_change_ask_low_dec; double m_control_volume_real_inc; double m_control_volume_real_dec; double m_changed_volume_real_value; bool m_is_change_volume_real_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_real_dec; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc; double m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; double m_control_option_strike_inc; double m_control_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_option_strike_value; bool m_is_change_option_strike_inc; bool m_is_change_option_strike_dec; double m_changed_volume_limit_value; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; bool m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; double m_changed_swap_long_value; bool m_is_change_swap_long_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_long_dec; double m_changed_swap_short_value; bool m_is_change_swap_short_inc; bool m_is_change_swap_short_dec; double m_control_session_volume_inc; double m_control_session_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_volume_dec; double m_control_session_turnover_inc; double m_control_session_turnover_dec; double m_changed_session_turnover_value; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; bool m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; double m_control_session_interest_inc; double m_control_session_interest_dec; double m_changed_session_interest_value; bool m_is_change_session_interest_inc; bool m_is_change_session_interest_dec; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; double m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; bool m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; double m_control_session_open_inc; double m_control_session_open_dec; double m_changed_session_open_value; bool m_is_change_session_open_inc; bool m_is_change_session_open_dec; double m_control_session_close_inc; double m_control_session_close_dec; double m_changed_session_close_value; bool m_is_change_session_close_inc; bool m_is_change_session_close_dec; double m_control_session_aw_inc; double m_control_session_aw_dec; double m_changed_session_aw_value; bool m_is_change_session_aw_inc; bool m_is_change_session_aw_dec;

Deklarieren Sie im 'private' Bereich die virtuellen Methoden (die bereits in der Basisklasse CBaseObj deklariert sind) für Initialisierung von verfolgten Variablen und Symboleigenschaften, sowie das Verfahren zum Überprüfen der Änderungen in den Eigenschaften, die den Ereigniscode und zurückgeben, wobei die Methode einen Ereignistyp durch ihren Code setzt und in die Ereignisliste schreibt:



virtual void InitChangesParams( void ); virtual void InitControlsParams( void ) ; virtual int SetEventCode( void ); virtual void SetTypeEvent( void );

Schreiben wir seine Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers.

Das Verfahren zur Initialisierung der verfolgten Symboleigenschaften:

void CSymbol::InitChangesParams( void ) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= false ; this .m_changed_session_deals_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_spread_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_spread_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_spread_dec= false ; this .m_changed_stops_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_high_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= false ; this .m_changed_ask_low_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_real_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= false ; this .m_changed_option_strike_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= false ; this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_long_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= false ; this .m_changed_swap_short_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_interest_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_open_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_close_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= false ; this .m_changed_session_aw_value= 0 ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= false ; this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= false ; }

Initialwerte werden einfach den Variablen der verfolgten Symboleigenschaften in der Methode zugewiesen. Dies sind die initialen Variablen, die zuvor im 'private' Abschnitt der Klasse deklariert wurden.

Das Verfahren zum Initialisieren von kontrollierten Werten von Symboleigenschaften:

void CSymbol::InitControlsParams( void ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_deals_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_spread_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_spread_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_stops_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_inc= 2 ; this .m_control_freeze_level_dec= 2 ; this .m_control_bid_last_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_high_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_inc= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_ask_low_dec= DBL_MAX ; this .m_control_volume_real_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_real_dec= 50 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_option_strike_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_option_strike_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_volume_inc= 10 ; this .m_control_session_volume_dec= 10 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_inc= 1000 ; this .m_control_session_turnover_dec= 500 ; this .m_control_session_interest_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_interest_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= 50 ; this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= 20 ; this .m_control_session_open_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_open_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_close_dec= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_inc= 0 ; this .m_control_session_aw_dec= 0 ; }

Initialwerte werden Variablen von kontrollierten Symboleigenschaften in der Methode einfach zugewiesen. Dies sind die initialen Variablen, die zuvor im 'private' Abschnitt der Klasse deklariert wurden. Wenn die Eigenschaften die in den Variablen eingestellten Werte überschreiten, wird ein entsprechendes Kontoereignis erzeugt. Um eine Kontrolle der Eigenschaften zu deaktivieren, sollte der Wert von DBL_MAX seiner Variable zugewiesen werden. Um alle Änderungen zu verfolgen, weisen Sie der Variablen 0 zu.



Die Methode überprüft die aufgetretene Änderung der Symboleigenschaft und gibt den aufgetretenen Änderungscode zurück:

int CSymbol::SetEventCode( void ) { this .m_event_code=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_NO_EVENT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode != this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode ) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE; if ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw!= this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw) this .m_event_code+=SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW; return this .m_event_code; }

Zunächst wird der Ereigniscode in der Methode zurückgesetzt. Anschließend werden die Werte der kontrollierten Symbolparameter in der aktuellen Datenstruktur mit der vorherigen Datenstruktur verglichen. Wenn die Daten nicht ähnlich sind, wird das entsprechende Flag zum Ereigniscode hinzugefügt.

Die Methode, die einen Ereignistyp festlegt und das aufgetretene Ereignis in die Ereignisliste schreibt:



void CSymbol::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_MODE)) { event_id= ( this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_DISABLED ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_LONGONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_LONGONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_SHORTONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_SHORTONLY : this .TradeMode()== SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE_CLOSEONLY ? SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_CLOSEONLY : SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_FULL ); this .m_is_change_trade_mode= true ; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .TradeMode(), this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_DEALS)) { this .m_changed_session_deals_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals; if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value> this .m_control_session_deals_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_deals_value<- this .m_control_session_deals_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_DEALS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_deals_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_deals= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_orders= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume; if ( this .m_changed_volume_value> this .m_control_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_value<- this .m_control_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SPREAD)) { this .m_changed_spread_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread; if ( this .m_changed_spread_value> this .m_control_spread_inc) { this .m_is_change_spread_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } else if ( this .m_changed_spread_value<- this .m_control_spread_dec) { this .m_is_change_spread_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SPREAD_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_spread_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.spread= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_STOPLEVEL)) { this .m_changed_stops_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level; if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value> this .m_control_stops_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_stops_level_value<- this .m_control_stops_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_STOPLEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_stops_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.stops_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_FREEZELEVEL)) { this .m_changed_freeze_level_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level; if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value> this .m_control_freeze_level_inc) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } else if ( this .m_changed_freeze_level_value<- this .m_control_freeze_level_dec) { this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_FREEZELEVEL_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_freeze_level_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.freeze_level= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value> this .m_control_bid_last_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value> this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_BID_LAST_LOW)) { this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low; if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value> this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value<- this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_BID_LAST_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.bid_last_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK)) { this .m_changed_ask_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask; if ( this .m_changed_ask_value> this .m_control_ask_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_value<- this .m_control_ask_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_HIGH)) { this .m_changed_ask_high_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high; if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value> this .m_control_ask_high_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_high_value<- this .m_control_ask_high_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_HIGH_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_high_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_high= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_ASK_LOW)) { this .m_changed_ask_low_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low; if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value> this .m_control_ask_low_inc) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } else if ( this .m_changed_ask_low_value<- this .m_control_ask_low_dec) { this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_ASK_LOW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_ask_low_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.ask_low= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_real_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value> this .m_control_volume_real_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_real_value<- this .m_control_volume_real_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_real_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_HIGH_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_high_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY)) { this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day; if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value> this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } else if ( this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value<- this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec) { this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LOW_REAL_DAY_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_low_real_day= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_OPTION_STRIKE)) { this .m_changed_option_strike_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike; if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value> this .m_control_option_strike_inc) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } else if ( this .m_changed_option_strike_value<- this .m_control_option_strike_dec) { this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_OPTION_STRIKE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_option_strike_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.option_strike= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_VOLUME_LIMIT)) { this .m_changed_volume_limit_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit; if ( this .m_changed_volume_limit_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_VOLUME_LIMIT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_volume_limit_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.volume_limit= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_LONG)) { this .m_changed_swap_long_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long; if ( this .m_changed_swap_long_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_LONG_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_long_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_long= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SWAP_SHORT)) { this .m_changed_swap_short_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short; if ( this .m_changed_swap_short_value> 0 ) { this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_INC; } else { this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SWAP_SHORT_DEC; } if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_swap_short_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.swap_short= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value> this .m_control_session_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_TURNOVER)) { this .m_changed_session_turnover_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover; if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value> this .m_control_session_turnover_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_turnover_value<- this .m_control_session_turnover_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_TURNOVER_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_turnover_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_turnover= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_INTEREST)) { this .m_changed_session_interest_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest; if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value> this .m_control_session_interest_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_interest_value<- this .m_control_session_interest_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_INTEREST_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_interest_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_interest= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_BUY_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME)) { this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value> this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value<- this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_SELL_ORD_VOLUME_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_OPEN)) { this .m_changed_session_open_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open; if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value> this .m_control_session_open_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_open_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_open_value<- this .m_control_session_open_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_open_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_OPEN_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_open_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_open= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_CLOSE)) { this .m_changed_session_close_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close; if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value> this .m_control_session_close_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_close_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_INC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_close_value<- this .m_control_session_close_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_close_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_CLOSE_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_close_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_close= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; } } if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(SYMBOL_EVENT_FLAG_SESSION_AW)) { this .m_changed_session_aw_value= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw- this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw; if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value> this .m_control_session_aw_inc) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_INC; if ( this .EventAdd (event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } else if ( this .m_changed_session_aw_value<- this .m_control_session_aw_dec) { this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec= true ; event_id=SYMBOL_EVENT_SESSION_AW_DEC; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_changed_session_aw_value, this .Name())) this .m_struct_prev_symbol.session_aw= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; } } }

Die Methode ist aufgrund der Blöcke identischer Prüfungen von Änderungen in den verfolgten Symboleigenschaften ziemlich "sperrig". Im Teil 13 haben wir bereits eine ähnliche Methode zur Verfolgung von Kontoänderungen berücksichtigt. Hier ist die Logik ähnlich, nur dass sich die gesamte Funktionalität der Speicherereignisse nun im Basisobjekt CBaseObj befindet.

Lassen Sie es uns am Beispiel der Änderung des durchschnittlichen gewichteten Sitzungspreises betrachten.

Setzen Sie gleich zu Beginn der Methode die Werte der verfolgten Eigenschaften mit der Methode InitChangesParams() zurück und setzen Sie den Ereignisstatus auf "No event".



Überprüfen Sie mit der Methode IsPresentEventFlag() , die sich ebenfalls im Basisobjekt befindet, ob das Flag der Symbolwertänderung SYMBOL_SESSION_AW im Ereigniscode vorhanden ist, der in der Variablen m_event_code gesetzt ist.

Wenn das Flag der geprüften Wertänderung im Ereigniscode vorhanden ist,



, die sich ebenfalls im Basisobjekt befindet, ob das Flag der Symbolwertänderung SYMBOL_SESSION_AW im Ereigniscode vorhanden ist, der in der Variablen gesetzt ist. Wenn das Flag der geprüften Wertänderung im Ereigniscode vorhanden ist, berechnen Sie den Eigenschaftswert und prüfen Sie, ob der Wert den kontrollierten überschreitet .



.

Wenn der berechnete Wert den kontrollierten überschreitet ,



,



setzen Sie das Flag des gewichteten Durchschnittspreisereignisses ,



,





schreiben Sie auf die Ereignis-ID "durchschnittliche gewichtete Preiserhöhung" und



und





rufen Sie die Methode zum Hinzufügen des Ereignisses mit EventAdd() zur Liste der Basisklasse CBaseObj auf.

Wenn das Ereignis erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde,



auf. Wenn das Ereignis erfolgreich zur Liste hinzugefügt wurde,





speichern Sie den aktuellen Eigenschaftswert als vorherigen Wert für eine weitere Überprüfung .

event-ID (event_id beim Überprüfen des Events gefüllt)

die aktuelle Zeit in Millisekunden (TickTime() Methode der Basisklasse CBaseObj) berechneter Wert, um den sich die Symboleigenschaft geändert hat (m_changed_session_aw_value) Objektname (hier ist es der Symbolname)

Nehmen wir auch eine kleine Änderung am Konstruktor der geschützten Klasse vor: Um die neue Eigenschaft "Symbolindex im Fenster der Marktübersicht" des Objektsymbols auszufüllen, müssen wir diesen Index beim Scannen von Market Watch-Symbolen übergeben. Der Index ist direkt an den Klassenkonstruktor zu übergeben: protected : CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ); Fügen Sie im gleichen 'protected' Klassenabschnitt noch eine weitere Methode hinzu, die die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen durch die Methode für die Swap-Kosten zurückgibt:

bool SymbolExists( const string name) const ; long SymbolExists( void ) const ; long SymbolCustom( void ) const ; long SymbolChartMode( void ) const ; long SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderFillingMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderMode( void ) const ; long SymbolExpirationMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOrderGTCMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionMode( void ) const ; long SymbolOptionRight( void ) const ; long SymbolBackgroundColor( void ) const ; long SymbolCalcMode( void ) const ; long SymbolSwapMode( void ) const ; long SymbolDigitsLot( void ); int SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ); Swaps werden in Geld, Punkten und Prozentsatz berechnet. Für jede dieser Typen der Kosten für die Swaps müssen wir die entsprechende Anzahl von Dezimalstellen zurückgeben. Das ist genau das, was die Methode tut. Schreiben wir sie außerhalb des Klassenkörpers: int CSymbol::SymbolDigitsBySwap( void ) { return ( this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_POINTS || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_REOPEN_BID ? this . Digits () : this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_SYMBOL || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_MARGIN || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_CURRENCY_DEPOSIT ? this .DigitsCurrency(): this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_CURRENT || this .SwapMode()== SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE_INTEREST_OPEN ? 1 : 0 ); } Machen wir die Methode Refresh() virtuell, da sie auch in der Basisklasse aller Objekte CBaseObj definiert ist. Ersetzen Sie auch den Typ der Methode RefreshRates() für das Aktualisieren der Kurse von void auf bool. Da die Methode RefreshRates() ganz am Anfang der Methode Refresh() aufgerufen werden soll. Wenn keine Daten darin erhalten wurden, gibt das Verfahren false zurück. Dementsprechend wird ein Verlassen der Methode Refresh() sofort durchgeführt.

Fügen Sie die Definition der Methode, die die Symbol-Ereignisbeschreibung zurückgibt hinzu: virtual void Refresh( void ); bool RefreshRates( void ); string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); Im Abschnitt der vereinfachten Zugriffsmethoden im Abschnitt 'public' der Klasse, in den Methoden, die symbolische ganzzahlige Eigenschaften zurückgeben,

fügen Sie die Methode zur Rückgabe eines Symbolindex im Fenster der Marktübersicht hinzu:

long Status( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS); } int IndexInMarketWatch( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW); } bool IsCustom( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM); } color ColorBackground( void ) const { return ( color ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ChartMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CHART_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE); } bool IsExist( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST); } bool IsExist( const string name) const { return this .SymbolExists(name); } bool IsSelect( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT); } bool IsVisible( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE); } long SessionDeals( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS); } long SessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS); } long SessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS); } long Volume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME); } long VolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH); } long VolumeLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW); } datetime Time( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TIME); } int Digits ( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS); } int DigitsLot( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS); } int Spread( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD); } bool IsSpreadFloat( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT); } int TicksBookdepth( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH); } ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE TradeCalcMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_CALC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE TradeMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE); } datetime StartTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME); } datetime ExpirationTime( void ) const { return ( datetime ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME); } int TradeStopLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL); } int TradeFreezeLevel( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL); } ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION TradeExecutionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_TRADE_EXECUTION ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE SwapMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_SWAP_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE); } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK SwapRollover3Days( void ) const { return ( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS); } bool IsMarginHedgedUseLeg( void ) const { return ( bool ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG); } int ExpirationModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE); } int FillingModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE); } int OrderModeFlags( void ) const { return ( int ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE OrderModeGTC( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_ORDER_GTC_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE OptionMode( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_MODE ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE); } ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT OptionRight( void ) const { return ( ENUM_SYMBOL_OPTION_RIGHT ) this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT); } In den Methoden zur Rückgabe der double-Eigenschaften

fügen Sie die Methode der Rückgabe von Bid oder letztem Preis, die Methode der Rückgabe des höchsten Bid oder dem letzten Preis des Tages und die Methode der Rückgabe des niedrigsten Bid oder dem letzten Preis des Tages hinzu:. double Bid( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID); } double BidHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH); } double BidLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW); } double Ask( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK); } double AskHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH); } double AskLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW); } double Last( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST); } double LastHigh( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH); } double LastLow( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW); } double VolumeReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL); } double VolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL); } double VolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL); } double OptionStrike( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE); } double Point ( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT); } double TradeTickValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE); } double TradeTickValueProfit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT); } double TradeTickValueLoss( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS); } double TradeTickSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE); } double TradeContractSize( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); } double TradeAccuredInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST); } double TradeFaceValue( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE); } double TradeLiquidityRate( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE); } double LotsMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN); } double LotsMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX); } double LotsStep( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP); } double VolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT); } double SwapLong( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG); } double SwapShort( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT); } double MarginInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL); } double MarginMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginLongInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginBuyStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginLongMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginBuyStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginShortInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL); } double MarginSellLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginSellStopLimitInitial( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL); } double MarginShortMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double MarginSellStopLimitMaintenance( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE); } double SessionVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME); } double SessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER); } double SessionInterest( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST); } double SessionBuyOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionSellOrdersVolume( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME); } double SessionOpen( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN); } double SessionClose( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE); } double SessionAW( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW); } double SessionPriceSettlement( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT); } double SessionPriceLimitMin( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN); } double SessionPriceLimitMax( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX); } double MarginHedged( void ) const { return this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED); } double NormalizedPrice( const double price) const ; double BidLast( void ) const ; double BidLastHigh( void ) const ; double BidLastLow( void ) const ; Lasst uns ihre Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers schreiben: double CSymbol::BidLast( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BID) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)); } double CSymbol::BidLastHigh( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)); } double CSymbol::BidLastLow( void ) const { return ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW) : this .GetProperty(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)); } Hier ist alles einfach: Je nachdem, welche Preise für die Erstellung des Preischarts verwendet wurden, wird eine entsprechende Symboleigenschaft (mit Bid oder letztem Preis) zurückgegeben. Schreiben Sie auch die Methoden zum Setzen von kontrollierten Eigenschaften und die Rückgabe von Eigenschaftenänderungswerten und Symbol-Ereignisflags im 'public' Abschnitt:. bool IsChangedTradeMode( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_trade_mode; } void SetControlSessionDealsInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionDealsDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_deals_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_deals_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionDeals( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_deals_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrders( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_dec; } void SetControlVolumeInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowInc( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowDec( const long value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } long GetValueChangedVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_day_dec; } void SetControlSpreadInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSpreadDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_spread_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedSpread( void ) const { return this .m_changed_spread_value; } bool IsIncreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSpread( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_spread_dec; } void SetControlStopLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlStopLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_stops_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_stops_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseStopLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_stops_level_dec; } void SetControlFreezeLevelInc( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlFreezeLevelDec( const int value ) { this .m_control_freeze_level_dec=::fabs( value ); } int GetValueChangedFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_changed_freeze_level_value; } bool IsIncreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_inc; } bool IsDecreaseFreezeLevel( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_freeze_level_dec; } void SetControlBidLastInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLast( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_dec; } void SetControlBidLastHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_high_dec; } void SetControlBidLastLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlBidLastLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_bid_last_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_bid_last_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseBidLastLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_bid_last_low_dec; } void SetControlAskInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAsk( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_value; } bool IsIncreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAsk( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_dec; } void SetControlAskHighInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskHighDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_high_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_high_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskHigh( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_high_dec; } void SetControlAskLowInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlAskLowDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_ask_low_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_changed_ask_low_value; } bool IsIncreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_inc; } bool IsDecreaseAskLow( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_ask_low_dec; } void SetControlVolumeRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_real_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_real_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_real_dec; } void SetControlVolumeHighRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeHighRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_high_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_high_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeHighReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_high_real_day_dec; } void SetControlVolumeLowRealInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlVolumeLowRealDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_volume_low_real_day_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_low_real_day_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLowReal( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_low_real_day_dec; } void SetControlOptionStrikeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlOptionStrikeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_option_strike_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_changed_option_strike_value; } bool IsIncreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_inc; } bool IsDecreaseOptionStrike( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_option_strike_dec; } double GetValueChangedVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_changed_volume_limit_value; } bool IsIncreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_inc; } bool IsDecreaseVolumeLimit( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_volume_limit_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_long_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapLong( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_long_dec; } double GetValueChangedSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_changed_swap_short_value; } bool IsIncreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSwapShort( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_swap_short_dec; } void SetControlSessionVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionTurnoverInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionTurnoverDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_turnover_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_turnover_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionTurnover( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_turnover_dec; } void SetControlSessionInterestInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionInterestDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_interest_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_interest_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionInterest( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_interest_dec; } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionBuyOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_buy_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_buy_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionBuyOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_buy_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionSellOrdVolumeDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_sell_ord_volume_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_sell_ord_volume_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionSellOrdVolume( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_sell_ord_volume_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceOpenDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_open_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_open_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceOpen( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_open_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceCloseDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_close_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_close_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceClose( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_close_dec; } void SetControlSessionPriceAWInc( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_inc=::fabs( value ); } void SetControlSessionPriceAWDec( const double value ) { this .m_control_session_aw_dec=::fabs( value ); } double GetValueChangedSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_changed_session_aw_value; } bool IsIncreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_inc; } bool IsDecreaseSessionPriceAW( void ) const { return this .m_is_change_session_aw_dec; } Hier werden für jede der kontrollierten Eigenschaften die Verfahren zum Einstellen eines Änderungswerts für kontrollierte Eigenschaften bereitgestellt. Bei Überschreitung des Wertes wird ein Ereignis gebildet. Das Ereignis-Flag kann mit der Methode empfangen werden, die das Ereignis-Flag zurückgibt, während der Änderungswert auch mit der entsprechenden Methode erhalten werden kann. Wir haben ähnliche Methoden bei der Implementierung für das Verfolgen von Kontoereignissen im Teil 13 der Bibliotheksbeschreibung diskutiert.

Einige Änderungen wurden im Klassenkonstruktor vorgenommen:

CSymbol::CSymbol(ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name , const int index ) { this .m_name=name; if (! this .Exist()) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\"" , ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Такого символа нет на сервере" , "Error. There is no such symbol on the server" )); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; } bool select=:: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!select) { if (! this .SetToMarketWatch()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось поместить в обзор рынка. Ошибка: " , "Failed to put in the market watch. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } } :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "\"" , this .m_name, "\": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить текущие цены. Ошибка: " , "Could not get current prices. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); } this .Reset(); this .InitMarginRates(); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol); this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode= WRONG_VALUE ; this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams() ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, this .Name(), ": " ,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось получить коэффициенты взимания маржи. Ошибка: " , "Failed to get margin rates. Error: " ), this .m_global_error); return ; } #endif this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS] = symbol_status; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW] = index ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD_FLOAT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_EXEMODE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST] = this .SymbolExists(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM] = this .SymbolCustom(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG] = this .SymbolMarginHedgedUseLEG(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderFillingMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE] = this .SymbolExpirationMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE] = this .SymbolOrderGTCMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE] = this .SymbolOptionMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT] = this .SymbolOptionRight(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE] = this .SymbolChartMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE] = this .SymbolCalcMode(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE] = this .SymbolSwapMode(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_POINT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_POINT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_NAME)] = this .m_name; this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_BASE)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_CURRENCY_MARGIN)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_CURRENCY_MARGIN ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_DESCRIPTION)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_DESCRIPTION ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PATH)] = :: SymbolInfoString ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_PATH ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BASIS)] = this .SymbolBasis(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BANK)] = this .SymbolBank(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ISIN)] = this .SymbolISIN(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_FORMULA)] = this .SymbolFormula(); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_PAGE)] = this .SymbolPage(); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS] = this .SymbolDigitsLot(); if (!select) this .RemoveFromMarketWatch(); } Nun empfängt der Konstruktor den Symbolindex in der Marktübersicht, der Symbolname wird dem Objektnamen zugeordnet und die Struktur der bisherigen Symboldaten wird zurückgesetzt. Das bisherige Datenstrukturfeld trade_mode bietet WRONG_VALUE (das Vorhandensein dieses Wertes im Symbolhandelsmodusfeld erlaubt es uns, den ersten Start zu definieren). Die Variablen der Symbol-Eigenschaften changed und controlled werden initialisiert. Der an den Konstrukteur übergebene Index wird in die Symboleigenschaft "Market Watch window index" geschrieben.

Um den Fall einer Verminderung des Eigenschaftswertes zu registrieren, werden alle Prüfungen auf die gleiche Weise durchgeführt. Der einzige Unterschied besteht darin, dass wir den Wert überprüfen, der unter den kontrollierten Wert fällt.Senden Sie die Daten an die Methode zum Hinzufügen eines Ereignisses zur Liste EventAdd():

Da wir nun die Variable m_name in der Basisklasse CBaseObj haben, um den Objektnamen zu speichern (in unserem Fall ist es ein Symbolname), sollte die Klasse CSymbol nicht mehr die Variable m_symbol_name haben. Alle seine Vorkommen sollten durch m_name ersetzt werden ( ein Symbolname wird im Klassenkonstruktor vergeben).

Markieren Sie eines der this.m_symbol_nameTextvorkommen im CSymbol Klassenverzeichnis und drücken Sie Ctrl+H. Das Fenster Suchen und Ersetzen erscheint mit dem markierten Vorkommen, das bereits in das Suchfeld eingefügt wurde. Geben Sie this.m_name in das Ersetzungsfeld ein und ersetzen Sie alle erkannten Vorkommen this.m_symbol_name durch this.m_name in der Auflistung.

Wir sollten auch die restlichen Klassenvariablen entfernen, die sich nun im Basisobjekt CBaseObj befinden. Ihr Vorhandensein im CSymbol löst während der Kompilierung die Warnung vor variabler Duplikation aus. In den unten angehängten Dateien wurden alle diese Variablen bereits entfernt. Laden Sie einfach die Dateien herunter und werfen Sie einen Blick auf deren Inhalt.



Hinzufügen der Beschreibung der neuen Symboleigenschaft "Market Watch window index" zu dem Verfahren, das die Beschreibung einer ganzzahligen Eigenschaft zurückgibt:

string CSymbol::GetPropertyDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property) { return ( property==SYMBOL_PROP_STATUS ? TextByLanguage( "Статус" , "Status" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_INDEX_MW ? TextByLanguage( "Индекс в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Index in the \"Market Watch window\"" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetStatusDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CUSTOM ? TextByLanguage( "Пользовательский символ" , "Custom symbol" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_CHART_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип цены для построения баров" , "Price type used for generating symbols bars" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetChartModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXIST ? TextByLanguage( "Символ с таким именем существует" , "Symbol with this name exists" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT ? TextByLanguage( "Символ выбран в Market Watch" , "Symbol selected in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE ? TextByLanguage( "Символ отображается в Market Watch" , "Symbol visible in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество сделок в текущей сессии" , "Number of deals in the current session" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на покупку в текущий момент" , "Number of Buy orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ? TextByLanguage( "Общее число ордеров на продажу в текущий момент" , "Number of Sell orders at the moment" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME ? TextByLanguage( "Объем в последней сделке" , "Volume of the last deal" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальный объём за день" , "Maximal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный объём за день" , "Minimal day volume" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Время последней котировки" , "Time of the last quote" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( "(Ещё не было тиков)" , "(No ticks yet)" ) : TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property))) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой" , "Digits after decimal point" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_DIGITS_LOTS ? TextByLanguage( "Количество знаков после запятой в значении лота" , "Digits after decimal point in the value of the lot" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD ? TextByLanguage( "Размер спреда в пунктах" , "Spread value in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD_FLOAT ? TextByLanguage( "Плавающий спред" , "Spread is floating" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ? TextByLanguage( "Максимальное количество показываемых заявок в стакане" , "Maximal number of requests shown in Depth of Market" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + #ifdef __MQL5__ ( string ) this .GetProperty(property) #else TextByLanguage( "Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CALC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Способ вычисления стоимости контракта" , "Contract price calculation mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetCalcModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип исполнения ордеров" , "Order execution type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата начала торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade beginning" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME ? TextByLanguage( "Дата окончания торгов по инструменту" , "Date of symbol trade end" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ( this .GetProperty(property)== 0 ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +TimeMSCtoString( this .GetProperty(property)* 1000 )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Минимальный отступ от цены закрытия для установки Stop ордеров" , "Minimal indention from close price to place Stop orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ? TextByLanguage( "Дистанция заморозки торговых операций" , "Distance to freeze trade operations in points" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( string ) this .GetProperty(property) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_EXEMODE ? TextByLanguage( "Режим заключения сделок" , "Deal execution mode" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetTradeExecDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Модель расчета свопа" , "Swap calculation model" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetSwapModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_ROLLOVER3DAYS ? TextByLanguage( "День недели для начисления тройного свопа" , "Day of week to charge 3 days swap rollover" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +DayOfWeekDescription( this .SwapRollover3Days()) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED_USE_LEG ? TextByLanguage( "Расчет хеджированной маржи по наибольшей стороне" , "Calculating hedging margin using the larger leg" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " +( this .GetProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( "Да" , "Yes" ) : TextByLanguage( "Нет" , "No" )) ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов истечения ордера" , "Flags of allowed order expiration modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetExpirationModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_FILLING_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешенных режимов заливки ордера" , "Flags of allowed order filling modes" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetFillingModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Флаги разрешённых типов ордеров" , "Flags of allowed order types" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderModeFlagsDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_ORDER_GTC_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Срок действия StopLoss и TakeProfit ордеров" , "Expiration of Stop Loss and Take Profit orders" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOrderGTCModeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_MODE ? TextByLanguage( "Тип опциона" , "Option type" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionTypeDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_RIGHT ? TextByLanguage( "Право опциона" , "Option right" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : ": " + this .GetOptionRightDescription() ) : property==SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR ? TextByLanguage( "Цвет фона символа в Market Watch" , "Background color of symbol in Market Watch" )+ (! this .SupportProperty(property) ? TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается" , ": Property not supported" ) : #ifdef __MQL5__ ( this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_DEFAULT || this .GetProperty(property)==CLR_NONE ? TextByLanguage( ": (Отсутствует)" , ": (Not set)" ) : ": " +:: ColorToString (( color ) this .GetProperty(property), true )) #else TextByLanguage( ": Свойство не поддерживается в MQL4" , "Property not supported in MQL4" ) #endif ) : "" ); }

Entfernen Sie die zweite Form der Methode Exist() und die Methode, die die Anzahl der Dezimalstellen des Zahlenwerts zurückgibt, aus der Implementierungsliste der Klassenmethoden von CSymbol:



bool CSymbol::Exist( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( false ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) if (:: SymbolName (i, false )==name) return true ; return false ; } int CSymbol::GetDigits( const double value) const { string val_str=( string )value; int len=:: StringLen (val_str); int n=len-:: StringFind (val_str, "." , 0 )- 1 ; if (:: StringSubstr (val_str,len- 1 , 1 )== "0" ) n--; return n; }

Diese Methoden sind hier einfach redundant — Exist() mit dem Eingabeparameter wird in dieser Klasse nicht benötigt. Deshalb habe ich es in die Datei der Servicefunktionen DELib.mqh verschoben, was der richtige Ort dafür ist, während GetDigits() sich nun in der Basisklasse CBaseObj befindet.

Die Methode Refresh() der Klasse CSymbol wird vom Timer gestartet und aktualisiert alle Symboldaten. Wir werden nach Änderungen der Symboleigenschaften in der gleichen Methode suchen. Wir haben eine andere Methode — RefreshRates(), die ebenfalls vom Timer gestartet wird, aber mit einer höheren Aktualisierungsrate. Bei dieser Methode werden nur die Daten der Symbolangebote aktualisiert. Wenn wir die Suche nach Änderungen der Symboleigenschaften in beiden Methoden implementieren, führt dies zu einer Duplizierung von Ereignismeldungen.

Die mögliche Lösung ist wie folgt: Die Methode RefreshRates() aktualisiert die Kursdaten und gibt das Flag des erfolgreichen Empfangs zurück. Die Methode wird wie bisher von ihrem Timer aus aufgerufen. Aber auch die Möglichkeit, sie von der Methode Refresh() aus aufzurufen, wird hinzugefügt. Somit werden beide Methoden wie bisher aufgerufen — jede in ihrem Timer, während die Suche nach Änderungen der Symboleigenschaften nur in der Methode Refresh() durchgeführt wird.

Fügen wir die notwendigen Änderungen an den Methoden RefreshRates() und Refresh() hinzu:

bool CSymbol::RefreshRates( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if ( ! :: SymbolInfoTick ( this .m_name, this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return false ; } this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME] = ( long ) this .m_tick.volume; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TIME] = this .TickTime(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASK)] = this .m_tick.ask; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_ASKLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_ASKLOW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BID)] = this .m_tick.bid; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDHIGH)] = this .SymbolBidHigh(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_BIDLOW)] = this .SymbolBidLow(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LAST)] = this .m_tick.last; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTHIGH)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTHIGH ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_LASTLOW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_LASTLOW ); return true ; }

Zuerst erhalten Sie die Symbol-Anführungsdaten. Wenn es nicht gelungen ist, es zu erhalten, schreiben Sie den Fehlercode und beenden Sie die Methode, die false zurückgibt. Wenn Daten erhalten wurden, werden die notwendigen Symboleigenschaften eingetragen und true zurückgegeben.



void CSymbol::Refresh( void ) { if (! this .RefreshRates()) return ; #ifdef __MQL5__ :: ResetLastError (); if (! this .MarginRates()) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } #endif this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_symbol); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SELECT] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SELECT ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VISIBLE] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_DEALS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_DEALS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMEHIGH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUMELOW ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_SPREAD] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SPREAD ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TICKS_BOOKDEPTH ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_START_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_START_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_EXPIRATION_TIME] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_EXPIRATION_TIME ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL] = :: SymbolInfoInteger ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL ); this .m_long_prop[SYMBOL_PROP_BACKGROUND_COLOR] = this .SymbolBackgroundColor(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE_LOSS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_TICK_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_STEP)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_LIMIT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_VOLUME_LIMIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_LONG)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SWAP_SHORT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_TURNOVER)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_TURNOVER ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_INTEREST)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_INTEREST ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_BUY_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_SELL_ORDERS_VOLUME ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_OPEN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_OPEN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_CLOSE)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_CLOSE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_AW)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_AW ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_SETTLEMENT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX)] = :: SymbolInfoDouble ( this .m_name, SYMBOL_SESSION_PRICE_LIMIT_MAX ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUME_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMEHIGH_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeHighReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_VOLUMELOW_REAL)] = this .SymbolVolumeLowReal(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_OPTION_STRIKE)] = this .SymbolOptionStrike(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_ACCRUED_INTEREST)] = this .SymbolTradeAccruedInterest(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_FACE_VALUE)] = this .SymbolTradeFaceValue(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_TRADE_LIQUIDITY_RATE)] = this .SymbolTradeLiquidityRate(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_HEDGED)] = this .SymbolMarginHedged(); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_LONG_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Long.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_BUY_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.BuyStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_INITIAL)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Initial; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SHORT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.Short.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOP_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellStop.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_LIMIT_MAINTENANCE)] = this .m_margin_rate.SellLimit.Maintenance; this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(SYMBOL_PROP_MARGIN_SELL_STOPLIMIT_MAINTENANCE)]= this .m_margin_rate.SellStopLimit.Maintenance; this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask = this .Ask(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high = this .AskHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low = this .AskLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .Bid() : this .Last()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidHigh() : this .LastHigh()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low = ( this .ChartMode()== SYMBOL_CHART_MODE_BID ? this .BidLow() : this .LastLow()); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume = this .Volume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals = this .SessionDeals(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders = this .SessionBuyOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders = this .SessionSellOrders(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day = this .VolumeHigh(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day = this .VolumeLow(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread = this .Spread(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level = this .TradeStopLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level = this .TradeFreezeLevel(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit = this .VolumeLimit(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long = this .SwapLong(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short = this .SwapShort(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume = this .SessionVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover = this .SessionTurnover(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest = this .SessionInterest(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume = this .SessionBuyOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume = this .SessionSellOrdersVolume(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open = this .SessionOpen(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close = this .SessionClose(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw = this .SessionAW(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day = this .VolumeReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day = this .VolumeHighReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day = this .VolumeLowReal(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike = this .OptionStrike(); this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode = this .TradeMode(); this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_deals; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_orders; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_day; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.spread; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.stops_level; this .m_hash_sum+=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_symbol.freeze_level; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.ask_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_high; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.bid_last_low; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_limit; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_long; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.swap_short; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_turnover; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_interest; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_buy_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_sell_ord_volume; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_open; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_close; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.session_aw; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_high_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.volume_low_real_day; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.option_strike; this .m_hash_sum+= this .m_struct_curr_symbol.trade_mode; if ( this .m_struct_prev_symbol.trade_mode== WRONG_VALUE ) { this .m_struct_prev_symbol= this .m_struct_curr_symbol; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent( WRONG_VALUE , false ); if (event!= NULL ) { ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id!=SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) { this .m_is_event= true ; } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Hier rufen wir zunächst die Methode RefreshRates() auf. Wenn es nicht gelungen ist, die Kursdaten zu erhalten, macht es keinen Sinn, die restlichen Daten zu übernehmen. Beenden Sie die Methode.

Als Nächstes setzen Sie das Ereignisflag, die Struktur der aktuellen Symboleigenschaften gibt und die aktuelle Hash-Summe zurück. Füllen Sie dann alle Symboleigenschaften mit aktuellen Daten und schreiben Sie diese Daten in die Struktur der aktuellen Symboleigenschaften Zustände. Nach dem Ausfüllen der Struktur berechnen Sie die Hash-Summe.

Wenn dies der erste Start ist (die Symboleigenschaft SYMBOL_TRADE_MODE wird auf WRONG_VALUE gesetzt), speichern Sie die Werte der aktuellen Statusstruktur in die vorherige Statusstruktur, schreiben Sie die aktuelle Hash-Summe auf die aktuelle 1 und verlassen Sie die Methode.

Wenn dies nicht der erste Start ist, müssen wir die vorherigen und aktuellen Hash-Summen auf Ungleichheit überprüfen.

Wenn sich die Hash-Summe geändert hat, hat sich eine Symboleigenschaft geändert. Rufen Sie die Methode zum Platzieren eines Ereigniscodes, die Methode zum Empfangen eines Ereignisses aus dem Ereigniscode und Ereigniseinträgen in der Liste der aufgetretenen Ereignisse und das letzte Ereignis von den neu hinzugefügten Ereignissen auf. Überprüfen Sie den Ereignistyp. Wenn es nicht "No event" ist, aktivieren Sie das Ereignis-Flag. Speichern Sie schließlich die aktuelle Hash-Summe als die vorherige für weitere Prüfungen.



Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klasse CSymbol für die Suche nach Ereignissen und die Arbeit mit einem neuen Basisobjekt abgeschlossen.

Die Klasse der Symbolobjekte ist fertig. Jetzt ist jedes Symbol in der Lage, seine Ereignisse zu verfolgen und in seine Ereignisliste aufzunehmen. Da wir die Symbolkollektion verwenden, müssen wir durch alle Kollektionssymbole gehen und von jedem von ihnen eine Ereignisliste erhalten. Alle diese Ereignisse sollten in die Liste der Sammelereignisse aufgenommen werden (die Kollektion enthält nun die gleiche Liste, da sie sich im Basisobjekt CBaseObj befindet). Es bleibt also nur noch, die erhaltene Ereignisliste zu überblicken, um eine Tatsache zu definieren, dass bei jedem der Kollektionssymbole ein Ereignis oder mehrere Ereignisse aufgetreten sind.



Außerdem können wir mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht arbeiten. Lassen Sie uns auch die Ereignisverfolgung dafür implementieren, wie z.B. das Hinzufügen/Entfernen eines Symbols und das Sortieren von Symbolen. Dazu müssen wir den Snapshot des Market Watch-Fensters und die Hash-Summe der darin enthaltenen Symbole speichern. Wenn sich die Hash-Summe ändert, verstehen wir nun, dass ein Marktbeobachtungsereignis stattgefunden hat. Es bleibt nur noch, das Ereignis zu bestimmen, indem man den aktuellen Status des Marktübersicht-Fensters mit dem Snapshot vergleicht und ein identifiziertes Ereignis an das Steuerungsprogramm sendet. Außerdem können wir mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht arbeiten. Lassen Sie uns auch die Ereignisverfolgung dafür implementieren, wie z.B. das Hinzufügen/Entfernen eines Symbols und das Sortieren von Symbolen. Dazu müssen wir den Snapshot des Market Watch-Fensters und die Hash-Summe der darin enthaltenen Symbole speichern. Wenn sich die Hash-Summe ändert, verstehen wir nun, dass ein Marktbeobachtungsereignis stattgefunden hat. Es bleibt nur noch, das Ereignis zu bestimmen, indem man den aktuellen Status des Marktübersicht-Fensters mit dem Snapshot vergleicht und ein identifiziertes Ereignis an das Steuerungsprogramm sendet.

Öffnen Sie die Datei SymbolsCollection.mqh der Klasse der Symbolkollektion und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include <Arrays\ArrayString.mqh> #include "ListObj.mqh" #include "..\Services\Select.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\Symbol.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFX.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMajor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXMinor.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXExotic.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFXRub.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolMetall.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndex.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolIndicative.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCrypto.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommodity.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolExchange.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolFutures.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCFD.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolStocks.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolBonds.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolOption.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCollateral.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCustom.mqh" #include "..\Objects\Symbols\SymbolCommon.mqh" class CSymbolsCollection : public CBaseObj { private : CListObj m_list_all_symbols; CArrayString m_list_names; ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE m_mode_list; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_event ; string m_array_symbols[] ; int m_delta_symbol; int m_total_symbols ; int m_total_symbol_prev ; bool IsPresentSymbolInList( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInMW ( const string symbol_name); bool IsPresentSymbolInControlList ( const string symbol_name); bool CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index); ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE TypeSymbolsList( const string &symbol_used_array[]); int SymbolsTotalVisible ( void ) const ; int SymbolIndexInMW ( const string name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS SymbolStatus( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCustomPredefined( const string symbol_name) const ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS StatusByCalcMode( const string symbol_name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMajor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXMinor( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXExotic( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedFXRUB( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndicative( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedMetall( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCommodity( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedIndex( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedCrypto( const string name) const ; bool IsPredefinedOption( const string name) const ; public : CArrayObj *GetList( void ) { return & this .m_list_all_symbols; } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property, long value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property, double value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CArrayObj *GetList(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property, string value,ENUM_COMPARER_TYPE mode=EQUAL) { return CSelect::BySymbolProperty( this .GetList(),property,value,mode); } CSymbol *GetSymbolByName( const string name); int GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name); int NewSymbols( void ) const { return this .m_delta_symbol; } ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE ModeSymbolsList( void ) const { return this .m_mode_list; } bool IsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_is_event; } int GetLastEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_event_code; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_event; } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal( void ) const { return this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); } CSymbolsCollection(); bool SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]); bool CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag) ; void CopySymbolsNames( void ) ; virtual void Refresh ( void ); void RefreshRates( void ); void SymbolsEventsControl( void ) ; void MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) ; string EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event) ; string ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) ; };

Die Klassendatei CArrayString aus der Standardbibliothek soll verwendet werden, um einen Snapshot des Fensters Marktübersicht zu erstellen. Diese Liste soll die Kopie des Symbolsatzes aus der Marktbeobachtung speichern und den aktuellen Status der Symbolleiste im Fenster mit dem im Snapshot vergleichen. Im Falle von Änderungen sollten wir auf sie reagieren, um das Fensterereignis Market Watch zu erstellen.

Das letzte Ereignis, das einem der Kollektionssymbole passiert ist, wird der Variablen m_last_event hinzugefügt. Somit speichert die Variable das letzte Ereignis, das bei einem der verwendeten Symbole aufgetreten ist.

Das Array m_array_symbols übergibt das Array der verwendeten Symbole aus dem Steuerprogramm an die Klasse der Symbolkollektion.

Die aktuelle und vorherige Anzahl der Symbole im Fenster Marktbeobachtung soll in den Variablen m_total_symbols und m_total_symbols_prev Klassenmitglieder gespeichert werden. Der Vergleich der Werte der Variablen ermöglicht es uns, die Ereignisse beim Hinzufügen und Entfernen von Symbolen aus der Marktbeobachtung zu definieren.



Die 'private' Methoden IsPresentSymbolInMW() und IsPresentSymbolInControlList() der Klasse liefern die Anwesenheitsflags des Symbols mit ihrem Namen im Fenster der Marktübersicht und der Snapshot-Liste des Fensters der Marktübersicht entsprechend zurück. Die Methoden SymbolsTotalVisible() und SymbolIndexInMW() geben die Anzahl der sichtbaren Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht und den Symbolindex in der Fensterliste entsprechend zurück.



Fügen Sie die folgenden Methoden zum öffentlichen Bereich der Klasse hinzu:

IsEvent() — gibt das Flag einer Event-Präsenz in der Symbolkollektion oder in der Marktübersicht zurück,

GetLastEventsCode() — gibt den Code des letzten Ereignisses in der Symbolkollektion oder in der Marktübersicht zurück,

GetLastEvent() — gibt das letzte Ereignis in der Symbolkollektion oder in der Marktübersicht zurück,

GetSymbolsCollectionTotal() — gibt die Gesamtzahl der Symbole in der Kollektion zurück,

CreateSymbolsList() — erstellt die Symbolkollektion, wenn man mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht oder der vollständigen Liste der Symbole auf dem Server arbeitet (nicht mehr als 1000),

CopySymbolsNames() — erstellt eine Momentaufnahme der Marktübersicht aus der Liste aller Kollektionssymbole,

Refresh() — jetzt wird die Methode als virtuelle deklariert, da sie im Basisklassenobjekt als virtuelle deklariert wird (während die Symbolkollektion nun basierend auf der Basisobjektklasse CBaseObj erstellt wird),

SymbolsEventsControl() — das Verfahren zum Arbeiten mit der Symbolkollektion zur Definition der Ereignisse der Kollektionssymbole,

MarketWatchEventsControl() — Verfahren zum Arbeiten mit der Liste der Marktübersicht zur Definition von Ereignissen in der Marktübersicht,

EventDescription() — gibt eine Beschreibung der Ergebnisse der Kollektionssymbole zurück,

ModeSymbolsListDescription() — liefert eine Beschreibung der Arbeitsweise mit Symbolen.

Werfen wir einen Blick auf die Implementierung der Methoden.

Initialisieren Sie in der Initialisierungsliste des Konstruktors der Klasse die Variablen für die Arbeit mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht. Ändern Sie im Klassenkörper die Sortierung der Liste der Kollektionssymbole von der Sortierung nach Name auf Sortierung nach Index im Fenster der Marktübersicht und Löschen Sie die Liste der Momentaufnahme der Marktübersicht.



CSymbolsCollection::CSymbolsCollection( void ) : m_total_symbol_prev( 0 ) , m_delta_symbol( 0 ), m_mode_list(SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW) ; this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Type(COLLECTION_SYMBOLS_ID); this .m_list_names.Clear() ; }

Da einige Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht möglicherweise nicht sichtbar aber dort noch vorhanden sind (SYMBOL_VISIBLE Symbol-Eigenschaft), werden einige Symbole (in der Regel sind dies Symbole, die für die Berechnung der Margenanforderungen und den Gewinn in der Depotwährung erforderlich sind) automatisch ausgewählt und in der Marktübersicht nicht angezeigt. Um also nur die Anzahl der sichtbaren Symbole zu ermitteln, müssen wir nur Symbole berechnen, die diese Eigenschaft in einer Schleife durch Fenstersymbole gesetzt haben.

Die Methode SymbolsTotalVisible() gibt die Anzahl der sichtbaren Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht zurück:

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsTotalVisible( void ) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ),n= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; n++; } return n; }

Die Methode, die den Symbolindex in der Liste der Marktübersicht zurückgibt:

int CSymbolsCollection::SymbolIndexInMW( const string name) const { int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (:: SymbolName (i, true ), SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if ( SymbolName (i, true )==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Wenn Sie mit der Symbolliste aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht arbeiten, müssen Sie den Index jedes einzelnen Symbols in der Fensterliste ermitteln, um die Position der Symbole in der Kollektionsliste mit der Position der Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht synchronisieren zu können. Dies kann beispielsweise nützlich sein, um ein benutzerdefiniertes Symbollistenfenster zu erstellen, das vollständig mit dem Terminalfenster synchronisiert ist. Der Index ist eine der Symboleigenschaften, die es uns ermöglichen, die Liste nach ihr zu sortieren. Der Index soll an den Konstruktor der abstrakten Symbolklasse übergeben werden.

Das Verfahren, das das Flag eines sichtbaren Symbolanwesens im Fenster der Marktübersicht zurückgibt:



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInMW( const string symbol_name ) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

Das Verfahren erhält den Symbolnamen, dann in der Schleife durch die vollständige Liste der Symbole ausgewählt in der Marktübersicht, wir überspringen das unsichtbare Symbol, vergleichen den Namen des nächsten Symbols mit dem Namen, der an die Methode übergeben wurde. Liefert true, wenn die Namen übereinstimmen. Wenn das Symbol nicht in der Liste gefunden wird, wird false zurückgeben.

Das Verfahren, das das Flag eines Symbols zurückgibt, das in der Snapshot-Liste der Marktübersicht vorhanden ist:



bool CSymbolsCollection::IsPresentSymbolInControlList( const string symbol_name ) { int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (name==symbol_name) return true ; } return false ; }

Ein benötigter Symbolname wird an die Methode übergeben. Durch die Schleife über die Snapshotliste der Marktübersicht empfangen Sie das benötigte Symbol, und wenn sein Name mit dem an die Methode übergebenen übereinstimmt, geben Sie true, andernfallsfalse zurück.



Die Methode zum Erstellen der Liste beim Arbeiten mit dem Fenster der Marktübersicht oder der vollständigen Liste der Symbole auf dem Server:

bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateSymbolsList( const bool flag ) { bool res= true ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( flag ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total && i< SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL ;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i,flag); if (flag && !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol(status,name ,i ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; }

Die Methode erhält das Flag zum Setzen des Suchmodus: true — Arbeiten mit ausgewählten Symbolen in der Marktübersicht, false — Arbeiten mit der vollständigen Liste der auf dem Server vorhandenen Symbole. Liefert die Gesamtzahl der Symbole in Abhängigkeit von dem Flag — entweder in der Marktübersicht oder auf dem Server, und, in einer Schleife durch die Liste, aber nicht mehrals der Wert, der durch die SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL Konstante der Datei Defines gesetzt wird.mqh (1000 Symbole), Gehen Sie den Namen des nächsten Symbols aus der Liste, Überprüfen Sie seine Sichtbarkeitseigenschaft, wenn Sie mit dem Marktbeobachtungsfenster arbeiten und überspringen Sie es, wenn es unsichtbar ist.

Dann erhalten Sie den Status des Symbolobjekts über seinen Namen und fügen Sie das Symbol mit der Methode CreateNewSymbol() in die Liste aller Kollektionssymbole ein, die im vorherigen Artikel berücksichtigt wurden. (Beachten Sie, dass die Methode durch das Hinzufügen der neuen Symboleigenschaft — seines Index in der Symbolleiste des Marktbeobachtungsfensters — leicht geändert wurde. Nun wird der Index auch an das Symbolobjekt übergeben).

Die Ergebnisse des Hinzufügens jedes Symbols zur Liste aller Kollektionssymbole werden der Variablen hinzugefügt, die das Ergebnis der Methode zurückgibt, und der Gesamtwert dieser Variablen wird von der Methode nach Abschluss des gesamten Symbolbehandlungszyklus zurückgegeben.

Betrachten wir die verbesserte Methode zum Erstellen eines Symbolobjekts und dessen Platzierung in der Liste:



bool CSymbolsCollection::CreateNewSymbol( const ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS symbol_status, const string name, const int index ) { if ( this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { return true ; } if ( #ifdef __MQL5__ !:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_EXIST ) #else !Exist(name) #endif ) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Ошибка входных данных: нет символа " , "Input error: no " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " на сервере" , " symbol on the server" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); this .m_global_error= ERR_MARKET_UNKNOWN_SYMBOL ; return false ; } CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; switch (symbol_status) { case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX : symbol= new CSymbolFX(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MAJOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMajor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_MINOR : symbol= new CSymbolFXMinor(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_EXOTIC : symbol= new CSymbolFXExotic(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FX_RUB : symbol= new CSymbolFXRub(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_METAL : symbol= new CSymbolMetall(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDEX : symbol= new CSymbolIndex(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_INDICATIVE : symbol= new CSymbolIndicative(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CRYPTO : symbol= new CSymbolCrypto(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COMMODITY : symbol= new CSymbolCommodity(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_EXCHANGE : symbol= new CSymbolExchange(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_FUTURES : symbol= new CSymbolFutures(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CFD : symbol= new CSymbolCFD(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_STOCKS : symbol= new CSymbolStocks(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_BONDS : symbol= new CSymbolBonds(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_OPTION : symbol= new CSymbolOption(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_COLLATERAL : symbol= new CSymbolCollateral(name, index ); break ; case SYMBOL_STATUS_CUSTOM : symbol= new CSymbolCustom(name, index ); break ; default : symbol= new CSymbolCommon(name, index ); break ; } if (symbol== NULL ) { :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать объект-символ " , "Failed to create symbol object " ),name); return false ; } if (! this .m_list_all_symbols.Add(symbol)) { string t1=TextByLanguage( "Не удалось добавить символ " , "Failed to add " ); string t2=TextByLanguage( " в список" , " symbol to the list" ); :: Print (DFUN,t1,name,t2); delete symbol; return false ; } return true ; }

Wie aus der Auflistung ersichtlich, übergeben wir hier zusätzlich den Index, der ihn mit einem Symbolnamen sendet, an jeden der Konstruktoren der Symbolobjektklasse. Das bedeutet, dass wir jede der Klassen, die von der abstrakten Symbolklasse CSymbol abgeleitet sind, verfeinern müssen.

Betrachten wir diese Verfeinerung am Beispiel der Klasse CSymbolFX:.

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "Symbol.mqh" class CSymbolFX : public CSymbol { public : CSymbolFX ( const string name, const int index ) : CSymbol(SYMBOL_STATUS_FX,name, index ) {} virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_INTEGER property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_DOUBLE property); virtual bool SupportProperty(ENUM_SYMBOL_PROP_STRING property); virtual void PrintShort( void ); };

Hier erhält der Klassenkonstruktor auch seinen Index, und der Index wird an den Konstruktor der Elternklasse CSymbol in der Initialisierungsliste übergeben.

Das ist alles, was in allen vom abstrakten Symbol abgeleiteten Klassen geändert werden muss. Alle Änderungen an den Symbolobjektklassen wurden bereits in den unten angehängten Dateien vorgenommen.



Die verbesserte Methode zum Einstellen der Liste der verwendeten Symbole in der Kollektion:

bool CSymbolsCollection::SetUsedSymbols( const string &symbol_used_array[]) { :: ArrayCopy ( this .m_array_symbols,symbol_used_array); this .m_mode_list= this .TypeSymbolsList( this .m_array_symbols); this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT) { string name=:: Symbol (); ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); return this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); } else { bool res= true ; if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES) { int total=:: ArraySize ( this .m_array_symbols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_array_symbols[i]; ENUM_SYMBOL_STATUS status= this .SymbolStatus(name); bool add= this .CreateNewSymbol (status,name, this .SymbolIndexInMW(name) ); res &=add; if (!add) continue ; } return res; } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { return this .CreateSymbolsList( false ); } else if ( this .m_mode_list==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) { this .MarketWatchEventsControl( false ); return true ; } } return false ; }

Hier kopieren Sie das Array der verwendeten Symbole, die vom Steuerungsprogramm an die benutzerdefinierte Anordnung übergeben wurden. Speichern Sie den Modus der Arbeit mit Symbolen und setzen Sie die Sortierung der Liste aller Symbole auf die Sortierung nach Index. Nun erhält die Methode zum Erstellen eines neuen Symbolobjekts seinen Index zusätzlich zum Symbolnamen.

Wenn Sie die vollständige Liste aller Symbole auf dem Server verwenden, rufen Sie die Methode zum Erstellen der Symbolkollektion mit dem Flag = false auf, das den Aufbau der vollständigen Liste der Symbole auf dem Server anzeigt.

Wenn Sie die Liste aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht verwenden, rufen Sie die Methode der Arbeit mit der Marktübersicht mit dem Flag = false auf, die die Anforderung angibt, die Liste zu erstellen und ihre Daten einzugeben, und nicht das vollständige Verbot der Arbeit mit Ereignissen.



Die Methode zum Arbeiten mit Ereignissen aller Kollektionssymbole:

void CSymbolsCollection::SymbolsEventsControl( void ) { this .m_is_event= false ; this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_list_events.Sort(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol==NULL) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); if (!symbol.IsEvent()) continue ; this .m_is_event= true ; CArrayObj *list=symbol.GetListEvents(); if (list==NULL) continue ; this .m_event_code=symbol.GetEventCode(); int n=list.Total(); for ( int j= 0 ; j<n; j++) { CEventBaseObj * event =list.At(j); if ( event ==NULL) continue ; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) event .ID() ; if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; this .m_last_event=event_id; if ( this .EventAdd ( ( ushort ) event .ID() , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() )) { ::EventChartCustom( this .m_chart_id, ( ushort )event_id , event .LParam() , event .DParam() , event .SParam() ); } } } }

Das Verfahren funktioniert im Timer. Die Daten werden zuerst initialisiert:

das Flag des Kollektionssymbols wird zurückgesetzt,

die Liste der Ereignisse in der Symbolkollektion wird gelöscht und

das Flag der sortierten Liste wird für die Liste gesetzt.

Weiter, in der Schleife durch alle Symbole in der Symbolkollektion, wird das nächste Symbol übernommen, alle seine Daten aktualisiert und das Vorhandensein des für das Symbol gesetzten Ereignisflags überprüft. Wenn kein Ereignis vorliegt, überprüfen Sie das nächste Symbol in der Kollektion.

Wenn das Symbol das Ereignisflag enthält, setzen Sie das Ereignisflag für die gesamte Kollektion (das Vorhandensein eines Ereignisses, mindestens eines der Symbole bedeutet, dass das Ereignis für die gesamte Kollektion vorhanden ist). Liefert die Liste aller aktuellen Symbolereignisse, setzt den Code des letzten Kollektionsereignisses gleich dem Ereigniscode des aktuellen Symbols aus der Liste. Wenn das Ereignis vorhanden ist, wird der in der Variable zum Speichern des Codes des letzten Kollektionsereignisses eingestellte Wert für das nächste Symbol aktualisiert, während in einer Schleife durch die Liste aller aktuellen Symbolereignisse, wir ein neues Ereignis erhalten und die Ereignis-ID als das letzte Kollektionsereignis speichern. Auf die gleiche Weise aktualisiert das Ereignis des nächsten Symbols das letzte Ereignis der Symbolkollektion.

Als Nächstes erstellen Sie das Kollektionsereignis mit den dafür eingestellten Symbolereignisparametern ( Ereignis-ID, long, double und string) und speichern das Symbolereignis in der Liste der Ereigniskollektion der Symbole.

Wird ein Symbolereignis erfolgreich in der Liste der Ereigniskollektion gespeichert, wird das Ereignis über die Funktion EventChartCustom() mit den gleichen Ereignisparametern zur weiteren Behandlung des Ereignisses im aufrufenden Programm an den Programmplan gesendet.



Wenn wir also die Ereignisliste von jedem der Symbole in der Kollektion erhalten, gehen wir durch die Liste der Ereignisse jedes Symbols, das alle seine Ereignisse an die Liste der Kollektionsereignisse sendet. Nach Abschluss des Zyklus enthält die Liste der Sammelereignisse alle Ereignisse aller Sammelzeichen. Für jedes der Ereignisse wird ein eigenes Ereignis erstellt und an das Programm auf dem Chart gesendet.



Um Ereignisse im Fenster der Marktübersicht zu unterscheiden, müssen wir die Hash-Summe aller Symbole der Marktübersicht berechnen. Seine Änderung zeigt an, dass ein Ereignis eingetreten ist. Das erste, was mir in den Sinn kommt, ist eine einfache Zählung der Anzahl der Symbole im Fenster. Das Hinzufügen oder Entfernen eines Symbols erhöht oder verringert jedoch die Größe der Liste, während das Sortieren von Symbolen mit der Maus die Anzahl der Symbole nicht verändert. Das bedeutet, dass die Anzahl der Symbole im Fenster der Marktübersicht nicht für die Berechnung der Hash-Summe geeignet ist.

Gehen wir wie folgt vor: Ein Name jedes in der Liste gespeicherten Symbols kann als Zahl (Symbolcode) dargestellt werden, die aus einer Summe von uchar-Werten von Symbol-(Zeichen-)Codes besteht, aus denen der Symbolname besteht, wobei ein Index eines Symbols im Fenster der Marktübersicht hinzugefügt wird. Die Summe aller dieser Symbolcodes bildet die Hash-Summe.

Das Hinzufügen eines Symbols zur Liste ändert die Hash-Summe (der neue Code des hinzugefügten Symbols wird hinzugefügt).

Auch das Entfernen eines Symbols aus der Liste ändert die Hash-Summe (der Code des entfernten Symbols wird von der Hash-Summe abgezogen).

Das Sortieren der Symbolliste ändert die Hash-Summe (Codes sortierter Symbole werden geändert, da ihre Indizes geändert werden).



Implementierung der Methode der Arbeit mit den Ereignissen des Fensters der Marktübersicht:

void CSymbolsCollection::MarketWatchEventsControl( const bool send_events= true ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } uchar array[]; int sum= 0 ; this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); int total_symbols=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total_symbols;i++) { string name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; :: StringToCharArray (name,array); for ( int j=:: ArraySize (array)- 1 ;j> WRONG_VALUE ;j--) sum+=array[j]; m_hash_sum+=i+sum; } if (!send_events) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_delta_symbol= this .m_total_symbols- this .m_total_symbol_prev; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event_id= ( this .m_total_symbols> this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD : this .m_total_symbols< this .m_total_symbol_prev ? SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL : SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ); if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD) { string name= "" ; int total=:: SymbolsTotal ( true ), index= WRONG_VALUE ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { name=:: SymbolName (i, true ); if (!:: SymbolInfoInteger (name, SYMBOL_VISIBLE )) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); this .CopySymbolsNames(); index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName(name); if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,name); } } } this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int total= this .m_list_names.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ; i<total;i++) { string name= this .m_list_names.At(i); if (name== NULL ) continue ; if (! this .IsPresentSymbolInList(name)) { if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name)) { :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(), WRONG_VALUE ,name); } } } this .CopySymbolsNames(); this .m_total_symbols= this .SymbolsTotalVisible(); } else if (event_id==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT) { this .m_list_all_symbols.Clear(); this .m_list_all_symbols.Sort(SORT_BY_SYMBOL_INDEX_MW); this .CreateSymbolsList( true ); int index= this .GetSymbolIndexByName( Symbol ()); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id, this .TickTime(),index,:: Symbol ()); } this .m_total_symbol_prev= this .m_total_symbols; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Um nicht alle Zweige im Methodencode zu beschreiben, habe ich den Code blockweise in die Auflistung eingefügt. Jeder der Blöcke wird von detaillierten Kommentaren begleitet. Ich hoffe, dort ist alles klar. Wenn du irgendwelche Fragen hast, stelle sie in den Kommentaren zum Artikel.

Wenn Sie mit der Marktübersicht arbeiten, um die darin auftretenden Ereignisse zu verfolgen, ist die Arbeit mit der reinen Hash-Summe unzureichend. Wenn wir wissen wollen, was vor einem Event passiert ist, benötigen wir eine Kopie der Market Watch Symbolliste (Market Watch Snapshot). Mit dieser Kopie können wir zum Beispiel herausfinden, welches Symbol entfernt wurde. Ohne die Momentaufnahme der Marktbeobachtung können wir den Namen des entfernten Symbols nicht kennen.



Die Methode zum Erstellen des Snapshot der Marktübersicht:



void CSymbolsCollection::CopySymbolsNames( void ) { this .m_list_names.Clear(); int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; this .m_list_names.Add(symbol.Name()); } }

Hier löschen wir die Liste der Symbolnamen. In einer Schleife durch die Liste der Symbolkollektion, erhalten Sie ein neues Symbol und fügen Sie es der Liste der Symbolnamen hinzu.

Nach Abschluss der Schleife haben wir die Namensliste aller Symbole der Symbolkollektion.



Die Methode gibt ein Symbolobjekt mit dem Namen zurück:

CSymbol *CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolByName( const string name ) { CArrayObj *list= this .GetList( SYMBOL_PROP_NAME , name , EQUAL ); if (list== NULL || list.Total()== 0 ) return NULL ; CSymbol *symbol=list.At( 0 ); return (symbol!= NULL ? symbol : NULL ); }

Ein Symbolname wird an die Methode übergeben. Als Nächstes erstellen Sie mit der Methode zum Empfangen der Liste der Objekte GetList() über die Eigenschaft "Symbolname" eine neue Liste mit dem einzigen Objektsymbol dessen Name gleich dem, das der Methode übergebenen wurde.

Liefert das Symbolobjekt aus der Liste und gibt es zurück, wenn die Suche erfolgreich war oder NULL, wenn es kein Symbol mit einem solchen Namen in der Symbolkollektion gibt.

Die Methode, die einen Symbolindex in der Symbolkollektion zurückgibt:

int CSymbolsCollection::GetSymbolIndexByName( const string name ) { int total= this .m_list_all_symbols.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CSymbol *symbol= this .m_list_all_symbols.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; if (symbol.Name()==name) return i; } return WRONG_VALUE ; }

Hier wird der notwendige Symbolname an die Methode übergeben. Dann, in einer Schleife durch alle Symbole in der Kollektion Symbolliste, erhalten wir ein weiteres Symbolobjekt aus der Liste. Wenn sein Name mit dem benötigten übereinstimmt, geben Sie den Schleifenindex zurück, andernfalls, -1. Die Methode, die eine Beschreibung eines Ereignisses aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht zurückgibt:



Die Methode, die eine Beschreibung eines Ereignisses aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht zurückgibt:



string CSymbolsCollection::EventDescription( const ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return ( event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_ADD ? TextByLanguage( "В окно \"Обзор рынка\" добавлен символ" , "Added symbol to \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_DEL ? TextByLanguage( "Из окна \"Обзор рынка\" удалён символ" , "Removed from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : event ==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? TextByLanguage( "Изменено расположение символов в окне \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Changed arrangement of symbols in \"Market Watch\" window" ) : EnumToString( event ) ); }

Die Methode erhält ein Ereignis und gibt seine Textbeschreibung zurück, je nachdem, welches Ereignis übergeben wurde.

Die Methode gibt den Modus des Arbeitens mit Symbolen zurück:

string CSymbolsCollection::ModeSymbolsListDescription( void ) { return ( this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT ? TextByLanguage( "Работа только с текущим символом" , "Work only with current symbol" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_DEFINES ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с предопределённым списком символов" , "Work with predefined list of symbols" ) : this .m_mode_list ==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH ? TextByLanguage( "Работа с символами из окна \"Обзор рынка\"" , "Working with symbols from \"Market Watch\" window" ) : TextByLanguage( "Работа с полным списком всех доступных символов" , "Work with full list of all available symbols" ) ); }

Hier wird das Vorhandensein der Variablen m_m_mode_list überprüft und die Textbeschreibung der Betriebsart entsprechend dem Variablenwert zurückgegeben.

Damit ist die Erstellung der Symbol-Ereignisklasse abgeschlossen.

Bevor wir die Symbol-Ereignisklasse in Betrieb nehmen, sollten wir bedenken, dass wir auch eine Ereignisverfolgung organisieren können. Die Klasse verfügt nun über das Basisobjekt CBaseObj und die Kontenklasse basiert nun auf CBaseObj, so dass beide Klassen die bereits vorbereitete Ereignissuchfunktionalität nutzen können. Alle nachfolgenden Objekte, die aus CBaseObj abgeleitet werden sollen, werden ebenfalls mit den Eigenschaften ausgestattet, mit denen Sie die Objektereignisse verfolgen können.



Verbesserung der Klasse der Kontoereignisse

Öffnen Sie die Kontoklassen-Datei Account.mqh und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor.

Ersetzen Sie das Einbinden von Object.mqh durch including BaseObj.mqh:

#property copyright "Copyright 2018, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://mql5.com/de/users/artmedia70" #property version "1.00" #include "..\BaseObj.mqh" #include "..\..\Services\DELib.mqh" class CAccount : public CBaseObj { private :

Setzen wir CBaseObj als Basisklasse anstelle von CObject.



Da wir nun in der Lage sind, einem von CBaseObj geerbten Objekt einen Namen zuzuweisen, verwenden Sie diese Funktion und setzen Sie den Namen für das Kontoobjekt.

Am Ende des Konstruktors der Klasse CAccount fügen Sie die Zeile hinzu, die den Namen des Kontoobjekts setzt:

CAccount::CAccount( void ) { this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LOGIN] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_MODE] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_MODE ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT] = :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT ); this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MODE] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE ) #else ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY_DIGITS] = #ifdef __MQL5__ :: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY_DIGITS ) #else 2 #endif ; this .m_long_prop[ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER_TYPE] = (:: TerminalInfoString ( TERMINAL_NAME )== "MetaTrader 5" ? 5 : 4 ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES)] = :: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES ); this .m_double_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED)]=:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_NAME)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_NAME ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_SERVER)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_SERVER ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_CURRENCY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_CURRENCY ); this .m_string_prop[ this .IndexProp(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMPANY)] = :: AccountInfoString ( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ); this .m_name=TextByLanguage( "Счёт " , "Account " )+( string ) this .Login()+ ": " + this .Name()+ " (" + this .Company()+ ")" ; }

Wie wir sehen können, besteht der Objektname aus dem Account als Text, der Kontonummer, dem Kundennamen und dem Namen der Firma, bei der das Konto geführt wird.

Wenn Sie sich beispielsweise mit einem der Konten auf MetaQuotes-Demo unter meinem Namen verbinden, sieht der Objektname des Kontos wie folgt aus: "Account 8550475: Artyom Trishkin (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)"



Geben Sie den Variablenwert der Variable 'names' in die Methode zur Anzeige eines kurzen Kontonamens ein (vorher wurde die Variable auf die gleiche Weise gesetzt wie wir gerade das Objekt Konto gesetzt haben):



void CAccount::PrintShort( void ) { string mode=( this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ? ", Hedge" : this .MarginMode()== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_EXCHANGE ? ", Exhange" : "" ); string names= this .m_name+ " " ; string values=:: DoubleToString ( this .Balance(),( int ) this .CurrencyDigits())+ " " + this .Currency()+ ", 1:" +( string )+ this .Leverage()+mode+ ", " + this .TradeModeDescription()+ " " + this .ServerTypeDescription(); :: Print (names,values); }

Damit ist die Verbesserung der Klasse CAccount abgeschlossen.

Lassen Sie uns nun die Klasse der Kollektion der Konten verbessern. Öffnen Sie die Datei AccountsCollection.mqh und fügen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen hinzu.

Weisen wir die Rolle der Klasse der Kontenkollektion Basisobjekt jetzt der Klasse CBaseObj zu:.

class CAccountsCollection : public CBaseObj { private :

Da die Klasse vom Basisobjekt mit der Funktionsweise zur Verfolgung von Objektereignissen vererbt wird, entfernen Sie die doppelten Variablen und Methoden aus der Klasse der Kollektion der Konten.

In der Struktur der Kontodaten Entfernen Sie das Hash-Summenfeld:

struct MqlDataAccount { double hash_sum; long login; long leverage; int limit_orders; bool trade_allowed; bool trade_expert; double balance; double credit; double profit; double equity; double margin; double margin_free; double margin_level; double margin_so_call; double margin_so_so; double margin_initial; double margin_maintenance; double assets; double liabilities; double comission_blocked; };

Entfernen Sie die 'private' Variablen aus der Klasse:

MqlTick m_tick; string m_symbol; long m_chart_id; CListObj m_list_accounts; CArrayInt m_list_changes; string m_folder_name; int m_index_current; bool m_is_account_event; int m_change_code;

Benennen Sie die Methode SetChangeCode() in SetEventCode() um, so dass die Namen von Methoden gleichen Typs in verschiedenen Klassen gleich bleiben.

Die Methode SetTypeEvent() sollte virtuell gemacht werden, da sie bereits in der Klasse CBaseObj deklariert wurde und in den Nachkommen implementiert werden sollte.

Entfernen Sie die Methode IsPresentEventFlag() aus der Klasse, da sie bereits in CBaseObj implementiert wurde.

Entfernen Sie die doppelten Methoden in der Klasse aus den 'public' Abschnitt.

Entfernen Sie die Methoden GetEventCode(), GetListChanges() und SetChartID(), während die Methode ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEvent(const int shift=WRONG_VALUE) wie folgt aussehen sollte:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT GetEventID( const int shift= WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true );

Wenden wir uns gleich der Implementierung außerhalb des Klassenkörpers zu:

ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT CAccountsCollection::GetEventID( const int shift=WRONG_VALUE , const bool check_out= true ) { CEventBaseObj * event = this .GetEvent(shift,check_out); if ( event ==NULL) return ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; return (ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT) event .ID(); }

Das Verfahren erhält den notwendigen Ereignisindex (-1 für das letzte) und das Flag zum Erfassen des Index, das über die Grenzen der Ereignisliste hinausgeht.

Gehen Sie das Ereignisobjekt mit der Methode des Basisobjekts CBaseObj GetEvent(), die wir am Anfang des Artikels besprochen haben. Wenn es kein Ereignis gibt, geben Sie "No event", andernfalls die Ereignis-ID zurück.



Entfernen Sie in der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors die Initialisierung aller Parameter mit Ausnahme der Symboleinstellung und setzen Sie den Namen des Unterordners zum Speichern der Kontoobjektdateien:

CAccountsCollection::CAccountsCollection( void ) : m_symbol(:: Symbol ()) { this .m_list_accounts.Clear(); this .m_list_accounts.Sort(SORT_BY_ACCOUNT_LOGIN); this .m_list_accounts.Type(COLLECTION_ACCOUNT_ID); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_prev_account); :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_tick); this .InitChangesParams(); this .InitControlsParams(); this .SetSubFolderName( "Accounts" ); :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: FolderCreate ( this .m_folder_name, FILE_COMMON )) :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Не удалось создать папку хранения файлов. Ошибка " , "Could not create file storage folder. Error " ),:: GetLastError ()); CAccount* account= new CAccount(); if (account!= NULL ) { if (! this .AddToList(account)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось добавить текущий объект-аккаунт в список-коллекцию." , "Error. Failed to add current account object to collection list." )); delete account; } else account.PrintShort(); } else :: Print (DFUN,TextByLanguage( "Ошибка. Не удалось создать объект-аккаунт с данными текущего счёта." , "Error. Failed to create an account object with current account data." )); this .LoadObjects(); this .m_index_current= this .Index(); }

Die Methode Refresh() zur Aktualisierung der Kontodaten sollte virtuell gemacht werden, da sie in der Klasse CBaseObj deklariert und in ihren Nachkommen implementiert ist.

Einige Änderungen wurden in der Methodenimplementierung vorgenommen:



void CAccountsCollection::Refresh( void ) { :: ResetLastError (); if (!:: SymbolInfoTick (:: Symbol (), this .m_tick)) { this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); return ; } if ( this .m_index_current== WRONG_VALUE ) return ; CAccount* account= this .m_list_accounts.At( this .m_index_current); if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_is_event= false ; :: ZeroMemory ( this .m_struct_curr_account); this .m_hash_sum= 0 ; this .SetAccountsParams(account); if (! this .m_struct_prev_account.login) { this .m_struct_prev_account= this .m_struct_curr_account; this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; return ; } if ( this .m_hash_sum!= this .m_hash_sum_prev) { this .m_list_events.Clear(); this .m_event_code= this .SetEventCode(); this .SetTypeEvent(); int total= this .m_list_events.Total(); if (total> 0 ) { this .m_is_event= true ; for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event= this .GetEvent(i, false ); if (event== NULL ) continue ; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)event.ID(); if (event_id==ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); :: EventChartCustom ( this .m_chart_id,( ushort )event_id,lparam,dparam,sparam); } } this .m_hash_sum_prev= this .m_hash_sum; } }

Lassen Sie uns die Änderungen berücksichtigen, die wir vorgenommen haben.

Erstens, Empfang der Kursdaten nach Symbolen (um eine Millisekundenzeit zu definieren). Wenn der Empfang fehlgeschlagen ist, beenden Sie die Methode.

Setzen Sie das Flag für das Kontoereignis und die aktuellen Hash-Summe zurück. Beim ersten Start speichern Sie die aktuelle Hash-Summe als die vorherige.

Wenn Sie die Hash-Summe ändern, löschen Sie die Liste der Kontoereignisse und führen Sie die Aktionen zum Empfangen von Ereignissen aus der Liste der Kontoereignisse ähnlich denen aus, die beim Empfangen der Liste der Symbolereignisse (siehe oben) ausgeführt wurden.



Nun, für alle Objekte, die von CBaseObj geerbt werden, sind die Aktionen, die ausgeführt werden, um ihre Ereignisse zu empfangen, ähnlich. Daher ist es besser, sich noch einmal mit dem Erhalt vertraut zu machen, damit in den folgenden Artikeln alles klar bleibt und man nicht zur Beschreibung der Aktionen zurückkehren muss, die zum Erhalten der Objekt-Ereignisliste durchgeführt wurden.



Ersetzen Sie bei der Methode zum Speichern von Kontoeigenschaften im Kontoobjekt und in der Kontodatenstruktur den Zugriff auf das Struktur-Feld der Hash-Summe durch die Variable der Hash-Summe der Klasse CBaseObj und speichern Sie den Objektnamen:



void CAccountsCollection::SetAccountsParams(CAccount *account) { if (account== NULL ) return ; this .m_name=account.GetName(); this .m_struct_curr_account.login=account.Login(); account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LEVERAGE,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage=account.Leverage(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.leverage; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIMIT_ORDERS,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_LIMIT_ORDERS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders=( int )account.LimitOrders(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.limit_orders; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_ALLOWED,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_ALLOWED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed=account.TradeAllowed(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_TRADE_EXPERT,:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_TRADE_EXPERT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert=account.TradeExpert(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_expert; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_BALANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_BALANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.balance=account.Balance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.balance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_CREDIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_CREDIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.credit=account.Credit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.credit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_PROFIT,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_PROFIT )); this .m_struct_curr_account.profit=account.Profit(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.profit; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_EQUITY,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_EQUITY )); this .m_struct_curr_account.equity=account.Equity(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.equity; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin=account.Margin(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_FREE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_FREE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free=account.MarginFree(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_free; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_LEVEL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_LEVEL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level=account.MarginLevel(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_level; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_CALL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_CALL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call=account.MarginSOCall(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_call; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_SO_SO,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_SO_SO )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so=account.MarginSOSO(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_so_so; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_INITIAL,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_INITIAL )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial=account.MarginInitial(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_initial; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MAINTENANCE )); this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance=account.MarginMaintenance(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.margin_maintenance; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_ASSETS,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_ASSETS )); this .m_struct_curr_account.assets=account.Assets(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.assets; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_LIABILITIES,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_LIABILITIES )); this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities=account.Liabilities(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.liabilities; account.SetProperty(ACCOUNT_PROP_COMMISSION_BLOCKED,:: AccountInfoDouble ( ACCOUNT_COMMISSION_BLOCKED )); this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked=account.ComissionBlocked(); this .m_hash_sum +=( double ) this .m_struct_curr_account.comission_blocked; }

Die Methode SetTypeEvent() der Klasse der Kollektion der Konten wurde ebenfalls verbessert und geändert, da Ereignisse eines beliebigen Objekts definiert werden können. Die Methode ist groß, obwohl alle Aktionen zur Definition von Kontoereignisarten vom gleichen Typ sind. Wir haben sie bereits bei der Analyse der Definition von Symbol-Ereignistypen berücksichtigt. Daher werde ich nur ein Beispiel für den Fall geben, dass der Handel auf einem Konto ermöglicht wird. Die vollständige Auflistung der Methode ist in den Dateien im Anhang des Artikels verfügbar:

void CAccountsCollection::SetTypeEvent( void ) { this .InitChangesParams(); ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT; if ( this .IsPresentEventFlag(ACCOUNT_EVENT_FLAG_TRADE_ALLOWED)) { if (! this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed) { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_OFF; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_off, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } else { this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on= true ; event_id=ACCOUNT_EVENT_TRADE_ALLOWED_ON; if ( this .EventAdd(event_id, this .TickTime(), this .m_is_change_trade_allowed_on, this .m_name)) this .m_struct_prev_account.trade_allowed= this .m_struct_curr_account.trade_allowed; } }

Damit sind die Änderungen und Verbesserungen der Klasse der Kollektion der Konten abgeschlossen. Jetzt ist es an der Zeit, die aktualisierten Symbol- und Kontoereignisklassen in Betrieb zu nehmen.

Wie Sie sich vielleicht erinnern, beginnt jede Steuerung mit der Klasse CEngine, und alle Daten werden ebenfalls an sie gesendet. Symbol- und Konto-Ereignisklassen bilden keine Ausnahme.

Umsetzung der Symbol-Ereignisklasse und der verbesserten Kontoklasse



Öffnen Sie die Datei Engine.mqh und nehmen Sie die notwendigen Änderungen vor.

Deklarieren Sie im 'private' Bereich der Klasse das Flag der Symbolereignisse und einen Wert des letzten Ereignisses eines Symbols:



class CEngine : public CObject { private : CHistoryCollection m_history; CMarketCollection m_market; CEventsCollection m_events; CAccountsCollection m_accounts; CSymbolsCollection m_symbols; CArrayObj m_list_counters; int m_global_error; bool m_first_start; bool m_is_hedge; bool m_is_tester; bool m_is_market_trade_event; bool m_is_history_trade_event; bool m_is_account_event; bool m_is_symbol_event; ENUM_TRADE_EVENT m_last_trade_event; ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT m_last_account_event; ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT m_last_symbol_event ;

In the public section of the class, declare the method returning the description of the last trading event:



CArrayObj *GetListHistoryOrders( void ); CArrayObj *GetListHistoryPendings( void ); CArrayObj *GetListDeals( void ); CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersByPosID( const ulong position_id); string GetLastTradeEventDescription( void );

und die neuen Methoden zum Arbeiten mit Symbolereignissen. Außerdem ändern Sie die Methode , die das Flag des Kontoereignisses zurückgibt:.



CArrayObj *GetListAllUsedSymbols( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetList(); } CArrayObj *GetListSymbolsEvents ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.GetListEvents(); } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT GetLastSymbolsEvent () { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolCurrent ( void ); string GetSymbolEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ); string GetMWEventDescription (ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { return this .m_symbols.EventDescription( event ); } string ModeSymbolsListDescription ( void ) { return this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsListDescription(); } CArrayObj *GetListAllOrdersEvents( void ) { return this .m_events.GetList(); } void ResetLastTradeEvent( void ) { this .m_events.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } ENUM_TRADE_EVENT LastTradeEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_trade_event; } ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT LastAccountEvent( void ) const { return this .m_last_account_event; } ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT LastSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_last_symbol_event; } bool IsHedge( void ) const { return this .m_is_hedge; } bool IsTester( void ) const { return this .m_is_tester; } bool IsAccountsEvent( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.IsEvent() ; } bool IsSymbolsEvent ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.IsEvent(); } CSymbol *GetSymbolObjByName ( const string name) { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolByName(name); } int GetAccountEventsCode( void ) const { return this .m_accounts.GetEventCode(); } int GetSymbolsEventsCode ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetLastEventsCode(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal(); } int GetSymbolsCollectionEventsTotal ( void ) const { return this .m_symbols.GetEventsTotal(); }

In der Initialisierungsliste des Klassenkonstruktors fügen Sie die Initialisierung des letzten Ereignisses in der Symbolkollektion hinzu:



CEngine::CEngine() : m_first_start( true ), m_last_trade_event(TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_account_event(ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT), m_last_symbol_event(SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT) , m_global_error( ERR_SUCCESS ) { this .m_is_hedge= #ifdef __MQL4__ true #else bool (:: AccountInfoInteger ( ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE )== ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING ) #endif; this .m_is_tester=:: MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER ); this .m_list_counters.Sort(); this .m_list_counters.Clear(); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ORD_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID,COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_STEP,COLLECTION_ACC_PAUSE); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP1,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE1); this .CreateCounter(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2,COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_STEP2,COLLECTION_SYM_PAUSE2); :: ResetLastError (); #ifdef __MQL5__ if (!:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #else if (! this .IsTester() && !:: EventSetMillisecondTimer (TIMER_FREQUENCY)) { :: Print (DFUN_ERR_LINE, "Не удалось создать таймер. Ошибка: " , "Could not create timer. Error: " ,( string ):: GetLastError ()); this .m_global_error=:: GetLastError (); } #endif }

Fügen Sie in den Timern der Klassen Änderungen an den Timer 1 und Timer 2 Behandlungsblöcken der Symbolkollektion hinzu:

void CEngine:: OnTimer ( void ) { int index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ORD_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .TradeEventsControl(); } else this .TradeEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_ACC_COUNTER_ID); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .AccountEventsControl(); } else this .AccountEventsControl(); } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID1); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } else this .m_symbols.RefreshRates() ; } } index= this .CounterIndex(COLLECTION_SYM_COUNTER_ID2); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { CTimerCounter* counter= this .m_list_counters.At(index); if (counter!= NULL ) { if (! this .IsTester()) { if (counter.IsTimeDone()) { this .SymbolEventsControl() ; if ( this .m_symbols.ModeSymbolsList()==SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) this .MarketWatchEventsControl() ; } } else this .SymbolEventsControl() ; } } }

Hier, nachdem der Zähler des Timer 1 seine Arbeit beendet hat, müssen wir einfach die Kursdaten aller Kollektionssymbole aktualisieren, daher rufen wir die RefreshRates() Methode der Symbolkollektion auf.

Nach Abschluss der Zähleroperation in Timer 2 müssen wir alle Kollektionssymbole vollständig aktualisieren und die aufgetretenen Ereignisse sowohl der Symbolkollektion als auch der Liste der Marktübersicht verfolgen, daher rufen wir die Methoden der Klasse CEngine SymbolEventsControl() auf und, wenn wir nicht im Tester arbeiten, — MarketWatchEventsControl().



Implementierung der Methode zum Arbeiten mit Ereignissen der Symbolkollektion:



void CEngine::SymbolEventsControl( void ) { this .m_symbols.SymbolsEventsControl() ; this .m_is_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.IsEvent() ; if ( this .m_is_symbol_event) { this .m_last_symbol_event= this .m_symbols.GetLastEvent() ; } }

Hier rufen wir die Methode der Symbolkollektion SymbolsEventsControl() auf, die wir oben bei der Diskussion der Klasse der Ereignisse der Symbolkollektion besprochen haben. Nachdem die Methode ihre Arbeit beendet hat, wird das Ereignis-Flag in der Klasse der Symbolkollektion aktiviert, sofern an einem beliebigen Sammelsymbol ein Ereignis erkannt wurde. Der Flagstatus wird über die Methode IsEvent() der Basisobjektklasse CBaseObj auf die Ereignisvariable der Symbolkollektion m_is_symbol_event gesetzt, deren Wert im aufrufenden Programm verfolgt werden kann. Wenn ein Ereignis in der Symbolkollektion registriert wurde, wird das letzte Ereignis in die Variable m_last_symbol_event geschrieben. Sein Wert kann auch im aufrufenden Programm verfolgt werden.

Implementierung der Methode zur Arbeit mit den Ereignissen der Marktübersicht:

void CEngine::MarketWatchEventsControl( void ) { if ( this .IsTester()) return ; this .m_symbols.MarketWatchEventsControl() ; }

Hier, wenn dies der Tester ist, exit, andernfalls rufen Sie die Methode MarketWatchEventsControl() der Klasse der Symbolkollektion zur Behandlung der Ereignisse der Marktübersicht. Wir haben die obige Methode bereits besprochen, als wir die Verfolgung der Ereignisse der Symbolkollektion diskutierten.



Implementierung der Methode, die die Beschreibung des letzten Handelsgeschehens zurückgibt:

string CEngine::GetLastTradeEventDescription( void ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_events.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА торговых событий не было" , "There have been no trade events since the last launch of EA" ); CEvent * event =list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if ( event !=NULL) return event .TypeEventDescription() ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE +TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание последнего торгового события" , "Failed to get the description of the last trading event" ); }

Hier, wir erhalten die vollständige Liste der Handelsereignisse des Kontos. Wenn die Liste erhalten wird, aber ihre Größe Null ist, geben Sie die Nachricht 'no trading events yet' zurück andernfalls holen Sie sich das letzte Ereignis der Liste und geben dessen Beschreibung zurück. Im gegenteiligen Fall geben Sie die Meldung über den erfolglosen Erhalt eines Handelsereignisses zurück.



Die Methode, die die Beschreibung des letzten Ereignisses in der Symbolkollektion zurückgibt:

string CEngine::GetSymbolEventDescription(ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT event ) { CArrayObj *list= this .m_symbols.GetList() ; if (list!=NULL) { if (list.Total()== 0 ) return TextByLanguage ( "С момента последнего запуска ЕА не было никаких событий символов" , "There have been no events of symbols since the last launch of EA" ); CSymbol *symbol=list.At(list.Total()- 1 ) ; if (symbol!=NULL) return symbol.EventDescription( event ) ; } return DFUN_ERR_LINE+TextByLanguage ( "Не удалось получить описание события символа" , "Failed to get symbol's event description" ); }

Die Methode funktioniert ähnlich wie die Methode zur Rückgabe des letzten Handelsgeschehens, das wir gerade betrachtet haben.

Die Verbesserung der Klasse CEngine ist abgeschlossen. Alles ist bereit zum Testen der Symbolereignisse sowie der aktualisierten Kontoklasse und der Kontoereignisse.

Einige zusätzliche Änderungen wurden an den Klassen vorgenommen. Sie wurden hier nicht berücksichtigt, da sie meist mit den Namen einiger Methoden zusammenhängen. Sie wurden eingeführt, um sicherzustellen, dass die gleichartigen Methoden verschiedener Klassen bei Bedarf den gleichen Namen tragen. Ich glaube, es hat keinen Sinn, all diese kleinen Verbesserungen im Artikel zu beschreiben, da sich der Bibliothekscode ständig weiterentwickelt. Sie können sie wie immer in den Dateien finden, die den Artikeln beigefügt sind.



Testen von Symbol- und Kontoereignissen



Zum Testen verwenden wir den Test EA vom vorherigen Artikel, speichern ihn in \MQL5\Experts\TestDoEasy\ unter dem Namen Part16\TestDoEasyPart16.mq5 und fügen alle notwendigen Änderungen hinzu.



Fügen Sie in der Liste der globalen Variablen fügen Sie Variable zum Speichern der Arbeitsweise mit den Symbollisten hinzu:



CEngine engine; #ifdef __MQL5__ CTrade trade; #endif SDataButt butt_data[TOTAL_BUTT]; string prefix; double lot; double withdrawal=(InpWithdrawal< 0.1 ? 0.1 : InpWithdrawal); ulong magic_number; uint stoploss; uint takeprofit; uint distance_pending; uint distance_stoplimit; uint slippage; bool trailing_on; double trailing_stop; double trailing_step; uint trailing_start; uint stoploss_to_modify; uint takeprofit_to_modify; int used_symbols_mode; string used_symbols; string array_used_symbols[];

Bei der Auswahl des Modus "Working with the full list of symbols on the server" (Arbeiten mit der vollständigen Liste der Symbole auf dem Server) für die Arbeit mit Symbolen kann der erste Start recht lange dauern, da die Symbolkollektion alle Daten über alle vorhandenen Symbole sammeln muss. Deshalb müssen wir die Nutzer davor warnen. Es macht keinen Sinn, das in der Bibliothek selbst zu tun, da sie nur das tut, was die Nutzer von ihr verlangen. Daher sollte die Warnung in OnInit() des Programms erfolgen.

Lasst es uns wie folgt machen. Wenn in den EA-Einstellungen die vollständige Liste der auf dem Server verfügbaren Symbole ausgewählt ist, zeigt das Programm die Standardfunktion MessageBox() mit der Warnung an.





Aufforderung zur Auswahl von Ja für den Download der vollständigen Liste der Symbole und Nein für die Arbeit nur mit dem aktuellen Symbol. Ein Nutzer muss nur eine Wahl treffen: Klicken Sie auf Ja und warten Sie, bis die Kollektion aus allen verfügbaren Symbolen erstellt wurde, oder klicken Sie auf Nein und arbeiten Sie mit dem aktuellen Symbol.



Lassen Sie uns den Check mit der Möglichkeit vorbereiten, die Frage in OnInit() des EA zu senden:

used_symbols_mode=InpModeUsedSymbols ; if ((ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode==SYMBOLS_MODE_ALL) { int total= SymbolsTotal ( false ); string ru_n= "

Количество символов на сервере " +( string )total+ ".

Максимальное количество: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " символов." ; string en_n= "

The number of symbols on server " +( string )total+ ".

Maximal number: " +( string )SYMBOLS_COMMON_TOTAL+ " symbols." ; string caption=TextByLanguage( "Внимание!" , "Attention!" ); string ru= "Выбран режим работы с полным списком.

В этом режиме первичная подготовка списка коллекции символов может занять длительное время." +ru_n+ "

Продолжить?

\"Нет\" - работа с текущим символом \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string en= "Full list mode selected.

In this mode, the initial preparation of the collection symbols list may take a long time." +en_n+ "

Continue?

\"No\" - working with the current symbol \"" + Symbol ()+ "\"" ; string message=TextByLanguage(ru,en); int flags=( MB_YESNO | MB_ICONWARNING | MB_DEFBUTTON2 ); int mb_res= MessageBox (message,caption,flags); switch (mb_res) { case IDNO : used_symbols_mode=SYMBOLS_MODE_CURRENT; break ; default : break ; } }

Hier wird die Arbeitsweise mit den von einem Benutzer in den EA-Einstellungen ausgewählten Symbolen dem used_symbols_mode globale Variable zugeordnet.

Wenn die Arbeit mit der Gesamtliste ausgewählt ist, erzeugen Sie den Text des Warnhinweises und zeigen Sie dies im Fenster auf dem Bildschirm. Als Nächstes überprüfen Sie, welche Schaltfläche vom Nutzer angeklickt wurde. Wenn nein, wird die Arbeitsweise mit dem aktuellen Symbol der Variablen used_symbols_mode zugewiesen.

In den übrigen Fällen (Ja-Taste oder Esc) belassen Sie den Arbeitsmodus mit der vollständigen Liste der verfügbaren Symbole.

Als Nächstes erstellen Sie das Array der verwendeten Symbole (senden Sie die Variable used_symbols_mode an die Array-Erzeugungsfunktion):

used_symbols=InpUsedSymbols; CreateUsedSymbolsArray ( (ENUM_SYMBOLS_MODE)used_symbols_mode ,used_symbols,array_used_symbols);

Setzen Sie den Typ der verwendeten Liste (Modus der Arbeit mit Symbolen) in der Bibliothek und Senden Sie die Nachricht über den angewandten Modus der Arbeit mit Symbolen an das Journal:



engine.SetUsedSymbols(array_used_symbols); Print (engine.ModeSymbolsListDescription(),TextByLanguage( ". Количество используемых символов: " , ". Number of symbols used: " ),engine.GetSymbolsCollectionTotal());

Der Codeblock für die Schnellprüfung einer Symbolkollektion wird aus OnInit() entfernt, da er in diesem Test EA nicht benötigt wird:

CArrayObj *list=engine.GetListAllUsedSymbols(); CSymbol *symbol= NULL ; if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { symbol=list.At(i); if (symbol== NULL ) continue ; symbol.Refresh(); symbol.RefreshRates(); symbol.PrintShort(); if (InpModeUsedSymbols<SYMBOLS_MODE_MARKET_WATCH) symbol. Print (); } }

Fügen Sie die Variable zum Speichern des letzten Ereignisses in der Symbolkollektion zu OnTick() und schreiben (oder Ändern im Falle von Kontoereignissen) Sie die Ereigniskollektionen des Kontos und der Symbole:

void OnTick () { static ENUM_TRADE_EVENT last_trade_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT last_account_event= WRONG_VALUE ; static ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT last_symbol_event= WRONG_VALUE ; if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { engine. OnTimer (); PressButtonsControl(); } if (engine.LastTradeEvent()!=last_trade_event) { last_trade_event=engine.LastTradeEvent(); Comment ( "

Last trade event: " ,engine.GetLastTradeEventDescription()); engine.ResetLastTradeEvent(); } if (engine.IsAccountsEvent()) { last_account_event=engine.LastAccountEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListAccountEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (engine.IsSymbolsEvent()) { last_symbol_event=engine.LastSymbolsEvent(); if ( MQLInfoInteger ( MQL_TESTER )) { CArrayObj* list=engine.GetListSymbolsEvents(); if (list!= NULL ) { int total=list.Total(); for ( int i= 0 ;i<total;i++) { CEventBaseObj *event=list.At(i); if (event== NULL ) continue ; long lparam=event.LParam(); double dparam=event.DParam(); string sparam=event.SParam(); OnDoEasyEvent( CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM +event.ID(),lparam,dparam,sparam); } } } } if (trailing_on) { TrailingPositions(); TrailingOrders(); } }

Hier ist alles einfach. Alle notwendigen Aktionen zur Behandlung der Ereigniskollektionen des Kontos und der Symbole Ereignissen werden in der Liste kommentiert.

Wie Sie sehen können, ist die Ereignisbehandlung nun für alle Objekte ähnlich — sowohl für ein Konto als auch für eine Symbolkollektion. Es läuft alles darauf hinaus, die Liste der Ereignisse zu empfangen und jedes neue Ereignis aus der Liste an OnDoEasyEvent() des EA zu senden, der die Ereignisbibliotheken verarbeitet. Dies wurde durch Änderungen bei der Vererbung der Bibliotheksobjekte des Basisobjekts CBaseObj ermöglicht, in dem die Behandlung von Ereignissen in den abgeleiteten Objekten implementiert wurde.



Fügen Sie in OnDoEasyEvent() den Code zur Behandlung der Ereignisse der Symbolkollektion hinzu:

void OnDoEasyEvent( const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { int idx=id- CHARTEVENT_CUSTOM ; string event= "::" + string (idx); int digits= Digits (); if (idx>TRADE_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<TRADE_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { event= EnumToString ((ENUM_TRADE_EVENT) ushort (idx)); digits=( int ) SymbolInfoInteger (sparam, SYMBOL_DIGITS ); } else if (idx>ACCOUNT_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<ACCOUNT_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam, ": " ,engine.GetAccountEventDescription((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx)); if ((ENUM_ACCOUNT_EVENT)idx==ACCOUNT_EVENT_EQUITY_INC) { CArrayObj* list_positions=engine.GetListMarketPosition(); list_positions=CSelect::ByOrderProperty(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL, 0 ,MORE); if (list_positions!= NULL ) { list_positions.Sort(SORT_BY_ORDER_PROFIT_FULL); int index=CSelect::FindOrderMax(list_positions,ORDER_PROP_PROFIT_FULL); if (index> WRONG_VALUE ) { COrder* position=list_positions.At(index); if (position!= NULL ) { #ifdef __MQL5__ trade.PositionClose(position.Ticket()); #else PositionClose(position.Ticket(),position.Volume()); #endif } } } } } else if (idx>SYMBOL_EVENT_NO_EVENT && idx<SYMBOL_EVENTS_NEXT_CODE) { string name= "" ; if (idx<SYMBOL_EVENT_TRADE_DISABLE) { string descr=engine.GetMWEventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT)idx); name=(idx==SYMBOL_EVENT_MW_SORT ? "" : ": " +sparam); Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,descr,name); } else { CSymbol *symbol=engine.GetSymbolObjByName(sparam); if (symbol!= NULL ) { string descr= ": " + symbol.EventDescription((ENUM_SYMBOL_EVENT) ushort (idx)) ; Print (TimeMSCtoString(lparam), " " ,sparam,descr); } } } }

Hier haben wir nur zwei Möglichkeiten: die Ereignisbehandlung von der Marktübersicht und die der Symbolkollektion.



Für die Ereignisse der Marktübersicht,

Erstellen Sie die notwendige Nachricht und senden Sie sie an das Journal,

während für Symbolereignisse,

ein Symbol aus der Liste mit seinem Namen aus dem 'sparam' string-Parameter übernommen, die string-Beschreibung eines Ereignisses aus einem Symbolobjekt holen, es zum erzeugten Text hinzufügen und den Text an das Journal senden.

Wir werden keine weiteren zusätzlichen Maßnahmen für die Tests durchführen.

Dies schließt die Änderungen des Tests EA ab.

Die vollständige EA-Liste finden Sie in den angehängten Dateien.

Wenn Sie den EA über ein Demo-Konto starten, sehen Sie Einträge zu den Symbol-Eigenschaften, die sich nach einiger Zeit ändern. Wenn Sie beispielsweise den EA am Vorabend der Eröffnung einer Handelssitzung am Montag starten, erscheinen im Journal mehrere Einträge über einen veränderten Spread verschiedener Symbole.

Im folgenden Beispiel erscheinen die folgenden Meldungen über Änderungen des Spreads des Symbols im Journal innerhalb einer Stunde für nur vier Symbole in der Marktübersicht:

2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 24.167 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) Working with symbols from the "Market Watch" window. The number of symbols used: 4 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 25.762 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 27.316 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 351 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 31.259 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 32.676 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 33.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 35.218 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 46.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 47.680 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 48.761 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 50.222 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 53.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 55.305 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 02 : 56.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 02 : 58.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 01.261 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 02.683 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 03.760 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 05.226 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 16.260 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 17.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 18.789 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 20.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 30.832 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 32.686 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 33.819 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 35.219 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 38.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 39.926 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 41.821 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 43.221 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 45.820 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 47.673 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 287 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 48.836 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 50.234 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 283 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 50.865 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 03 : 52.598 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 51 ( 334 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.867 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.450 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 42 ( 50 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 58.868 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.430 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 96 ( 238 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.417 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 00.934 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 22 ( 260 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 03 : 59.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 01.431 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 255 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 112 ( 239 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.985 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 7 ( 43 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 35.445 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 04 : 36.984 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 127 ( 128 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.460 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.102 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 207 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 04 : 58.959 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 00.696 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 39 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 01.006 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 02.697 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 42 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 05 : 02.037 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 05 : 03.686 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 32 ( 10 )

... ohne Wiederholungen ...



2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.578 GBPUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 09.780 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.478 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 10.482 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 11.681 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 11.623 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.477 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 12.111 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 13.884 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 5 ( 27 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 13.626 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 15.275 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 19.628 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.381 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 20.126 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 21.882 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 31 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 28.659 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 30.292 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 33.690 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 35.298 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.298 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.137 EURUSD: Spread value in points increased by 3 ( 20 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 53.826 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 55.643 EURUSD: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 17 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 54.906 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 56.632 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 55.912 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 57.536 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 56.907 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.636 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 4 ( 28 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 57.434 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 55 : 58.832 USDCHF: Spread value in points increased by 4 ( 32 ) 2019.07 . 15 04 : 55 : 59.949 TestDoEasyPart16 (EURUSD,H4) 2019.07 . 15 00 : 56 : 01.538 USDCHF: Spread value in points decreased by - 3 ( 29 )

Starten wir nun den EA im Tester mit zwei Symbolen und sehen wir, welche Einträge er anzeigt.

Wählen Sie in den Einstellungen des Testers für den Eingabeparameter Modus der Liste der verwendeten Symbole EA "Working with the specified symbol list" aus der Dropdown-Liste, während Sie in der Parameter Liste der verwendeten Symbole (Komma - Trennzeichen) zwei kommagetrennte Symbole eingeben: EURUSD,GBPUSD und starten Sie den visuellen EA-Test:







Die Einträge über die Ereignisse beider Symbole (insbesondere die, die sich auf Spreadänderungen der verwendeten Symbole beziehen) werden an das Journal gesendet. Bei der Änderung der Kontoeigenschaften (in unserem Fall handelt es sich um eine Erhöhung des laufenden Gewinns) werden die entsprechenden Einträge an das Journal gesendet und profitable Positionen geschlossen.



Was kommt als Nächstes?

Im nächsten Artikel werden wir einen komfortablen Zugriff auf die Änderung der Werte von kontrollierten und verfolgten Objekteigenschaften aus dem Programm auf der Grundlage der Basisobjektklasse CBaseObj implementieren.



Alle Dateien der aktuellen Version der Bibliothek sind unten zusammen mit den Dateien der Test-EAs angehängt, die Sie testen und herunterladen können.

Stellen Sie Ihre Fragen, Kommentare und Vorschläge in den Kommentaren.

Zurück zum Inhalt

Frühere Artikel dieser Serie:



